Vale S A : 4Q20 Production and Sales Report (EN)

B3/B4 back-up dam, delivered in 4Q20

VALE'S PRODUCTION AND

SALES IN 4Q20 AND 2020

1

www.vale.com

vale.ri@vale.com

Tel.: (5521) 3485-3900

Investor Relations Department

Ivan Fadel

André Werner

Mariana Rocha

Samir Bassil

B3: VALE3

NYSE: VALE

LATIBEX: XVALO

This press release may include statements about Vale's current expectations about future events or results (forward -looking statements). Many of those forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward -looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" "will" and "potential," among others. All forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that these statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, factors related to: (a) the countries where Vale operates, especially Br azil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. Vale ca utions you that actual results may differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation. Vale undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward -looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports that Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and, in particular, the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20 -F.

2

Production and sales in 4Q20 and 2020

Record iron ore

Resumption of

Record Nickel

Moatize plant

sales for a

sales to China in

Serra Leste and

revamp restart in

quarter since

4Q20

Fábrica in 4Q20

4Q20

4Q17

Rio de Janeiro, February 3rd, 2021 - 2020 ends with the partial resumption of all iron ore fines operations halted in 2019, which became even more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to adopt measures to protect employees and support communities. Although the pandemic-related impacts and measures reduced productivity in all businesses and postponed, in 2020, the start-up of the new iron ore assets, Vale remains confident to achieve 400 Mtpy capacity by the end of 2022.

In 4Q20, Vale resumed Serra Leste and Fábrica sites in Iron Ore Business and resumed Moatize revamp works. The quarter was marked by a strong quarter-on-quarter sales increase in the Iron Ore (25.9%), Copper (15.4%) and Nickel (13.6%) businesses.

Vale's iron ore fines production1 totalled 300.4 Mt in 2020, in line with 2019 as a result of (i) the resumption of halted operations such as Vargem Grande and Timbopeba; (ii) S11D ramp up; and (iii) full year operating Alegria site. These positive effects were fully offset by: (i) constraints in tailings disposal in Itabira and Brucutu; and (ii) delays in opening new mining fronts in Serra Norte; (iii) COVID-19impacts; and (iv) 4-monthstoppage of Fazendão site.

In 4Q20, Vale produced 84.5 Mt of iron ore fines, 5% lower than in 3Q20 mainly due to higher rainfall levels2 and tailings disposal restrictions in Southeastern System.

  1. Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 63,3%, alumina 1,5% and silica 4,3%.
  2. 4Q20 = 461mm / 3Q20 = 33mm / 4Q19 = 377mm.

3

Considering production restrictions, Vale ended 2020 with 322 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 350 Mt capacity by the end of 2021.

Capacity resumption plan for 2021

Main milestones

Timbopeba

+7

Vargem Grande

+7

1Q21

Plant's adaptation for

Pellet plant restarted

Mtpy

tailings disposal at

Mtpy

in January

Timbopeba pit

of pellets

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

Potential restrictions in 2021

Vargem Grande

+6

Unlock conveyor

belt capacity

Mtpy

Vargem Grande

+4

Start-up of Maravilhas III

dam and filtering plant

Mtpy

Brucutu

+17

Torto dam start-up

Mtpy

Itabira

-9

Temporary tailings

disposal restrictions due

Mtpy

to limited disposal areas

Fábrica

Shift to wet processing

Serra Leste

Repower crushers

Other sites

Licensing delays and lower performance (e.g. Mutuca, Serra Norte)

+4

Mtpy

+2

S11D

+2

Crushers' installation

Mtpy

to process jaspilite

Mtpy

ores

-5

Mtpy

Vale's pellet production totalled 29.7 Mt in 2020, 29.0% lower than in 2019, as a result of lower pellet feed availability from Vale's sites and production adjustments according to market conditions. Vale's pellet production was 7.1 Mt in the quarter, down 1.4Mt sequentially due to lower pellet feed availability from Brucutu and Itabira and maintenances in Tubarão 6 pellet plant. In January 2021, Vale resumed Vargem Grande pellet plant operations, halted since February 2019, adding 7 Mtpy of pellet plant capacity (from 46.8 Mtpy to 53.8 Mtpy). Vale's bottleneck for pellet production continues to be the lower pellet feed availability from its operations.

Sales volumes of iron ore fines and pellets totalled 286.1 Mt in 2020, 5% below iron ore fines

production. In order to supply clients during 2019, Vale drew down its operational inventories, achieving unsustainable low levels. During 2020, Vale needed to rebuild its operational inventories, supporting greater adherence between sales and production in 2021.

In 4Q20, Vale's sales of iron ore fines and pellets reached 91.3 Mt with a premium of US$ 4.3/t3. Vale achieved record sales to China in 4Q20, totalling 64 Mt (vs. 58 Mt in 4Q19).

Production of finished nickel ex-VNC was 183.7 kt in 2020, in line with 2019. On the positive side, annual production was supported by (i) improved performance of 9.3 kt from Onça

Puma, with a full operating year, after receiving judicial authorization4 to resume mine and

  1. Iron ore premium of US$ 3.2/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 1.1/t.
  2. Mining and processing plant activities in Onça Puma were suspended in September 2017 and June 2019, respectively, when the Court of Appeals of the First Region granted an injunction in favor of the Federal Prosecutors due to the alleged impact on indigenous communities

4

processing activities in September 2019 and (ii) increased source ore from Indonesia of 3.4 kt due to stable operations throughout the year. COVID-19 impacts estimated to have trimmed annual production by 7.3 kt across all our Base Metals operations and the biennial broader- scope scheduled maintenance at Canada operations, which reduced production by 4.9 kt. In 4Q20, production totalled 55.9 kt, 19% higher than 3Q20, explained by stronger production rates after maintenance works rescheduled from 1H20 to 3Q20 across nickel operations.

Copper production reached 360.1 kt in 2020, 5.5% lower than 2019, mainly as a result of: (i)

35.3 kt lower production from COVID-19 impacts, which include the decision to minimize the contingent of workers on site, travel restrictions and disruptions in the supply chain, increase in absenteeism levels and infrastructure and equipment maintenance delays; and (ii) 10.8 kt reduction from limited Canadian mill production due to lower mining rates. These decreases were partially offset by 22.2 kt higher production from strong performance in Sossego, which had increased mill processing rates and higher copper grades. In 4Q20, production totalled 93.5 kt, 7% higher than 3Q20, mostly due to stronger production rates across Brazil and Canada operations.

Coal business resumed its maintenance activities in November, which are expected to be completed during 1Q21, followed by the commissioning activities of new and revamped equipment. Mine and plant ramp-upshould start by 2Q21 until the end of 2021. Vale expects to achieve a production run-rateof 15 Mtpy in 2H21.

Production summary

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/3Q20

4Q20/4Q19

2020/2019

Iron ore¹

84,508

88,676

78,344

300,385

301,972

-4.7%

7.9%

-0.5%

Pellets

7,117

8,562

9,415

29,676

41,794

-16.9%

-24.4%

-29.0%

Manganese Ore

119

109

450

740

1,576

9.2%

-73.6%

-53.0%

Coal

1,230

1,402

1,876

5,878

8,770

-12.3%

-34.4%

-33.0%

Nickel

55.9

47.1

56.7

214.7

208.0

18.7%

-1.4%

3.2%

Nickel Ex-VNC²

50.8

38.6

51.9

183.7

184.6

31.6%

-2.1%

-0.5%

Copper

93.5

87.6

90.3

360.1

381.1

6.7%

3.5%

-5.5%

Cobalt (metric tons)

1,042

1,223

1,141

4,672

4,376

-14.8%

-8.7%

6.8%

Gold (000' oz troy)

120

116

132

469

480

3.4%

-9.1%

-2.3%

  • Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants . ² Nickel ex-VNC production by site totaled 193. 2 kt in 2020.

Sales summary

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/3Q20

4Q20/4Q19

2020/2019

Iron ore¹

82,825

65,769

77,907

254,865

269,306

25.9%

6.3%

-5.4%

Pellets

8,486

8,464

10,966

31,211

43,199

0.3%

-22.6%

-27.7%

Manganese Ore

461

428

570

1,378

1,063

7.7%

19.1%

29.6%

Coal

1,535

1,381

2,042

5,867

8,784

11.1%

-24.9%

-33.2%

Nickel

66.1

58.2

47

210.9

205.7

13.6%

40.6%

2.5%

Copper

93.0

80.6

87.8

346.3

365.2

15.4%

5.9%

-5.2%

  • Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.

located close to the mining site. Vale has appealed this decision and in September 2019 the Federal Supreme Court (SFT) decided to suspend the injunctions and to grant the return of Onça Puma operations.

5

Iron ore

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/

4Q20/

2020/

3Q20

4Q19

2019

Northern System

53,053

56,850

50,729

192,266

188,721

-6.7%

4.6%

1.9%

Serra Norte and Serra Leste

31,158

32,459

31,438

109,416

115,352

-4.0%

-0.9%

-5.1%

S11D

21,895

23,391

19,291

82,850

73,369

-6.4%

13.5%

12.9%

Southeastern System

16,468

16,307

17,019

57,285

73,148

1.0%

-3.2%

-21.7%

Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)

Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)

Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)

Southern System

Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others) Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)

Midwestern System

Corumbá

6,117

6,465

8,067

23,913

35,969

-5.4%

-24.2%

-33.5%

3,422

4,394

6,600

15,655

25,883

-22.1%

-48.2%

-39.5%

6,929

5,448

2,352

17,717

11,296

27.2%

194.6%

56.8%

14,314

14,930

9,980

48,368

37,733

-4.1%

43.4%

28.2%

6,717

7,064

4,997

23,302

24,637

-4.9%

34.3%

-5.4%

7,597

7,866

4,983

25,066

13,096

-3.4%

52.5%

91.4%

673

589

616

2,466

2,370

14.3%

9.3%

4.1%

673

589

616

2,466

2,370

14.3%

9.3%

4.1%

IRON ORE PRODUCTION1

84,508

88,676

78,344

300,385

301,972

-4.7%

7.9%

-0.5%

IRON ORE SALES2

82,825

65,769

77,907

254,865

269,306

25.9%

6.3%

-5.4%

IRON ORE AND PELLETS

91,311

74,233

88,873

286,076

312,505

23.0%

2.7%

-8.5%

SALES

  • Including third party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants . ² Including third party purchases and run -of-mine.

Production variation (4Q20 x 3Q20)

Mt

Northern System

The Northern System was mainly affected by higher rainfall levels 5 impacting production activities.

Serra Leste operation restarted in December after receiving the required Installation License. The site is expected to produce 4-5 Mt in 2021, reaching 6 Mtpy of run-rate until the end of the year. An expansion project will be developed in the coming years to adapt and repower the

5 4Q20 = 461mm / 3Q20 = 33mm / 4Q19 = 377mm.

6

existing plant, allowing a capacity upgrade to 10 Mpty. The expansion start-up is expected by the first semester of 2023.

On January 14th, 2021, a fire occurred in one (CN6) of the eight ship loaders at the Ponta da Madeira Maritime Terminal, in São Luís, Maranhão. The fire was controlled, without casualties or environmental damage. On January 28th, shipping activities at Southern berth of Pier IV were resumed using the second ship loader (CN7) available at the berth, which was not affected. Vale expects to conclude the maintenance activities at the affected ship loader (CN6) in the first half of 2021, without impacts on shipments and production in 2021 (For more details, click here)

Southeastern System

Southeastern System's production was in line with 3Q20, as result of higher ROM production to supply Samarco restart. This was partly offset by (i) a lower production level in Itabira and Brucutu related with lower performance of the temporary tailings disposal solutions; and (ii) and the use of mechanical dismantling and higher average haulage distance in Alegria, decreasing site's productivity since Xingu dam was raised to Emergency Level 2 protocol.

Southern System

The weaker operational performance in 4Q20 can be mainly attributed to (i) the partial stoppage (resumed in January 2021) of Viga's operations due to the suspension of the permit required to dispose tailings in B7 dam; and (ii) lower mining productivity in Abóboras mine, caused by the reduced efficiency of mechanical dismantling in compact itabirite mining fronts. This was partially offset by the resumption of Fábrica's dry processing.

Fábrica site resumed its activities in December after several vibration tests certified the absence of impacts on the site's structures. Site's operations were halted since February 2019. Until the resumption of beneficiation plant activities, which are expected to restart in 2Q21, Fábrica will operate by dry processing and mechanical dismantling, adding around 2 Mtpy of production capacity.

Operational stabilization and resumption plan

Vale has a set of solutions and new assets for unlocking and resuming capacities in its sites, which are under implementation in collaboration with the National Mining Agency (ANM), the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Minas Gerais State (MPMG) and the external audit firms.

7

Northern

System

Itabira

Brucutu

Timbopeba

Actions in progress

  • Licensing and opening new mining fronts.
  • Progressing on the construction of Gelado, Northern System 240 Mtpy and Serra Sul 120 projects.
  • Completion of studies (geotechnical investigations) of Itabiruçu dam.
  • Restart raising construction works of Itabiruçu dam, after removal of emergency level.
  • Completion of tailings' filtration plants construction to increase wet processing capacity.
  • Tailings piles developing and licensing.
  • Completion of Torto dam7 and tailings' filtration plant construction to increase wet processing capacity.
  • Assessment of Norte/Laranjeiras dam geotechnical characteristics.
  • Project being concluded to adapt the plant's capacity for tailings disposal at Timbopeba pit.

Accomplishments in

Timeline for

4Q20

resumption

Serra Leste: Installation

4Q21: Repower Serra Leste

license conceded by

crushers.

SEMAS/PA and resumption

2021/22: Installation of new

of operations in November.

crushers to process jaspilite

Serra Norte: Opening of

ore bodies in S11D.

new mining fronts in Morro 1

1H22: Start-up of Gelado

in progress increasing site's

project with 10 Mtpy

productivity.

capacity.

2H22: Start-up of Northern

System 240 Mtpy project,

increasing the System's

capacity by 10 Mtpy.

1H23: Expansion of Serra

Leste to 10 Mtpy capacity.

2021/23: Applying for new

licenses and opening new

mining fronts.

2023: Usina 1 shift to 100%

dry processing temporarily

impacting production.

1H24: Start-up of Serra Sul

120 project.

Improvements in Onça and

1Q21: Removal of

Periquito pits tailings

emergency level of Itabiruçu

disposal capacity,

dam and start of raising

supporting Conceição site.

construction.

Tailings' filtration plant

2021: Capacity restrictions

construction works achieved

throughout the year due to

31% and 45% of physical

area constraint for tailings

progress in Cauê and

disposal.

Conceição, respectively.

2022: Start-up of tailings'

filtering plants and dry

stacking activities6,

increasing site's capacity to

40 Mtpy from current 26

Mtpy.

Torto dam construction

4Q21: Start-up of Torto

works achieved 87% of

dam, increasing site's

physical progress.

capacity to 28 Mtpy from

Tailings' filtration plant

current 11 Mtpy.

2022: Start-up of tailings'

construction works achieved

49% of physical progress.

filtering plant and dry

stacking activities and use

of Torto and Norte/

Laranjeiras8 dams as

contingency.

Progressed on plant's

1Q21: Increase production

adaptation to increase

capacity to 12 Mtpy from

capacity.

current 5 Mtpy fully

Capanema project approved

disposing tailings at

Timpopeba pit.

in December.

2H23: Start-up of

Capanema project, adding

14 Mtpy of net capacity in

the first years.

  1. Using Itabiruçu dam as contingency.
  2. A positive declaration of stability condition (DCE) and an operating license for Torto dam operations are necessary, relying on the external auditor and authorities' assessment.
  3. Norte/Laranjeiras dam is under Emergency Level 2 and today does not have a positive stability declaration, which is required to resume operations. The use of the dam as contingency is expected in 2025.

