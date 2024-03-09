CNPJ 33.592.510/0001-54
NIRE 33.300.019.766
EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY BOARD
OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF VALE S.A.
The Board of Directors ("Board") met on March 08, 2024, at 9:00 am, by videoconference, being present Messrs. Daniel André Stieler - Chairman, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva - Vice-Chairman, André Viana Madeira, Douglas James Upton, Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes, João Luiz Fukunaga (by videoconference), José Luciano Duarte Penido, Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães, Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira, Paulo Cesar Hartung Gomes, Shunji Komai, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Marie Inkster. The works were secretariat by Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa, Corporate Governance Officer of Vale S.A. ("Vale"). Consequently, the Board deliberated the following subjects: "GLOBAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION - ADMINISTRATORS - With the favorable opinions of the Nomination and Governance Committee ("CIG") and the People and Remuneration Committee ("CPR"), according to competence, the Board unanimously approved the proposal for global annual payments of administrators and members of the Fiscal Council for 2024; to be reported in the Reference Form and other documents for Vale's 2024 Ordinary General Meeting, all in accordance with the proposal presented. It is emphasized that, for the Executive Committee's long- term incentives, previous cycles were considered for accounting provision purposes and that the Matching Program follows the same terms and conditions approved by the CA in 2018; all according to the proposal presented."; and "AGOE CALL NOTICE: CALL NOTICE / DISTANCE VOTING BULLETIN / MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL / PROXY STATEMENT - With the favorable opinion of the CIG, the Board unanimously approved the call for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held, cumulatively, on 26.04.2024, at 10 am, exclusively digitally via the Zoom platform, as well as the documents relating to the agenda that will be released to the market: (a) call notice; (b) Management Proposal and its annexes; (c) Proxy Statement, which includes the Board's voting recommendation for each item of the Distance Voting Bulletin ("BVD") and the Voting Card for shareholders and holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), respectively, (d) BVD; andGouvea.
(e) call notice and proxy card for ADR holders." I hereby attest that the items above reflect the
decision taken by the Board of Directors.Garioli GustavoLuiz
