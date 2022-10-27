Vale S A : BRGAAP 3Q22

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Vale S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Vale S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprises the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 and the respective income statements and the statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, the statement of changes in equity for the nine- month period then ended, the parent company statement of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and the consolidated statements of cash flows for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.