Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:38 2023-04-05 pm EDT
76.89 BRL   -1.47%
05:24pVale S A : 1Q23 performance reporting dates
PU
12:02pBrazil court backs crackdown on illegal gold mining in Amazon
RE
03/31Vale S A : Notice to shareholders - Vale informs that received nominations for the Fiscal Council
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : 1Q23 performance reporting dates

04/05/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

1Q23 performance reporting dates

Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q23 earnings release.

1Q23 Production and sales report:

Date: April 18th, 2023 (Tuesday)

Time: After markets closure

1Q23 Financial performance report:

Date: April 26th, 2023 (Wednesday)

Time: After markets closure

Conference call/webcast:

Date: April 27th, 2023 (Thursday)

Time: 11h00/10h00/15h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)

The conference call will be in English with simultaneous translation to Portuguese and transmitted live through our website: www.vale.com/investors

Dial-into the conference call:

+55 (11) 4090-1621 /3181-8565 (Brazil) +44 20 3795-9972 (U.K.)

+1 844 204-8942 (U.S. - toll-free)

+1 412 717-9627 (U.S)

Access code: Vale

Connection details via HD Web Phone or webcast:

Click hereto access the call in English

Click hereto access the call translated into Portuguese

Click hereto access the webcast in English

Click hereto access the webcast translated into Portuguese

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form
    20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VALE S.A.
05:24pVale S A : 1Q23 performance reporting dates
PU
12:02pBrazil court backs crackdown on illegal gold mining in Amazon
RE
03/31Vale S A : Notice to shareholders - Vale informs that received nominations for the Fiscal ..
PU
03/31Vale S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/31Vale S A : clarifies news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
03/31Vale S A : Fato Relevante - Vale esclarece notícia em mídia
PU
03/30Brazil's revenue service launches electronic invoice for gold to curb illegal mining
RE
03/30VW rejects agreement on possible slave labor in Brazil
DP
03/29Vale S A : Progresso da Reparação de Brumadinho (English only)
PU
03/29Vale S A : Reparation Progress on Brumadinho
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 42 482 M - -
Net income 2023 12 386 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,77x
Yield 2023 6,80%
Capitalization 68 760 M 69 359 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Average target price 19,28 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Vânia Maria Lima Neves Chief Technology Officer
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-12.20%68 760
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED6.68%45 367
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-5.88%8 286
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.12.99%4 970
NMDC LIMITED-9.34%3 974
BRADESPAR S.A.-5.55%1 980
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer