Vale S A : Applying for Vale's Selection Process is Quick, Easy and Free – Learn How

Do you want to be part of Vale's team? We regularly have job vacancies in different countries and regions. To check them out, click here. On our page about job opportunities, you can submit your resume to our database or apply for a specific job vacancy. Applying for a job at Vale is free of charge.

When job vacancies are available, they are posted on our website and social media or disclosed by the partners for consultancy services. If you receive any information about job opportunities in our company and are not sure about the veracity, please follow the guidance below: