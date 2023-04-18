Advanced search
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:33 2023-04-18 pm EDT
78.54 BRL   +0.86%
Vale S A : 1Q23 production and sales report
PU
Vale's first-quarter iron ore output grows 5.8%
RE
Global markets live: EasyJet, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, J&J, Alphabet...
MS
Vale S A : 1Q23 production and sales report

04/18/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Vale's 1Q23 production and sales report

Rio de Janeiro, April 18th, 2023

  • Iron ore production increased 6% y/y due to a stronger performance at S11D and better weather conditions in Minas Gerais. Pellets production increased 20% y/y, driven by higher availability of pellet feed and lower maintenance activities.
  • Iron ore fines and pellets sales decreased 7% y/y due to loading restrictions in the Northern System during the rainy season and supply chain rebalancing after strong sales in 4Q22. Vale expects to offset this impact in the second half of the year keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.
  • Copper production increased 18% y/y, largely attributed to the improved operational performance of Sossego mine and the steady ramp-up of Salobo III. Copper sales were up 21% y/y, in line with higher production.
  • Nickel production decreased 10% y/y mainly due to the continued transitioning of Voisey's Bay mine to underground operations and slightly longer scheduled maintenance at Matsusaka refinery compared to 1Q22. Sudbury mines had strong performance in the quarter, reaching ore production rates of 11.8 ktpd in March, the highest rate since 2017. Nickel sales were strong with up 3% y/y growth.

Production summary

% change

2023

000' metric tons

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

1Q23/4Q22

1Q23/1Q22

Guidance

Iron ore1

66,774

80,852

63,128

-17.4%

5.8%

310-320 Mt

Pellets

8,318

8,261

6,924

0.7%

20.1%

36-40 Mt2

Copper

67.0

66.3

56.6

1.1%

18.4%

335-370 kt

Nickel

41.0

47.4

45.8

-13.5%

-10.5%

160-175 kt

  1. Including third - party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants.
  2. Iron ore agglomerates guidance, including iron ore pellets and briquettes .

Sales summary

% change

000' metric tons

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

1Q23/4Q22

1Q23/1Q22

Iron ore fines1

45,861

81,202

51,311

-43.5%

-10.6%

Iron ore pellets

8,133

8,789

7,011

-7.5%

16.0%

Iron ore ROM

1,665

1,963

1,035

-15.2%

60.9%

Copper

62.7

71.6

50.3

-12.4%

24.7%

Nickel

40.1

58.2

39.0

-31.1%

2.8%

1 Including third - party purchase sales .

Price realization summary

% change

US$/t

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

1Q23/4Q22

1Q23/1Q22

Iron ore fines (CFR/FOB, wmt)

108.6

95.6

141.4

13.6%

-23.2%

Iron ore pellets (CFR/FOB, wmt)

162.5

165.6

194.6

-1.9%

-16.5%

Copper1

9,465

8,774

10,848

7.9%

-12.7%

Nickel

25,260

24,454

22,195

3.3%

13.8%

Gold (US$/ oz)

1,845

1,677

1,862

10.0%

-0.9%

Silver (US$/oz)

22.1

21.9

23.5

0.9%

-6.0%

Cobalt

32,830

44,980

78,085

-27.0%

-58.0%

1 Average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego) . Average realized copper price for all operations, inc luding copper sales originated from nickel operations, was US$ 9,298/t in 1Q23.

1

Businesses' highlights in 1Q23

Iron Ore and Pellets operations

Iron ore production increased by 3.7 Mt y/y, driven by a

Iron ore production (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

stronger operational performance at S11D and lower rainfall

in Minas Gerais. The production-to-sales gap was a result of

  • (i) port loading restrictions at Ponta da Madeira Terminal due to the rainy season impact on stockpile formation and unscheduled maintenance in port equipment, and (ii) supply chain rebalancing after strong sales in 4Q22. Vale expects to offset this impact in the second half of the year keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.

