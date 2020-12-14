Log in
VALE S.A.    VALE3

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/14
83.55 BRL   -1.54%
05:59pVALE S A : 12/14/2020 1214_VNC_protests_i.
PU
01:35pVALE S A : adopts a new, more flexible, safe and collaborative working model for employees
PU
11:07aVALE S A : informs on converted vessels
PU
Vale S A : 12/14/2020 1214_VNC_protests_i.

12/14/2020 | 05:59pm EST
Press Release

Vale repudiates acts of violence at Vale New Caledonia

Rio de Janeiro, December 14th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that a fire broke out at 5pm Noumea time at the Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. ("VNC") site as protests continued at and around the company premises.

The fire was located at the mine and associated infrastructure; the fire brigade the Gendarmes (military forces) were on site in the evening. The plant, which is located 7km away, remains secure and under the protection of the Gendarmes.

Vale repudiates the acts of violence and reaffirms its commitment to the safety and protection of

VNC's employees and community partners while unconditionally supporting efforts for a peaceful solution of the situation.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, wh en based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comi ssão de
    Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:58:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
