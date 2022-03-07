Vale S A : Incident causing temporary stoppage of Estrada de Ferro de Carajás railway operations

Press Release

Incident causing temporary stoppage of Estrada de Ferro de Carajás railway operations

Rio de Janeiro, March 7th, 2022 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that heavy rains caused a landslide in the Estrada de Ferro de Carajás ("EFC") railway at KM378+200 stretch, in the municipality of Bom Jesus das Selvas, Maranhão, causing the temporary suspension of trains circulation. The incident did not cause any casualties and the affected area is under evaluation. Mine and port continue to operate normally through inventory management.

Vale expects to conclude the railway stretch maintenance by Wednesday, March 9th, thus resuming railway activities on the same day. As a result of the production and shipments seasonality in the Northern System, due to the rainy season in the North of Brazil, the impact on production will be minimal and offset throughout the year, with no impact on our production guidance of 320-335 Mt for the year.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

