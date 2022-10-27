Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
70.91 BRL   -3.56%
05:54pBrazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains
RE
05:43pVale S A : Brgaap 3q22
PU
05:33pVale S A : Performance in 3Q22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : BRGAAP 3Q22

10/27/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2022

BRGAAP in R$ (English)

Interim Financial Statements

Contents

Page

Independent auditor's report on review of quarterly information

3

Consolidated and Parent Company Income Statement

5

Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows

8

Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheet

10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

11

Consolidated and Parent Company Value Added Statement

12

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

13

1.

Corporate information

2.

Basis of preparation of interim financial statements

3.

Significant events of the current period

4.

Information by business segment and geographic area

5.

Costs and expenses by nature

6.

Financial results

7.

Taxes

8.

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

9.

Accounts receivable

10.

Inventories

11.

Suppliers and contractors

12.

Other financial assets and liabilities

13.

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

14.

Acquisitions and divestitures

15.

Intangible

16.

Property, plant and equipment

17.

Financial and capital risk management

18.

Financial assets and liabilities

19.

Participative stockholders' debentures

20.

Loans, borrowings, leases, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

21.

Brumadinho dam failure

22.

Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures

23.

Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations

24.

Provisions

25.

Litigations

26.

Employee post-retirement obligations

27.

Stockholders' equity

28.

Related parties

29.

Parent Company information (individual interim information)

2

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Vale S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Vale S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprises the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 and the respective income statements and the statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, the statement of changes in equity for the nine- month period then ended, the parent company statement of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and the consolidated statements of cash flows for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

3

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Conclusion on the interim information

Other matters

Value added statements

The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the interim accounting information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.

Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Patricio Marques Roche

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Contador CRC 1RJ081115/O-4

CRC 2SP000160/O-5

4

Income Statement

In millions of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share data

Consolidated

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Continuing operations

Net operating revenue

4(d)

52,080

64,418

163,773

220,202

Cost of goods sold and services rendered

5(a)

(33,043)

(28,631)

(86,594)

(80,976)

Gross profit

19,037

35,787

77,179

139,226

Operating expenses

Selling and administrative

5(b)

(626)

(598)

(1,880)

(1,870)

Research and development

(888)

(700)

(2,264)

(1,974)

Pre-operating and operational stoppage

23

(474)

(858)

(1,810)

(2,648)

Brumadinho event and de-characterization of dams

21 and 23

(1,759)

(847)

(3,988)

(2,437)

Other operating expenses, net

5(c)

(223)

(139)

(1,642)

(638)

(3,970)

(3,142)

(11,584)

(9,567)

Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current assets, net

14 and 16

(226)

(336)

4,773

(1,196)

Operating income

14,841

32,309

70,368

128,463

Financial income

6

743

471

2,203

1,184

Financial expenses

6

(1,033)

(1,249)

(4,557)

(4,563)

Other financial items, net

6

12,457

(1,038)

17,172

3,437

Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures

13, 14 and 22

401

670

1,238

(1,544)

Income before income taxes

27,409

31,163

86,424

126,977

Income taxes

7

Current tax

(2,760)

(12,867)

(9,885)

(27,409)

Deferred tax

(1,421)

10,446

(9,681)

4,020

(4,181)

(2,421)

(19,566)

(23,389)

Net income from continuing operations

23,228

28,742

66,858

103,588

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(58)

155

311

289

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Vale's stockholders

23,286

28,587

66,547

103,299

Discontinued operations

14

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

(8,168)

9,818

(12,993)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

216

-

(556)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Vale's stockholders

-

(8,384)

9,818

(12,437)

Net income

23,228

20,574

76,676

90,595

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(58)

371

311

(267)

Net income attributable to Vale's stockholders

23,286

20,203

76,365

90,862

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Vale's stockholders:

8

Common share (R$)

5.12

3.98

16.34

17.94

As described in note 14, the coal segment is presented in these interim financial statements as discontinued operation. Therefore, comparative financial information for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 has been restated to reflect the sale of the coal operation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:42:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
05:54pBrazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains
RE
05:43pVale S A : Brgaap 3q22
PU
05:33pVale S A : Performance in 3Q22
PU
05:33pVale S A : Ifrs 3t22
PU
04:00pBrazil's Vale 3Q Net Fell on Lower Iron Price
DJ
10/24Global markets live: Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Mattel, Apple, Shell...
MS
10/21Vale to Spin-Off Copper, Nickel Unit
CI
10/21Vale CEO says iron ore miner will spin-off copper, nickel unit
RE
10/20Brazil mining group sees steady investment regardless of election result
RE
10/18Vale Reports Higher Q3 Iron Ore Production
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 265 M - -
Net income 2022 15 060 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 63 491 M 63 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,83 $
Average target price 17,66 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-7.73%63 491
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-16.03%32 297
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-13.76%7 107
NMDC LIMITED-21.78%4 677
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-51.63%3 363
BRADESPAR S.A.5.60%1 821