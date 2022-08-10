Log in
Vale S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022

Company: MBR S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
Shares VALE3 89,138,483 1.78% 1.78%
Movements
Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$)
- - - - - - - -
Ending balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
Shares VALE3 89,138,483 1.87% 1.87%
Company: MBR S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
ADS VALE 0 0.00% 0.00%
Movements
Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$)
- - - - - - - -
Ending balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
ADS VALE 0 0.00% 0.00%

Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022

Company: Vale Holdings B.V.
Beginning balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
Shares VALE3 0 0.00% 0.00%
Movements
Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$)
- - - - - - - -
Ending balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
Shares VALE3 0 0.00% 0.00%
Company: Vale Holdings B.V.
Beginning balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
ADS VALE 100,015,368 2.00% 2.00%
Movements
Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$)
ADS VALE J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. Buy 06/29/22 4,500,000 15.07056 354,468,654.20
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 06/30/22 4,042,400 14.66555 310,529,650.72
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/01/22 548,424 14.03293 40,898,054.08
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/05/22 2,650,000 13.63781 194,792,046.09
ADS VALE J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. Buy 07/06/22 2,338,557 13.65568 173,471,901.96
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/07/22 1,250,000 14.48716 97,136,417.09
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/08/22 2,500,000 14.33664 190,268,658.48
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/11/22 2,500,000 13.57672 181,510,615.29
ADS VALE XP Investments US Buy 07/12/22 2,500,000 13.36707 180,856,475.22
Ending balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
ADS VALE 122,844,749 2.57% 2.57%

Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022

Company: VALE S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
Shares VALE3 218,624,221 4.37% 4.37%
Movements
Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$)
Shares VALE3 J.P. Morgan CCVM SA Buy 06/29/22 3,871,900 79.01817 305,950,448.00
Shares VALE3 XP Investimentos CCTVM S/A Buy 06/30/22 3,007,300 76.82815 231,045,292.00
Shares VALE3 Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A Buy 07/01/22 1,000,000 74.83833 74,838,331.00
Shares VALE3 XP Investimentos CCTVM S/A Buy 07/04/22 1,007,300 74.43191 74,975,264.00
Shares VALE3 Citigroup Global Markets Brasil CCTVM S/A Buy 07/05/22 1,889,900 73.67552 139,239,361.00
Shares VALE3 Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A Buy 07/06/22 2,671,600 74.41157 198,797,952.00
Shares VALE3 Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A Buy 07/07/22 1,250,000 77.49706 96,871,330.00
Shares VALE3 Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A Buy 07/08/22 2,500,000 76.12608 190,315,192.00
Shares VALE3 Santander CCVM S.A Buy 07/11/22 2,500,000 72.96750 182,418,759.00
Shares VALE3 Santander CCVM S.A Buy 07/12/22 1,438,200 72.39351 104,116,347.00
Shares VALE3 - Cancellation of Shares as approved in Minutes of the Board of Directors´s Meeting held on July 28, 2022 07/29/22 220,150,800 - -
Ending balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
Shares VALE3 19,609,621 0.41% 0.41%
Company: VALE S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
ADS VALE 0 0.00% 0.00%
Movements
Type of security Characteristic of the security Intermediate Operation Date Quantity Average price (Daily) Volume (R$)
- - - - - - - -
Ending balance
Type of security Characteristic of the security Quantity %
Same class of shares Total capital
ADS VALE 0 0.00% 0.00%

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
