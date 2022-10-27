Vale S A : BRGAAP 3Q22

Independent auditor's report on review of quarterly information
Consolidated and Parent Company Income Statement
Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows
Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated and Parent Company Value Added Statement
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
1.
Corporate information
2.
Basis of preparation of interim financial statements
3.
Significant events of the current period
4.
Information by business segment and geographic area
5.
Costs and expenses by nature
6.
Financial results
7.
Taxes
8.
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
9.
Accounts receivable
10.
Inventories
11.
Suppliers and contractors
12.
Other financial assets and liabilities
13.
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
14.
Acquisitions and divestitures
15.
Intangible
16.
Property, plant and equipment
17.
Financial and capital risk management
18.
Financial assets and liabilities
19.
Participative stockholders' debentures
20.
Loans, borrowings, leases, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
21.
Brumadinho dam failure
22.
Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures
23.
Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations
24.
Provisions
25.
Litigations
26.
Employee post-retirement obligations
27.
Stockholders' equity
28.
Related parties
29.
Parent Company information (individual interim information)
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Report on review of quarterly information
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders
Vale S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Vale S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprises the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 and the respective income statements and the statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, the statement of changes in equity for the nine- month period then ended, the parent company statement of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and the consolidated statements of cash flows for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Conclusion on the interim information
Other matters
Value added statements
The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the interim accounting information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.
Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2022
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Patricio Marques Roche
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Contador CRC 1RJ081115/O-4
CRC 2SP000160/O-5
Income Statement
In millions of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share data
Consolidated
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Continuing operations
Net operating revenue
4(d)
52,080
64,418
163,773
220,202
Cost of goods sold and services rendered
5(a)
(33,043)
(28,631)
(86,594)
(80,976)
Gross profit
19,037
35,787
77,179
139,226
Operating expenses
Selling and administrative
5(b)
(626)
(598)
(1,880)
(1,870)
Research and development
(888)
(700)
(2,264)
(1,974)
Pre-operating and operational stoppage
23
(474)
(858)
(1,810)
(2,648)
Brumadinho event and de-characterization of dams
21 and 23
(1,759)
(847)
(3,988)
(2,437)
Other operating expenses, net
5(c)
(223)
(139)
(1,642)
(638)
(3,970)
(3,142)
(11,584)
(9,567)
Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current assets, net
14 and 16
(226)
(336)
4,773
(1,196)
Operating income
14,841
32,309
70,368
128,463
Financial income
6
743
471
2,203
1,184
Financial expenses
6
(1,033)
(1,249)
(4,557)
(4,563)
Other financial items, net
6
12,457
(1,038)
17,172
3,437
Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures
13, 14 and 22
401
670
1,238
(1,544)
Income before income taxes
27,409
31,163
86,424
126,977
Income taxes
7
Current tax
(2,760)
(12,867)
(9,885)
(27,409)
Deferred tax
(1,421)
10,446
(9,681)
4,020
(4,181)
(2,421)
(19,566)
(23,389)
Net income from continuing operations
23,228
28,742
66,858
103,588
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(58)
155
311
289
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Vale's stockholders
23,286
28,587
66,547
103,299
Discontinued operations
14
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(8,168)
9,818
(12,993)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
216
-
(556)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Vale's stockholders
-
(8,384)
9,818
(12,437)
Net income
23,228
20,574
76,676
90,595
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(58)
371
311
(267)
Net income attributable to Vale's stockholders
23,286
20,203
76,365
90,862
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Vale's stockholders:
8
Common share (R$)
5.12
3.98
16.34
17.94
As described in note 14, the coal segment is presented in these interim financial statements as discontinued operation. Therefore, comparative financial information for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 has been restated to reflect the sale of the coal operation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
