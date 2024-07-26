Sossego - Minas Gerais, Brazil

Consolidated Interim

Financial Statements

June 30, 2024

Contents

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Consolidated Interim Income Statement

Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

1. Corporate information

2. Basis of preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3. Significant events and transaction related to the three-month period ended June 30, 2024

4. Information by business segment and geographic area

5. Costs and expenses by nature

6. Financial results

7. Taxes

8. Basic and diluted earnings per share

9. Cash flows reconciliation

10. Accounts receivable

11. Inventories

12. Suppliers and contractors

13. Other financial assets and liabilities

14. Investments in associates and joint ventures

15. Acquisitions and divestitures

16. Intangibles

17. Property, plant, and equipment

18. Financial and capital risk management

19. Financial assets and liabilities

20. Participative shareholders' debentures

21. Loans, borrowings, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

22. Leases

23. Brumadinho dam failure

24. Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures

25. Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations

26. Legal proceedings

27. Employee benefits

28. Equity

29. Related parties

50

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the shareholders and Board of Directors of

Vale S.A.

Results of review of interim financial statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim statement of financial position of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of June 30, 2024, and the related consolidated interim income statement and statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 and the consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023, and the related consolidated income statement and statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein), and in our report dated February 22, 2024, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position from which it has been derived.

Basis for review results

These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted

in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Consolidated Interim Income Statement

In millions of United States dollars, except earnings per share

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net operating revenue

4(b)

9,920

9,673

18,379

18,107

Cost of goods sold and services rendered

5(a)

(6,349)

(5,940)

(11,716)

(10,889)

Gross profit

3,571

3,733

6,663

7,218

Operating expenses

Selling and administrative

5(b)

(137)

(139)

(277)

(257)

Research and development

(189)

(165)

(345)

(304)

Pre-operating and operational stoppage

25

(91)

(103)

(183)

(227)

Other operating revenues (expenses), net

5(c)

721

(454)

465

(677)

Operating income

3,875

2,872

6,323

5,753

Financial income

6

78

106

187

227

Financial expenses

6

(365)

(397)

(704)

(717)

Other financial items, net

6

(965)

134

(1,172)

(197)

14 and

Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures

24

112

5

236

(50)

Income before income taxes

2,735

2,720

4,870

5,016

Income taxes

7

34

(1,792)

(414)

(2,210)

Net income

2,769

928

4,456

2,806

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

36

8

77

Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders

2,769

892

4,448

2,729

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Vale's shareholders

8

Common share (US$)

0.65

0.20

1.04

0.62

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

In millions of United States dollars

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income

2,769

928

4,456

2,806

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement

Translation adjustments of the Parent Company

(4,014)

2,072

(5,239)

3,016

Retirement benefit obligations

4

(5)

44

(12)

Fair value adjustment to investment in equity securities

-

13

-

13

(4,010)

2,080

(5,195)

3,017

Items that may be reclassified to income statement

Translation adjustments of foreign operations

1,203

(249)

1,381

(406)

Net investment hedge

18(h)

(202)

95

(258)

144

Cash flow hedge

18(h)

-

(4)

-

15

Reclassification of cumulative translation adjustments to income statement (i)

15(a)

(1,048)

-

(997)

-

(47)

(158)

126

(247)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(1,288)

2,850

(613)

5,576

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

36

7

84

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Vale's shareholders

(1,289)

2,814

(620)

5,492

(i) Mainly related to the effect of the reclassification of cumulative translation adjustments of PTVI in the amount of US$1,063 (note 15a). Items above are stated net of tax, when applicable, and the related taxes are disclosed in note 7.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

In millions of United States dollars

Six-month period ended June 30,

Notes

2024

2023

Cash flow from operations

9(a)

6,832

7,539

Interest on loans and borrowings paid

9(c)

(397)

(369)

Cash received on settlement of derivatives, net

18(d)

124

172

Payments related to the Brumadinho event

23

(400)

(621)

Payments related to de-characterization of dams

25

(251)

(173)

Interest on participative shareholders' debentures paid

20

(149)

(127)

