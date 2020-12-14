Vale S A : 12/14/2020 1214_VNC_protests_i.

Press Release

Vale repudiates acts of violence at Vale New Caledonia

Rio de Janeiro, December 14th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that a fire broke out at 5pm Noumea time at the Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. ("VNC") site as protests continued at and around the company premises.

The fire was located at the mine and associated infrastructure; the fire brigade the Gendarmes (military forces) were on site in the evening. The plant, which is located 7km away, remains secure and under the protection of the Gendarmes.

Vale repudiates the acts of violence and reaffirms its commitment to the safety and protection of

VNC's employees and community partners while unconditionally supporting efforts for a peaceful solution of the situation.

