Vale S A : Extract of the minutes of the extraordinary board of directors meeting

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF VALE S.A.

The Board of Directors ("Board") met ordinarily on April 27th, 2022, from 9 am to 5:00 pm, at Praia de Botafogo, 186, room 1901, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, being present Messrs José Luciano Duarte Penido - Chairman, Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes - Vice Chairman, Daniel André Stieler, Ken Yasuhara, Manuel Lino Silvade Sousa Oliveira (by videoconference), Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha, Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, Rachel de Oliveira Maia (by videoconference), Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco e Roger Allan Downey, and in exercise of the entitlement André Viana Madeira. Was registered the absence of the member Eduardo de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho f or medical reasons, and that the members Ken Yasuhara and Marcelo Gasparino attended the meeting by videoconference in the morning and in person in the afternoon. The works were secretariat by Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa, General Secretary for Corporate Governance of Vale. Consequently, the Board deliberated the following subject: "SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Upon the f avo urable o pinion o f the Financial Committee, the Board o f Directors ap proved, (i) the acquisition, by Vale and/or any of its controlled companies, of up to 500,000,000 common shares issued by Vale, or depositary receipts representing such shares, corresponding to up 10% of the company capital stock, for the purpose of cancellation, subject to the following conditions: (i.a) Maximum term for acquisition: 18 months, counted from the deliberation of the Board of Directors, being right that the new program will only enter into force at the end of the program approved in October 2021 and which is still in progress; (i.b) Price: the acquisition must be carried out on the Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão e New York Stock Exchange) at market prices as of the resp ective acquisition dates; (ic) Intermediary f inancial institutions: BRADESCO S.A. CTVM, with reg istered office at Paulista Avenue 1450, 7th f loor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 01310-100; CITIGROUP GM, with registered office at Paulista Avenue 1111, 14th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 01311-920; Goldman Sachs do Brasil CTVM S.A, with registered office at Leopoldo Couto Magalhães Jr Street 700, 16th f loor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04542-00; Itaú CV S.A, with registered office at Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue 3400, 10th f loor, in the City and State of S ão Paulo, Zip Code 04538-132; J. P. Morgan CCVM S.A., with registered office at Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue 3729, 13th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04538-905; Merrill Lynch S/A CTVM, with registered office at Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue 3400, 18th f loor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04538-132; Morgan Stanley CTVM S.A., with registered office at Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue 3600, 6th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04.538-132; SANTANDER CCVM S.A., with registered office at Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Avenue 2041 and 2235, 24th f loor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04543-011; UBS Brasil CCTVM, with registered office at Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue 4440, 7th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04538-132; and XP Investimentos CCTVM, with registered office at Chedid Jafet Avenue 75, Torre Sul, in the City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04551-060; being right that f or the acquisition of AmericanDepositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange will be used the brokers from the institutions abovementioned; and (ii) authorize the execution of derivative for possible acceleration of the buyback program and/or in case of shortage of reserves , as well as the terms of Attachment 30-XXXVI of CVM Instruction 480/2009, which constitutes Exhibit I to these minutes. Reference: DDE 050/2022. I hereby attest that the items above reflects the decision taken by the Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, 27th April, 2022.

Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa

Secretary

Annex 30-XXXVI of Instrução CVM no 480/209, as amended