Vale S A : 4Q20 Production and Sales Report (EN)

Production and sales in 4Q20 and 2020
Record iron ore
Resumption of
Record Nickel
Moatize plant
sales for a
sales to China in
Serra Leste and
revamp restart in
quarter since
4Q20
Fábrica in 4Q20
4Q20
4Q17
Rio de Janeiro, February 3rd, 2021 - 2020 ends with the partial resumption of all iron ore fines operations halted in 2019, which became even more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to adopt measures to protect employees and support communities. Although the pandemic-related impacts and measures reduced productivity in all businesses and postponed, in 2020, the start-up of the new iron ore assets, Vale remains confident to achieve 400 Mtpy capacity by the end of 2022.
In 4Q20, Vale resumed Serra Leste and Fábrica sites in Iron Ore Business and resumed Moatize revamp works. The quarter was marked by a strong quarter-on-quarter sales increase in the Iron Ore (25.9%), Copper (15.4%) and Nickel (13.6%) businesses.
Vale's iron ore fines production1 totalled 300.4 Mt in 2020, in line with 2019 as a result of (i) the resumption of halted operations such as Vargem Grande and Timbopeba; (ii) S11D ramp up; and (iii) full year operating Alegria site. These positive effects were fully offset by: (i) constraints in tailings disposal in Itabira and Brucutu; and (ii) delays in opening new mining fronts in Serra Norte; (iii)COVID-19impacts; and (iv)4-monthstoppage of Fazendão site.
In 4Q20, Vale produced 84.5 Mt of iron ore fines, 5% lower than in 3Q20 mainly due to higher rainfall levels2 and tailings disposal restrictions in Southeastern System.
Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 63,3%, alumina 1,5% and silica 4,3%.
4Q20 = 461mm / 3Q20 = 33mm / 4Q19 = 377mm.
Considering production restrictions, Vale ended 2020 with 322 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 350 Mt capacity by the end of 2021.
Capacity resumption plan for 2021
Main milestones
Timbopeba
+7
Vargem Grande
+7
1Q21
Plant's adaptation for
Pellet plant restarted
Mtpy
tailings disposal at
Mtpy
in January
Timbopeba pit
of pellets
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Potential restrictions in 2021
Vargem Grande
+6
Unlock conveyor
belt capacity
Mtpy
Vargem Grande
+4
Start-up of Maravilhas III
dam and filtering plant
Mtpy
Brucutu
+17
Torto dam start-up
Mtpy
Itabira
-9
Temporary tailings
disposal restrictions due
Mtpy
to limited disposal areas
Fábrica
Shift to wet processing
Serra Leste
Repower crushers
Other sites
Licensing delays and lower performance (e.g. Mutuca, Serra Norte)
+4
Mtpy
+2
S11D
+2
Crushers' installation
Mtpy
to process jaspilite
Mtpy
ores
-5
Mtpy
Vale's pellet production totalled 29.7 Mt in 2020, 29.0% lower than in 2019, as a result of lower pellet feed availability from Vale's sites and production adjustments according to market conditions. Vale's pellet production was 7.1 Mt in the quarter, down 1.4Mt sequentially due to lower pellet feed availability from Brucutu and Itabira and maintenances in Tubarão 6 pellet plant. In January 2021, Vale resumed Vargem Grande pellet plant operations, halted since February 2019, adding 7 Mtpy of pellet plant capacity (from 46.8 Mtpy to 53.8 Mtpy). Vale's bottleneck for pellet production continues to be the lower pellet feed availability from its operations.
Sales volumes of iron ore fines and pellets totalled 286.1 Mt in 2020, 5% below iron ore fines
production. In order to supply clients during 2019, Vale drew down its operational inventories, achieving unsustainable low levels. During 2020, Vale needed to rebuild its operational inventories, supporting greater adherence between sales and production in 2021.
In 4Q20, Vale's sales of iron ore fines and pellets reached 91.3 Mt with a premium of US$ 4.3/t3. Vale achieved record sales to China in 4Q20, totalling 64 Mt (vs. 58 Mt in 4Q19).
Production of finished nickel ex-VNC was 183.7 kt in 2020, in line with 2019. On the positive side, annual production was supported by (i) improved performance of 9.3 kt from Onça
Puma, with a full operating year, after receiving judicial authorization4 to resume mine and
Iron ore premium of US$ 3.2/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 1.1/t.
