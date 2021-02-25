Vale S A : Frequently asked questions about EGM of 03/12/2021

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 03/12/2021

Dear Shareholders,

Vale makes available to its shareholders answers to the most frequently asked questions about changes to the Company's Bylaws, to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held on March 12th, 2021, at 10 am.

1) What are the motivations for Vale to make changes to its Bylaws at this time and not to wait for the Annual General Meeting, to be held in April 2021?

In 2017, the controlling shareholders of the Company, Litel Participações S.A., Bradespar S.A., Mitsui & Co Ltda and BNDES Participações S.A. entered into a shareholders' agreement, which did not provide for a renewal and expired in November 2020.

In order to ensure an adequate and orderly transition for Vale to become a corporation, in July 2020, the Board of Directors decided to establish a Nomination Committee, which has as main purposes presenting improvements related to the structure of the Board of Directors, and by the end of its works, presenting a proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors for the 2021-23 mandate.

Since then, the Nomination Committee has been working closely with key governance stakeholders and international consulting firms, aiming to defining recommendations on the level of independence, the structure of the Board, its size and diversity parameters. These criteria are essential to define the nominees to compose the Board of Directors for the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee has also been looking for references in the best practices of national and international players and further deepening the understanding of institutional investors' perspectives on these themes

The Nomination Committee, together with the members of the Board of Directors, decided to propose improvements to Vale's Bylaws and expects that the changes proposed will be in force and consolidated on the date of the call for the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for the second half of March.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on April 30, 2021.

2) What are the main changes that Vale is proposing?

The Board of Directors noted the need to change Vale's Bylaws mainly to provide for the improvement of the structure and form of election of the Board of Directors. The main changes are summarized in the table below. All documents are available athttp://www.vale.com/investors.

MAIN CHANGES RATIONAL 1. Exclusion of the alternate In line with international practices. In the event of impediments, temporary member position absences, or vacancy in the position of director, the remaining directors may nominate the replacement, who will serve until the first General Meeting. The exception will be the director appointed by the employees, who will remain with his/her respective alternate, as provided by law. 2. The Board may be Amendment aimed at allowing flexibility in the number of directors to be composed of a minimum appointed, considering the possibility that, in the future, the Board may be of 11 to 13 members reduced. The number will be fixed at the Meeting, as proposed by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

4. Definition of the concept of independence

6. Adoption of Lead Independent Director (LID), in line with international practices

8. Candidates with the highest number of favorable votes will be elected

10. Personnel, Compensation and Governance Committee

12. Executive Board members' term of office increases from two to three years

The aim was to define that the majority of the members of the Board should be formed by independent members, in addition to establishing new criteria for defining the concept of independence. In addition to the rules of the Novo Mercado Regulation, we sought to adopt international practices regarding the cessation of independence after a relevant period of participation, as well as if the director has a bond with a relevant shareholder.

Independent directors will be considered those (i) as defined by the Novo Mercado Regulation; and (ii) who do not hold a direct or indirect interest greater than 5% (five percent) of the Company's capital stock or formal or declared bond with a shareholder that holds it. In any case, it will not be considered an independent director who has served, consecutively or not, 5 (five) or more mandates, or 10 (ten) years as a director of the Company. Competence is transferred to the election of the Chairman and Vice- Chairman of the Board to the General Meeting itself.

If the Chairman is not independent, the elected independent members must appoint a Lead Independent Director (LID), who will act, in line with the Investor Relations area, as an alternative contact for shareholders, as well as in support of the Chairman and as an element of connection and mediation between the Chairman and the other members. If the Chairman of the Board is independent, the adoption of the LID will be optional. Alignment with the recommendation of the main proxy advisors currently operating and with the recommendation of other stakeholders, the election of an individual appears to be the most suitable alternative for the election of Vale's directors as a corporation.

Candidates with the highest number of favorable votes will be considered elected, as long as those favorable votes are superior to the opposite votes; in the event of a tie, will be considered elected the candidate who received the least negative votes or the oldest, successively.

The Nomination Committee will be installed 12 months prior to the Meeting that decides on the election of the Board of Directors, proposing improvements related to the structure, size and composition of the Board, in addition to recommending the skills, profiles and potential candidates. Personnel and Governance Committee is renamed the Personnel, Compensation and Governance Committee, to reinforce its role in assessing the remuneration model and the proposal for the distribution of the global annual budget for management compensation.

In order to dedicate special attention to new technologies and other initiatives which bring more sustainability, efficiency and competitiveness to Vale's businesses.

Increase in the term of office of the members of the Executive Board, to provide greater stability to the Company's management.

3) What would be the objective of reducing the number of directors? And of ending the positions of alternates?

There was no objective of necessarily reducing the number of directors, but to make possible a future and eventual flexibility. The independent members of the Nomination Committee conducted interviews with major international shareholders. For this group of shareholders, 10 to 12 members is the ideal size for Vale's Board of Directors, as long as it is composed of members with different profiles and with varied competencies. Currently, based on a benchmark carried out by a specialized consultancy consulting firm Vale's Board of Directors is slightly above the average of its peers. Thus, the proposal is for Vale's Board to be

composed of 11 to 13 members, including a director appointed by the employees and who will remain with the respective alternate, in compliance with the Law.

International shareholders who were interviewed also considered the existence of substitutes unnecessary. The Nomination Committee's understanding converged that the role of the alternate member has become obsolete over the years, ceasing to be a practice adopted in the market and appreciated by the main investors, which is why the Nomination Committee recommended the extinction of the position of alternates.

4) How will the number of Vale's directors be defined? Who will approve this number?

The Nomination Committee will propose to the Board of Directors the number of candidates to be approved as a specific item in the Call Notice for the Annual General Meeting. That is, the number of directors will be definitely set by the shareholders, at the General Meeting.

5) In relation to the election of the Chairman of the Board and the Vice Chairman of the Board, what are the changes and how will the dynamics be?

Currently, Vale defines the Chairman and Vice-Chairman among the members elected, at the first Board of Directors' Meeting held after the General Meeting that elected them.

According to the proposal to amend Vale's Bylaws, the election of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman must be defined in the AGM.

The Board of Directors, together with the Nomination Committee, will propose the nominees for Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and include specific items in the AGM Call of Notice and Absentee Ballot (BVD). In addition, if the shareholder does not agree with those indicated by the Management, the AGM BVD will provide that the shareholder shall indicate his/her preference among the proposed names.

6) What is the objective of creating the Lead Independent Director (LID) role? How will this position contribute to improving the Board's governance?

The role of the LID has been increasingly used for two main reasons: (i) to increase the Board's independence; and (ii) improve the dialogue with all the company's shareholders. There isextensive literature on the subject and, in general, the LID is used when the functions of CEO and Chairman are accumulated by the same person, or when the Chairman is not independent. However, it can be used even when these circumstances are not present, in order to meet the second of the abovementioned objectives.

In view of the shareholding dispersion verified at Vale, and in case the Chairman of the Board of Directors is not independent, the LID performance becomes essential to ensure the independence of the Board and to allow adequate communication between the Company and other shareholders. The new role would allow a greater proximity between shareholders and the Board of Directors, always with the support of the Investor Relations area.

The LID will remain with its right to vote as a director, but without individual decision-making authority, respecting the collegiate nature of the Board of Directors.

If the Chairman is independent, the designation of the LID will be optional.

7) Why Vale is adopting individual election?

Individual election seems to be the most suitable alternative for the election of Vale's Board members, as a corporation, removing the difficulty of nominating candidates by different shareholders.

As happened at the last Meetings, Vale indicated a list of candidates that could only be elected jointly, that is, on a slate. If a shareholder wanted to include candidates, they would necessarily have to form a slate to compete with the other candidates appointed by management. Additionally, shareholders could not reject just one of the candidates on the slate, but they would have to reject the entire slate.

In the same sense, in a recently published article, Gustavo Machado Gonzales, director of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, refers to a study prepared by the OECD, according to which individual voting, also called majority voting, would constitute "the most common way of organizing the election of that body in many legal jurisdictions: in 65% of the countries analyzed, the board of directors is elected by majority vote"1.

8) Can shareholders indicate names to compose the list of nominees?

A shareholder or a group of shareholders can freely present one or more candidates to participate in the election, provided that they hold 0.5% of the company's share capital (this number, by the way, is 10 times lower than the number required to request cumulative voting). This nomination must occur between the first business day of the fiscal year in which the General Meeting will be held and up to 25 days before the date of its holding, in case of the Annual General Meeting (as provided for in article 21-L, §1, item I , item "a", of CVM Instruction

