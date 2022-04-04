Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
04/04 04:07:47 pm EDT
97.94 BRL   +1.01%
05:38pVALE S A : Investor Presentation - Vale's AGM 2022
PU
07:33aVale in Advanced Discussions to Sell Iron Ore, Manganese Ore, Logistics Operations
MT
04/01Vale in Advanced Talks to Sell Center-West System
CI
Summary 
Summary

Vale S A : Investor Presentation - Vale's AGM 2022

04/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
COMPROMISSOS PÚBLICOS 2030

Investor Presentation: Vale's AGM 2022

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking

Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."

"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or athttp://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."

Agenda

Agenda

  • 1. About Vale

  • 2. Roadmap for Long-Term Value Creation

  • 3. Cultural Transformation and ESG Advancements

  • 4. Board Nominees

  • 5. Management Remuneration - Pay for Performance

  • 6. Final remarks

Vale S.A. Proxy Season 2022

Brumadinho triggered significant changes

  • Immediate response

  • Creation of Independent Advisory Committees

  • New CEO

  • New Safety and Operational Excellence Office 2019

  • Audit Committee

  • Chief Compliance Officer

  • Creation of the Nomination Committee

  • EoR¹ role

  • 60% of independent Board members

  • BoD individual election

  • Cumulative voting

  • Nomination Committee

2020

2021

2022

AGM

  • Multi-layered risk mgmt model

  • 2030 commitments

  • First dam eliminated

  • Vale's response to

    COVID-19 pandemic

  • Scope 3 reduction target

  • Vale's Purpose

  • Brumadinho Global Settlement

  • 23% of upstream dams eliminated

¹ EoR stands for Engineer of Record.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:36:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50 809 M - -
Net income 2022 16 962 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 99 834 M 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 88,2%