Mining and processing plant activities in Onça Puma were suspended in September 2017 and June 2019, respectively, when the Court of Appeals of the First Region granted an injunction in favor of the Federal Prosecutors due to the alleged impact on indigenous communities
processing activities in September 2019 and (ii) increased source ore from Indonesia of 3.4 kt due to stable operations throughout the year. COVID-19 impacts estimated to have trimmed annual production by 7.3 kt across all our Base Metals operations and the biennial broader- scope scheduled maintenance at Canada operations, which reduced production by 4.9 kt. In 4Q20, production totalled 55.9 kt, 19% higher than 3Q20, explained by stronger production rates after maintenance works rescheduled from 1H20 to 3Q20 across nickel operations.
Copper production reached 360.1 kt in 2020, 5.5% lower than 2019, mainly as a result of: (i)
35.3 kt lower production from COVID-19 impacts, which include the decision to minimize the contingent of workers on site, travel restrictions and disruptions in the supply chain, increase in absenteeism levels and infrastructure and equipment maintenance delays; and (ii) 10.8 kt reduction from limited Canadian mill production due to lower mining rates. These decreases were partially offset by 22.2 kt higher production from strong performance in Sossego, which had increased mill processing rates and higher copper grades. In 4Q20, production totalled 93.5 kt, 7% higher than 3Q20, mostly due to stronger production rates across Brazil and Canada operations.
Coal business resumed its maintenance activities in November, which are expected to be completed during 1Q21, followed by the commissioning activities of new and revamped equipment. Mine and plantramp-upshould start by 2Q21 until the end of 2021. Vale expects to achieve a productionrun-rateof 15 Mtpy in 2H21.
Production summary
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/3Q20
4Q20/4Q19
2020/2019
Iron ore¹
84,508
88,676
78,344
300,385
301,972
-4.7%
7.9%
-0.5%
Pellets
7,117
8,562
9,415
29,676
41,794
-16.9%
-24.4%
-29.0%
Manganese Ore
119
109
450
740
1,576
9.2%
-73.6%
-53.0%
Coal
1,230
1,402
1,876
5,878
8,770
-12.3%
-34.4%
-33.0%
Nickel
55.9
47.1
56.7
214.7
208.0
18.7%
-1.4%
3.2%
Nickel Ex-VNC²
50.8
38.6
51.9
183.7
184.6
31.6%
-2.1%
-0.5%
Copper
93.5
87.6
90.3
360.1
381.1
6.7%
3.5%
-5.5%
Cobalt (metric tons)
1,042
1,223
1,141
4,672
4,376
-14.8%
-8.7%
6.8%
Gold (000' oz troy)
120
116
132
469
480
3.4%
-9.1%
-2.3%
Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants . ² Nickel ex-VNC production by site totaled 193. 2 kt in 2020.
Sales summary
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/3Q20
4Q20/4Q19
2020/2019
Iron ore¹
82,825
65,769
77,907
254,865
269,306
25.9%
6.3%
-5.4%
Pellets
8,486
8,464
10,966
31,211
43,199
0.3%
-22.6%
-27.7%
Manganese Ore
461
428
570
1,378
1,063
7.7%
19.1%
29.6%
Coal
1,535
1,381
2,042
5,867
8,784
11.1%
-24.9%
-33.2%
Nickel
66.1
58.2
47
210.9
205.7
13.6%
40.6%
2.5%
Copper
93.0
80.6
87.8
346.3
365.2
15.4%
5.9%
-5.2%
Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.
located close to the mining site. Vale has appealed this decision and in September 2019 the Federal Supreme Court (SFT) decided to suspend the injunctions and to grant the return of Onça Puma operations.
