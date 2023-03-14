2023 Management Proposal

If no request for cumulative voting is made and members are nominated by other shareholders holding at least 0.5% of the capital stock (Art. 37 and 38 of Resolution 81), the 12 candidates with the most votes from Shareholders present at the Meetings will be elected individually.

Separate vote

Vale does not have a controlling shareholder, so the provisions of Article 141, paragraph 4 of the Brazilian Corporation Law do not apply. However, the separate election of one effective member and their alternate by the employees is maintained, by force of Art. 11, §2 of the Bylaws.

1.5. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes the election of the following candidate to occupy the position of Charmain of the Board: Daniel André Stieler. To deliberate on this item, the following are made available to Shareholders:

summarized Board meeting minutes dated 03.08.2023 ; and details about the candidate as per items 7.3 to7.6 of the Reference Form and the Circular Letter ( Exhibit III ).

Shareholders may include candidates for Chairman of the Company's Board in the Remote Voting Ballot, provided that the percentage of participation (equivalent to 0.5% of Vale's capital stock) and the other procedures provided for in Articles 37 and 38 of Resolution 81 are observed.

1.6. Election of the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes the election of the following candidate to occupy the position of Charmain of the Board: Marcelo Gasparino da Silva. To deliberate on this item, the following are made available to Shareholders:

summarized Board meeting minutes dated 03.08.2023 ; and details about the candidate as per items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form and the Circular Letter ( Exhibit III ).

Shareholders may include candidates for Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board in the Remote Voting Ballot, provided that the percentage of participation (equivalent to 0.5% of Vale's capital stock) and the other procedures provided for in Articles 37 and 38 of Resolution 81 are observed.

1.7. Election of members of the Fiscal Council

Vale's FC is a permanent body, composed of 3 (three) to 5 (five) effective members and an equal number of alternates. The FC members will hold office until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2024.

At the time of release of this document, Vale had received from its shareholders 1 nomination for the FC, except for the nomination of the Federal Government, holder of a special class preferred shares. The number of vacancies will be determined, pursuant to the law, at the Meetings by the shareholders themselves, since this decision is not up to the management. The nomination received from shareholder was:

Full member Alternate Member Nominated by Date of nomination Marcio de Souza Ana Maria Loureiro Recart Previ* 03.02.2023

Banco do Brasil Employees' Pension Fund - Previ

To deliberate on this matter, Exhibit III presents the candidates' information and documents provided by the shareholder who nominated them, pursuant to items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form, as provided in Articles 37 and 38 of Resolution 81 and in the Circular Letter.

Any nomination of candidates for the Fiscal Council by Shareholder(s) holding common shares must comply with the legal provisions, including those contained in the Brazilian Corporation Law, Resolution 81 and the Circular Letter. Shareholders may include candidates for the Company's Fiscal Council on the Ballot, provided that the percentage stake requirement (equivalent to 0.5% of Vale's capital stock) and the other procedures provided for in Articles 37 and 38 of Resolution 81 are observed.

In addition to the aforementioned nominations, on February 10, 2023, the Company received the nomination, by the sole holder of preferred shares issued by Vale, of Gabriel Muricca Galípolo and Adriano Pereira de Paula, for the positions of full and alternate members of the FC, respectively. We remind you that, according