Income taxes (including settlement program) paid

(972)

(911)

Net cash generated by operating activities

4,787

5,510

Cash flow from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

4(c)

(2,723)

(2,338)

Payments related to the Samarco dam failure

24

(191)

(108)

Cash received (payments) from disposal of investments, net

9(b)

2,610

(67)

Dividends received from associates and joint ventures

42

105

Short-term investment

(16)

12

Other investing activities, net

(1)

3

Net cash used in investing activities

(279)

(2,393)

Cash flow from financing activities:

Loans and borrowings from third parties

9(c)

1,960

1,800

Payments of loans and borrowings from third parties

9(c)

(592)

(620)

Payments of leasing

22

(85)

(92)

Dividends and interest on capital paid to Vale's shareholders

28(d)

(2,328)

(1,795)

Dividends and interest on capital paid to noncontrolling interest

-

(8)

Shares buyback program

28(c)

(389)

(2,124)

Acquisition of additional stake in VOPC

15(g)

-

(130)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,434)

(2,969)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,074

148

Cash and cash equivalents in the beginning of the period

3,609

4,736

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(204)

99

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

6,479

4,983

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

In millions of United States dollars

Notes

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

21

6,479

3,609

Short-term investments

21

61

51

Accounts receivable

10

2,332

4,197

Other financial assets

13

168

271

Inventories

11

4,793

4,684

Recoverable taxes

7(e)

659

900

Judicial deposits

26(c)

-

611

Other

337

444

14,829

14,767

Non-current assets held for sale

15(a)

-

3,933

14,829

18,700

Non-current assets

Judicial deposits

26(c)

585

798

Other financial assets

13

160

593

Recoverable taxes

7(e)

1,329

1,374

Deferred income taxes

7(b)

9,931

9,565

Other

1,289

1,257

13,294

13,587

Investments in associates and joint ventures

14

3,715

1,872

Intangibles

16

10,195

11,631

Property, plant, and equipment

17

44,582

48,396

71,786

75,486

Total assets

86,615

94,186

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Suppliers and contractors

12

4,769

5,272

Loans and borrowings

21

910

824

Leases

22

177

197

Other financial liabilities

13

1,467

1,676

Taxes payable

7(e)

1,242

1,314

Settlement program ("REFIS")

7(c)

383

428

Liabilities related to Brumadinho

23

974

1,057

Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures

24

1,605

837

De-characterization of dams and asset retirement obligations

25

956

1,035

Provisions for litigation

26(a)

115

114

Employee benefits

27

724

964

Other

421

376

13,743

14,094

Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale

15(a)

-

561

13,743

14,655

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

21

12,860

11,647

Leases

22

1,183

1,255

Participative shareholders' debentures

20

2,451

2,874

Other financial liabilities

13

2,656

3,373

Settlement program ("REFIS")

7(c)

1,284

1,723

Deferred income taxes

7(b)

806

870

Liabilities related to Brumadinho

23

1,438

2,003

Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures

24

2,102

3,590

De-characterization of dams and asset retirement obligations

25

5,484

6,694

Provisions for litigation

26(a)

765

885

Employee benefits

27

1,221

1,381

Streaming transactions

1,948

1,962

Other

287

293

34,485

38,550

Total liabilities

48,228

53,205

Equity

28

Equity attributable to Vale's shareholders

36,974

39,461

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,413

1,520

Total equity

38,387

40,981

Total liabilities and equity

86,615

94,186

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

In millions of United States dollars

Equity

Equity

attributable

Cumulative

attributable

to

Share

Capital

Profit

Treasury

translation

Retained

to Vale's noncontrolling

Total

Notes

capital

reserve

reserves

shares

Other reserves

adjustments

earnings shareholders

interests

equity

Balance as of December 31, 2023

61,614

1,139

21,877

(3,504)

(1,774)

(39,891)

-

39,461

1,520

40,981

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,448

4,448

8

4,456

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(2,520)

-

61

(2,609)

-

(5,068)

(1)

(5,069)

Dividends and interest on capital of Vale's shareholders

28(d)

-

-

(2,364)

