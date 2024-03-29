CNPJ 33.592.510/0001-54

NIRE 33.300.019.766

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY BOARD

OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF VALE S.A.

The Board of Directors ("Board") met on March 08, 2024, at 9:00 am, by videoconference, being present Messrs. Daniel André Stieler - Chairman, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva - Vice-Chairman, André Viana Madeira, Douglas James Upton, Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes, João Luiz Fukunaga (by videoconference), José Luciano Duarte Penido, Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães, Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira, Paulo Cesar Hartung Gomes, Shunji Komai, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Marie Inkster. The works were secretariat by Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa, Corporate Governance Officer of Vale S.A. ("Vale"). Consequently, the Board deliberated the following subject: "DIRECTORS POLICY - With the favorable opinions of the CIG and CPR, the Board unanimously approved the creation of the Directors Policy, with the aim of consolidating the concepts of the CEO Succession Policy - POL-0026-G (DDCA -047/23), Executive Directors Compensation Policy - POL-0027-G (DDCA 074/19) and Management Nomination Policy - POL-0039-G (DDCA 067/2020), which are hereby revoked, as well as including measures Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance - ESG that must be met, by companies listed on the Novo Mercado, in the practice or explain model; all in accordance with the proposal presented." I hereby attest that the item above reflects the decision taken by the Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, March 08, 2024.

Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa

Secretary