8

Actions in

Accomplishments in

progress

4Q20

Timeline for resumption

Fábrica

Vargem

Grande

Complex

  • Conclusion of beneficiation plant vibration tests (to certify the absence of impacts on the site's structures), depending on external assessment/ approval.
  • Completion of Maravilhas III dam9 and tailings' filtration plant construction to increase wet processing capacity.
  • De-characterizationof Vargem Grande dam.
  • Studies to debottleneck logistics capacity, limited by the impossibility to operate the long-distance conveyor belt in the segment close to the Vargem Grande dam and the use of autonomous train in Forquilhas and Grupo dams self-rescue zones (ZAS).
  • Resumption of dry processing operations in December with 2 Mtpy capacity.
  • Approval received to start vibration tests at beneficiation plant facilities.
  • Construction of pipeline for tailings disposal at Forquilha V concluded and progressing on commissioning.
  • Maravilhas III dam construction works achieved 56% of physical progress.
  • Tailings' filtration plant construction works achieved 86% of physical progress.
  • Approval received to start
    VGR's conveyor belt tests.
  • Progress on blasting dismantling studies in Sapecado and Galinheiro mine.
  • New Steel plant construction approved in December.
  • VGR pellet plant resumed in January 2021.
  • 2Q21: Resumption of beneficiation plant activities, upgrading capacity to 6 Mpty, after vibration tests conclusion.
  • 2022: Resumption of Fábrica pellet plant, depending on market conditions.
  • 2Q21: Unlock site's conveyor belt capacity, increasing site's capacity to
    36 Mtpy.10
  • 3Q21: Start-up of Maravilhas III dam and tailings' filtering plant11.
  • 2022: Start-up of New Steel plant with 1.5 Mtpy capacity
  • 2021/27: Increase railway capacity, advancing in studies to elevate automated train productivity and decreasing emergency levels of Forquilhas and Grupo dams12.
  1. A positive declaration of stability condition (DCE) for Maravilhas III dam operations are necessary, relying on the external auditor's assessment.
  2. Resumption of conveyor belt relies on external approvals by National Mining Agency (ANM) and external auditors
  3. The start-up increases mine-plant capacity to 53 Mtpy, and production is limited by railway capacity.
  4. Decrease of emergency levels also depends on external evaluation by ANM and external auditors.

9

Pellets

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/3Q20

4Q20/4Q19

2020/2019

Northern System

1,195

1,176

1,152

4,173

3,997

1.6%

3.7%

4.4%

São Luis

1,195

1,176

1,152

4,173

3,997

1.6%

3.7%

4.4%

Southeastern System

4,174

4,906

5,859

13,575

27,329

-14.9%

-28.8%

-50.3%

Tubarão 1 and 2

-

-

34

-

2,727

n.m.

-100%

-100%

Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)

804

821

989

2,968

3,172

-2.1%

-18.7%

-6.4%

Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)

738

863

1,018

2,593

3,607

-14.5%

-27.5%

-28.1%

Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)

359

1,007

1,333

3,433

7,343

-64.3%

-73.1%

-53.2%

Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)

631

849

897

2,831

3,819

-25.7%

-29.7%

-25.9%

Tubarão 8

1,642

1,366

1,588

5,925

6,661

20.2%

3.4%

-11.0%

Southern System

-

-

-

129

1,069

n.m.

n.m.

-87.9%

Fábrica

-

-

-

-

515

n.m.

n.m.

-100%

Vargem Grande

-

-

-

129

554

n.m.

n.m.

-76.7%

Oman

1,748

2,480

2,404

7,625

9,245

-29.5%

-27.3%

-17.5%

Others1

-

-

-

-

154

n.m.

n.m.

-100%

PELLETS PRODUCTION

7,117

8,562

9,415

29,676

41,794

-16.9%

-24.4%

-29.0%

PELLETS SALES

8,486

8,464

10,966

31,211

43,199

0.3%

-22.6%

-27.7%

¹ Third party capacity utilization.

Production overview

Vale's pellet production declined from 3Q20, mainly due to lower pellet feed availability from Itabira and Brucutu, maintenances in Tubarão 6 in November.

In January 2021, Vale resumed production at Vargem Grande pellet plant, halted since February 2019. With a nominal capacity of 7 Mtpy, the plant is expected to produce approximately 4-5 Mtpy in 2021, according to its ramp-up and pellet feed availability.

10

Manganese ore and ferroalloys

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/

4Q20/

2020/

3Q20

4Q19

2019

MANGANESE ORE PRODUCTION

119

109

450

740

1,576

9.2%

-73.6%

-53.0%

Azul

-

-

251

230

1,003

-

-100.0%

-77.0%

Urucum

93

89

164

423

411

4.6%

-43.2%

2.8%

Morro da Mina

26

20

35

87

162

33.4%

-25.7%

-46.4%

MANGANESE ORE SALES

461

428

570

1,378

1,063

7.7%

19.1%

29.6%

FERROALLOYS PRODUCTION

15

15

28

73

151

-

-46.4%

-51.7%

FERROALLOYS SALES

15

15

35

67

127

0.0%

-57.1%

-47.2%

Production and sales overview

Manganese ore production totaled 119 kt in 4Q20, 9.2% higher than in 3Q20, as a result of (i) performance improvement at the beneficiation plant in Morro da Mina; and (ii) higher productivity of the mining fronts, due to a greater supply of ROM at the Urucum Mine. Azul mine operations remain suspended as effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with sales being sustained by inventories. Ferroalloys production and sales volumes remained in line with the previous quarter.

