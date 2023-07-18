Vale's 2Q23 production and sales report
Rio de Janeiro, July 18th, 2023
- Iron ore production increased 6% y/y driven by a record output for a second quarter at S11D, followed by solid performance at Itabira and Vargem Grande complexes, improving Vale's average product portfolio quality. Torto dam received its license to operate, and commissioning is underway. Pellet production increased 5% y/y driven by the higher production at Tubarão plants as a result of higher pellet feed production.
- Iron ore fines and pellet sales increased 1% y/y as Ponta da Madeira Terminal restored productivity during Q2, after restrictions due to heavy rains affected shipments and sales in Q1. Vale expects a lower production- to-sales gap in Q3 with the sale of the inventories from the first semester, depending on market conditions.
- Copper production increased 41% y/y and 18% q/q largely attributed to the successful ramping up of Salobo III plant and the improved performance of the Sossego operation. Copper sales increased 43% y/y and 18% q/q as result of higher production volumes.
- Nickel production increased 8% y/y largely attributed to better operational performance in Sudbury and Indonesia. Q/q, production was impacted by planned maintenance shutdowns, particularly at the Long Harbour and Clydach refineries. Nickel sales increased 3% y/y driven by improved production, remaining relatively stable q/q due to inventory buildup in Q1.
Production summary
% change
2023
000' metric tons
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1H23
1H22
2Q23/1Q23
2Q23/2Q22
1H23/1H22
Guidance
Iron ore1
78,743
66,774
74,108
145,517
137,236
17.9%
6.3%
6.0%
310-320 Mt
Pellets
9,111
8,318
8,672
17,429
15,596
9.5%
5.1%
11.8%
36-40 Mt2
Copper
78.8
67.0
55.9
145.9
112.5
17.6%
41.0%
29.7%
335-370 kt
Nickel
36.9
41.0
34.2
77.9
79.9
-10.0%
7.9%
-2.5%
160-175 kt
- Including third-party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.
- Iron ore agglomerates guidance, including iron ore pellets and briquettes.
Sales summary
% change
000' metric tons
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1H23
1H22
2Q23/1Q23
2Q23/2Q22
1H23/1H22
Iron ore fines1
63,329
45,861
62,769
109,190
114,080
38.1%
0.9%
-4.3%
Iron ore pellets
8,809
8,133
8,843
16,942
15,854
8.3%
-0.4%
6.9%
Iron ore ROM
2,236
1,665
1,550
3,900
2,585
34.3%
44.3%
50.9%
Copper
73.8
62.7
51.5
136.5
101.8
17.7%
43.3%
34.1%
Nickel
40.3
40.1
39.3
80.4
78.3
0.5%
2.5%
2.7%
1 Including third-party purchase sales.
Price realization summary
% change
US$/t
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1H23
1H22
2Q23/1Q23
2Q23/2Q22
1H23/1H22
Iron ore fines (CFR/FOB, wmt)
98.5
108.6
113.3
102.7
126.0
-9.3%
-13.1%
-18.5%
Iron ore pellets (CFR/FOB, wmt)
160.4
162.5
201.3
161.4
198.3
-1.3%
-20.3%
-18.6%
Copper1
7,025
9,465
6,240
8,123
8,653
-25.8%
12.6%
-6.1%
Nickel
23,070
25,260
26,221
24,162
24,216
-8.7%
-12.0%
-0.2%
Gold (US$/oz)
2,082
1,845
1,780
1,975
1,873
12.8%
17.0%
5.4%
Silver (US$/oz)
22.3
22.4
19.0
22.3
21.3
-0.4%
17.4%
4.7%
Cobalt
34,694
32,830
81,915
33,790
80,077
5.7%
-57.6%
-57.8%
1 Average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego). Average realized copper price for all operations, inc luding copper sales originated from nickel operations, was US$ 6,986/t in 2Q23.
Business highlights in 2Q23
Iron Ore and Pellets operations
• S11D production increased by 2.6 Mt y/y, a record
Iron ore production (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)
production for a second quarter. This performance
reflects the positive results from continued initiatives to
improve asset reliability and from installing new crushers in
2022. At Serra Norte, despite lower y/y production due to
reduced run-of-mine availability, mine movement at the site
improved 16% y/y with increased waste removal, enabling
better execution of the mining plan in the 2H23.
- Southeastern System production was 2.2 Mt higher y/y, mainly driven by (i) Itabira performance as a result of better run-of-mine quality improving the plants' productivity, and (ii) higher third-party purchases. Torto dam at the Brucutu site received its license to operate, and commissioning is underway. The dam, together with the tailings filtering plant, will substantially improve overall average quality, increasing the availability of pellet feed to Vale's pellet plants.
- Southern System production increased by 1.3 Mt y/y mainly due to (i) better performance at Vargem Grande as a result of improvements in the wet processing and tailings disposal system and from asset reliability initiatives, and
- additional production and sales of run-of-mine from the Paraopeba complex, which were partially offset by unscheduled maintenance at Viga site in April and May.