Iron ore
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/
4Q20/
2020/
3Q20
4Q19
2019
Northern System
53,053
56,850
50,729
192,266
188,721
-6.7%
4.6%
1.9%
Serra Norte and Serra Leste
31,158
32,459
31,438
109,416
115,352
-4.0%
-0.9%
-5.1%
S11D
21,895
23,391
19,291
82,850
73,369
-6.4%
13.5%
12.9%
Southeastern System
16,468
16,307
17,019
57,285
73,148
1.0%
-3.2%
-21.7%
Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)
Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)
Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)
Southern System
Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others) Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)
Midwestern System
Corumbá
6,117
6,465
8,067
23,913
35,969
-5.4%
-24.2%
-33.5%
3,422
4,394
6,600
15,655
25,883
-22.1%
-48.2%
-39.5%
6,929
5,448
2,352
17,717
11,296
27.2%
194.6%
56.8%
14,314
14,930
9,980
48,368
37,733
-4.1%
43.4%
28.2%
6,717
7,064
4,997
23,302
24,637
-4.9%
34.3%
-5.4%
7,597
7,866
4,983
25,066
13,096
-3.4%
52.5%
91.4%
673
589
616
2,466
2,370
14.3%
9.3%
4.1%
673
589
616
2,466
2,370
14.3%
9.3%
4.1%
IRON ORE PRODUCTION1
84,508
88,676
78,344
300,385
301,972
-4.7%
7.9%
-0.5%
IRON ORE SALES2
82,825
65,769
77,907
254,865
269,306
25.9%
6.3%
-5.4%
IRON ORE AND PELLETS
91,311
74,233
88,873
286,076
312,505
23.0%
2.7%
-8.5%
SALES
Including third party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants . ² Including third party purchases and run -of-mine.
Production variation (4Q20 x 3Q20)
Mt
Northern System
The Northern System was mainly affected by higher rainfall levels 5 impacting production activities.
Serra Leste operation restarted in December after receiving the required Installation License. The site is expected to produce 4-5 Mt in 2021, reaching 6 Mtpy of run-rate until the end of the year. An expansion project will be developed in the coming years to adapt and repower the
5 4Q20 = 461mm / 3Q20 = 33mm / 4Q19 = 377mm.
existing plant, allowing a capacity upgrade to 10 Mpty. The expansion start-up is expected by the first semester of 2023.
On January 14th, 2021, a fire occurred in one (CN6) of the eight ship loaders at the Ponta da Madeira Maritime Terminal, in São Luís, Maranhão. The fire was controlled, without casualties or environmental damage. On January 28th, shipping activities at Southern berth of Pier IV were resumed using the second ship loader (CN7) available at the berth, which was not affected. Vale expects to conclude the maintenance activities at the affected ship loader (CN6) in the first half of 2021, without impacts on shipments and production in 2021 (For more details, click here)
Southeastern System
Southeastern System's production was in line with 3Q20, as result of higher ROM production to supply Samarco restart. This was partly offset by (i) a lower production level in Itabira and Brucutu related with lower performance of the temporary tailings disposal solutions; and (ii) and the use of mechanical dismantling and higher average haulage distance in Alegria, decreasing site's productivity since Xingu dam was raised to Emergency Level 2 protocol.
Southern System
The weaker operational performance in 4Q20 can be mainly attributed to (i) the partial stoppage (resumed in January 2021) of Viga's operations due to the suspension of the permit required to dispose tailings in B7 dam; and (ii) lower mining productivity in Abóboras mine, caused by the reduced efficiency of mechanical dismantling in compact itabirite mining fronts. This was partially offset by the resumption of Fábrica's dry processing.
Fábrica site resumed its activities in December after several vibration tests certified the absence of impacts on the site's structures. Site's operations were halted since February 2019. Until the resumption of beneficiation plant activities, which are expected to restart in 2Q21, Fábrica will operate by dry processing and mechanical dismantling, adding around 2 Mtpy of production capacity.
Operational stabilization and resumption plan
Vale has a set of solutions and new assets for unlocking and resuming capacities in its sites, which are under implementation in collaboration with the National Mining Agency (ANM), the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Minas Gerais State (MPMG) and the external audit firms.
Northern
System
Itabira
Brucutu
Timbopeba
Actions in progress
Licensing and opening new mining fronts.
Progressing on the construction of Gelado, Northern System 240 Mtpy and Serra Sul 120 projects.
Completion of studies (geotechnical investigations) of Itabiruçu dam.
Restart raising construction works of Itabiruçu dam, after removal of emergency level.
Completion of tailings' filtration plants construction to increase wet processing capacity.
Tailings piles developing and licensing.
