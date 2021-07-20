Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/19
112.16 BRL   -1.09%
12:01aVALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
RE
07/19VALE S A : informs on estimates update
PU
07/19VALE S A : `s production and sales in 2Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight

07/20/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - Futures for steelmaking ingredients on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose on Tuesday, with coking coal jumping more than 2% amid supply shortages.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse for September delivery rose as much as 2.2% to 2,079 yuan ($320.69) per tonne, the highest since May 13. They were up 2.1% as of 0330 GMT.

Coke futures advanced 1.3% to 2,702 yuan per tonne.

"Capacity utilisation rates of coking firms are rising, but haven't recovered to the level before the output controls and are lower than the same period in previous years," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

China's coke output in June fell 3.2% to 38.91 million tonnes compared with the same month in 2020, data from the statistics bureau showed.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange inched up 0.6% at 1,237 yuan per tonne.

"Despite the current supply tightness in iron ore, particularly from Australia, we calculate prices are still fundamentally over-valued compared with the highest cost marginal producer on the cost curve," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> dipped 50 cents to $222.5 per tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for October delivery slipped 0.4% to 5,591 yuan per tonne.

* Hot rolled coils futures fell 0.7% to 5,959 yuan a tonne.

* Shanghai stainless steel futures for August delivery dropped 1.9% to 18,445 yuan per tonne.

* BHP Group Ltd on Tuesday reported full-year iron ore production near the top end of its forecast range, but a 4% drop in its fourth-quarter output.

* Brazilian miner Vale SA said it had produced 75.87 million tonnes of iron ore in the second quarter, up 1.3% from the previous quarter.

($1 = 6.4828 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.64% 50.5 End-of-day quote.19.02%
VALE S.A. -1.09% 112.16 End-of-day quote.28.26%
All news about VALE S.A.
12:01aVALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remain..
RE
07/19VALE S A : informs on estimates update
PU
07/19VALE S A : `s production and sales in 2Q21
PU
07/19VALE S A : Final settlement for Brazil's Samarco dam disaster could reach $19 bl..
RE
07/19BRAZIL'S VALE : 2Q Iron Ore Output Up 11.3% vs. 1Q at 75.7 Million Tons
DJ
07/15RIO TINTO : Bad weather hits Rio Tinto's qtrly iron ore exports ahead of results..
RE
07/15VALE S A : HSBC Adjusts Vale's Price Target to $27 From $25, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
07/13VALE S A : Invests $150 Million Dollars to Extend Life of Manitoba Operations
PU
07/13VALE ANNOUNCES ITS 2Q21 PERFORMANCE : check the dates of reportings and dial in ..
PU
07/13VALE S A : completes works of Fernandinho dam's decharacterization and Fábrica's..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 926 M - -
Net income 2021 27 023 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 8,62%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,36 $
Average target price 25,21 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.28.26%116 705
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.49%53 600
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED10.82%14 522
NMDC LIMITED52.80%7 023
FERREXPO PLC53.36%3 682
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION47.59%2 615