- Pellet production increased by 0.4 Mt y/y, driven by production at the Tubarão plants, with more pellet feed from Itabira, partially offset by the lower output at the São Luis plant due to maintenance activities. Vale expects to start-up one of two briquette plants in Tubarão in Q3. After the commissioning phase, both plants together will have a total capacity of 6 Mtpy.
- Iron ore fines and pellet sales increased by 0.5 Mt y/y as Ponta da Madeira Terminal restored productivity during 2Q23, after loading restrictions due to heavy rains affected shipments and sales in 1Q23. All-inpremium totaled US$ 4.5/t1, US$ 2.8/t lower y/y, mainly driven by the lower quality market premiums for iron ore fines and pellets. Quarter on quarter, the all-in premium increased US$ 2.4/t, mainly driven by more Northern System products in our product mix and an increased contribution from the pellet business.
- Iron ore fines realized price was US$ 98.5/t, US$ 14.8/t lower y/y, mainly due to lower benchmark prices (US$ 26.9/t lower y/y), partially offset by a lower impact of pricing system adjustments (US$ 9.1/t higher y/y). Iron ore pellets realized price was US$ 160.4/t, US$ 40.9/t lower y/y, mainly due to lower 65%Fe index prices and pellet premiums.
1 Iron ore premium of US$ 0.6/t and the weighted average contribution of the pellet business of US$ 3.9/t. 2
Copper operations
• Salobo copper production was 13.1 kt higher y/y due to the
Copper production (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)
successful and ongoing ramp-up of Salobo III, which contributed
13.2 kt to overall production from the complex, surpassing our plan for the quarter. This was partially offset by planned maintenance activities and additional work on the crushers at Salobo I and II. The maintenance activities will continue in 2H23 as planned.
- Sossego copper production increased by 9.6 kt y/y and 1.7 kt q/q,driven by improved operational performance, following the extended maintenance work that impacted last year's performance.
- Copper production in Canada was flat y/y. There was a slight decrease in production from Canadian ore sources, mainly due to the VBME ramp-up and changes in mining method at the high-copper-grade Coleman mine in Sudbury. This decline was offset by higher consumption of third-party feed. Annual planned maintenance of the Sudbury mines and mill will take place in 3Q23.
- Copper sales were 22.3 kt higher y/y, in line with higher copper production in the same period.
- The average realized copper price was US$ 7,025/t in the quarter, up 13% y/y, mainly due to the lower impact of provisional price adjustment that offset lower LME prices (US$ 8,424/t in 2Q23 vs. US$ 9,513/t in 2Q22) and higher TC/RC discounts. The realized prices in the quarter were negatively affected by the downward trend in pricesand the effect of associated provisional pricing adjustments.
Nickel operations
• Finished nickel production from Sudbury
Nickel production (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)
sourced ore increased by 3.5 kt y/y. Sudbury
mine operations continue to improve y/y. The
increase is also due to the lower production in 2022
as a result of the 28-day maintenance shutdown at
the Sudbury smelter and refinery which began in
early April and reached full production again in
June.
- Finished nickel production from Thompson sourced ore decreased by 1.1 kt y/y, mainly as a result of planned maintenance activities at the Long Harbour refinery.
- Annual mine-mill maintenance is planned for 3Q23 at the Sudbury and Thompson operations. Nickel concentrates inventories accumulated in 2Q23 will offset the lower production during this period.
- Finished nickel production from Voisey's Bay sourced ore was 5.2 kt lower y/ysince the annual maintenance schedule at the Long Harbour refinery (from May to July) was planned longer than the previous year. Voisey's Bay continues to be impacted by the ongoing transition period between the depletion of the Ovoid mine andramp-upto full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project.
- Finished nickel production sourced from third parties increased by 2.1 kt y/y. For 2H23, consumption of feed from third parties is expected to remain at higher levels, as planned, to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations.
- Finished nickel production from Indonesia sourced material was 4.1 kt higher y/y.Nickel-in-matteproduction reached 16.9 kt in 2Q23. In 1H22, PTVI matte deliveries to downstream operations were reduced as a result of the planned furnace rebuild. During the 2Q23, the Clydach refinery had to extend planned maintenance beyond the planned period, returning to activities in early July, while the Matsusaka refinery performed well.
- Onça Puma production was 0.6 kt lower y/y as the furnace is currently operating at a lower rate in preparation for the furnace rebuild later in the year.
- Nickel sales were 1.0 kt higher y/y as a result of higher production. Sales remained relatively stable q/q due to inventory buildup in Q1 to meet sales commitments during planned maintenance at Long Harbour and Clydach refineries.
- The average realized nickel price was US$ 23,070/t in the quarter,representing a 12% decrease y/y, mainly as a result of lower LME prices (US$ 22,308/t in 2Q23 vs. US$ 28,940/t in 2Q22). The average realized nickel price was 3% (US$ 762/t) higher than LME average price primarily driven by a higher share of Upper Class I products in the mix combined with higher average Class I premiums.
