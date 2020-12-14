Vale S A : 12/14/2020 1214_VNC_protests_i.

Press Release
Vale repudiates acts of violence at Vale New Caledonia
Rio de Janeiro, December 14th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that a fire broke out at 5pm Noumea time at the Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. ("VNC") site as protests continued at and around the company premises.
The fire was located at the mine and associated infrastructure; the fire brigade the Gendarmes (military forces) were on site in the evening. The plant, which is located 7km away, remains secure and under the protection of the Gendarmes.
Vale repudiates the acts of violence and reaffirms its commitment to the safety and protection of
VNC's employees and community partners while unconditionally supporting efforts for a peaceful solution of the situation.
Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.
