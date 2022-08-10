Vale S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022

Company: MBR S.A. Beginning balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital Shares VALE3 89,138,483 1.78% 1.78% Movements Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$) - - - - - - - - Ending balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital Shares VALE3 89,138,483 1.87% 1.87% Company: MBR S.A. Beginning balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital ADS VALE 0 0.00% 0.00% Movements Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$) - - - - - - - - Ending balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital ADS VALE 0 0.00% 0.00%

Company: Vale Holdings B.V. Beginning balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital Shares VALE3 0 0.00% 0.00% Movements Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$) - - - - - - - - Ending balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital Shares VALE3 0 0.00% 0.00% Company: Vale Holdings B.V. Beginning balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital ADS VALE 100,015,368 2.00% 2.00% Movements Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$) ADS VALE J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. Buy 06/29/22 4,500,000 15.07056 354,468,654.20 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 06/30/22 4,042,400 14.66555 310,529,650.72 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/01/22 548,424 14.03293 40,898,054.08 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/05/22 2,650,000 13.63781 194,792,046.09 ADS VALE J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. Buy 07/06/22 2,338,557 13.65568 173,471,901.96 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/07/22 1,250,000 14.48716 97,136,417.09 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/08/22 2,500,000 14.33664 190,268,658.48 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/11/22 2,500,000 13.57672 181,510,615.29 ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/12/22 2,500,000 13.36707 180,856,475.22 Ending balance Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity % Same class of shares Total capital ADS VALE 122,844,749 2.57% 2.57%