Completion of Torto dam7 and tailings' filtration plant construction to increase wet processing capacity.
Assessment of Norte/Laranjeiras dam geotechnical characteristics.
Project being concluded to adapt the plant's capacity for tailings disposal at Timbopeba pit.
Accomplishments in
Timeline for
4Q20
resumption
•
Serra Leste: Installation
•
4Q21: Repower Serra Leste
license conceded by
crushers.
SEMAS/PA and resumption
• 2021/22: Installation of new
of operations in November.
crushers to process jaspilite
• Serra Norte: Opening of
ore bodies in S11D.
new mining fronts in Morro 1
• 1H22: Start-up of Gelado
in progress increasing site's
project with 10 Mtpy
productivity.
capacity.
• 2H22: Start-up of Northern
System 240 Mtpy project,
increasing the System's
capacity by 10 Mtpy.
• 1H23: Expansion of Serra
Leste to 10 Mtpy capacity.
• 2021/23: Applying for new
licenses and opening new
mining fronts.
• 2023: Usina 1 shift to 100%
dry processing temporarily
impacting production.
• 1H24: Start-up of Serra Sul
120 project.
•
Improvements in Onça and
•
1Q21: Removal of
Periquito pits tailings
emergency level of Itabiruçu
disposal capacity,
dam and start of raising
supporting Conceição site.
construction.
•
Tailings' filtration plant
•
2021: Capacity restrictions
construction works achieved
throughout the year due to
31% and 45% of physical
area constraint for tailings
progress in Cauê and
disposal.
Conceição, respectively.
• 2022: Start-up of tailings'
filtering plants and dry
stacking activities6,
increasing site's capacity to
40 Mtpy from current 26
Mtpy.
•
Torto dam construction
• 4Q21: Start-up of Torto
works achieved 87% of
dam, increasing site's
physical progress.
capacity to 28 Mtpy from
•
Tailings' filtration plant
current 11 Mtpy.
• 2022: Start-up of tailings'
construction works achieved
49% of physical progress.
filtering plant and dry
stacking activities and use
of Torto and Norte/
Laranjeiras8 dams as
contingency.
•
Progressed on plant's
•
1Q21: Increase production
adaptation to increase
capacity to 12 Mtpy from
capacity.
current 5 Mtpy fully
•
Capanema project approved
disposing tailings at
Timpopeba pit.
in December.
• 2H23: Start-up of
Capanema project, adding
14 Mtpy of net capacity in
the first years.
Using Itabiruçu dam as contingency.
A positive declaration of stability condition (DCE) and an operating license for Torto dam operations are necessary, relying on the external auditor and authorities' assessment.
Norte/Laranjeiras dam is under Emergency Level 2 and today does not have a positive stability declaration, which is required to resume operations. The use of the dam as contingency is expected in 2025.
Actions in
Accomplishments in
progress
4Q20
Timeline for resumption
Fábrica
Vargem
Grande
Complex
Conclusion of beneficiation plant vibration tests (to certify the absence of impacts on the site's structures), depending on external assessment/ approval.
Completion of Maravilhas III dam9 and tailings' filtration plant construction to increase wet processing capacity.
De-characterizationof Vargem Grande dam.
Studies to debottleneck logistics capacity, limited by the impossibility to operate the long-distance conveyor belt in the segment close to the Vargem Grande dam and the use of autonomous train in Forquilhas and Grupo dams self-rescue zones (ZAS).
Resumption of dry processing operations in December with 2 Mtpy capacity.
Approval received to start vibration tests at beneficiation plant facilities.
Construction of pipeline for tailings disposal at Forquilha V concluded and progressing on commissioning.
Maravilhas III dam construction works achieved 56% of physical progress.
Tailings' filtration plant construction works achieved 86% of physical progress.
Approval received to start
VGR's conveyor belt tests.
Progress on blasting dismantling studies in Sapecado and Galinheiro mine.
New Steel plant construction approved in December.
VGR pellet plant resumed in January 2021.
2Q21: Resumption of beneficiation plant activities, upgrading capacity to 6 Mpty, after vibration tests conclusion.
2022: Resumption of Fábrica pellet plant, depending on market conditions.
