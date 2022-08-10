|
Vale S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022
Company: MBR S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
Shares
VALE3
89,138,483
1.78%
1.78%
Movements
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Intermediate
Operation
Date
Quantity
Average price (Daily)
Volume (R$)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
Shares
VALE3
89,138,483
1.87%
1.87%
Company: MBR S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
ADS
VALE
0
0.00%
0.00%
Movements
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Intermediate
Operation
Date
Quantity
Average price (Daily)
Volume (R$)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
ADS
VALE
0
0.00%
0.00%
Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022
Company: Vale Holdings B.V.
Beginning balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
Shares
VALE3
0
0.00%
0.00%
Movements
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Intermediate
Operation
Date
Quantity
Average price (Daily)
Volume (R$)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
Shares
VALE3
0
0.00%
0.00%
Company: Vale Holdings B.V.
Beginning balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
ADS
VALE
100,015,368
2.00%
2.00%
Movements
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Intermediate
Operation
Date
Quantity
Average price (Daily)
Volume (R$)
ADS
VALE
J.P. Morgan Securities Inc.
Buy
06/29/22
4,500,000
15.07056
354,468,654.20
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
06/30/22
4,042,400
14.66555
310,529,650.72
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
07/01/22
548,424
14.03293
40,898,054.08
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
07/05/22
2,650,000
13.63781
194,792,046.09
ADS
VALE
J.P. Morgan Securities Inc.
Buy
07/06/22
2,338,557
13.65568
173,471,901.96
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
07/07/22
1,250,000
14.48716
97,136,417.09
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
07/08/22
2,500,000
14.33664
190,268,658.48
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
07/11/22
2,500,000
13.57672
181,510,615.29
ADS
VALE
XP Investments US
Buy
07/12/22
2,500,000
13.36707
180,856,475.22
Ending balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
ADS
VALE
122,844,749
2.57%
2.57%
Purchases of equity securities by the issuer and affiliated purchasers on July 31, 2022
Company: VALE S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
Shares
VALE3
218,624,221
4.37%
4.37%
Movements
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Intermediate
Operation
Date
Quantity
Average price (Daily)
Volume (R$)
Shares
VALE3
J.P. Morgan CCVM SA
Buy
06/29/22
3,871,900
79.01817
305,950,448.00
Shares
VALE3
XP Investimentos CCTVM S/A
Buy
06/30/22
3,007,300
76.82815
231,045,292.00
Shares
VALE3
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A
Buy
07/01/22
1,000,000
74.83833
74,838,331.00
Shares
VALE3
XP Investimentos CCTVM S/A
Buy
07/04/22
1,007,300
74.43191
74,975,264.00
Shares
VALE3
Citigroup Global Markets Brasil CCTVM S/A
Buy
07/05/22
1,889,900
73.67552
139,239,361.00
Shares
VALE3
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A
Buy
07/06/22
2,671,600
74.41157
198,797,952.00
Shares
VALE3
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A
Buy
07/07/22
1,250,000
77.49706
96,871,330.00
Shares
VALE3
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A
Buy
07/08/22
2,500,000
76.12608
190,315,192.00
Shares
VALE3
Santander CCVM S.A
Buy
07/11/22
2,500,000
72.96750
182,418,759.00
Shares
VALE3
Santander CCVM S.A
Buy
07/12/22
1,438,200
72.39351
104,116,347.00
Shares
VALE3
-
Cancellation of Shares as approved in Minutes of the Board of Directors´s Meeting held on July 28, 2022
07/29/22
220,150,800
-
-
Ending balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
Shares
VALE3
19,609,621
0.41%
0.41%
Company: VALE S.A.
Beginning balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
ADS
VALE
0
0.00%
0.00%
Movements
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Intermediate
Operation
Date
Quantity
Average price (Daily)
Volume (R$)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
Type of security
Characteristic of the security
Quantity
%
Same class of shares
Total capital
ADS
VALE
0
0.00%
0.00%
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:40 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