  • S11D's production improved by 1.2 Mt y/y due to a better performance of our truckless system and the installation of new crushers in 2022. Northern System production decreased by 2.0 Mt y/y, in line with our plan, driven by lower ROM availability.
  • Southeastern System production was 3.6 Mt higher y/y, driven by run-of-mine production increase at Mariana Complex and the increase of high-silica production at Brucutu. Southern System production increased by 2.0 Mt y/y mainly due to the improved performance at Vargem Grande and more third-party purchases, despite a landslide that partially impacted MRS railway, which is expected to normalize in May. Both Systems' performances were also positively impacted by better weather conditions.
  • Pellet production increased by 1.4 Mt y/y, driven by (i) higher production at Tubarão 3 plant after scheduled maintenance in 1Q22, and (ii) higher Vargem Grande plant output due to higher pellet feed availability. In March, Torto dam's emergency plan1 was approved, and Vale expects to receive its operating license by the end of Q2.
  • All-inpremium totaled US$ 2.1/t2, US$ 7.0/t lower y/y, driven by (i) higher sales mix of high-silica products, which, despite the positive margins, reduce average premiums, (ii) lower share of IOCJ and BRBF in the sales mix, due to port restrictions at Ponta da Madeira Terminal, and (iii) lower market premiums for pellets.
  • Iron ore fines realized price was US$ 108.6/t, US$ 32.8/t lower y/y, mainly due to (i) lower benchmark prices (US$ 16.1/t lower y/y), (ii) a negative effect of pricing adjustment mechanisms (US$ 12.6/t lower y/y), and (iii) lower fines premiums (US$ 5.8/t lower y/y). Iron ore pellets realized price was US$ 162.5/t, US$ 32.1/t lower y/y, mainly due to (i) lower benchmark prices, and (ii) the net effect of lower market premiums.
  1. Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (PAEBM - Plano de Ação de Emergência para Barragens de Mineração in Portuguese).
  2. Iron ore premium of US$ -1.4/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 3.5/t.

2

Copper operations

Sossego copper production was 9.5 kt higher y/y as a result of

Copper production (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

improved plant availability, benefitting from the extended SAG mill

maintenance conducted in 1H22.

  • Salobo copper production was 1.1 kt lower y/y due to planned and corrective maintenance in 1Q23, partially offset by the ramp- up of Salobo III. Salobo III contributed with 3 kt of copper to the overall Salobo complex.
  • We advanced with maintenance activities at both Salobo and Sossego operations in 1Q23, and additional maintenance is planned for 2Q23.
  • Copper production in Canada increased by 2.0 kt y/y, mostly due to higher production from Sudbury, which was driven by greater mine performance and stability this quarter. This increase was partially offset by lower production in Voisey's Bay due to the ongoing mine transition.
  • Copper sales were 12.4 kt higher y/y, driven by higher production.
  • Average realized price for copper was US$ 9,465/t in the quarter, down 13% y/y, mainly due to lower LME prices. The realized price was 6% higher than average LME price for the quarter (US$ 8,927/t) as a result of the positive effect of the provisional pricing arrangements (PPAs), as open invoices were marked-upat lower prices in the beginning of the quarter.

3

Nickel operations

Finished nickel production from Sudbury

Nickel production (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

sourced ore increased by 0.9 kt y/y mostly due to improved mining performance. In March, the Sudbury mines achieved the highest ore production in March since October 2017.

  • Finished nickel production from Thompson sourced ore decreased by 0.4 kt y/y, as 1Q22 was positively impacted by the transition of
    Thompson nickel concentrate processing from Sudbury to Long Harbour, when both plants were processing Thompson concentrate.
  • Finished nickel production from Voisey's Bay sourced ore was 3.2 kt lower y/y as we proceed with the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of Ovoid mine and ramp-upto full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. Planned maintenance at Voisey's Bay and Long Harbour operations are scheduled for 2Q23, with expected impact on Voisey's Bay and Thompson ore source production in the quarter.
  • Finished nickel production from third parties increased by 2.2 kt y/y. For 2023, consumption of feed from third parties is expected to remain at higher levels than in recent years, in order to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations.
  • Finished nickel production from Indonesia sourced material was 3.6 kt lower y/y due to slightly longer scheduled maintenance shutdown at the Matsusaka Refinery in 1Q23, as well as the one-offeffect of direct matte sales relocation from 2Q22 to 1Q22 last year. Nickel in matte production increased 22%, reaching 16.8 kt in 1Q23, resulting from the conclusion of the planned furnace rebuild, which started in December 2021 and concluded in June 2022.
  • Onça Puma production was 0.5 kt lower y/y impacted by the maintenance of the furnace in 1Q23, in preparation for the furnace rebuild later in the year.
  • Nickel sales were 1.1 kt higher y/y, as 1Q22 sales were impacted by inventories held to cover sales commitments in 2Q22.
  • Average realized price for nickel was US$ 25,260/t in the quarter, representing a 14% increase y/y, mainly as a result of higher premiums for Class I products and the positive impact of hedge, with average strike price reaching US$ 34,929/t in the quarter. This was partially offset by the negative impact of (i) quotational period due to the sales distribution in the prior three months, as well as the differences between the LME price at the moment of sale and the LME average price, (ii) fixed-pricesales, and (iii) higher discounts for Class II products.