2Q21: Unlock site's conveyor belt capacity, increasing site's capacity to
36 Mtpy.10
3Q21: Start-up of Maravilhas III dam and tailings' filtering plant11.
2022: Start-up of New Steel plant with 1.5 Mtpy capacity
2021/27: Increase railway capacity, advancing in studies to elevate automated train productivity and decreasing emergency levels of Forquilhas and Grupo dams12.
A positive declaration of stability condition (DCE) for Maravilhas III dam operations are necessary, relying on the external auditor's assessment.
Resumption of conveyor belt relies on external approvals by National Mining Agency (ANM) and external auditors
The start-up increases mine-plant capacity to 53 Mtpy, and production is limited by railway capacity.
Decrease of emergency levels also depends on external evaluation by ANM and external auditors.
Pellets
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/3Q20
4Q20/4Q19
2020/2019
Northern System
1,195
1,176
1,152
4,173
3,997
1.6%
3.7%
4.4%
São Luis
1,195
1,176
1,152
4,173
3,997
1.6%
3.7%
4.4%
Southeastern System
4,174
4,906
5,859
13,575
27,329
-14.9%
-28.8%
-50.3%
Tubarão 1 and 2
-
-
34
-
2,727
n.m.
-100%
-100%
Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)
804
821
989
2,968
3,172
-2.1%
-18.7%
-6.4%
Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)
738
863
1,018
2,593
3,607
-14.5%
-27.5%
-28.1%
Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)
359
1,007
1,333
3,433
7,343
-64.3%
-73.1%
-53.2%
Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)
631
849
897
2,831
3,819
-25.7%
-29.7%
-25.9%
Tubarão 8
1,642
1,366
1,588
5,925
6,661
20.2%
3.4%
-11.0%
Southern System
-
-
-
129
1,069
n.m.
n.m.
-87.9%
Fábrica
-
-
-
-
515
n.m.
n.m.
-100%
Vargem Grande
-
-
-
129
554
n.m.
n.m.
-76.7%
Oman
1,748
2,480
2,404
7,625
9,245
-29.5%
-27.3%
-17.5%
Others1
-
-
-
-
154
n.m.
n.m.
-100%
PELLETS PRODUCTION
7,117
8,562
9,415
29,676
41,794
-16.9%
-24.4%
-29.0%
PELLETS SALES
8,486
8,464
10,966
31,211
43,199
0.3%
-22.6%
-27.7%
¹ Third party capacity utilization.
Production overview
Vale's pellet production declined from 3Q20, mainly due to lower pellet feed availability from Itabira and Brucutu, maintenances in Tubarão 6 in November.
In January 2021, Vale resumed production at Vargem Grande pellet plant, halted since February 2019. With a nominal capacity of 7 Mtpy, the plant is expected to produce approximately 4-5 Mtpy in 2021, according to its ramp-up and pellet feed availability.
Manganese ore and ferroalloys
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/
4Q20/
2020/
3Q20
4Q19
2019
MANGANESE ORE PRODUCTION
119
109
450
740
1,576
9.2%
-73.6%
-53.0%
Azul
-
-
251
230
1,003
-
-100.0%
-77.0%
Urucum
93
89
164
423
411
4.6%
-43.2%
2.8%
Morro da Mina
26
20
35
87
162
33.4%
-25.7%
-46.4%
MANGANESE ORE SALES
461
428
570
1,378
1,063
7.7%
19.1%
29.6%
FERROALLOYS PRODUCTION
15
15
28
73
151
-
-46.4%
-51.7%
FERROALLOYS SALES
15
15
35
67
127
0.0%
-57.1%
-47.2%
Production and sales overview
Manganese ore production totaled 119 kt in 4Q20, 9.2% higher than in 3Q20, as a result of (i) performance improvement at the beneficiation plant in Morro da Mina; and (ii) higher productivity of the mining fronts, due to a greater supply of ROM at the Urucum Mine. Azul mine operations remain suspended as effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with sales being sustained by inventories. Ferroalloys production and sales volumes remained in line with the previous quarter.
