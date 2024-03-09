Last update: 03/08/2024

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALE S.A. to be held on 04/26/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

From March 8, 2024, shareholders of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or the "Company") may send their voting instructions for the matters in the Agenda of the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings ("Meetings") by filling in and submitting the respective Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot").

The Ballot will only be considered valid and will have the votes cast in the quorum of the Meetings upon full compliance with the following instructions by the shareholder or their legal representative:

The Ballot must be filled in completely, legibly, without amendments or erasures; The shareholder must indicate their name (or corporate name) at the beginning of the document, as well as their CPF or CNPJ number, in addition to an email address for eventual contact, as per the established fields Shareholders must indicate their votes clearly in the resolution items. The Company clarifies that if any matter included in the Ballot presented by the shareholder is unfilled or has more than one voting option filled in, such vote will not be considered, and abstention will be recorded on the respective matter; All pages of the Ballot must be initialed; and The last page must have all fields filled in and be hand-signed by the shareholder or legal representative, as applicable, or digitally signed using a digital certificate issued by an entity accredited by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brazil.

The notarization of Ballots issued in Brazilian territory or the notarization of those issued outside the country is not required.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting right through the Ballot must observe the other rules and formalities described in the Proxy Statement for the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings ("Proxy Statement") and articles 26 et seq. of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("Resolution 81").

The matters to be resolved at the Meetings are detailed in the Management Proposal ("Proposal"), which is available on (i) Vale's website (www.vale.com/investidores); (ii) the virtual platform for sending the Ballot by the shareholder (Accreditation Portal, qicentral.com.br/m/agoe-vale-2024); and (iii) the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

1. Shareholders must submit their Ballot and mandatory documents exclusively through the following means:

a. Filling instructions transmitted to Bradesco, bookkeeper of shares issued by Vale, only in the case of shares not in a central depository (i.e. with B3), observing the established procedures and documents required by the bookkeeping agent. Bradesco receives Ballots submitted exclusively to any of its bank branches and, therefore, does not receive Ballots electronically;

b. Filling instructions transmitted to their respective custody agents in the case of shareholders holding shares in a central depository (i.e. with B3), observing the established procedures and deadlines and the documents required by the respective custodian. It is worth noting that, in line with Resolution 81, the B3 Central Depository will disregard any divergent instructions about the exact resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ registration number and received through their respective custody agents; or

c. Sending the Ballot directly to the Company through the Accreditation Portal, available at qicentral.com.br/m/agoe-vale-2024, together with the mandatory documents in an exclusively digital format. The shareholder will be responsible for the integrity and reliability of the documents sent to Vale.

The Company will cast and count the votes in the Ballot received by the bookkeeper, the custodian agents or the Company within a period of up to 7 (seven) days before the date of the meeting, that is, until April 19, 2024 (inclusive), duly accompanied by the proof of ownership of shares issued by Vale (issued by the bookkeeper or custodian on the date of sending the Ballot) and other necessary documents, as mentioned below and by the instructions contained in the Proxy Statement. After the date above, any Ballots that are received, incomplete, or pending documentation will be disregarded.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow