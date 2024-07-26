Sossego - Minas Gerais, Brazil
Consolidated Interim
Financial Statements
June 30, 2024
Contents
2. Basis of preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3. Significant events and transaction related to the three-month period ended June 30, 2024
4. Information by business segment and geographic area
11
5. Costs and expenses by nature
15
6. Financial results
16
7. Taxes
16
8. Basic and diluted earnings per share
18
9. Cash flows reconciliation
18
10. Accounts receivable
20
11. Inventories
21
12. Suppliers and contractors
21
13. Other financial assets and liabilities
22
14. Investments in associates and joint ventures
23
15. Acquisitions and divestitures
24
16. Intangibles
26
17. Property, plant, and equipment
27
18. Financial and capital risk management
28
19. Financial assets and liabilities
34
20. Participative shareholders' debentures
35
21. Loans, borrowings, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
36
22. Leases
37
23. Brumadinho dam failure
38
24. Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures
41
25. Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations
44
26. Legal proceedings
46
27. Employee benefits
47
28. Equity
49
29. Related parties
50
2
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the shareholders and Board of Directors of
Vale S.A.
Results of review of interim financial statements
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim statement of financial position of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of June 30, 2024, and the related consolidated interim income statement and statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 and the consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023, and the related consolidated income statement and statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein), and in our report dated February 22, 2024, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position from which it has been derived.
Basis for review results
These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted
in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.
Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2024
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
3
Consolidated Interim Income Statement
In millions of United States dollars, except earnings per share
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net operating revenue
4(b)
9,920
9,673
18,379
18,107
Cost of goods sold and services rendered
5(a)
(6,349)
(5,940)
(11,716)
(10,889)
Gross profit
3,571
3,733
6,663
7,218
Operating expenses
Selling and administrative
5(b)
(137)
(139)
(277)
(257)
Research and development
(189)
(165)
(345)
(304)
Pre-operating and operational stoppage
25
(91)
(103)
(183)
(227)
Other operating revenues (expenses), net
5(c)
721
(454)
465
(677)
Operating income
3,875
2,872
6,323
5,753
Financial income
6
78
106
187
227
Financial expenses
6
(365)
(397)
(704)
(717)
Other financial items, net
6
(965)
134
(1,172)
(197)
14 and
Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures
24
112
5
236
(50)
Income before income taxes
2,735
2,720
4,870
5,016
Income taxes
7
34
(1,792)
(414)
(2,210)
Net income
2,769
928
4,456
2,806
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
36
8
77
Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders
2,769
892
4,448
2,729
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Vale's shareholders
8
Common share (US$)
0.65
0.20
1.04
0.62
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
4
Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
In millions of United States dollars
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
2,769
928
4,456
2,806
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement
Translation adjustments of the Parent Company
(4,014)
2,072
(5,239)
3,016
Retirement benefit obligations
4
(5)
44
(12)
Fair value adjustment to investment in equity securities
-
13
-
13
(4,010)
2,080
(5,195)
3,017
Items that may be reclassified to income statement
Translation adjustments of foreign operations
1,203
(249)
1,381
(406)
Net investment hedge
18(h)
(202)
95
(258)
144
Cash flow hedge
18(h)
-
(4)
-
15
Reclassification of cumulative translation adjustments to income statement (i)
15(a)
(1,048)
-
(997)
-
(47)
(158)
126
(247)
Comprehensive (loss) income
(1,288)
2,850
(613)
5,576
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
36
7
84
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Vale's shareholders
(1,289)
2,814
(620)
5,492
