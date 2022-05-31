Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/31 03:14:13 pm EDT
85.63 BRL   -1.18%
03:17pVALE S A : CEO of Vale in Indonesia is elected one of the most inspiring women by Forbes
PU
07:42aVALE S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/27VALE S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : CEO of Vale in Indonesia is elected one of the most inspiring women by Forbes

05/31/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
5/31/2022

CEO of Vale in Indonesia is elected one of the most inspiring women by Forbes
Page Content
​​

The Inspiring Women edition of Forbes Indonesia featured Febriany Eddy, CEO of Vale in Indonesia, among the five most inspiring women in the country. The publication highlighted personalities from different areas who made contributions to society and included Febriany as a symbol of female empowerment and an active role for sustainability in the world.

In April, Indonesia celebrated Kartin Day, which commemorates the birth of Raden Ajeng Kartini - an Indonesian activist who is a symbol of empowerment and defender of women's rights and education in the country. In her profile on Linkedin, Febriany said it was "an honor and privilege to be in this selection". She encouraged everyone to participate in global efforts to contain the advances of climate change.

"Each one of us, no matter what role we play in our society, can play an active role in helping to address climate change. Together we are stronger and better. Let's work together to create more positive impacts for our people, community and planet!"

As a historical fact, Febriany was also among the 27 leading women in the "Top Sustainability Superwomen Asia" ranking in 2019. The ranking was promoted by the non-profit project CSRWorks International, which recognized contributions from women leaders who promote change in the world.

​​​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 19:10:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 496 M - -
Net income 2022 19 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 9,80%
Capitalization 86 856 M 86 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,32 $
Average target price 22,57 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.9.95%86 856
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED3.33%43 959
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED23.57%11 791
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-29.38%5 522
NMDC LIMITED-7.23%4 676
CAP S.A.22.29%1 835