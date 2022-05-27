Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Personnel, Compensation and Governance Committee

BYLAWS

OF

PEOPLE, REMUNERATION AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company"), in the use of its duties, approved the Bylaws of the Personnel, Remuneration and Governance Committee ("Committee"), in order to regulate its composition and operation, as well as the relationship between the Committee and the other bodies of the Company, pursuant to Section II, of Chapter IV, of Vale's Bylaws, as follows:

CHAPTER I - MISSION

1.1 The Committee's mission is to advise the Board of Directors of Vale, including proposing improvements related to its area of operation, in order to provide greater efficiency and quality to the decisions of this collegiate and ensure that the activities of the Company are conducted in accordance with the laws, ethics and internal controls.

CHAPTER II - COMPOSITION AND REMUNERATION

2.1 The Committee will be constituted by the Board of Directors and composed of 03 (three) to 05 (five) members, subject to the following conditions: a) two of whom will necessarily be members of the Board of Directors and the others appointed among the members of such body, or external specialist professionals, in the case described in item 2.3; b) the number of independent members must be at least equal to the number of non-independent members. The exact number of members will be defined by the Board of Directors at the meeting that appoints them.

The Board of Directors may, in exceptional cases, authorize the appointment of members that exceed the limit of the full composition of the collegiate body. For the purposes of these Internal Regulations, the expression

"independent" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Segment of New

Market of B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão.