(i) Mainly related to the effect of the reclassification of cumulative translation adjustments of PTVI in the amount of US$1,063 (note 15a). Items above are stated net of tax, when applicable, and the related taxes are disclosed in note 7.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
5
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
In millions of United States dollars
Six-month period ended June 30,
Notes
2024
2023
Cash flow from operations
9(a)
6,832
7,539
Interest on loans and borrowings paid
9(c)
(397)
(369)
Cash received on settlement of derivatives, net
18(d)
124
172
Payments related to the Brumadinho event
23
(400)
(621)
Payments related to de-characterization of dams
25
(251)
(173)
Interest on participative shareholders' debentures paid
20
(149)
(127)
Income taxes (including settlement program) paid
(972)
(911)
Net cash generated by operating activities
4,787
5,510
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
4(c)
(2,723)
(2,338)
Payments related to the Samarco dam failure
24
(191)
(108)
Cash received (payments) from disposal of investments, net
9(b)
2,610
(67)
Dividends received from associates and joint ventures
42
105
Short-term investment
(16)
12
Other investing activities, net
(1)
3
Net cash used in investing activities
(279)
(2,393)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Loans and borrowings from third parties
9(c)
1,960
1,800
Payments of loans and borrowings from third parties
9(c)
(592)
(620)
Payments of leasing
22
(85)
(92)
Dividends and interest on capital paid to Vale's shareholders
28(d)
(2,328)
(1,795)
Dividends and interest on capital paid to noncontrolling interest
-
(8)
Shares buyback program
28(c)
(389)
(2,124)
Acquisition of additional stake in VOPC
15(g)
-
(130)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,434)
(2,969)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,074
148
Cash and cash equivalents in the beginning of the period
3,609
4,736
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(204)
99
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
6,479
4,983
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
6
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
In millions of United States dollars
Notes
June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
21
6,479
3,609
Short-term investments
21
61
51
Accounts receivable
10
2,332
4,197
Other financial assets
13
168
271
Inventories
11
4,793
4,684
Recoverable taxes
7(e)
659
900
Judicial deposits
26(c)
-
611
Other
337
444
14,829
14,767
Non-current assets held for sale
15(a)
-
3,933
14,829
18,700
Non-current assets
Judicial deposits
26(c)
585
798
Other financial assets
13
160
593
Recoverable taxes
7(e)
1,329
1,374
Deferred income taxes
7(b)
9,931
9,565
Other
1,289
1,257
13,294
13,587
Investments in associates and joint ventures
14
3,715
1,872
Intangibles
16
10,195
11,631
Property, plant, and equipment
17
44,582
48,396
71,786
75,486
Total assets
86,615
94,186
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Suppliers and contractors
12
4,769
5,272
Loans and borrowings
21
910
824
Leases
22
177
197
Other financial liabilities
13
1,467
1,676
Taxes payable
7(e)
1,242
1,314
Settlement program ("REFIS")
7(c)
383
428
Liabilities related to Brumadinho
23
974
1,057
Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures
24
1,605
837
De-characterization of dams and asset retirement obligations
25
956
1,035
Provisions for litigation
26(a)
115
114
Employee benefits
27
724
964
Other
421
376
13,743
14,094
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
15(a)
-
561
13,743
14,655
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
21
12,860
11,647
Leases
22
1,183
1,255
Participative shareholders' debentures
20
2,451
2,874
Other financial liabilities
13
2,656
3,373
Settlement program ("REFIS")
7(c)
1,284
1,723
Deferred income taxes
7(b)
806
870
Liabilities related to Brumadinho
23
1,438
2,003
Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures
24
2,102
3,590
De-characterization of dams and asset retirement obligations
25
5,484
6,694
Provisions for litigation
26(a)
765
885
Employee benefits
27
1,221
1,381
Streaming transactions
1,948
1,962
Other
287
293
34,485
38,550
Total liabilities
48,228
53,205
Equity
28
Equity attributable to Vale's shareholders
36,974
39,461
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,413
1,520
Total equity
38,387
40,981
Total liabilities and equity
86,615
94,186
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
7
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
In millions of United States dollars
Equity
Equity
attributable
Cumulative
attributable
to
Share
Capital
Profit
Treasury
translation
Retained
to Vale's noncontrolling
Total
Notes
capital
reserve
reserves
shares
Other reserves
adjustments
earnings shareholders
interests
equity
Balance as of December 31, 2023
61,614
1,139
21,877
(3,504)
(1,774)
(39,891)
-
39,461
1,520
40,981
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,448
4,448
8
4,456
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(2,520)
-
61
(2,609)
-
(5,068)
(1)
(5,069)
Dividends and interest on capital of Vale's shareholders
28(d)
-
-
(2,364)
-
-
-
-
(2,364)
-
(2,364)
Transactions with noncontrolling interests (i)
15(a) and 15(b)
-
-
-
-
895
-
-
895
(114)
781
Shares buyback program
28(c)
-
-
-
(389)
-
-
-
(389)
-
(389)
Share-based payment program
27(a)
-
-
-
2
(11)
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
Balance as of June 30, 2024
61,614
1,139
16,993
(3,891)
(829)
(42,500)
4,448
36,974
1,413
38,387
Balance as of December 31, 2022
61,614
1,139
20,744
(4,980)
(1,675)
(40,975)
-
35,867
1,491
37,358
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,729
2,729
77
2,806
Other comprehensive income
-
-
1,402
-
7
1,354
-
2,763
7
2,770
Dividends and interest on capital of Vale's shareholders
28(d)
-
-
(437)
-
-
-
-
(437)
-
(437)
Dividends of noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37)
(37)
Transactions with noncontrolling interests
15(g)
-
-
-
-
3
-
-
3
(59)
(56)
Shares buyback program
28(c)
-
-
-
(2,124)
-
-
-
(2,124)
-
(2,124)
Treasury shares canceled
28(b)
-
-
(4,164)
4,164
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment program
27(a)
-
-
-
26
(15)
-
-
11
-
11
Balance as of June 30, 2023
61,614
1,139
17,545
(2,914)
(1,680)
(39,621)
2,729
38,812
1,479
40,291
- The effect on equity attributable to noncontrolling interests includes the derecognition of noncontrolling shareholders of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in the amount of US$1,628 (note 15a) and the recognition of noncontrolling shareholders of Vale Base Metals Limited in the amount of US$1,514 (note 15b).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
8
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Expressed in millions of United States dollar, unless otherwise stated
1. Corporate information
Vale S.A. (the "Parent Company") is a public company headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Vale's share capital consists of common shares, traded on the stock exchange.
In Brazil, Vale's common shares are listed on B3 under the code VALE3. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), with each representing one common share, traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the code VALE. Additionally, the shares are traded on LATIBEX under the code XVALO, which is an unregulated electronic market established by the Madrid Stock Exchange for the trading of Latin American securities. The Company's shareholding structure is disclosed in note 28.
Vale, together with its subsidiaries ("Vale" or the "Company"), is one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and nickel. The Company also produces iron ore pellets and copper. Nickel and copper concentrates contain by-products such as platinum group metals (PGM), gold, silver, and cobalt. Most of the Company's products are sold to international markets, through the Company's main trading Company, Vale International S.A. ("VISA"), a wholly owned subsidiary located in Switzerland.
The Company is engaged in greenfield mineral exploration in six countries, including Brazil, USA, Canada, Chile, Peru and Indonesia. It also operates extensive logistics systems in Brazil and other regions worldwide, including railways, maritime terminals, and ports integrated with mining operations. Additionally, the Company has distribution centers to support its iron ore shipments globally.
As part of its strategy, Vale also holds investments in energy businesses to meet part of its energy consumption needs through renewable sources.
The Company's operations are organized into two operational segments: "Iron Ore Solutions" and "Energy Transition Metals" (note 4).
Iron Ore Solutions - Comprise iron ore extraction and iron ore pellet production, as well as the North, South, and Southeast transportation corridors in Brazil, including railways, ports and terminals linked to mining operations.
- Iron ore: Currently, Vale operates three systems in Brazil for the production and distribution of iron ore. The Northern System (Carajás, State of Pará, Brazil) is fully integrated and comprises three mining complexes and a maritime terminal. The Southeast System (Quadrilátero Ferrífero, Minas Gerais, Brazil) is fully integrated, consisting of three mining complexes, a railway, a maritime terminal, and a port. The Southern System (Quadrilátero Ferrífero, Minas Gerais, Brazil) consists of two mining complexes and two maritime terminals.
- Iron ore pellets: Vale operates six pelletizing plants in Brazil and two in Oman.
Energy Transition Metals - Includes the production of nickel, copper and its by-products. In 2023, the Company transferred the assets related to this segment to a new entity, "Vale Base Metals Limited" and sold a minority stake in this business to Manara Minerals (notes 3 and 15b).
- Nickel: The Company's primary nickel operations are conducted by Vale Canada Limited ("Vale Canada"), which owns mines and processing plants in Canada and Indonesia and nickel refining facilities in the United Kingdom and Japan. In June 2024, the Company concluded the divestment obligation in PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PTVI"), which resulted in the loss of control over this operation (note 15a). Vale also has nickel operations in Onça Puma, located in the State of Pará.
- Copper: In Brazil, Vale produces copper concentrates at Sossego and Salobo in Carajás, State of Pará. In Canada, Vale produces copper concentrates and copper cathodes associated with its nickel mining operations in Sudbury (located in Ontario), Voisey's Bay (located in Newfoundland and Labrador), and Thompson (located in Manitoba).
- Cobalt, PGM, and other precious metals: The ore extracted by Vale Canada in Sudbury yields cobalt, PGMs (Platinum Group Metals), silver, and gold as by-products, which are processed at refining facilities in Port Colborne, Ontario. In Canada, Vale Canada also produces refined cobalt at its Long Harbour facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The copper operations in Sossego and Salobo in Brazil also yield silver and gold as by-products.
9
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Expressed in millions of United States dollar, unless otherwise stated
2. Basis of preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company ("interim financial statements") have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All relevant information for the interim financial statements, and only this information, are presented and consistent to those used by the Company's Management.
The interim financial statements have been prepared to update users on the relevant events and transactions that occurred in the period and must be read together with the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Except by the accounting policy described in note 7 - Taxes, all accounting policies, accounting estimates and judgments, risk management and measurement methods are the same as those adopted in the preparation of the latest annual financial statements.
These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2024.
a) New and amended standards
In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which replaces IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements. IFRS 18 introduces new requirements on presentation within the statement of income statement, requires disclosure of 'management-defined performance measures' and includes new requirements for aggregation and disaggregation of financial information based on the identified "roles" of the primary financial statements and the notes. IFRS 18 will be effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027, and the Company is currently assessing the potential impacts arising from the standard.
Certain other new accounting standards, amendments and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for December 31, 2024, reporting periods or have not materially impacted these interim financial statements. The Company did not early adopt any of these standards and does not expect them to have a material impact in future reporting periods.
b) Functional currency and presentation currency
The interim financial statements of the Company and its associates and joint ventures are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which each entity operates ("functional currency"), in the case of the Parent Company it is the Brazilian real ("R$"). For presentation purposes, these interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$") as the Company believes that this is how international investors analyze the financial statements.
The main exchange rates used by the Company to translate its foreign operations are as follows:
Average rate
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
Closing rate
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
December
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
31, 2023
US Dollar ("US$")
5.5589
4.8413
5.2129
4.9485
5.0843
5.0744
Canadian dollar ("CAD")
4.0620
3.6522
3.8107
3.6860
3.7426
3.7654
Euro ("EUR")
5.9547
5.3516
5.6132
5.3867
5.4969
5.4831
3. Significant events and transaction related to the three-month period ended June 30, 2024
- Shareholders remuneration - In July 2024 (subsequent event), the Board of Directors approved remuneration to its shareholders in the amount of US$1,608, which is expected to be paid in September 2024. Further details are presented in note 28(d) of these interim financial statements.
- Divestment of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PTVI") - In June 2024, the Company, together with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. and PT Mineral Industri Indonesia ("MIND ID"), completed the divestment transaction of PTVI. As a result, Vale received US$155 and lost control over PTVI, which resulted in a gain of US$1,059 recorded in the income statement for the period ended June 30, 2024. Further details are presented in note 15(a) of these interim financial statements.
- Notes offering and bond tender offers - In June 2024, Vale issued bonds of US$1 billion, maturing in 2054 with a coupon of 6.45% per year. In July 2024 (subsequent event), this amount was substantially used to redeem bonds maturing in 2026, 2036 and 2039. Further details are presented in note 9(c) of these interim financial statements.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 22:52:03 UTC.