Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/28
60.26 BRL   -3.63%
01:22pVALE S A : Brazil's miner Vale expects sales to increase in Q4 -executive
RE
09:15aVALE S A : Conference Call/Podcast Presentation (EN)
PU
09:10aVALE S A : Valeweb_3Q20_i_vf.pdf
PU
Vale S A : Brazil's miner Vale expects sales to increase in Q4 -executive

10/29/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's miner Vale SA has recovered its iron ore inventories in the third quarter and will reduce the gap between production and sales in the coming months, potentially bringing relief to a tight global supply for the key steel-making ingredient, company executives said on a Thursday.

In a call with analysts to comment on Vale's quarterly results, Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo and executive director Marcello Spinelli said recovered inventories in China will give the producer more flexibility on sales going forward.

The world's second largest iron ore producer increased production by 31% in the quarter compared with the previous three-month period. But it surprised the market by holding back part of its output to rebuild stocks, helping to push international iron ore prices to a six-year high in September.

In the fourth quarter, Vale will further recover production lost after a Jan. 2019 dam burst in Brumadinho, the executives said.

Vale is set to meet the lower end of its 310-330 million tonnes target for 2020, but with no room to accommodate unexpected events which could decrease sales, such as the possible impact of the "La Niña" climate phenomenon.

Future production will be offered in the market instead of destined for inventories, meaning that stocks will be replenished at a considerably lower pace between 2021 and 2022, they said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Roberto Samora, additional reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Diane Craft)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 697 M - -
Net income 2020 8 647 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,41x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 53 935 M 53 914 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 76,8%
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 10,51 $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.13.06%53 914
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED55.47%35 827
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED14.61%9 389
NMDC LIMITED-37.34%3 349
FERREXPO PLC14.25%1 386
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-15.10%1 226
