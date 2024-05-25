LISTED COMPANY

CORPORATE TAX CODE (CNPJ) No. 33.592.510/0001-54

BOARD OF TRADE REGISTRATION (NIRE) No. 33.300.019.766

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

The Board of Directors ("BoD") met on May 23, 2024, at Praia de Botafogo 186, 20th floor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, and by videoconference, being present Messrs. Daniel André Stieler ("DS") - Chairman, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva ("MG") - Vice-Chairman (by videoconfence), Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes ("FB") (by videoconference), João Luiz Fukunaga ("JF") (by videoconference), Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães ("LHG"), Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira ("OO"), Paulo Cesar Hartung Gomes ("PH"), Shunji Komai ("SK"), Rachel de Oliveira Maia ("RM") e Vera Marie Inkster ("MI"). Furthermore, the meeting was also attended by the guests listed in Annex I to the minutes. The works were secretariat by Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa, Corporate Governance Officer of Vale S.A. ("Vale"). Thus, the Board of Directors approved the following: "ELECTION OF THE EXECUTIVE

COMMITTEE - TERM OF OFFICE 2024 - 2027 (EXTRA AGENDA) - Pursuant to Vale's Bylaws and Directors' Policy and considering premises for the favorable opinion of the CPR, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposal of Vale's President for the re-electionof (i) ALEXANDRE GOMES PEREIRA, Brazilian, married, mathematician, holder of identity card issued by SSP/PE No. 321.0064, registered with CPF/ME under No. 014.732.957.42, as Executive Vice President of Projects; (ii) ALEXANDRE SILVA D'AMBROSIO, Brazilian, married, lawyer, holder of OAB/SP identity card no. 85.003, registered with CPF/ME under no. 042.170.338-50,as Executive Vice President of Corporate and External Affairs; (iii) CARLOS HENRIQUE SENNA MEDEIROS, Brazilian, married, aeronautical mechanical engineer, holder of SSP/SP identity card no. 50. 553.775-8,registered with the CPF/ME under no. 048.556.228-69,as Executive Vice President of Operations; (iv) GUSTAVO DUARTE PIMENTA, Brazilian, married, economist, identity card holder SSP/MG no. 5.762.765, registered with the CPF/ME under no. 035.844.246-07,as Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; (v) MARCELLO MAGISTRINI SPINELLI, Brazilian, married, production engineer, holder of SSP/SP identity card no. 23.012.160-3,registered with the CPF/MF under no. 197.378.918- 30, as Executive Vice President of Iron Ore Solutions; (vi) MARIA LUIZA DE OLIVEIRA PINTO E PAIVA, Brazilian, married, psychologist, holder of identity card SSP/SP no. 10.787.341-2,registered with the CPF/MF under no. 129.079.488-06,as Executive Vice President of Sustainability; (vii) MARINA BARRENNE DE ARTAGÃO QUENTAL, Brazilian, married, psychologist, holder of IFP/RJ identity card no. 05.978.569-1,registered with the CPF/ME under no. 772. 073.197-20,as Executive Vice President of People; and (viii) RAFAEL JABUR BITTAR, Brazilian, married, civil engineer, holder of identity card SSP/MG no. 17.515.117, registered with the CPF/ME under no. 707.231.411-34,as Technical Executive Vice President; all with business address at Praia de Botafogo no. 186, sala