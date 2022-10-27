Vale S A : IFRS 3T22

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Consolidated Income Statement
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
1.
Corporate information
2.
Basis of preparation of interim financial statements
3.
Significant events of the current period
4.
Information by business segment and geographic area
5.
Costs and expenses by nature
6.
Financial results
7.
Taxes
8.
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
9. Accounts receivable
10. Inventories
11. Suppliers and contractors
12. Other financial assets and liabilities
13. Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
14. Acquisitions and divestitures
15. Intangible
16. Property, plant and equipment
17. Financial and capital risk management
18. Financial assets and liabilities
19. Participative stockholders' debentures
20. Loans, borrowings, leases, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
21. Brumadinho dam failure
22. Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures
23. Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations
24. Provisions
25. Litigations
26. Employee post-retirement obligations
27. Stockholders' equity
28. Related parties
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the stockholders and Board of Directors of
Vale S.A.
Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheet of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of September 30, 2022, and the related consolidated income statement, statement of comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein), and in our report dated February 24, 2022, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.
Basis for Review Results
These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.
In millions of United States dollars, except earnings per share data
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Continuing operations
Net operating revenue
4(d)
9,929
12,330
31,898
41,397
Cost of goods sold and services rendered
5(a)
(6,301)
(5,472)
(16,873)
(15,235)
Gross profit
3,628
6,858
15,025
26,162
Operating expenses
Selling and administrative
5(b)
(119)
(114)
(367)
(350)
Research and development
(170)
(135)
(442)
(372)
Pre-operating and operational stoppage
23
(89)
(165)
(354)
(501)
Brumadinho event and de-characterization of dams
21 and 23
(336)
(161)
(776)
(461)
Other operating expenses, net
5(c)
(51)
(31)
(322)
(121)
(765)
(606)
(2,261)
(1,805)
Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current assets, net
14 and 16
(40)
(63)
950
(221)
Operating income
2,823
6,189
13,714
24,136
Financial income
6
141
90
428
224
Financial expenses
6
(221)
(240)
(888)
(851)
Other financial items, net
6
2,427
(200)
3,386
588
Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures
13, 14 and 22
78
128
233
(316)
Income before income taxes
5,248
5,967
16,873
23,781
Income taxes
7
Current tax
(514)
(2,464)
(1,948)
(5,180)
Deferred tax
(290)
2,003
(1,858)
836
(804)
(461)
(3,806)
(4,344)
Net income from continuing operations
4,444
5,506
13,067
19,437
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(11)
29
63
53
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Vale's stockholders
4,455
5,477
13,004
19,384
Discontinued operations
14
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(1,548)
2,060
(2,465)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
43
-
(99)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Vale's stockholders
-
(1,591)
2,060
(2,366)
Net income
4,444
3,958
15,127
16,972
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(11)
72
63
(46)
Net income attributable to Vale's stockholders
4,455
3,886
15,064
17,018
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Vale's stockholders:
8
Common share (US$)
0.98
0.76
3.22
3.36
As described in note 14, the coal segment is presented in these interim financial statements as discontinued operation. Therefore, comparative financial information for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 has been restated to reflect the sale of the coal operation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
In millions of United States dollars
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
4,444
3,958
15,127
16,972
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement
Translation adjustments
(1,282)
(3,249)
1,046
(1,364)
Employee post-retirement obligations (note 26)
8
95
151
411
Fair value adjustment to investment in equity securities (i)
-
150
-
343
(1,274)
(3,004)
1,197
(610)
Items that may be reclassified to income statement
Translation adjustments
(187)
1,380
(1,236)
624
Net investment hedge (note 17)
(47)
(127)
27
(85)
Cash flow hedge (note 17)
40
10
48
(16)
Reclassification of cumulative translation adjustment to income statement (notes 13 and 14)
(1,608)
(10)
(4,830)
(1,552)
(1,802)
1,253
(5,991)
(1,029)
Total comprehensive income
1,368
2,207
10,333
15,333
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10)
69
58
(47)
Comprehensive income attributable to Vale's stockholders
1,378
2,138
10,275
15,380
Fair value adjustment to shares received as part of the consideration for the sale of Vale's fertilizer business to The Mosaic Company. In November 2021, the Company sold all shares for US$1,259 in a block trade.
Items above are stated net of tax and the related taxes are disclosed in note 7.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
