Vale S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês

Iron ore operation, S11D Financial Statements December 31, 2022 IFRS

Contents Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 3 Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting 6 Consolidated Income Statement 7 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 10 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 11 1. Corporate information 12 2. Basis of preparation of financial statements 12 3. Significant events in the current year 16 4. Information by business segment and geographic area 17 5. Costs and expenses by nature 22 6. Financial results 23 7. Streaming transactions 23 8. Income taxes 25 9. Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 30 10. Cash flows reconciliation 30 11. Accounts receivable 32 12. Inventories 33 13. Suppliers and contractors 33 14. Other financial assets and liabilities 34 15. Investments in subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures 36 16. Acquisitions and divestitures 40 17. Intangibles 46 18. Property, plant, and equipment 47 19. Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current assets 49 20. Financial and capital risk management 51 21. Financial assets and liabilities 62 22. Participative shareholders' debentures 64 23. Loans, borrowings, leases, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 65 24. Brumadinho dam failure 67 25. Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures 70 26. Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations 73 27. Provisions 75 28. Litigations 76 29. Employee benefits 79 30. Equity 88 31. Related parties 91 32. Commitments and guarantee 93

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Vale S.A. Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). We also have audited the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Also, in our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the COSO. Basis for Opinions The Company's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Company's consolidated financial statements and on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects. Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions. 3

Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements; and (ii) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate. Provisions for de-characterization of the dam structures As described in Note 26 (a) to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's provision for de-characterization of all its tailings dams built under the upstream method, certain "centerline structures" and dikes, located in Brazil was US$ 3,378 million as of December 31, 2022, and additions to the provision for the year ended December 31, 2022 was US$ 72 million. The provisions recorded are based on the estimation of costs to be incurred for each of the de- characterization projects that will last up to 13 years. Management applies significant judgment in developing the estimates for de-characterization of the dams structures including (i) volume of the waste to be removed based on historical data available and interpretation of the enacted laws and regulations; (ii) location availability for the tailings disposal; (iii) engineering methods and solutions; (iv) security levels; (v) productivity of the equipment used; (vi) advances in geological studies and new hydrological information; and (vii) discount rate update. In addition, as management has further disclosed, given the nature and uncertainties inherent in this type of provision, the amounts recognized and disclosed will be reassessed by the Company at each reporting period and may be adjusted significantly in future periods, as new facts and circumstances become known. The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to the provisions for de- characterization of the dams structures is a critical audit matter are (i) the significant judgment by management, including the use of specialists, when developing the estimates of the total expected costs to carry out all de- characterization projects related to the dams, which in turn led to (ii) a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures and evaluating management's significant assumptions related to volume of the waste to be removed and engineering methods and solutions, and (iii) the audit effort involved the use of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge. Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures included testing the effectiveness of controls relating to management's estimates of the provision for de-characterization of the dams structures. The work of management's specialists was used in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the engineering solutions and significant assumptions used by management related to volume of the waste to be removed and engineering 4