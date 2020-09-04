Log in
Vale S A : Applying for Vale's Selection Process is Quick, Easy and Free – Learn How

09/04/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

9/4/2020

Applying for Vale's Selection Process is Quick, Easy and Free - Learn How
Do you want to be part of Vale's team? We regularly have job vacancies in different countries and regions. To check them out, click here. On our page about job opportunities, you can submit your resume to our database or apply for a specific job vacancy. Applying for a job at Vale is free of charge.

When job vacancies are available, they are posted on our website and social media or disclosed by the partners for consultancy services. If you receive any information about job opportunities in our company and are not sure about the veracity, please follow the guidance below:

  • Always check the source of the information. Is it from a trusted company, person, or e-mail?
  • Go to Vale's page about job opportunities and check for the selection process or the job vacancy. If available, you can apply for it on this page.
  • If any application fee is required, it is a scam. Do not reply!
  
  Suspicious activities, scam attempts, and doubts about the partners for consultancy services or selection processes can be reported to us on our Contact Us page.
Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 18:24:02 UTC
