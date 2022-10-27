Vale S A : IFRS 3T22

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the stockholders and Board of Directors of

Vale S.A.

Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheet of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of September 30, 2022, and the related consolidated income statement, statement of comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein), and in our report dated February 24, 2022, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.

Basis for Review Results

These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

October 27, 2022

3