-

-

-

-

(2,364)

-

(2,364)

Transactions with noncontrolling interests (i)

15(a) and 15(b)

-

-

-

-

895

-

-

895

(114)

781

Shares buyback program

28(c)

-

-

-

(389)

-

-

-

(389)

-

(389)

Share-based payment program

27(a)

-

-

-

2

(11)

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Balance as of June 30, 2024

61,614

1,139

16,993

(3,891)

(829)

(42,500)

4,448

36,974

1,413

38,387

Balance as of December 31, 2022

61,614

1,139

20,744

(4,980)

(1,675)

(40,975)

-

35,867

1,491

37,358

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,729

2,729

77

2,806

Other comprehensive income

-

-

1,402

-

7

1,354

-

2,763

7

2,770

Dividends and interest on capital of Vale's shareholders

28(d)

-

-

(437)

-

-

-

-

(437)

-

(437)

Dividends of noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37)

(37)

Transactions with noncontrolling interests

15(g)

-

-

-

-

3

-

-

3

(59)

(56)

Shares buyback program

28(c)

-

-

-

(2,124)

-

-

-

(2,124)

-

(2,124)

Treasury shares canceled

28(b)

-

-

(4,164)

4,164

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment program

27(a)

-

-

-

26

(15)

-

-

11

-

11

Balance as of June 30, 2023

61,614

1,139

17,545

(2,914)

(1,680)

(39,621)

2,729

38,812

1,479

40,291

  1. The effect on equity attributable to noncontrolling interests includes the derecognition of noncontrolling shareholders of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in the amount of US$1,628 (note 15a) and the recognition of noncontrolling shareholders of Vale Base Metals Limited in the amount of US$1,514 (note 15b).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Expressed in millions of United States dollar, unless otherwise stated

1. Corporate information

Vale S.A. (the "Parent Company") is a public company headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Vale's share capital consists of common shares, traded on the stock exchange.

In Brazil, Vale's common shares are listed on B3 under the code VALE3. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), with each representing one common share, traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the code VALE. Additionally, the shares are traded on LATIBEX under the code XVALO, which is an unregulated electronic market established by the Madrid Stock Exchange for the trading of Latin American securities. The Company's shareholding structure is disclosed in note 28.

Vale, together with its subsidiaries ("Vale" or the "Company"), is one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and nickel. The Company also produces iron ore pellets and copper. Nickel and copper concentrates contain by-products such as platinum group metals (PGM), gold, silver, and cobalt. Most of the Company's products are sold to international markets, through the Company's main trading Company, Vale International S.A. ("VISA"), a wholly owned subsidiary located in Switzerland.

The Company is engaged in greenfield mineral exploration in six countries, including Brazil, USA, Canada, Chile, Peru and Indonesia. It also operates extensive logistics systems in Brazil and other regions worldwide, including railways, maritime terminals, and ports integrated with mining operations. Additionally, the Company has distribution centers to support its iron ore shipments globally.

As part of its strategy, Vale also holds investments in energy businesses to meet part of its energy consumption needs through renewable sources.

The Company's operations are organized into two operational segments: "Iron Ore Solutions" and "Energy Transition Metals" (note 4).

Iron Ore Solutions - Comprise iron ore extraction and iron ore pellet production, as well as the North, South, and Southeast transportation corridors in Brazil, including railways, ports and terminals linked to mining operations.

  • Iron ore: Currently, Vale operates three systems in Brazil for the production and distribution of iron ore. The Northern System (Carajás, State of Pará, Brazil) is fully integrated and comprises three mining complexes and a maritime terminal. The Southeast System (Quadrilátero Ferrífero, Minas Gerais, Brazil) is fully integrated, consisting of three mining complexes, a railway, a maritime terminal, and a port. The Southern System (Quadrilátero Ferrífero, Minas Gerais, Brazil) consists of two mining complexes and two maritime terminals.
  • Iron ore pellets: Vale operates six pelletizing plants in Brazil and two in Oman.

Energy Transition Metals - Includes the production of nickel, copper and its by-products. In 2023, the Company transferred the assets related to this segment to a new entity, "Vale Base Metals Limited" and sold a minority stake in this business to Manara Minerals (notes 3 and 15b).

  • Nickel: The Company's primary nickel operations are conducted by Vale Canada Limited ("Vale Canada"), which owns mines and processing plants in Canada and Indonesia and nickel refining facilities in the United Kingdom and Japan. In June 2024, the Company concluded the divestment obligation in PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PTVI"), which resulted in the loss of control over this operation (note 15a). Vale also has nickel operations in Onça Puma, located in the State of Pará.
  • Copper: In Brazil, Vale produces copper concentrates at Sossego and Salobo in Carajás, State of Pará. In Canada, Vale produces copper concentrates and copper cathodes associated with its nickel mining operations in Sudbury (located in Ontario), Voisey's Bay (located in Newfoundland and Labrador), and Thompson (located in Manitoba).
  • Cobalt, PGM, and other precious metals: The ore extracted by Vale Canada in Sudbury yields cobalt, PGMs (Platinum Group Metals), silver, and gold as by-products, which are processed at refining facilities in Port Colborne, Ontario. In Canada, Vale Canada also produces refined cobalt at its Long Harbour facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The copper operations in Sossego and Salobo in Brazil also yield silver and gold as by-products.

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Expressed in millions of United States dollar, unless otherwise stated

2. Basis of preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company ("interim financial statements") have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All relevant information for the interim financial statements, and only this information, are presented and consistent to those used by the Company's Management.

The interim financial statements have been prepared to update users on the relevant events and transactions that occurred in the period and must be read together with the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Except by the accounting policy described in note 7 - Taxes, all accounting policies, accounting estimates and judgments, risk management and measurement methods are the same as those adopted in the preparation of the latest annual financial statements.

These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2024.

a) New and amended standards

In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which replaces IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements. IFRS 18 introduces new requirements on presentation within the statement of income statement, requires disclosure of 'management-defined performance measures' and includes new requirements for aggregation and disaggregation of financial information based on the identified "roles" of the primary financial statements and the notes. IFRS 18 will be effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027, and the Company is currently assessing the potential impacts arising from the standard.

Certain other new accounting standards, amendments and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for December 31, 2024, reporting periods or have not materially impacted these interim financial statements. The Company did not early adopt any of these standards and does not expect them to have a material impact in future reporting periods.

b) Functional currency and presentation currency

The interim financial statements of the Company and its associates and joint ventures are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which each entity operates ("functional currency"), in the case of the Parent Company it is the Brazilian real ("R$"). For presentation purposes, these interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$") as the Company believes that this is how international investors analyze the financial statements.

The main exchange rates used by the Company to translate its foreign operations are as follows:

Average rate

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

Closing rate

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

December

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

31, 2023

US Dollar ("US$")

5.5589

4.8413

5.2129

4.9485

5.0843

5.0744

Canadian dollar ("CAD")

4.0620

3.6522

3.8107

3.6860

3.7426

3.7654

Euro ("EUR")

5.9547

5.3516

5.6132

5.3867

5.4969

5.4831

3. Significant events and transaction related to the three-month period ended June 30, 2024

  • Shareholders remuneration - In July 2024 (subsequent event), the Board of Directors approved remuneration to its shareholders in the amount of US$1,608, which is expected to be paid in September 2024. Further details are presented in note 28(d) of these interim financial statements.
  • Divestment of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PTVI") - In June 2024, the Company, together with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. and PT Mineral Industri Indonesia ("MIND ID"), completed the divestment transaction of PTVI. As a result, Vale received US$155 and lost control over PTVI, which resulted in a gain of US$1,059 recorded in the income statement for the period ended June 30, 2024. Further details are presented in note 15(a) of these interim financial statements.
  • Notes offering and bond tender offers - In June 2024, Vale issued bonds of US$1 billion, maturing in 2054 with a coupon of 6.45% per year. In July 2024 (subsequent event), this amount was substantially used to redeem bonds maturing in 2026, 2036 and 2039. Further details are presented in note 9(c) of these interim financial statements.

