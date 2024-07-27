Press Release

Vale clarifies on media article

Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2024 - Regarding the article published by Bloomberg on July 26, 20241, Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") clarifies that the Company's potential participation in any acquisition, divestment, joint venture or other business opportunities, is assessed in light of its strategic priorities. In this sense, the Company informs that there is no relevant information to disclose. The Company will continue to keep the market informed of any material facts in due course.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

1 With the title "Teck draws M&A attention from biggest miners in rush for copper", available here.