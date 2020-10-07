Vale S A : Develops Archaeological Research for the Preservation of Cultural and Historical Heritage of Moatize

Vale Mozambique is developing an archaeological research on the district of Moatize, Province of Tete, with the goal of recovering artifacts that could help reconstruct the history of ancestors from that mining region.

Thus, the company intends to contribute to the enrichment of the historical collection of the region in which it operates, bringing to light data that is relevant for the understanding the way of life of populations that occupied in that area in the distant past.

Archaeologists who participate in the research have been finding various items, including some made of both old and contemporary ceramics. The findings indicate that these items are related to the communities that have been living there since the 1950s.

According to the archaeology analyst José Monteiro, 'we have been frequently finding old pottery and personal objects from the communities that lived in that area or that somehow interacted with Moatize inhabitants.' 'We believe these artifacts might be important for the historical reconstruction of this region,' added Mr. Monteiro.

Researchers are taking measures to preserve all materials found during prospection activities, as required by the Brazilian legislation.

The archaeologists are working within Vale concession areas to map all classified zones with great cultural value for the peoples. This will enable Vale to offer the communities easy access to those spaces, as is already the case in some sacred fields duly identified.

Vale Mozambique is taking up the commitment to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the region and the communities surrounding its operations, because knowing the past is fundamental to understand the present and glimpse our future.