Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/08
61.29 BRL   +1.86%
08:00aVALE S A : Brazil's Vale enters JV to expand Chinese port - filing
07:35aVALE S A : 10/09/2020 1009_West_III_i.pdf
10/08VALE S A : ESG Investor Presentation - October 2020
Vale S A : Brazil's Vale enters JV to expand Chinese port - filing

10/09/2020 | 08:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA has teamed up with China's Zhoushan Port Company Ltd to build and operate Project West III in the port of Shulanghu, according a securities filing on Friday, a strategic logistics alliance to serve the world's largest iron ore importer.

Vale said it will have 50% of the JV, adding the port project expansion will demand multi-annual investments of about $624 million. Both partners plan to obtain financing for up to 65% of the project, the filing said.

The West III Project consists of expanding the facilities at the Shulanghu Port, developing a storage yard and loading berths with an additional capacity of 20 millions of metric tones per year (MTPa).

By participating in the project, Vale said it will guarantee a total port capacity of 40Mtpa in Shulanghu, which will help Vale to optimize costs in its value chain, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 698 M - -
Net income 2020 8 572 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 56 158 M 56 007 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,30 $
Last Close Price 10,95 $
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.14.99%56 007
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED59.03%37 436
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED17.23%9 438
NMDC LIMITED-36.06%3 442
FERREXPO PLC9.85%1 326
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION4.51%1 245
