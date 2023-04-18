Vale S A : 1Q23 production and sales report

Iron ore production increased 6% y/y due to a stronger performance at S11D and better weather conditions in Minas Gerais. Pellets production increased 20% y/y, driven by higher availability of pellet feed and lower maintenance activities.
Iron ore fines and pellets sales decreased 7% y/y due to loading restrictions in the Northern System during the rainy season and supply chain rebalancing after strong sales in 4Q22. Vale expects to offset this impact in the second half of the year keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.
Copper production increased 18% y/y, largely attributed to the improved operational performance of Sossego mine and the steady ramp-up of Salobo III. Copper sales were up 21% y/y, in line with higher production.
Nickel production decreased 10% y/y mainly due to the continued transitioning of Voisey's Bay mine to underground operations and slightly longer scheduled maintenance at Matsusaka refinery compared to 1Q22. Sudbury mines had strong performance in the quarter, reaching ore production rates of 11.8 ktpd in March, the highest rate since 2017. Nickel sales were strong with up 3% y/y growth.
Production summary
% change
2023
000' metric tons
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
1Q23/4Q22
1Q23/1Q22
Guidance
Iron ore1
66,774
80,852
63,128
-17.4%
5.8%
310-320 Mt
Pellets
8,318
8,261
6,924
0.7%
20.1%
36-40 Mt2
Copper
67.0
66.3
56.6
1.1%
18.4%
335-370 kt
Nickel
41.0
47.4
45.8
-13.5%
-10.5%
160-175 kt
Including third - party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants.
Iron ore agglomerates guidance, including iron ore pellets and briquettes .
Sales summary
% change
000' metric tons
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
1Q23/4Q22
1Q23/1Q22
Iron ore fines1
45,861
81,202
51,311
-43.5%
-10.6%
Iron ore pellets
8,133
8,789
7,011
-7.5%
16.0%
Iron ore ROM
1,665
1,963
1,035
-15.2%
60.9%
Copper
62.7
71.6
50.3
-12.4%
24.7%
Nickel
40.1
58.2
39.0
-31.1%
2.8%
1 Including third - party purchase sales .
Price realization summary
% change
US$/t
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
1Q23/4Q22
1Q23/1Q22
Iron ore fines (CFR/FOB, wmt)
108.6
95.6
141.4
13.6%
-23.2%
Iron ore pellets (CFR/FOB, wmt)
162.5
165.6
194.6
-1.9%
-16.5%
Copper1
9,465
8,774
10,848
7.9%
-12.7%
Nickel
25,260
24,454
22,195
3.3%
13.8%
Gold (US$/ oz)
1,845
1,677
1,862
10.0%
-0.9%
Silver (US$/oz)
22.1
21.9
23.5
0.9%
-6.0%
Cobalt
32,830
44,980
78,085
-27.0%
-58.0%
1 Average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego) . Average realized copper price for all operations, inc luding copper sales originated from nickel operations, was US$ 9,298/t in 1Q23.
Businesses' highlights in 1Q23
Iron Ore and Pellets operations
• Iron ore production increased by 3.7 Mt y/y, driven by a
Iron ore production (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)
stronger operational performance at S11D and lower rainfall
in Minas Gerais. The production-to-sales gap was a result of
(i) port loading restrictions at Ponta da Madeira Terminal due to the rainy season impact on stockpile formation and unscheduled maintenance in port equipment, and (ii) supply chain rebalancing after strong sales in 4Q22. Vale expects to offset this impact in the second half of the year keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.
S11D's production improved by 1.2 Mt y/y due to a better performance of our truckless system and the installation of new crushers in 2022. Northern System production decreased by 2.0 Mt y/y, in line with our plan, driven by lower ROM availability.
Southeastern System production was 3.6 Mt higher y/y, driven by run-of-mine production increase at Mariana Complex and the increase of high-silica production at Brucutu. Southern System production increased by 2.0 Mt y/y mainly due to the improved performance at Vargem Grande and more third-party purchases, despite a landslide that partially impacted MRS railway, which is expected to normalize in May. Both Systems' performances were also positively impacted by better weather conditions.
Pellet production increased by 1.4 Mt y/y, driven by (i) higher production at Tubarão 3 plant after scheduled maintenance in 1Q22, and (ii) higher Vargem Grande plant output due to higher pellet feed availability. In March, Torto dam's emergency plan1 was approved, and Vale expects to receive its operating license by the end of Q2.
All-inpremium totaled US$ 2.1/t2, US$ 7.0/t lower y/y, driven by (i) higher sales mix of high-silica products, which, despite the positive margins, reduce average premiums, (ii) lower share of IOCJ and BRBF in the sales mix, due to port restrictions at Ponta da Madeira Terminal, and (iii) lower market premiums for pellets.
Iron ore fines realized price was US$ 108.6/t, US$ 32.8/t lower y/y, mainly due to (i) lower benchmark prices (US$ 16.1/t lower y/y), (ii) a negative effect of pricing adjustment mechanisms (US$ 12.6/t lower y/y), and (iii) lower fines premiums (US$ 5.8/t lower y/y). Iron ore pellets realized price was US$ 162.5/t, US$ 32.1/t lower y/y, mainly due to (i) lower benchmark prices, and (ii) the net effect of lower market premiums.
Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (PAEBM - Plano de Ação de Emergência para Barragens de Mineração in Portuguese).
Iron ore premium of US$ -1.4/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 3.5/t.
Copper operations
• Sossego copper production was 9.5 kt higher y/y as a result of
Copper production (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)
improved plant availability, benefitting from the extended SAG mill
maintenance conducted in 1H22.
Salobo copper production was 1.1 kt lower y/ydue to planned and corrective maintenance in 1Q23, partially offset by the ramp- up of Salobo III. Salobo III contributed with 3 kt of copper to the overall Salobo complex.
We advanced with maintenance activities at both Salobo and Sossego operations in 1Q23, and additional maintenance is planned for 2Q23.
Copper production in Canada increased by 2.0 kt y/y, mostly due to higher production from Sudbury, which was driven by greater mine performance and stability this quarter. This increase was partially offset by lower production in Voisey's Bay due to the ongoing mine transition.
Copper sales were 12.4 kt higher y/y,driven by higher production.
Average realized price for copper was US$ 9,465/t in the quarter,down 13% y/y, mainly due to lower LME prices. The realized price was 6% higher than average LME price for the quarter (US$ 8,927/t) as a result of the positive effect of the provisional pricing arrangements (PPAs), as open invoices weremarked-upat lower prices in the beginning of the quarter.
Nickel operations
• Finished nickel production from Sudbury
Nickel production (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)
sourced ore increased by 0.9 kt y/y mostly due to improved mining performance. In March, the Sudbury mines achieved the highest ore production in March since October 2017.
Finished nickel production from Thompson sourced ore decreased by 0.4 kt y/y, as 1Q22 was positively impacted by the transition of
Thompson nickel concentrate processing from Sudbury to Long Harbour, when both plants were processing Thompson concentrate.
Finished nickel production from Voisey's Bay sourced ore was 3.2 kt lower y/yas we proceed with the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of Ovoid mine andramp-upto full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. Planned maintenance at Voisey's Bay and Long Harbour operations are scheduled for 2Q23, with expected impact on Voisey's Bay and Thompson ore source production in the quarter.
Finished nickel production from third parties increased by 2.2 kt y/y. For 2023, consumption of feed from third parties is expected to remain at higher levels than in recent years, in order to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations.
Finished nickel production from Indonesia sourced material was 3.6 kt lower y/ydue to slightly longer scheduled maintenance shutdown at the Matsusaka Refinery in 1Q23, as well as theone-offeffect of direct matte sales relocation from 2Q22 to 1Q22 last year. Nickel in matte production increased 22%, reaching 16.8 kt in 1Q23, resulting from the conclusion of the planned furnace rebuild, which started in December 2021 and concluded in June 2022.
Onça Puma production was 0.5 kt lower y/y impacted by the maintenance of the furnace in 1Q23, in preparation for the furnace rebuild later in the year.
Nickel sales were 1.1 kt higher y/y, as 1Q22 sales were impacted by inventories held to cover sales commitments in 2Q22.
Average realized price for nickel was US$ 25,260/t in the quarter,representing a 14% increase y/y, mainly as a result of higher premiums for Class I products and the positive impact of hedge, with average strike price reaching US$ 34,929/t in the quarter. This was partially offset by the negative impact of (i) quotational period due to the sales distribution in the prior three months, as well as the differences between the LME price at the moment of sale and the LME average price, (ii)fixed-pricesales, and (iii) higher discounts for Class II products.
ANNEX 1 - Production and sales summary
Iron ore
% change
000' metric tons
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
1Q23/4Q22
1Q23/1Q22
Northern System
35,771
45,097
37,732
-20.7%
-5.2%
Serra Norte and Serra Leste
19,450
26,486
22,586
-26.6%
-13.9%
S11D
16,321
18,611
15,147
-12.3%
7.8%
Southeastern System
18,604
18,405
14,955
1.1%
24.4%
Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)
7,439
7,007
6,198
6.2%
20.0%
Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)
5,411
5,395
3,569
0.3%
51.6%
Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)
5,753
6,003
5,188
-4.2%
10.9%
Southern System
12,399
17,350
10,441
-28.5%
18.8%
Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others)
4,326
8,403
4,010
-48.5%
7.9%
Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)
8,074
8,947
6,432
-9.8%
25.5%
IRON ORE PRODUCTION1
66,774
80,852
63,128
-17.4%
5.8%
OWN PRODUCTION
63,490
75,872
60,718
-16.3%
4.6%
THIRD-PARTY PURCHASES
3,284
4,980
2,411
-34.1%
36.2%
FINES AND PELLETS SALES
53,994
89,991
58,323
-40.0%
-7.4%
FINES SALES2
45,861
81,202
51,311
-43.5%
-10.6%
PELLETS SALES
8,133
8,789
7,011
-7.5%
16.0%
ROM SALES
1,665
1,963
1,035
-15.2%
60.9%
SALES FROM 3RD PARTY PURCHASE
3,545
5,051
2,699
-29.8%
31.3%
Including third - party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Excluding Midwestern System volumes . Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached
61.6%, alumina 1.2% and silica 7.2% in 1Q23.