Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee

BYLAWS OF

FINANCIAL COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company"), in the exercise of its duties, approved the Bylaws of the Financial Committee ("Committee"), in order to regulate its composition and functioning, as well as the relationship between the Committee and the other bodies of the Company, pursuant to Section II, of Chapter IV, of Vale's Bylaws, as follows:

CHAPTER I - MISSION

1.1 The Committee's mission is to advise Vale's Board of Directors, including proposing

improvements related to its area of operation, in order to provide greater efficiency and quality to the decisions of this board and ensure that the Company's activities are conducted in accordance with the laws, ethics and internal controls.

CHAPTER II - COMPOSITION AND REMUNERATION

2.1 The Committee will be constituted by the Board of Directors and composed of 03 (three) to 05 (five) members*, subject to the following conditions: a) two of whom will necessarily be members of the Board of Directors and the others appointed among the members of such body, or external specialist professionals, in the case described in item 2.3; b) the number of independent members must be at least equal to the number of non-independent members. The exact number of members will be defined by the Board of Directors at the meeting that appoints them.

The Board of Directors may, in exceptional cases, authorize the appointment of members that exceed the limit of the full composition of the collegiate body. For the purposes of these Internal Regulations, the expression "independent" has the meaning ascribed to it in the New Market Listing Segment of B3 S.A.

- Brasil Bolsa Balcão.

2.3 The Board of Directors may appoint one or more external specialist professionals, provided they have proven their experience in skills related to the Committee's scope of work, and the provisions of the aforementioned item 2.1 are respected.

*In the case of the member representing the employees, the regular or substitute member will be considered.