Vale S A : 1Q23 performance reporting dates

Press Release
1Q23 performance reporting dates
Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q23 earnings release.
1Q23 Production and sales report:
Date: April 18th, 2023 (Tuesday)
Time: After markets closure
1Q23 Financial performance report:
Date: April 26th, 2023 (Wednesday)
Time: After markets closure
Conference call/webcast:
Date: April 27th, 2023 (Thursday)
Time: 11h00/10h00/15h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)
The conference call will be in English with simultaneous translation to Portuguese and transmitted live through our website: www.vale.com/investors
Dial-into the conference call:
+55 (11) 4090-1621 /3181-8565 (Brazil) +44 20 3795-9972 (U.K.)
+1 844 204-8942 (U.S. - toll-free)
+1 412 717-9627 (U.S)
Access code: Vale
Connection details via HD Web Phone or webcast:
Click hereto access the call in English
Click hereto access the call translated into Portuguese
Click hereto access the webcast in English
Click hereto access the webcast translated into Portuguese
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;
-
the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form
20-F.