4

ANNEX 1 - Production and sales summary

Iron ore

% change

000' metric tons

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

1Q23/4Q22

1Q23/1Q22

Northern System

35,771

45,097

37,732

-20.7%

-5.2%

Serra Norte and Serra Leste

19,450

26,486

22,586

-26.6%

-13.9%

S11D

16,321

18,611

15,147

-12.3%

7.8%

Southeastern System

18,604

18,405

14,955

1.1%

24.4%

Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)

7,439

7,007

6,198

6.2%

20.0%

Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)

5,411

5,395

3,569

0.3%

51.6%

Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)

5,753

6,003

5,188

-4.2%

10.9%

Southern System

12,399

17,350

10,441

-28.5%

18.8%

Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others)

4,326

8,403

4,010

-48.5%

7.9%

Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)

8,074

8,947

6,432

-9.8%

25.5%

IRON ORE PRODUCTION1

66,774

80,852

63,128

-17.4%

5.8%

OWN PRODUCTION

63,490

75,872

60,718

-16.3%

4.6%

THIRD-PARTY PURCHASES

3,284

4,980

2,411

-34.1%

36.2%

FINES AND PELLETS SALES

53,994

89,991

58,323

-40.0%

-7.4%

FINES SALES2

45,861

81,202

51,311

-43.5%

-10.6%

PELLETS SALES

8,133

8,789

7,011

-7.5%

16.0%

ROM SALES

1,665

1,963

1,035

-15.2%

60.9%

SALES FROM 3RD PARTY PURCHASE

3,545

5,051

2,699

-29.8%

31.3%

  1. Including third - party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Excluding Midwestern System volumes . Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached
    61.6%, alumina 1.2% and silica 7.2% in 1Q23.
  2. Including third - party purchases .

Pellets

% change

000' metric tons

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

1Q23/4Q22

1Q23/1Q22

Northern System

784

739

738

6.1%

6.2%

São Luis

784

739

738

6.1%

6.2%

Southeastern System

4,668

3,616

3,689

29.1%

26.5%

Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)

951

960

310

-0.9%

206.8%

Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)

-

-

-

-

-

Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)

1,208

1,131

1,064

6.8%

13.5%

Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)

948

178

969

432.6%

-2.2%

Tubarão 8

1,562

1,347

1,346

16.0%

16.0%

Southern System

1,147

1,222

679

-6.1%

68.9%

Fábrica

-

-

-

-

-

Vargem Grande

1,147

1,222

679

-6.1%

68.9%

Oman

1,719

2,684

1,818

-36.0%

-5.4%

PELLETS PRODUCTION

8,318

8,261

6,924

0.7%

20.1%

PELLETS SALES

8,133

8,789

7,011

-7.5%

16.0%

Copper - Finished production by source

% change

000' metric tons

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

1Q23/4Q22

1Q23/1Q22

Brazil

46.1

44.9

37.7

2.7%

22.3%

Salobo

32.8

29.6

33.9

10.8%

-3.2%

Sossego

13.3

15.3

3.8

-13.1%

250.0%

Canada

20.9

21.4

18.9

-2.3%

10.6%

Sudbury

16.3

16.1

13.9

1.2%

17.3%

Thompson

0.1

1.2

0.3

-91.7%

-66.7%

Voisey's Bay

2.0

1.9

3.1

5.3%

-35.5%

Feed from third parties

2.5

2.2

1.6

13.6%

56.3%

COPPER PRODUCTION

67.0

66.3

56.6

1.1%

18.4%

COPPER SALES

62.7

71.6

50.3

-12.4%

24.7%

Copper Sales Brazil

43.2

44.7

34.1

-3.4%

26.7%

Copper Sales Canada

19.5

26.9

16.2

-27.5%

20.4%

5

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:38:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 43 115 M - -
Net income 2023 12 721 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,25x
Yield 2023 6,93%
Capitalization 70 469 M 70 242 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,72 $
Average target price 19,38 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Vânia Maria Lima Neves Chief Technology Officer
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-11.33%70 469
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED9.75%46 346
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-2.08%8 456
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.15.20%5 204
NMDC LIMITED-8.81%3 984
BRADESPAR S.A.-4.97%2 033