ANNEX - Production and sales summary
Iron ore
% change
000' metric tons
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1H23
1H22
2Q23/1Q23
2Q23/2Q22
1H23/1H22
Northern System
40,157
35,771
39,073
75,928
76,805
12.3%
2.8%
-1.1%
Serra Norte and Serra Leste
21,000
19,450
22,548
40,450
45,134
8.0%
-6.9%
-10.4%
S11D
19,156
16,321
16,525
35,477
31,672
17.4%
15.9%
12.0%
Southeastern System
21,795
18,604
19,557
40,399
34,512
17.2%
11.4%
17.1%
Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)
8,362
7,439
7,061
15,801
13,259
12.4%
18.4%
19.2%
Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)
6,537
5,411
5,950
11,948
9,519
20.8%
9.9%
25.5%
Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)
6,895
5,753
6,547
12,648
11,735
19.9%
5.3%
7.8%
Southern System
16,792
12,399
15,477
29,191
25,918
35.4%
8.5%
12.6%
Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others)
7,483
4,326
6,968
11,809
10,978
73.0%
7.4%
7.6%
Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)
9,308
8,074
8,510
17,382
14,942
15.3%
9.4%
16.3%
IRON ORE PRODUCTION1
78,743
66,774
74,108
145,517
137,236
17.9%
6.3%
6.0%
OWN PRODUCTION
73,020
63,490
69,473
136,511
130,191
15.0%
5.1%
4.9%
THIRD-PARTY PURCHASES
5,723
3,284
4,637
9,007
7,048
74.3%
23.4%
27.8%
FINES AND PELLET SALES
72,138
53,994
71,612
126,132
129,934
33.6%
0.7%
-2.9%
FINES SALES2
63,329
45,861
62,769
109,190
114,080
38.1%
0.9%
-4.3%
PELLET SALES
8,809
8,133
8,843
16,942
15,854
8.3%
-0.4%
6.9%
ROM SALES
2,236
1,665
1,550
3,900
2,585
34.3%
44.3%
50.9%
SALES FROM 3RD PARTY PURCHASE
5,572
3,545
4,536
9,117
7,236
57.2%
22.8%
26.0%
- Including third-party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 62.3%, alumina 1.2% and silica 6.2% in 2Q23.
- Including third-party purchases.
Pellets
% change
000' metric tons
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1H23
1H22
2Q23/1Q23
2Q23/2Q22
1H23/1H22
Northern System
665
784
836
1,449
1,574
-15.2%
-20.5%
-7.9%
São Luis
665
784
836
1,449
1,574
-15.2%
-20.5%
-7.9%
Southeastern System
4,633
4,668
4,088
9,301
7,777
-0.7%
13.3%
19.6%
Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)
1,004
951
930
1,955
1,240
5.6%
8.0%
57.7%
Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)
57
-
-
57
-
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)
1,130
1,208
921
2,338
1,985
-6.5%
22.7%
17.8%
Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)
800
948
963
1,748
1,932
-15.6%
-16.9%
-9.5%
Tubarão 8
1,642
1,562
1,273
3,204
2,619
5.1%
29.0%
22.3%
Southern System
1,200
1,147
1,136
2,347
1,815
4.6%
5.6%
29.3%
Fábrica
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vargem Grande
1,200
1,147
1,136
2,347
1,815
4.6%
5.6%
29.3%
Oman
2,613
1,719
2,612
4,332
4,430
52.0%
0.0%
-2.2%
PELLET PRODUCTION
9,111
8,318
8,672
17,429
15,596
9.5%
5.1%
11.8%
PELLET SALES
8,809
8,133
8,843
16,942
15,854
8.3%
-0.4%
6.9%
Copper - Finished production by source
% change
000' metric tons
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1H23
1H22
2Q23/1Q23
2Q23/2Q22
1H23/1H22
Brazil
57.7
46.1
35.0
103.8
72.7
25.2%
64.9%
42.8%
Salobo
42.7
32.8
29.6
75.5
63.6
30.2%
44.3%
18.7%
Sossego
15.0
13.3
5.4
28.3
9.1
12.8%
177.8%
211.0%
Canada
21.1
20.9
20.9
42.1
39.8
1.0%
1.0%
5.8%
Sudbury
16.7
16.3
16.9
33.0
30.8
2.5%
-1.2%
7.1%
Thompson
0.05
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.5
-50.0%
-75.0%
-60.0%
Voisey's Bay
2.2
2.0
2.5
4.3
5.6
10.0%
-12.0%
-23.2%
Feed from third parties1
2.1
2.5
1.3
4.6
2.9
-16.0%
61.5%
58.6%
COPPER PRODUCTION
78.8
67.0
55.9
145.9
112.5
17.6%
41.0%
29.7%
COPPER SALES
73.8
62.7
51.5
136.5
101.8
17.7%
43.3%
34.1%
Copper Sales Brazil
52.7
43.2
34.6
95.9
68.7
22.0%
52.3%
39.6%
Copper Sales Canada
21.0
19.5
16.9
40.5
33.1
7.7%
24.3%
22.4%
1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into copper in our Canadian operations.