11

Nickel

Finished production by source

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/

4Q20/

2020/

3Q20

4Q19

2019

Canada

22.2

18.9

26.1

89.6

97.4

17.5%

-14.9%

-8.0%

Sudbury

11.2

6.5

15.3

43.2

50.8

72.3%

-26.8%

-14.8%

Thompson

2.1

2.2

2.8

10.6

11.3

-4.5%

-25.0%

-6.2%

Voisey's Bay

8.9

10.1

8.0

35.7

35.4

-11.9%

11.3%

0.8%

Indonesia

20.2

15.3

20.7

71.6

68.1

32.0%

-2.4%

5.0%

New Caledonia1

5.1

8.5

4.8

31.0

23.4

-40.0%

6.3%

32.5%

Brazil

6.6

3.2

3.3

16.0

11.6

106.3%

100.0%

37.9%

Feed from third parties2

1.8

1.3

1.83

6.6

7.3

38.5%

-1.6%

-10.0%

NICKEL PRODUCTION

55.9

47.1

56.7

214.7

208.0

18.7%

-1.4%

3.2%

NICKEL PRODUCTION EX-VNC³

50.8

38.6

51.9

183.7

184.6

31.6%

-2.1%

-0.5%

NICKEL SALES

66.1

58.2

47

210.9

205.7

13.6%

40.6%

2.5%

1 2Q20 production number was reconciled from 10.4 kt to 9.5 kt.

  • External feed purchased from third parties and processed into finished nickel in our Canadian operations. ³ Nickel ex-VNC production by site totaled 193.2 kt in 2020

Production Variation (4Q20 x 3Q20) kt

Production and sales overview

In nickel business, maintenance works planned for 1H20 had to be postponed into 3Q20 due to COVID-19 which caused production in that quarter to be abnormally low, setting production to normal rates into 4Q20.

Nickel sales volumes were 66.1 kt in 4Q20, 13.6% higher than 3Q20, mostly as a result of higher production allowed Vale to take advantage of better prices environment.

Canadian operations

Sudbury-source ore production reached 11.2 kt in 4Q20, 72.3% higher than 3Q20 mainly due to extended maintenance work carried out in 3Q20, which allowed for higher production rates in 4Q20.

12

Voisey's Bay-source ore production reached 8.9 kt in 4Q20, 11.9% lower than 3Q20 as a result of productivity challenges during ramp up after scheduled maintenance start at Long Harbour Refinery in 3Q20.

Indonesian operation (PTVI)

Production of finished nickel from PTVI source reached 20.2 kt in 4Q20, 32.0% higher than 3Q20, mainly as a result of increased consumption of PTVI source ore at Clydach refinery after scheduled maintenance in 3Q20.

The consumption of PTVI feed stored in Clydach during 3Q20 maintenance, reduced the lead time between mine and refinery production setting up the stage for a strong quarter production rate.

Nickel in matte production at PTVI site reached 16.4 kt in 4Q20, 16% lower than 3Q20, mainly due to lower feed grade from PTVI ore source and reduced productivity during ramp up after scheduled maintenance in 4Q20.

New Caledonia operation (VNC)

Production of finished nickel from VNC source, reached 5.1 kt in 4Q20, 40.0% lower than 3Q20, mainly due to 50 days of blocked access to mine and plant roads in 2020 caused by independence activist protests in New Caledonia. The plant operations have been halted since December 10th, 2020, until safe work and community conditions prevail and protests near the site ends.

Brazilian operation (Onça Puma)

Production at Onça Puma reached 6.6 kt in 4Q20, 106.3% higher than 3Q20, as a result of the successful maintenance works during 3Q20, which allowed for a strong performance quarter in 4Q20.

