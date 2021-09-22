Vale S A : MINUTES OF ORDINARY MEETING OF THE ADMINISTRATION BOARD

CRITICAL SUBJECTS OF INSTITUTIONAL RELATIONS - AB got acquainted with and discussed the update regarding the critical subjects of institutional relations, according to the presented material.

EVOLUTION OF VALE CULTURAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM - AB got acquainted with the context of creation of the program, the status of Vale´s cultural transformation journey and the next steps, according to the presented material, and then, discussed the subject. PCA reaffirmed that cultural transformation is one of Vale's main initiatives, a reason why AB will follow its evolution up continuously. AB requested the Personnel, Remuneration and Governance Committee ("CPRG") to follow the matter up periodically.

OPENING OF THE MEETING - PCA commented on the agenda of the meeting, pointing out that the Onboarding Program of AB will be completed with presentations and discussion on the subjects of the exclusive session.

All members of AB were present, José Luciano Duarte Penido ("JP") - President ("PCA"), Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes - Vice-President ("FB"), Eduardo de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho ("ER"), José Maurício Pereira Coelho ("JM"), Ken Yasuhara ("KY"), Lucio Azevedo ("LA"), Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira ("MLO"), Marcelo Gasparino da Silva ("MG"), Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha ("MRC"), Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos ("MP"), Rachel de Oliveira Maia ("RM"), Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco ("RCB") and Roger Allan Downey ("RD"). Secretary was Luiz Gustavo Gouvea, Secretary General of Corporate Governance. In addition, the guests mentioned in annex I took part in the meeting.

The Administration Board ("AB") held a meeting on August 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm by videoconference, in the terms of the Corporate Bylaws of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company").

Continuation of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of Vale's Administration Board held on 08/20/2021 at 2 pm.

4. DELIBERATIVE AGENDA

After examination and debate, the following decision was made:

4.1 CONSEQUENCE MANAGEMENT POLICY - With the favorable opinions of the Audit Committee and CPRG, AB unanimously approved the creation of Consequence Management Policy, of public character, in the terms of the presented proposal. Reference: Proposal for Direct Deliberation to AB.

5. CLOSING

Once the agenda of the meeting was fulfilled and there was nothing further to discuss, PCA thanked everyone for the participation and closed the meeting, drawing these minutes up. All documents and presentations that supported the subject matters discussed in this meeting were filed on the Governance Portal.

________________________________ ________________________________ José Luciano Duarte Penido Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes President Vice-President .________________________________ ________________________________ Eduardo de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho José Maurício Pereira Coelho Board Member Board Member ________________________________ ________________________________ Ken Yasuhara Lucio Azevedo Board Member Board Member ________________________________ ________________________________ Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Board Member Board Member .________________________________ ________________________________ Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos Board Member Board Member ________________________________ ________________________________ Rachel de Oliveira Maia Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Board Member Board Member ________________________________ ________________________________ Roger Allan Downey Luiz Gustavo Gouvea Board Member Secretary

Page 2 of 2