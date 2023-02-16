Vale S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês
02/16/2023 | 05:16pm EST
Iron ore operation, S11D
Financial Statements
December 31, 2022
IFRS
Contents
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
3
Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting
6
Consolidated Income Statement
7
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
9
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
11
1.
Corporate information
12
2. Basis of preparation of financial statements
12
3.
Significant events in the current year
16
4.
Information by business segment and geographic area
17
5.
Costs and expenses by nature
22
6.
Financial results
23
7.
Streaming transactions
23
8.
Income taxes
25
9.
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
30
10.
Cash flows reconciliation
30
11.
Accounts receivable
32
12.
Inventories
33
13.
Suppliers and contractors
33
14. Other financial assets and liabilities
34
15.
Investments in subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures
36
16.
Acquisitions and divestitures
40
17.
Intangibles
46
18.
Property, plant, and equipment
47
19.
Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current assets
49
20.
Financial and capital risk management
51
21.
Financial assets and liabilities
62
22.
Participative shareholders' debentures
64
23.
Loans, borrowings, leases, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
65
24.
Brumadinho dam failure
67
25.
Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures
70
26.
Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations
73
27.
Provisions
75
28.
Litigations
76
29.
Employee benefits
79
30.
Equity
88
31.
Related parties
91
32.
Commitments and guarantee
93
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of
Vale S.A.
Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). We also have audited the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Also, in our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the COSO.
Basis for Opinions
The Company's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Company's consolidated financial statements and on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects.
Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions.
3
Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting
A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Critical Audit Matters
The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements; and (ii) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which
they relate.
Provisions for de-characterization of the dam structures
As described in Note 26 (a) to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's provision for de-characterization of all its tailings dams built under the upstream method, certain "centerline structures" and dikes, located in Brazil was US$ 3,378 million as of December 31, 2022, and additions to the provision for the year ended December 31, 2022 was US$ 72 million. The provisions recorded are based on the estimation of costs to be incurred for each of the de- characterization projects that will last up to 13 years. Management applies significant judgment in developing the estimates for de-characterization of the dams structures including (i) volume of the waste to be removed based on historical data available and interpretation of the enacted laws and regulations; (ii) location availability for the tailings disposal; (iii) engineering methods and solutions; (iv) security levels; (v) productivity of the equipment used; (vi) advances in geological studies and new hydrological information; and (vii) discount rate update. In addition, as management has further disclosed, given the nature and uncertainties inherent in this type of provision, the amounts recognized and disclosed will be reassessed by the Company at each reporting period and may be adjusted significantly in future periods, as new facts and circumstances become known.
The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to the provisions for de- characterization of the dams structures is a critical audit matter are (i) the significant judgment by management, including the use of specialists, when developing the estimates of the total expected costs to carry out all de- characterization projects related to the dams, which in turn led to (ii) a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures and evaluating management's significant assumptions related to volume of the waste to be removed and engineering methods and solutions, and (iii) the audit effort involved the use of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge.
Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures included testing the effectiveness of controls relating to management's estimates of the provision for de-characterization of the dams structures. The work of management's specialists was used in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the engineering solutions and significant assumptions used by management related to volume of the waste to be removed and engineering
4
methods to execute this removal. As a basis for using this work, the specialists' qualifications were understood and the Company's relationship with these specialists was assessed. The procedures performed also included evaluation of the methods and assumptions used by specialists and procedures to assess whether these were consistent with internal and external references, as well as evidence available or obtained in other areas of the audit. Additionally, these procedures included evaluating whether the assumptions related to volume of the waste to be removed and engineering methods and solutions were reasonable considering the information available according to the engineering phase of each project and the historic information gathered from the ongoing de-characterizations projects of the Company.
Tax litigation
As described in Note 28 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has recognized provisions for tax litigations in the amount of US$ 576 million as of December 31, 2022 and disclosed contingent liabilities related to tax
litigation in the amount of US$ 6,590 million, and US$ 3,659 million related to uncertain income tax position under discussion with tax authorities, as described in Note 8 (e). The Company recognizes a provision for tax litigation in the consolidated financial statements for the resolution of pending litigation when the Company has a present obligation as a result of a past event and management determines that a loss is probable, and the amount of the loss can be reasonably estimated, with the support of Company's specialists. No provision for tax litigation is recognized in the consolidated financial statements for unfavorable outcomes when, after assessing the information available, (i) management concludes that it is not probable that a loss has been incurred in any of the pending litigation; or (ii) management is unable to estimate the loss or range of loss for any of the pending matters. In case of income tax pending litigations, management determines whether it is probable or not that taxation authorities will accept the uncertain tax treatment. If management concludes it is not probable that taxation authorities will accept the uncertain tax treatment, a provision for income tax is recognized. The Company also discloses the contingency in circumstances where management concludes: (i) no loss is probable or reasonably estimable, but it is reasonably possible that a loss may be incurred; or (ii) in case of income tax pending litigations, it is probable that the taxation authority will accept the uncertain tax treatment.
The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to tax litigation are a critical audit matter are (i) the significant judgments by management when assessing the likelihood of a loss being incurred and when determining whether a reasonable estimate of the loss or range of loss and possible outcomes for each tax litigation claim
can be made, which in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in evaluating management's assessment of the loss contingencies associated with litigation claims; and (ii) the audit effort involved the use of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge.
Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures included testing the effectiveness of controls relating to management's evaluation of tax litigation claims, including controls over determining whether a loss is probable and whether the amount of loss can be reasonably estimated, or whether it is probable the taxation authority will not accept the income tax pending litigation, as well as financial statement disclosures. These procedures also included, among others, obtaining and evaluating the letters of audit inquiry with internal and external legal counsel, evaluating the reasonableness of management's assessment regarding whether unfavorable outcomes is reasonably possible or probable and reasonably estimable and evaluating the sufficiency of the Company's tax litigation contingencies disclosures. The work of Company's specialists was used in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the estimates related to the tax litigation claims. As a basis for using this work, the specialists' qualifications and objectivity were understood, as well as the methods and assumptions used by them. The procedures also included an evaluation of the specialists' findings. In addition, professionals with specialized skills and knowledge were used to assist in the evaluation of the reasonableness of the estimate or range of loss and possible outcomes of the main tax litigation claims.