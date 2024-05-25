LISTED COMPANY
CORPORATE TAX CODE (CNPJ) No. 33.592.510/0001-54
BOARD OF TRADE REGISTRATION (NIRE) No. 33.300.019.766
EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE
ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
The Board of Directors ("BoD") met on May 23, 2024, at Praia de Botafogo 186, 20th floor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, and by videoconference, being present Messrs. Daniel André Stieler ("DS") - Chairman, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva ("MG") - Vice-Chairman (by videoconfence), Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes ("FB") (by videoconference), João Luiz Fukunaga ("JF") (by videoconference), Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães ("LHG"), Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira ("OO"), Paulo Cesar Hartung Gomes ("PH"), Shunji Komai ("SK"), Rachel de Oliveira Maia ("RM") e Vera Marie Inkster ("MI"). Furthermore, the meeting was also attended by the guests listed in Annex I to the minutes. The works were secretariat by Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa, Corporate Governance Officer of Vale S.A. ("Vale"). Thus, the Board of Directors approved the following: "ELECTION OF THE EXECUTIVE
COMMITTEE - TERM OF OFFICE 2024 - 2027 (EXTRA AGENDA) - Pursuant to Vale's Bylaws and Directors' Policy and considering premises for the favorable opinion of the CPR, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposal of Vale's President for the re-electionof (i) ALEXANDRE GOMES PEREIRA, Brazilian, married, mathematician, holder of identity card issued by SSP/PE No. 321.0064, registered with CPF/ME under No. 014.732.957.42, as Executive Vice President of Projects; (ii) ALEXANDRE SILVA D'AMBROSIO, Brazilian, married, lawyer, holder of OAB/SP identity card no. 85.003, registered with CPF/ME under no. 042.170.338-50,as Executive Vice President of Corporate and External Affairs; (iii) CARLOS HENRIQUE SENNA MEDEIROS, Brazilian, married, aeronautical mechanical engineer, holder of SSP/SP identity card no. 50. 553.775-8,registered with the CPF/ME under no. 048.556.228-69,as Executive Vice President of Operations; (iv) GUSTAVO DUARTE PIMENTA, Brazilian, married, economist, identity card holder SSP/MG no. 5.762.765, registered with the CPF/ME under no. 035.844.246-07,as Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; (v) MARCELLO MAGISTRINI SPINELLI, Brazilian, married, production engineer, holder of SSP/SP identity card no. 23.012.160-3,registered with the CPF/MF under no. 197.378.918- 30, as Executive Vice President of Iron Ore Solutions; (vi) MARIA LUIZA DE OLIVEIRA PINTO E PAIVA, Brazilian, married, psychologist, holder of identity card SSP/SP no. 10.787.341-2,registered with the CPF/MF under no. 129.079.488-06,as Executive Vice President of Sustainability; (vii) MARINA BARRENNE DE ARTAGÃO QUENTAL, Brazilian, married, psychologist, holder of IFP/RJ identity card no. 05.978.569-1,registered with the CPF/ME under no. 772. 073.197-20,as Executive Vice President of People; and (viii) RAFAEL JABUR BITTAR, Brazilian, married, civil engineer, holder of identity card SSP/MG no. 17.515.117, registered with the CPF/ME under no. 707.231.411-34,as Technical Executive Vice President; all with business address at Praia de Botafogo no. 186, sala
1901, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, RJ. The re-elected members of the Executive Committee, who will serve a three-year term starting on May 26, 2024, have declared that they are totally unimpeded in the performance of their duties under the terms of article 147 of Law 6,404/76." I hereby attest that the item above reflects the decision taken by the Board of Directors.
Rio de Janeiro, May 23, 2024.
Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa
Secretary
