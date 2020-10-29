Vale S A : Brazil's miner Vale expects sales to increase in Q4 -executive

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's miner Vale SA has recovered its iron ore inventories in the third quarter and will reduce the gap between production and sales in the coming months, potentially bringing relief to a tight global supply for the key steel-making ingredient, company executives said on a Thursday.

In a call with analysts to comment on Vale's quarterly results, Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo and executive director Marcello Spinelli said recovered inventories in China will give the producer more flexibility on sales going forward.

The world's second largest iron ore producer increased production by 31% in the quarter compared with the previous three-month period. But it surprised the market by holding back part of its output to rebuild stocks, helping to push international iron ore prices to a six-year high in September.

In the fourth quarter, Vale will further recover production lost after a Jan. 2019 dam burst in Brumadinho, the executives said.

Vale is set to meet the lower end of its 310-330 million tonnes target for 2020, but with no room to accommodate unexpected events which could decrease sales, such as the possible impact of the "La Niña" climate phenomenon.

Future production will be offered in the market instead of destined for inventories, meaning that stocks will be replenished at a considerably lower pace between 2021 and 2022, they said.

