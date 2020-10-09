Vale S A : Brazil's Vale enters JV to expand Chinese port - filing

Vale said it will have 50% of the JV, adding the port project expansion will demand multi-annual investments of about $624 million. Both partners plan to obtain financing for up to 65% of the project, the filing said.

The West III Project consists of expanding the facilities at the Shulanghu Port, developing a storage yard and loading berths with an additional capacity of 20 millions of metric tones per year (MTPa).

By participating in the project, Vale said it will guarantee a total port capacity of 40Mtpa in Shulanghu, which will help Vale to optimize costs in its value chain, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Toby Chopra)