13

Copper

Finished production by source

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/

4Q20/

2020/

3Q20

4Q19

2019

BRAZIL

67.5

67.6

58.8

260.5

254.9

-0.1%

14.8%

2.2%

Salobo

43.9

45.4

51.9

172.7

189.4

-3.3%

-15.4%

-8.8%

Sossego

23.7

22.2

6.9

87.7

65.5

6.8%

243.5%

33.9%

CANADA

25.9

20.0

31.6

99.6

126.2

29.5%

-18.0%

-21.2%

Sudbury

18.5

13.1

23.3

76.5

92.8

41.2%

-20.6%

-17.6%

Thompson

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.8

0.9

-50.0%

-50.0%

-11.1%

Voisey's Bay

6.2

5.7

6.3

17.8

25

8.8%

-1.6%

-28.8%

Feed from third parties

1.2

1.0

1.9

4.5

7.5

20.0%

-36.8%

-40.0%

COPPER PRODUCTION

93.5

87.6

90.3

360.1

381.1

6.7%

3.5%

-5.5%

COPPER SALES

93.0

80.6

87.8

346.3

365.2

15.4%

5.9%

-5.2%

Copper Sales Brazil

66.7

62.3

55.0

247.2

243.7

7.1%

21.3%

1.4%

Copper Sales Canada

26.3

18.3

32.8

99.1

121.6

43.7%

-19.8%

-18.5%

Production Variation (4Q20 x 3Q20) kt

Production and sales overview

In 4Q20, copper production reached 93.5 kt, 6.7% higher than 3Q20, as a result of: (i) strong performance at Sossego due to increased productivity and higher feed grade, and (ii) successful ramp up following scheduled maintenances in 3Q20 of mines and plants in Canada. These increases were partially offset by lower production from Salobo operations.

In 4Q20, copper production in Salobo was impacted by reduced plant productivity due to unscheduled maintenance and an incident which led Vale to review and halt mine activities for 9 days and plant activities for 4 days in Salobo, during which changes in maintenance routines have been implemented to improve operations and safety conditions.

14

Sales volumes13 of copper were 93 kt in 4Q20, 15.4% higher than 3Q20 mostly as a result of higher production and favourable market conditions.

13 Sales volumes are lower compared to production volumes due to payable copper vs. contained copper content: part of the copper contained in the concentrates is lost in the smelting and refining process, hence payable quantities of copper are approximately 3.5% lower than production volumes.

15

Cobalt and other by-products

Finished production by source

% change

Metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/3Q20

4Q20/4Q19

2020/2019

COBALT

1,042

1,223

1,141

4,672

4,376

-14.8%

-8.7%

6.8%

Sudbury

96

61

137

454

495

57.4%

-29.9%

-8.3%

Thompson

15

10

21

60

80

50.0%

-28.6%

-25.0%

Voisey's Bay

388

464

364

1,592

1,608

-16.4%

6.6%

-1.0%

VNC

416

601

516

2,197

1,703

-30.8%

-19.4%

29.0%

Others

127

86

103

369

490

47.7%

23.3%

-24.7%

PLATINUM

31

26

45

140

148

19.2%

-31.1%

-5.4%

(000' oz troy)

PALLADIUM

38

37

56

186

182

2.7%

-32.1%

2.2%

(000' oz troy)

GOLD BY-PRODUCT

120

116

132

469

480

3.4%

-9.1%

-2.3%

(000' oz troy)

16

Coal

% change

000' metric tons

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

4Q20/3Q20

4Q20/4Q19

2020/2019

COAL PRODUCTION

1,230

1,402

1,876

5,878

8,770

-12.3%

-34.4%

-33.0%

Metallurgical Coal

658

756

825

3,095

4,032

-12.9%

-20.2%

-23.2%

Thermal Coal

572

646

1,051

2,783

4,738

-11.5%

-45.6%

-41.3%

COAL SALES

1,535

1,381

2,042

5,867

8,784

11.1%

-24.9%

-33.2%

Metallurgical Coal

884

809

1,017

2,914

4,427

9.2%

-13.1%

-34.2%

Thermal Coal

651

572

1,025

2,953

4,356

13.8%

-36.5%

-32.2%

Production Variation (4Q20 x 3Q20)

Mt

Production and sales overview

Coal production totalled 1.2 Mt in 4Q20 and 5.9 Mt in 2020, reflecting the impacts of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the seaborne demand and postponement of the plant's revamp project from March to November 2020. After reaching a coal production record in March, compared to the previous 15 months, Vale decelerated production in Moatize in April and temporarily stopped production in June when inventories at mine built up to its storage limits.

As previously reported, Vale decided to resume its maintenance plan in November 6th, 2020. The first phase of the revamp project, which includes coal handling and processing plant revitalization, is currently running on scheduled. During this period, the material flow, services rendered, and movement of people were carried out without major challenges.

Due to the plant's revamp, production slowed and decreased 12.3% compared to 3Q20, however, inventory levels supported the 4Q20 sales increase.

17

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
