Vale S A : Management's Proposal - EGM 03/12/2021

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MARCH12, 2021
The Management of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") submits, for the analysis of itsshareholders, its proposal on the mattersto be voted on in the Extraordinary Shareholders'Meeting to be held onMarch 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally via Zoom ("Meeting").
Matters on theagenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting................................ 2
Guidelinesfor Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting............................................... 3
Exhibit I-Table with the proposed Amendments to the By-Laws
Exhibit II-By-Laws
All the information and documents regarding the Meeting's Agenda and set forth in article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 418, of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), are available to
the shareholders at the main offices of Vale, on its investor website (www.vale.com/investidores) and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários-CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), the B3 Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.-Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão"B3") (www.b3.com.br), and the Securities and Exchange Commission(www.sec.gov)("SEC"), and were also included as Exhibit I to this Proposal. In addition to Exhibit I, we strongly recommend that the Manual for Participation in the Meeting also be read, which can be found on its investor website
(www.vale.com/investidores), on the websites of CVM, B3 and SEC, and details thedocuments necessary and means available for shareholders' participation in theMeeting.
Any questions or clarifications on the matters listed in theMeeting'sAgenda can be resolved or obtained, as the case may be, through contact with the Investor Relations Office, by email atvale.ri@vale.com.
Rio de Janeiro, February 09, 2021.
Management
Matters on theagenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Under Brazilian Corporation Law, Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened to vote on any matters that are not subject to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
The Board of Directors, based on the proposal submitted by Vale's Nomination Committee andadjustments proposed by the Personnel and Governance Committee, proposes theamendment and restatement of Vale's By-Laws to implement some adjustments and improvements to corporate governance.
To vote on this matter,Exhibit Iincludes a table with a copy of the By-Laws, highlighting the proposed amendments and justification of these amendments, including their possible legal and economic effects, as set forth in Article 11 of CVM Instruction 481. An extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 09, 2021, which approved the proposal to amend the Bylaws, is also found atthis link.
Guidelinesfor Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting
The shareholders' participation in Vale's Meeting is of utmost importance. The presence of at least 2/3 (two thirds) of the Company's capital stock with voting rights is necessary for the
Meeting to be held at first call. If this quorum is not met, the Company will publish a new Notice of Meeting announcing the new date for the Meeting to be held at second call, as the case may be, to address the proposal submitted herein, which can, then, be held with the presence of any number of shareholders.
For information on how to exercise your voting rights, the shareholders should consult the procedures described in the Manual for Participation in the Meeting available atwww.vale.com/investors,also subject to the rules set forth in CVM Instruction 481.
Current By-Laws
Amendment Proposal
Justification
CHAPTER I - NAME, PURPOSE, HEAD OFFICE AND DURATION
Article 1-Vale S.A., referred to in abbreviated form as Vale, is a joint-stock company governed by the present By-Laws and by applicable legislation.
Sole Paragraph-With
Vale's entrance to the special listing segment called the "Novo
Mercado" of B3 S.A. -Brasil,
Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Vale, itsshareholders, including controlling shareholders, administrators, executive officers and members of the Fiscal Council are subjected to the Listing Rules of the B3 Novo
Mercado ("Novo Mercado ListingRules").
CHAPTER I - NAME, PURPOSE, HEAD OFFICE
AND DURATION
Article 1-Vale S.A., referred to in abbreviated form as"Vale" or "Company,"is a joint-stock company governed by the present By-Laws and by applicable legislation.
Sole Paragraph-With
Vale's entrance to the special listing segment called the "Novo Mercado" of B3 S.A. -Brasil,Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Vale, itsshareholders, including controlling shareholders, administrators, executive officers and members of the Fiscal Council are subjected to the Listing Rules of the B3 Novo
Mercado ("Novo Mercado Listing Rules").
Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company.
Legal and economic effects: None.
Article 2 -company is:The purpose of theI.the exploitation of miVneIIrI.al deposits in Brazil and abroad by means of research, exploitation, extraction, processing, industrialization, transportation, shipment and commerce of mineral assets;
II.the building and operatioIXn.of railways and the exploitation of own or third party rail traffic;
III.the building and operatioXn.of own or third party marine terminals, and the exploitation of nautical activities for the provision of support within the harbor;
IV.the provision of logistics services integrated with cXaIr.go transport, comprising generation, storage, transshipment, distribution and delivery within the context of a multimodal transport system;
Article 2 -The purpose of thecompanyCompanyis:
I.the exploitation of mineral deposits in Brazil and abroad by means of research, exploitation, extraction, processing, industrialization, transportation, shipment and commerce of mineral assets;
II.the building and operation of railways and the exploitation of own or third party rail traffic;
III.the building and operation of own or third party marine terminals, and the exploitation of nautical activities for the provision of support within the harbor;
IV.the provision of logistics services integrated with cargo
transport, generation,comprising storage,
transshipment, distribution and
Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company.
Legal and economic effects: None.
V.
VI.
VII.
V.the production, processing, transport, industrialization and commerce of all and any soXuIrI.ce and form of energy, also involving activities of production, generation, transmission, distribution and commerce of its products, derivatives and subproducts;
VI.the carrying-on, in Brazil or abroad, of other activities that may be of direct or indirect consequence for the achieveXmIeIIn.t of its corporate purpose, including research, industrialization, purchase and sale, importation and exportation, the exploitation, industrialization and commerce of forest resources and the provision of services of any kind whatsoever;VII.constituting or participating in any fashion in other companies, consortia or associations directly or indirectly related, accessory or instrumental to its business purpose.
delivery within the context of a multimodal transport system;
V.the production, processing, transport, industrialization and commerce of all and any source and form of energy, also involving activities of production, generation, transmission, distribution and commerce of its products, derivatives and subproducts;
VI.the carrying-on, in Brazil or abroad, of other activities that may be of direct or indirect consequence for the achievement of its corporate purpose, including research, industrialization, purchase and sale, importation and exportation, the exploitation, industrialization and commerce of forest resources and the provision of services of any kind whatsoever;
VII.constituting or participating in any fashion in other companies, consortia or associations directly or indirectly related, accessory or instrumental to its business purpose.
Article 3 -The head office and legal venue of the company shall be in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, the company being empowered for the better realization of its activities to set up branch offices, subsidiary branch offices, depots, agencies, warehouses, representative offices or any other type of establishment in Brazil or abroad.
Article 3 -The head office and legal venue of thecompanyCompanyshall be in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, theCcompany being empowered for the better realization of its activities to set up branch offices, subsidiary branch offices, depots, agencies, warehouses, representative offices or any other type of establishment in Brazil or abroad.
Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company.
Legal and economic effects: None.
Article 4 -The term of duration of the company shall be unlimited.
Article 4 -The term of duration of theCcompany shall be unlimited.
Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company.
Legal and economic effects: None.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.