    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Vale S A : Incident causing temporary stoppage of Estrada de Ferro de Carajás railway operations

03/07/2022 | 04:41pm EST
Press Release

Incident causing temporary stoppage of Estrada de Ferro de Carajás railway operations

Rio de Janeiro, March 7th, 2022 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that heavy rains caused a landslide in the Estrada de Ferro de Carajás ("EFC") railway at KM378+200 stretch, in the municipality of Bom Jesus das Selvas, Maranhão, causing the temporary suspension of trains circulation. The incident did not cause any casualties and the affected area is under evaluation. Mine and port continue to operate normally through inventory management.

Vale expects to conclude the railway stretch maintenance by Wednesday, March 9th, thus resuming railway activities on the same day. As a result of the production and shipments seasonality in the Northern System, due to the rainy season in the North of Brazil, the impact on production will be minimal and offset throughout the year, with no impact on our production guidance of 320-335 Mt for the year.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:40:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
