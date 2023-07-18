Vale's 2Q23 production and sales report

Rio de Janeiro, July 18th, 2023

  • Iron ore production increased 6% y/y driven by a record output for a second quarter at S11D, followed by solid performance at Itabira and Vargem Grande complexes, improving Vale's average product portfolio quality. Torto dam received its license to operate, and commissioning is underway. Pellet production increased 5% y/y driven by the higher production at Tubarão plants as a result of higher pellet feed production.
  • Iron ore fines and pellet sales increased 1% y/y as Ponta da Madeira Terminal restored productivity during Q2, after restrictions due to heavy rains affected shipments and sales in Q1. Vale expects a lower production- to-sales gap in Q3 with the sale of the inventories from the first semester, depending on market conditions.
  • Copper production increased 41% y/y and 18% q/q largely attributed to the successful ramping up of Salobo III plant and the improved performance of the Sossego operation. Copper sales increased 43% y/y and 18% q/q as result of higher production volumes.
  • Nickel production increased 8% y/y largely attributed to better operational performance in Sudbury and Indonesia. Q/q, production was impacted by planned maintenance shutdowns, particularly at the Long Harbour and Clydach refineries. Nickel sales increased 3% y/y driven by improved production, remaining relatively stable q/q due to inventory buildup in Q1.

Production summary

% change

2023

000' metric tons

2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

1H23

1H22

2Q23/1Q23

2Q23/2Q22

1H23/1H22

Guidance

Iron ore1

78,743

66,774

74,108

145,517

137,236

17.9%

6.3%

6.0%

310-320 Mt

Pellets

9,111

8,318

8,672

17,429

15,596

9.5%

5.1%

11.8%

36-40 Mt2

Copper

78.8

67.0

55.9

145.9

112.5

17.6%

41.0%

29.7%

335-370 kt

Nickel

36.9

41.0

34.2

77.9

79.9

-10.0%

7.9%

-2.5%

160-175 kt

  1. Including third-party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.
  2. Iron ore agglomerates guidance, including iron ore pellets and briquettes.

Sales summary

% change

000' metric tons

2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

1H23

1H22

2Q23/1Q23

2Q23/2Q22

1H23/1H22

Iron ore fines1

63,329

45,861

62,769

109,190

114,080

38.1%

0.9%

-4.3%

Iron ore pellets

8,809

8,133

8,843

16,942

15,854

8.3%

-0.4%

6.9%

Iron ore ROM

2,236

1,665

1,550

3,900

2,585

34.3%

44.3%

50.9%

Copper

73.8

62.7

51.5

136.5

101.8

17.7%

43.3%

34.1%

Nickel

40.3

40.1

39.3

80.4

78.3

0.5%

2.5%

2.7%

1 Including third-party purchase sales.

Price realization summary

% change

US$/t

2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

1H23

1H22

2Q23/1Q23

2Q23/2Q22

1H23/1H22

Iron ore fines (CFR/FOB, wmt)

98.5

108.6

113.3

102.7

126.0

-9.3%

-13.1%

-18.5%

Iron ore pellets (CFR/FOB, wmt)

160.4

162.5

201.3

161.4

198.3

-1.3%

-20.3%

-18.6%

Copper1

7,025

9,465

6,240

8,123

8,653

-25.8%

12.6%

-6.1%

Nickel

23,070

25,260

26,221

24,162

24,216

-8.7%

-12.0%

-0.2%

Gold (US$/oz)

2,082

1,845

1,780

1,975

1,873

12.8%

17.0%

5.4%

Silver (US$/oz)

22.3

22.4

19.0

22.3

21.3

-0.4%

17.4%

4.7%

Cobalt

34,694

32,830

81,915

33,790

80,077

5.7%

-57.6%

-57.8%

1 Average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego). Average realized copper price for all operations, inc luding copper sales originated from nickel operations, was US$ 6,986/t in 2Q23.

1

Business highlights in 2Q23

Iron Ore and Pellets operations

S11D production increased by 2.6 Mt y/y, a record

Iron ore production (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)

production for a second quarter. This performance

reflects the positive results from continued initiatives to

improve asset reliability and from installing new crushers in

2022. At Serra Norte, despite lower y/y production due to

reduced run-of-mine availability, mine movement at the site

improved 16% y/y with increased waste removal, enabling

better execution of the mining plan in the 2H23.