Nickel
Finished production by source
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/
4Q20/
2020/
3Q20
4Q19
2019
Canada
22.2
18.9
26.1
89.6
97.4
17.5%
-14.9%
-8.0%
Sudbury
11.2
6.5
15.3
43.2
50.8
72.3%
-26.8%
-14.8%
Thompson
2.1
2.2
2.8
10.6
11.3
-4.5%
-25.0%
-6.2%
Voisey's Bay
8.9
10.1
8.0
35.7
35.4
-11.9%
11.3%
0.8%
Indonesia
20.2
15.3
20.7
71.6
68.1
32.0%
-2.4%
5.0%
New Caledonia1
5.1
8.5
4.8
31.0
23.4
-40.0%
6.3%
32.5%
Brazil
6.6
3.2
3.3
16.0
11.6
106.3%
100.0%
37.9%
Feed from third parties2
1.8
1.3
1.83
6.6
7.3
38.5%
-1.6%
-10.0%
NICKEL PRODUCTION
55.9
47.1
56.7
214.7
208.0
18.7%
-1.4%
3.2%
NICKEL PRODUCTION EX-VNC³
50.8
38.6
51.9
183.7
184.6
31.6%
-2.1%
-0.5%
NICKEL SALES
66.1
58.2
47
210.9
205.7
13.6%
40.6%
2.5%
1 2Q20 production number was reconciled from 10.4 kt to 9.5 kt.
External feed purchased from third parties and processed into finished nickel in our Canadian operations.³ Nickel ex-VNC production by site totaled 193.2 kt in 2020
Production Variation (4Q20 x 3Q20) kt
Production and sales overview
In nickel business, maintenance works planned for 1H20 had to be postponed into 3Q20 due to COVID-19 which caused production in that quarter to be abnormally low, setting production to normal rates into 4Q20.
Nickel sales volumes were 66.1 kt in 4Q20, 13.6% higher than 3Q20, mostly as a result of higher production allowed Vale to take advantage of better prices environment.
Canadian operations
Sudbury-source ore production reached 11.2 kt in 4Q20, 72.3% higher than 3Q20 mainly due to extended maintenance work carried out in 3Q20, which allowed for higher production rates in 4Q20.
Voisey's Bay-source ore production reached 8.9 kt in 4Q20, 11.9% lower than 3Q20 as a result of productivity challenges during ramp up after scheduled maintenance start at Long Harbour Refinery in 3Q20.
Indonesian operation (PTVI)
Production of finished nickel from PTVI source reached 20.2 kt in 4Q20, 32.0% higher than 3Q20, mainly as a result of increased consumption of PTVI source ore at Clydach refinery after scheduled maintenance in 3Q20.
The consumption of PTVI feed stored in Clydach during 3Q20 maintenance, reduced the lead time between mine and refinery production setting up the stage for a strong quarter production rate.
Nickel in matte production at PTVI site reached 16.4 kt in 4Q20, 16% lower than 3Q20, mainly due to lower feed grade from PTVI ore source and reduced productivity during ramp up after scheduled maintenance in 4Q20.
New Caledonia operation (VNC)
Production of finished nickel from VNC source, reached 5.1 kt in 4Q20, 40.0% lower than 3Q20, mainly due to 50 days of blocked access to mine and plant roads in 2020 caused by independence activist protests in New Caledonia. The plant operations have been halted since December 10th, 2020, until safe work and community conditions prevail and protests near the site ends.
Brazilian operation (Onça Puma)
Production at Onça Puma reached 6.6 kt in 4Q20, 106.3% higher than 3Q20, as a result of the successful maintenance works during 3Q20, which allowed for a strong performance quarter in 4Q20.
