CNPJ 33.592.510/0001-54

EXTRAORDINARY AND ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

CALL NOTICE

The Shareholders of Vale S.A. ("Vale") are hereby called to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings") which will be held cumulatively on April 26, 2024, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally via Zoom ("digital platform"), in order to vote on the following Agenda:

Annual Shareholders' Meeting Evaluation of management's report and accounts and analysis, discussion and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; Proposal for the allocation of profits for the year 2023; Election of the members of the Fiscal Council; and, Setting the compensation of management and members of the Fiscal Council for the year 2024. Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Pursuant to articles 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76, approve the Filing and Justification for Merger of Florestas

Rio Doce S.A. ("FRD"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vale; Ratify the appointment of Macso Legate Auditores Independentes ("Macso"), a specialized company hired to conduct the valuation of FRD; Approve the valuation report prepared by Macso; and Approve the FRD merger into Vale, without a capital increase or new share issuance.

All documentation pertinent to the matters to be resolved at the Meeting, including instructions for shareholders' remote accreditation and participation, is available at the Vale head office, on its website (http://www.vale.com) and on the pages of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).

As detailed in the Manual for Participation in the Meetings ("Manual"), shareholders may participate in the Meetings in person or through a duly appointed proxy, pursuant to the terms of Paragraph 1 of Article 126 of Law 6404/1976 ("Corporation Law") and Circular/Annual Letter CVM/SEP. In order to participate in the Meetings, shareholders must observe the deadlines and rules established in the Manual, disclosed on this date, and submit to the Company all documents required in the Manual, in particular the following:

Individuals: valid identity document with a photo of the shareholder or proxy, in addition to proof of ownership of the shares and documents supporting the representation that meet the provisions of Article 126 of the Corporation Law.

valid identity document with a photo of the shareholder or proxy, in addition to proof of ownership of the shares and documents supporting the representation that meet the provisions of Article 126 of the Corporation Law. Legal entity: valid identity document with a photo of the legal representative, in addition to proof of ownership of the shares and documents supporting the representation, including a copy of the acts of incorporation and minutes of election of the officers of the legal entity, or other corporate documents that prove the validity of the representation, in accordance with the Corporation Law or the Civil Code, as applicable.

valid identity document with a photo of the legal representative, in addition to proof of ownership of the shares and documents supporting the representation, including a copy of the acts of incorporation and minutes of election of the officers of the legal entity, or other corporate documents that prove the validity of the representation, in accordance with the Corporation Law or the Civil Code, as applicable. Investment Funds: valid identity document with a photo of the legal representative, in addition to proof of ownership of the shares and documents supporting the representation, including a copy of the fund's bylaws in force, the constitutive acts of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, and a copy of the minutes of the election of the fund's managers.

The Company advises shareholders to read the Manual carefully in order to check the documents required for their participation in the Meetings.

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by means of:

distance voting ballot, with the voting instruction being sent by April 19th, 2024 (including): (a) to the registrar of shares issued by the Company; (b) to its custody agents who provide this service, in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited in a central depository (shares held in custody at B3); or, (c) directly to the Company