  • Southeastern System production was 2.2 Mt higher y/y, mainly driven by (i) Itabira performance as a result of better run-of-mine quality improving the plants' productivity, and (ii) higher third-party purchases. Torto dam at the Brucutu site received its license to operate, and commissioning is underway. The dam, together with the tailings filtering plant, will substantially improve overall average quality, increasing the availability of pellet feed to Vale's pellet plants.
  • Southern System production increased by 1.3 Mt y/y mainly due to (i) better performance at Vargem Grande as a result of improvements in the wet processing and tailings disposal system and from asset reliability initiatives, and
    1. additional production and sales of run-of-mine from the Paraopeba complex, which were partially offset by unscheduled maintenance at Viga site in April and May.
  • Pellet production increased by 0.4 Mt y/y, driven by production at the Tubarão plants, with more pellet feed from Itabira, partially offset by the lower output at the São Luis plant due to maintenance activities. Vale expects to start-up one of two briquette plants in Tubarão in Q3. After the commissioning phase, both plants together will have a total capacity of 6 Mtpy.
  • Iron ore fines and pellet sales increased by 0.5 Mt y/y as Ponta da Madeira Terminal restored productivity during 2Q23, after loading restrictions due to heavy rains affected shipments and sales in 1Q23. All-inpremium totaled US$ 4.5/t1, US$ 2.8/t lower y/y, mainly driven by the lower quality market premiums for iron ore fines and pellets. Quarter on quarter, the all-in premium increased US$ 2.4/t, mainly driven by more Northern System products in our product mix and an increased contribution from the pellet business.
  • Iron ore fines realized price was US$ 98.5/t, US$ 14.8/t lower y/y, mainly due to lower benchmark prices (US$ 26.9/t lower y/y), partially offset by a lower impact of pricing system adjustments (US$ 9.1/t higher y/y). Iron ore pellets realized price was US$ 160.4/t, US$ 40.9/t lower y/y, mainly due to lower 65%Fe index prices and pellet premiums.

1 Iron ore premium of US$ 0.6/t and the weighted average contribution of the pellet business of US$ 3.9/t. 2

Copper operations

Salobo copper production was 13.1 kt higher y/y due to the

Copper production (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)

successful and ongoing ramp-up of Salobo III, which contributed

  • 13.2 kt to overall production from the complex, surpassing our plan for the quarter. This was partially offset by planned maintenance activities and additional work on the crushers at Salobo I and II. The maintenance activities will continue in 2H23 as planned.

  • Sossego copper production increased by 9.6 kt y/y and 1.7 kt q/q,driven by improved operational performance, following the extended maintenance work that impacted last year's performance.
  • Copper production in Canada was flat y/y. There was a slight decrease in production from Canadian ore sources, mainly due to the VBME ramp-up and changes in mining method at the high-copper-grade Coleman mine in Sudbury. This decline was offset by higher consumption of third-party feed. Annual planned maintenance of the Sudbury mines and mill will take place in 3Q23.
  • Copper sales were 22.3 kt higher y/y, in line with higher copper production in the same period.
  • The average realized copper price was US$ 7,025/t in the quarter, up 13% y/y, mainly due to the lower impact of provisional price adjustment that offset lower LME prices (US$ 8,424/t in 2Q23 vs. US$ 9,513/t in 2Q22) and higher TC/RC discounts. The realized prices in the quarter were negatively affected by the downward trend in pricesand the effect of associated provisional pricing adjustments.

3

Nickel operations

Finished nickel production from Sudbury

Nickel production (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)

sourced ore increased by 3.5 kt y/y. Sudbury

mine operations continue to improve y/y. The

increase is also due to the lower production in 2022

as a result of the 28-day maintenance shutdown at

the Sudbury smelter and refinery which began in

early April and reached full production again in

June.

  • Finished nickel production from Thompson sourced ore decreased by 1.1 kt y/y, mainly as a result of planned maintenance activities at the Long Harbour refinery.
  • Annual mine-mill maintenance is planned for 3Q23 at the Sudbury and Thompson operations. Nickel concentrates inventories accumulated in 2Q23 will offset the lower production during this period.
  • Finished nickel production from Voisey's Bay sourced ore was 5.2 kt lower y/ysince the annual maintenance schedule at the Long Harbour refinery (from May to July) was planned longer than the previous year. Voisey's Bay continues to be impacted by the ongoing transition period between the depletion of the Ovoid mine andramp-upto full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project.
  • Finished nickel production sourced from third parties increased by 2.1 kt y/y. For 2H23, consumption of feed from third parties is expected to remain at higher levels, as planned, to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations.
  • Finished nickel production from Indonesia sourced material was 4.1 kt higher y/y.Nickel-in-matteproduction reached 16.9 kt in 2Q23. In 1H22, PTVI matte deliveries to downstream operations were reduced as a result of the planned furnace rebuild. During the 2Q23, the Clydach refinery had to extend planned maintenance beyond the planned period, returning to activities in early July, while the Matsusaka refinery performed well.
  • Onça Puma production was 0.6 kt lower y/y as the furnace is currently operating at a lower rate in preparation for the furnace rebuild later in the year.
  • Nickel sales were 1.0 kt higher y/y as a result of higher production. Sales remained relatively stable q/q due to inventory buildup in Q1 to meet sales commitments during planned maintenance at Long Harbour and Clydach refineries.
  • The average realized nickel price was US$ 23,070/t in the quarter,representing a 12% decrease y/y, mainly as a result of lower LME prices (US$ 22,308/t in 2Q23 vs. US$ 28,940/t in 2Q22). The average realized nickel price was 3% (US$ 762/t) higher than LME average price primarily driven by a higher share of Upper Class I products in the mix combined with higher average Class I premiums.

