Vale S A : Brazil's miner Vale expects sales to increase in Q4 -executive

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's miner Vale SA
has recovered its iron ore inventories in the third
quarter and will reduce the gap between production and sales in
the coming months, potentially bringing relief to a tight global
supply for the key steel-making ingredient, company executives
said on a Thursday.
In a call with analysts to comment on Vale's quarterly
results, Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo and
executive director Marcello Spinelli said recovered inventories
in China will give the producer more flexibility on sales going
forward.
The world's second largest iron ore producer increased
production by 31% in the quarter compared with the previous
three-month period. But it surprised the market by holding back
part of its output to rebuild stocks, helping to push
international iron ore prices to a six-year high in September.
In the fourth quarter, Vale will further recover production
lost after a Jan. 2019 dam burst in Brumadinho, the executives
said.
Vale is set to meet the lower end of its 310-330 million
tonnes target for 2020, but with no room to accommodate
unexpected events which could decrease sales, such as the
possible impact of the "La Niña" climate phenomenon.
Future production will be offered in the market instead of
destined for inventories, meaning that stocks will be
replenished at a considerably lower pace between 2021 and 2022,
they said.
