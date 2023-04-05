Vale S A : 1Q23 performance reporting dates

Press Release

1Q23 performance reporting dates

Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q23 earnings release.

1Q23 Production and sales report:

Date: April 18th, 2023 (Tuesday)

Time: After markets closure

1Q23 Financial performance report:

Date: April 26th, 2023 (Wednesday)

Time: After markets closure

Conference call/webcast:

Date: April 27th, 2023 (Thursday)

Time: 11h00/10h00/15h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)

The conference call will be in English with simultaneous translation to Portuguese and transmitted live through our website: www.vale.com/investors

Dial-into the conference call:

+55 (11) 4090-1621 /3181-8565 (Brazil) +44 20 3795-9972 (U.K.)

+1 844 204-8942 (U.S. - toll-free)

+1 412 717-9627 (U.S)

Access code: Vale

Connection details via HD Web Phone or webcast:

Click hereto access the call in English

Click hereto access the call translated into Portuguese

Click hereto access the webcast in English

Click hereto access the webcast translated into Portuguese

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