Copper
Finished production by source
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/
4Q20/
2020/
3Q20
4Q19
2019
BRAZIL
67.5
67.6
58.8
260.5
254.9
-0.1%
14.8%
2.2%
Salobo
43.9
45.4
51.9
172.7
189.4
-3.3%
-15.4%
-8.8%
Sossego
23.7
22.2
6.9
87.7
65.5
6.8%
243.5%
33.9%
CANADA
25.9
20.0
31.6
99.6
126.2
29.5%
-18.0%
-21.2%
Sudbury
18.5
13.1
23.3
76.5
92.8
41.2%
-20.6%
-17.6%
Thompson
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.8
0.9
-50.0%
-50.0%
-11.1%
Voisey's Bay
6.2
5.7
6.3
17.8
25
8.8%
-1.6%
-28.8%
Feed from third parties
1.2
1.0
1.9
4.5
7.5
20.0%
-36.8%
-40.0%
COPPER PRODUCTION
93.5
87.6
90.3
360.1
381.1
6.7%
3.5%
-5.5%
COPPER SALES
93.0
80.6
87.8
346.3
365.2
15.4%
5.9%
-5.2%
Copper Sales Brazil
66.7
62.3
55.0
247.2
243.7
7.1%
21.3%
1.4%
Copper Sales Canada
26.3
18.3
32.8
99.1
121.6
43.7%
-19.8%
-18.5%
Production Variation (4Q20 x 3Q20) kt
Production and sales overview
In 4Q20, copper production reached 93.5 kt, 6.7% higher than 3Q20, as a result of: (i) strong performance at Sossego due to increased productivity and higher feed grade, and (ii) successful ramp up following scheduled maintenances in 3Q20 of mines and plants in Canada. These increases were partially offset by lower production from Salobo operations.
In 4Q20, copper production in Salobo was impacted by reduced plant productivity due to unscheduled maintenance and an incident which led Vale to review and halt mine activities for 9 days and plant activities for 4 days in Salobo, during which changes in maintenance routines have been implemented to improve operations and safety conditions.
Sales volumes13 of copper were 93 kt in 4Q20, 15.4% higher than 3Q20 mostly as a result of higher production and favourable market conditions.
13 Sales volumes are lower compared to production volumes due to payable copper vs. contained copper content: part of the copper contained in the concentrates is lost in the smelting and refining process, hence payable quantities of copper are approximately 3.5% lower than production volumes.
Cobalt and other by-products
Finished production by source
% change
Metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/3Q20
4Q20/4Q19
2020/2019
COBALT
1,042
1,223
1,141
4,672
4,376
-14.8%
-8.7%
6.8%
Sudbury
96
61
137
454
495
57.4%
-29.9%
-8.3%
Thompson
15
10
21
60
80
50.0%
-28.6%
-25.0%
Voisey's Bay
388
464
364
1,592
1,608
-16.4%
6.6%
-1.0%
VNC
416
601
516
2,197
1,703
-30.8%
-19.4%
29.0%
Others
127
86
103
369
490
47.7%
23.3%
-24.7%
PLATINUM
31
26
45
140
148
19.2%
-31.1%
-5.4%
(000' oz troy)
PALLADIUM
38
37
56
186
182
2.7%
-32.1%
2.2%
(000' oz troy)
GOLD BY-PRODUCT
120
116
132
469
480
3.4%
-9.1%
-2.3%
(000' oz troy)
Coal
% change
000' metric tons
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
2020
2019
4Q20/3Q20
4Q20/4Q19
2020/2019
COAL PRODUCTION
1,230
1,402
1,876
5,878
8,770
-12.3%
-34.4%
-33.0%
Metallurgical Coal
658
756
825
3,095
4,032
-12.9%
-20.2%
-23.2%
Thermal Coal
572
646
1,051
2,783
4,738
-11.5%
-45.6%
-41.3%
COAL SALES
1,535
1,381
2,042
5,867
8,784
11.1%
-24.9%
-33.2%
Metallurgical Coal
884
809
1,017
2,914
4,427
9.2%
-13.1%
-34.2%
Thermal Coal
651
572
1,025
2,953
4,356
13.8%
-36.5%
-32.2%
Production Variation (4Q20 x 3Q20)
Mt
Production and sales overview
Coal production totalled 1.2 Mt in 4Q20 and 5.9 Mt in 2020, reflecting the impacts of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the seaborne demand and postponement of the plant's revamp project from March to November 2020. After reaching a coal production record in March, compared to the previous 15 months, Vale decelerated production in Moatize in April and temporarily stopped production in June when inventories at mine built up to its storage limits.
As previously reported, Vale decided to resume its maintenance plan in November 6th, 2020. The first phase of the revamp project, which includes coal handling and processing plant revitalization, is currently running on scheduled. During this period, the material flow, services rendered, and movement of people were carried out without major challenges.
Due to the plant's revamp, production slowed and decreased 12.3% compared to 3Q20, however, inventory levels supported the 4Q20 sales increase.