Vale S A : Management's Proposal - EGM 03/12/2021

MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MARCH 12, 2021

The Management of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") submits, for the analysis of its shareholders, its proposal on the matters to be voted on in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally via Zoom ("Meeting").

Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ................................ 2

Guidelines for Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting ............................................... 3

Exhibit I - Table with the proposed Amendments to the By-Laws

Exhibit II - By-Laws

All the information and documents regarding the Meeting's Agenda and set forth in article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 418, of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), are available to

the shareholders at the main offices of Vale, on its investor website (www.vale.com/investidores) and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), the B3 Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão "B3") (www.b3.com.br), and the Securities and Exchange Commission(www.sec.gov) ("SEC"), and were also included as Exhibit I to this Proposal. In addition to Exhibit I, we strongly recommend that the Manual for Participation in the Meeting also be read, which can be found on its investor website

(www.vale.com/investidores), on the websites of CVM, B3 and SEC, and details the documents necessary and means available for shareholders' participation in the Meeting.

Any questions or clarifications on the matters listed in the Meeting's Agenda can be resolved or obtained, as the case may be, through contact with the Investor Relations Office, by email at vale.ri@vale.com.

Rio de Janeiro, February 09, 2021.

Management

Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Under Brazilian Corporation Law, Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened to vote on any matters that are not subject to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors, based on the proposal submitted by Vale's Nomination Committee and adjustments proposed by the Personnel and Governance Committee, proposes the amendment and restatement of Vale's By-Laws to implement some adjustments and improvements to corporate governance.

To vote on this matter, Exhibit I includes a table with a copy of the By-Laws, highlighting the proposed amendments and justification of these amendments, including their possible legal and economic effects, as set forth in Article 11 of CVM Instruction 481. An extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 09, 2021, which approved the proposal to amend the Bylaws, is also found at this link.

Guidelines for Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting

The shareholders' participation in Vale's Meeting is of utmost importance. The presence of at least 2/3 (two thirds) of the Company's capital stock with voting rights is necessary for the

Meeting to be held at first call. If this quorum is not met, the Company will publish a new Notice of Meeting announcing the new date for the Meeting to be held at second call, as the case may be, to address the proposal submitted herein, which can, then, be held with the presence of any number of shareholders.

For information on how to exercise your voting rights, the shareholders should consult the procedures described in the Manual for Participation in the Meeting available at www.vale.com/investors,also subject to the rules set forth in CVM Instruction 481.

EXHIBIT I

Current By-Laws Amendment Proposal Justification CHAPTER I - NAME, PURPOSE, HEAD OFFICE AND DURATION Article 1 - Vale S.A., referred to in abbreviated form as Vale, is a joint-stock company governed by the present By-Laws and by applicable legislation. Sole Paragraph - With Vale's entrance to the special listing segment called the "Novo Mercado" of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Vale, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, administrators, executive officers and members of the Fiscal Council are subjected to the Listing Rules of the B3 Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado Listing Rules"). CHAPTER I - NAME, PURPOSE, HEAD OFFICE AND DURATION Article 1 - Vale S.A., referred to in abbreviated form as "Vale" or "Company," is a joint-stock company governed by the present By-Laws and by applicable legislation. Sole Paragraph - With Vale's entrance to the special listing segment called the "Novo Mercado" of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Vale, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, administrators, executive officers and members of the Fiscal Council are subjected to the Listing Rules of the B3 Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado Listing Rules"). Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company. Legal and economic effects: None. Article 2 - company is:The purpose of theI. the exploitation of miVneIIrI.al deposits in Brazil and abroad by means of research, exploitation, extraction, processing, industrialization, transportation, shipment and commerce of mineral assets; II. the building and operatioIXn . of railways and the exploitation of own or third party rail traffic; III. the building and operatioXn. of own or third party marine terminals, and the exploitation of nautical activities for the provision of support within the harbor; IV. the provision of logistics services integrated with cXaIr.go transport, comprising generation, storage, transshipment, distribution and delivery within the context of a multimodal transport system; Article 2 - The purpose of the company Company is: I. the exploitation of mineral deposits in Brazil and abroad by means of research, exploitation, extraction, processing, industrialization, transportation, shipment and commerce of mineral assets; II. the building and operation of railways and the exploitation of own or third party rail traffic; III. the building and operation of own or third party marine terminals, and the exploitation of nautical activities for the provision of support within the harbor; IV. the provision of logistics services integrated with cargo transport, generation,comprising storage, transshipment, distribution and Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company. Legal and economic effects: None.

V.

VI.

VII.

V. the production, processing, transport, industrialization and commerce of all and any soXuIrI.ce and form of energy, also involving activities of production, generation, transmission, distribution and commerce of its products, derivatives and subproducts; VI. the carrying-on, in Brazil or abroad, of other activities that may be of direct or indirect consequence for the achieveXmIeIIn. t of its corporate purpose, including research, industrialization, purchase and sale, importation and exportation, the exploitation, industrialization and commerce of forest resources and the provision of services of any kind whatsoever; VII. constituting or participating in any fashion in other companies, consortia or associations directly or indirectly related, accessory or instrumental to its business purpose. delivery within the context of a multimodal transport system; V. the production, processing, transport, industrialization and commerce of all and any source and form of energy, also involving activities of production, generation, transmission, distribution and commerce of its products, derivatives and subproducts; VI. the carrying-on, in Brazil or abroad, of other activities that may be of direct or indirect consequence for the achievement of its corporate purpose, including research, industrialization, purchase and sale, importation and exportation, the exploitation, industrialization and commerce of forest resources and the provision of services of any kind whatsoever; VII. constituting or participating in any fashion in other companies, consortia or associations directly or indirectly related, accessory or instrumental to its business purpose. Article 3 - The head office and legal venue of the company shall be in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, the company being empowered for the better realization of its activities to set up branch offices, subsidiary branch offices, depots, agencies, warehouses, representative offices or any other type of establishment in Brazil or abroad. Article 3 - The head office and legal venue of the company Company shall be in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, the Ccompany being empowered for the better realization of its activities to set up branch offices, subsidiary branch offices, depots, agencies, warehouses, representative offices or any other type of establishment in Brazil or abroad. Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company. Legal and economic effects: None. Article 4 - The term of duration of the company shall be unlimited. Article 4 - The term of duration of the Ccompany shall be unlimited. Adjustment of wording to standardize the definition of Vale as Company. Legal and economic effects: None.

