Vale S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
News 
All News

Vale S A : Landslide at Vale mine near 2019 disaster site kills one in Brazil

12/18/2020 | 10:15pm EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A landslide at a mine owned by Brazil's Vale SA near the site of the 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster buried and killed a worker on Friday, the company told Reuters in a statement.

According to the company, the worker, who was employed by a Vale contractor, was in a bulldozer when the side of a pit collapsed at the Corrego do Feijao mine.

The mine shares the name of the Corrego do Feijao hamlet, which is part of the town of Brumadinho and was partially destroyed in January 2019 when a Vale-owned tailings dam collapsed, killing 270 people.

Vale said it "deeply lamented" the accident and would support the family of the worker.

"The companies are supporting the authorities who are attending to the case and investigating the causes of the accident," Vale said.

"Maintenance activities in the area will be suspended for new studies and evaluations of the security conditions."

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.56% 6.2337 Delayed Quote.37.59%
VALE S.A. 0.69% 87.8 End-of-day quote.64.73%