4

ANNEX - Production and sales summary

Iron ore

% change

000' metric tons

2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

1H23

1H22

2Q23/1Q23

2Q23/2Q22

1H23/1H22

Northern System

40,157

35,771

39,073

75,928

76,805

12.3%

2.8%

-1.1%

Serra Norte and Serra Leste

21,000

19,450

22,548

40,450

45,134

8.0%

-6.9%

-10.4%

S11D

19,156

16,321

16,525

35,477

31,672

17.4%

15.9%

12.0%

Southeastern System

21,795

18,604

19,557

40,399

34,512

17.2%

11.4%

17.1%

Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)

8,362

7,439

7,061

15,801

13,259

12.4%

18.4%

19.2%

Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)

6,537

5,411

5,950

11,948

9,519

20.8%

9.9%

25.5%

Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)

6,895

5,753

6,547

12,648

11,735

19.9%

5.3%

7.8%

Southern System

16,792

12,399

15,477

29,191

25,918

35.4%

8.5%

12.6%

Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others)

7,483

4,326

6,968

11,809

10,978

73.0%

7.4%

7.6%

Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)

9,308

8,074

8,510

17,382

14,942

15.3%

9.4%

16.3%

IRON ORE PRODUCTION1

78,743

66,774

74,108

145,517

137,236

17.9%

6.3%

6.0%

OWN PRODUCTION

73,020

63,490

69,473

136,511

130,191

15.0%

5.1%

4.9%

THIRD-PARTY PURCHASES

5,723

3,284

4,637

9,007

7,048

74.3%

23.4%

27.8%

FINES AND PELLET SALES

72,138

53,994

71,612

126,132

129,934

33.6%

0.7%

-2.9%

FINES SALES2

63,329

45,861

62,769

109,190

114,080

38.1%

0.9%

-4.3%

PELLET SALES

8,809

8,133

8,843

16,942

15,854

8.3%

-0.4%

6.9%

ROM SALES

2,236

1,665

1,550

3,900

2,585

34.3%

44.3%

50.9%

SALES FROM 3RD PARTY PURCHASE

5,572

3,545

4,536

9,117

7,236

57.2%

22.8%

26.0%

  1. Including third-party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 62.3%, alumina 1.2% and silica 6.2% in 2Q23.
  2. Including third-party purchases.

Pellets

% change

000' metric tons

2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

1H23

1H22

2Q23/1Q23

2Q23/2Q22

1H23/1H22

Northern System

665

784

836

1,449

1,574

-15.2%

-20.5%

-7.9%

São Luis

665

784

836

1,449

1,574

-15.2%

-20.5%

-7.9%

Southeastern System

4,633

4,668

4,088

9,301

7,777

-0.7%

13.3%

19.6%

Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)

1,004

951

930

1,955

1,240

5.6%

8.0%

57.7%

Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)

57

-

-

57

-

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)

1,130

1,208

921

2,338

1,985

-6.5%

22.7%

17.8%

Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)

800

948

963

1,748

1,932

-15.6%

-16.9%

-9.5%

Tubarão 8

1,642

1,562

1,273

3,204

2,619

5.1%

29.0%

22.3%

Southern System

1,200

1,147

1,136

2,347

1,815

4.6%

5.6%

29.3%

Fábrica

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Vargem Grande

1,200

1,147

1,136

2,347

1,815

4.6%

5.6%

29.3%

Oman

2,613

1,719

2,612

4,332

4,430

52.0%

0.0%

-2.2%

PELLET PRODUCTION

9,111

8,318

8,672

17,429

15,596

9.5%

5.1%

11.8%

PELLET SALES

8,809

8,133

8,843

16,942

15,854

8.3%

-0.4%

6.9%

Copper - Finished production by source

% change

000' metric tons

2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

1H23

1H22

2Q23/1Q23

2Q23/2Q22

1H23/1H22

Brazil

57.7

46.1

35.0

103.8

72.7

25.2%

64.9%

42.8%

Salobo

42.7

32.8

29.6

75.5

63.6

30.2%

44.3%

18.7%

Sossego

15.0

13.3

5.4

28.3

9.1

12.8%

177.8%

211.0%

Canada

21.1

20.9

20.9

42.1

39.8

1.0%

1.0%

5.8%

Sudbury

16.7

16.3

16.9

33.0

30.8

2.5%

-1.2%

7.1%

Thompson

0.05

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.5

-50.0%

-75.0%

-60.0%

Voisey's Bay

2.2

2.0

2.5

4.3

5.6

10.0%

-12.0%

-23.2%

Feed from third parties1

2.1

2.5

1.3

4.6

2.9

-16.0%

61.5%

58.6%

COPPER PRODUCTION

78.8

67.0

55.9

145.9

112.5

17.6%

41.0%

29.7%

COPPER SALES

73.8

62.7

51.5

136.5

101.8

17.7%

43.3%

34.1%

Copper Sales Brazil

52.7

43.2

34.6

95.9

68.7

22.0%

52.3%

39.6%

Copper Sales Canada

21.0

19.5

16.9

40.5

33.1

7.7%

24.3%

22.4%

1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into copper in our Canadian operations.

5

