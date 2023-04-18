Vale S A : 1Q23 production and sales report

due to planned and corrective maintenance in 1Q23, partially offset by the ramp- up of Salobo III. Salobo III contributed with 3 kt of copper to the overall Salobo complex.

We advanced with maintenance activities at both Salobo and Sossego operations in 1Q23, and additional maintenance is planned for 2Q23.

Average realized price for copper was US$ 9,465/t in the quarter,

down 13% y/y, mainly due to lower LME prices. The realized price was 6% higher than average LME price for the quarter (US$ 8,927/t) as a result of the positive effect of the provisional pricing arrangements (PPAs), as open invoices were

marked-up

at lower prices in the beginning of the quarter.