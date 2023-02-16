Vale S A : Audit and Risks Committee Annual Report – fiscal year 2022

Vale's Audit and Risks Committee Annual Report - fiscal year 2022 Committee creation date Vale's Audit Committee was created on March 24, 2020. At Vale's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AGE"), held on December 21, 2022, the Audit Committee was renamed to Audit and Risks Committee. Committee composition and structure During 2022, the Audit and Risks Committee was coordinated by an independent member of the Board of Directors ("BoD" or "Board") and composed of two other independent members of the Board of Directors and two outside members with recognized experience in law and corporate accounting matters. The members nominated by the Board of Directors in May 2022, who served until December 2022, are: Name Position Independent Member since Attendance¹ Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Coordinator Yes August 2021 100% Oliveira Luciana Pires Outside member Yes March 2020 100% Dias Rachel Maia Member of the Board Yes May 2022 100% of Directors Murilo Cesar Member of the Board 100% Lemos dos Yes November 2021 of Directors Santos Passos Sergio Ricardo Outside member and 100% specialist in corporate Yes March 2020 Romani accounting ¹ Over the period in which each member had been in office during the current mandate as of June 2022. 1

Between January and May 2022, the Director Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha was an effective member of the Audit Committee, having participated in 100% of the meetings held during this period. At Vale's AGE, held on December 21, 2022, adjustments were made to optimize the structure of the BoD Advisory Committees, with a reduction from seven (7) to five (5) permanent Committees, as well as to reflect the new nomenclatures and scopes of the Committees. In this regard, the Audit Committee was renamed to Audit and Risks Committee, absorbing the Company's risk matters, with the consequent dissolution of the Operational Excellence and Risks Committee. It was also defined that the Audit and Risks Committee would be composed exclusively of independent members of the Board of Directors being now composed of three (3) to five (5) members, and all of them shall be independent directors of the Company. Therefore, the current composition of the Committee, elected based on the resolution of the Board of Directors of December 22, 2022, is now: Name Position Independent Member since Manuel Lino Silva de Coordinator Yes August 2021 Sousa Oliveira Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Member of the Board of Yes November 2021 Santos Directors Passos Rachel Maia Member of the Board of Yes May 2022 Directors Main attributions and responsibilities of the committee Vale's Audit and Risks Committee is a statutory body that advises the Board of Directors, in order to oversee the quality and integrity of financial reports, monitor adherence to legal, statutory, and regulatory standards, adequacy of risk management processes, monitor the activities of the internal and independent auditors and the evolution of the Audit and Compliance Department's initiatives, including internal auditing, Ethics and Compliance Program, effectiveness of the Whistleblowing Channel, and management of consequences. The Committee's roles and responsibilities are performed in compliance with applicable legal and statutory attributions as stated in its bylaws. The Committee's assessments are based on information received from the Management, independent auditors, internal audit, those 2

responsible for risk management and internal controls, and on its own analyzes arising from its supervisory and monitoring activities. Also, according to the Bylaws, the Committee has operational autonomy and budget allocation, being able to determine the retainment of consultants' services, as well as other resources that may be necessary to perform its roles. In view of this, in December 2022, Luciana Pires Dias and Sergio Ricardo Romani were hired by the Committee as external expert consultants. Quantitative analysis and average duration of meetings The Committee met 19 times in 2022, including 14 ordinary meetings and 5 extraordinary meetings, which discussed 112 topics and lasted an average of 3 hours and 40 minutes. In addition, in 2022 the Committee carried out a two-day technical visit to Vale's operations in Minas Gerais. Main topics of the Committee meetings in 2022 The Audit Committee has a Work Plan defined annually, prioritizing the most relevant topics related to its duties, also incorporating requests and demands arising from the Board of Directors. The 2022 Work Plan was fulfilled and the demands forwarded by the Executive Committee were also analyzed. The following chart shows, in percentage terms, the main topics discussed in the meetings for the 2022 fiscal year, considering their recurrence on meeting agendas. Risk Management 17%18% Geotechnics Internal Controls / SOX Certification 6% 4% Audit and Compliance Department 11% Finance report integrity and quality supervision 23% Structuring projects 21% Provisions and contingencies including SEC, Brumadinho, Renova and Samarco Periodic report of the Audit and Compliance department The Audit and Risks Committee monitored quarterly, in accordance with its Internal Regulations, the reports of this department, including: Improvement of the structure of Vale's Ethics and Compliance Program, progress of actions involving Corporate Integrity and Consequence Management;

Hire of a Technical Audit to assess Vale's Ethics and Compliance Program, seeking recommendations and opportunities for improvement; 3

Report on the numbers, indicators, and main reports of the Whistleblower Channel;

Evolution of internal audit alignment with the Risk Matrix - Bwise ; • Monitoring technical internal audit work, focused on cybersecurity, third-party management, and operational health and safety; Monitoring the CIAE-A recommendation report through internal audit;

CIAE-A recommendation report through internal audit; Monitoring the Internal Audit Certification (CIA) by the IIA. Committee work plan in 2022 To plan and execute its work, the Audit and Risks Committee proposed to comply with the most relevant issues for the company regarding the the competencies stipulated in its bylaws, divided into 4 macro issues, summarized below: 1) Oversee the quality and integrity of financial reports PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") is the independent audit firm responsible for examining the financial statements and issuing an opinion as to their preparation in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In this sense, the Committee monitored: The conduction of a prior review of the quarterly information for the year 2022 and the annual financial statements for 2021, both with the controllership/financial office and with the senior partners of the independent auditors;

Discussing technical matters with the controllership/financial office, as well as with the independent auditors, to understand the analysis process and the bases for the technical conclusion;

Holding periodic meetings with the controllership/financial office, as well as with the independent auditors, to analyze any changes in the critical accounting policies and practices adopted;

Holding meetings with the Legal and Financial Departments, especially the Controllership, to analyze the main contingent processes, the evaluation criteria and internal controls related to the preparation of estimates, accounting reserves, and relevant judgments used by the Management in the preparation of the financial statements;

Analysis of judicial provisions and contingencies as well as monitoring criteria for estimation prepared by the Management for contingencies, especially related to SEC, Brumadinho, Samarco, and Renova;

Quarterly analysis of transactions with related parties;

Monitoring, together with the controllership and financial office, as well as with the independent auditors, of the quality and integrity of the information and measurements disclosed based on adjusted accounting data and non-accounting data that add elements not foreseen in the structure of the usual reports of the financial statements, such as impairment of assets and contingencies. 4