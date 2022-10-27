Advanced search
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
70.91 BRL   -3.56%
05:54pBrazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains
RE
05:43pVale S A : Brgaap 3q22
PU
05:33pVale S A : Performance in 3Q22
PU
Vale S A : IFRS 3T22

10/27/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2022

IFRS in US$

Interim Financial Statements

Contents

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

3

Consolidated Income Statement

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Consolidated Balance Sheet

7

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

8

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

9

1.

Corporate information

2.

Basis of preparation of interim financial statements

3.

Significant events of the current period

4.

Information by business segment and geographic area

5.

Costs and expenses by nature

6.

Financial results

7.

Taxes

8.

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

9. Accounts receivable

10. Inventories

11. Suppliers and contractors

12. Other financial assets and liabilities

13. Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

14. Acquisitions and divestitures

15. Intangible

16. Property, plant and equipment

17. Financial and capital risk management

18. Financial assets and liabilities

19. Participative stockholders' debentures

20. Loans, borrowings, leases, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

21. Brumadinho dam failure

22. Liabilities related to associates and joint ventures

23. Provision for de-characterization of dam structures and asset retirement obligations

24. Provisions

25. Litigations

26. Employee post-retirement obligations

27. Stockholders' equity

28. Related parties

2

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the stockholders and Board of Directors of

Vale S.A.

Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheet of Vale S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of September 30, 2022, and the related consolidated income statement, statement of comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein), and in our report dated February 24, 2022, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.

Basis for Review Results

These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

October 27, 2022

3

Consolidated Income Statement

In millions of United States dollars, except earnings per share data

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Continuing operations

Net operating revenue

4(d)

9,929

12,330

31,898

41,397

Cost of goods sold and services rendered

5(a)

(6,301)

(5,472)

(16,873)

(15,235)

Gross profit

3,628

6,858

15,025

26,162

Operating expenses

Selling and administrative

5(b)

(119)

(114)

(367)

(350)

Research and development

(170)

(135)

(442)

(372)

Pre-operating and operational stoppage

23

(89)

(165)

(354)

(501)

Brumadinho event and de-characterization of dams

21 and 23

(336)

(161)

(776)

(461)

Other operating expenses, net

5(c)

(51)

(31)

(322)

(121)

(765)

(606)

(2,261)

(1,805)

Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current assets, net

14 and 16

(40)

(63)

950

(221)

Operating income

2,823

6,189

13,714

24,136

Financial income

6

141

90

428

224

Financial expenses

6

(221)

(240)

(888)

(851)

Other financial items, net

6

2,427

(200)

3,386

588

Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures

13, 14 and 22

78

128

233

(316)

Income before income taxes

5,248

5,967

16,873

23,781

Income taxes

7

Current tax

(514)

(2,464)

(1,948)

(5,180)

Deferred tax

(290)

2,003

(1,858)

836

(804)

(461)

(3,806)

(4,344)

Net income from continuing operations

4,444

5,506

13,067

19,437

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)

29

63

53

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Vale's stockholders

4,455

5,477

13,004

19,384

Discontinued operations

14

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

(1,548)

2,060

(2,465)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

43

-

(99)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Vale's stockholders

-

(1,591)

2,060

(2,366)

Net income

4,444

3,958

15,127

16,972

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)

72

63

(46)

Net income attributable to Vale's stockholders

4,455

3,886

15,064

17,018

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Vale's stockholders:

8

Common share (US$)

0.98

0.76

3.22

3.36

As described in note 14, the coal segment is presented in these interim financial statements as discontinued operation. Therefore, comparative financial information for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 has been restated to reflect the sale of the coal operation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

In millions of United States dollars

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

4,444

3,958

15,127

16,972

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement

Translation adjustments

(1,282)

(3,249)

1,046

(1,364)

Employee post-retirement obligations (note 26)

8

95

151

411

Fair value adjustment to investment in equity securities (i)

-

150

-

343

(1,274)

(3,004)

1,197

(610)

Items that may be reclassified to income statement

Translation adjustments

(187)

1,380

(1,236)

624

Net investment hedge (note 17)

(47)

(127)

27

(85)

Cash flow hedge (note 17)

40

10

48

(16)

Reclassification of cumulative translation adjustment to income statement (notes 13 and 14)

(1,608)

(10)

(4,830)

(1,552)

(1,802)

1,253

(5,991)

(1,029)

Total comprehensive income

1,368

2,207

10,333

15,333

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(10)

69

58

(47)

Comprehensive income attributable to Vale's stockholders

1,378

2,138

10,275

15,380

  1. Fair value adjustment to shares received as part of the consideration for the sale of Vale's fertilizer business to The Mosaic Company. In November 2021, the Company sold all shares for US$1,259 in a block trade.

Items above are stated net of tax and the related taxes are disclosed in note 7.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

5

