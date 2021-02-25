Vale S A : Management's Proposal - EGM - Canceled

VALE S.A.

Publicly Held Company National Corporate Taxpayer Number

(Cadastro Nacional de Pessoas Jurídicas - CNPJ) 33.592.510/0001-54

Address: Praia de Botafogo no. 186

Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro - CEP: 22250-145 www.vale.com

MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MARCH 1, 2021

To Whom it May Concern,

The Management of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") submits, for the analysis of its shareholders, its proposal on the sole matter to be voted on in the Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting to be held on March 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally via Zoom ("Meeting").

Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ................................ 2

Guidelines for Participation in the Shareholders' Meetings ............................................. 3

Exhibit I - Table with the proposed Amendments to the By-Laws

Exhibit II - Absentee Ballot

All the information and documents regarding the Meeting's Agenda and set forth in article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 418, of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), are available to

the shareholders at the main offices of Vale, on its investor website (www.vale.com/investidores) and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), the B3 Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão "B3") (www.b3.com.br), and the Securities and Exchange Commission(www.sec.gov) ("SEC"), and were also included as Exhibit I to this Proposal. In addition to Exhibit I, we strongly recommend that the Manual for Participation in the Meeting also be read, which can be found on its investor website

(www.vale.com/investidores), on the websites of CVM, B3 and SEC, and details the documents necessary and means available for shareholders' participation in the Meeting.

Any questions or clarifications on the matters listed in the Meeting's Agenda can be resolved or obtained, as the case may be, through contact with the Investor Relations Office, by email at vale.ri@vale.com.

Rio de Janeiro, January 29, 2021.

Management

Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Under Brazilian Corporation Law, Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings shall be convened to vote on any matters that are not subject to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

1. Amendment of the Company's By-Laws to implement certain adjustments and improvements, especially in corporate governance

The Board of Directors, based on the proposal submitted by Vale's Nomination Committee and adjustments proposed by the Personnel and Governance Committee, proposes the amendment and restatement of Vale's By-Laws to implement the following adjustments and improvements to corporate governance:

1.1

Amendment and restatement of Vale's By-Laws to implement the following adjustments and improvements to corporate governance:

(i) Amendment to the wording in Article 1, head paragraph, to include the definition of Vale as "Company" and consequent amendment in subsequent provisions (Article 2, head paragraph; Article 3; Article 4; Article 5, paragraph 6; Article 6, head paragraph and paragraph 3; Article 7, IV to VI; Article 8, paragraph 2; Article 9, head paragraph; Article 10, head paragraph; Article 11, paragraphs 2 and 12; Article 12, Sole Paragraph; Article 14, I, V to IX, XI, XIII, XVII to XX, XXII to XXIV. XXIX, XXX, XXXIII and XXXIV and paragraph 1; Article 16; Article 19, paragraph 1; Article 20, II, III, V; Article 21, I, III and V to IX; Article 23, head paragraph; Article 28, paragraphs 1 and 2; Article 29, II to VI, VIII, IX, XI, XIII to XVII, XXI, paragraphs 1 and 2; Article 30, II and VII; Article 31, II and III; Article 32, head paragraph, paragraphs 2 and 3; title of Chapter VI; Article 37; Article 39, Sole Paragraph; Article 40, II; Article 43; Article 44; Article 45; Article 46, head paragraph, paragraphs 1 to 3, 5, 8 to 10; Article 47; Article 48; Article 49, and Article 53).

(ii) Adjustment in the wording of Article 5, paragraph 5, taking into account the existence of only one preferred shareholder;

(iii) Elimination of the position of alternate member of the Board of Directors, except for the member and his or her alternate elected, in a separate vote, by the employees (Article 9, paragraph 1, Article 11, paragraph 2, and new, paragraphs 8, 9, and 12 of Article 11);

(iv) Adjustment to standardize the wording for "director" (Article 9, paragraph 1;

Article 11, paragraph 3; paragraph 7 and paragraph 9);

(v) Adjustment to standardize the wording for Shareholders' Meeting (Article 10, paragraph 4; Article 11, head paragraph, paragraph 8, paragraph 9; Article 14, II, XV, XVI, XXXI; Article 29, XII; Article 30, II; and Article 52, paragraph 2);

(vi) Bringing flexibility in terms of the number of members of the Board of Directors, which may be comprised of at least 11 and at most 13 members (head paragraph of Article 11);

(vii) Increasing the minimum number of independent members of the Board of Directors (Article 11, paragraph 3);

(viii) Including a new provision to define the concept of independent directors, in line with the best international practices in the market (new paragraph 4 of Article 11);

(ix) Provision that the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors be elected by the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as include the appointment, by the elected independent members, of a lead independent member (new paragraph 5 of Article 11);

(x) Provision on the duties of the independent member elected pursuant to Article 11, paragraph 5 (new paragraph 6 of Article 11);

(xi) Provision that the Board of Directors shall be represented externally by its Chairman or by one director (new paragraph 7 of Article 11);

(xii) Consolidation of former paragraphs 5 and 6 of Article 11 into new paragraph 8 of Article 11 to address cases of vacancy of the positions of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board;

(xiii) New rule for replacement of Directors in the event of impediment/temporary absence or vacancy (new paragraph 9 of Article 11);

(xiv) Inclusion of the procedure to be adopted for the election of members of the Board of Directors (new paragraph 10 of Article 11);

(xv) Renumbering and adjustment to the wording in new paragraphs 11 and 12 of Article 11;

(xvi) Removal of old paragraph 10 of Article 11, given the non-existence of a controlling shareholder;

(xvii) Amendment to the head paragraph of Article 12 to reduce the number of ordinary meetings and amend the minimum number of members to call a meeting of the Board of Directors;

(xviii) Inclusion in Article 14, item IV, of the safety of people as a factor to be considered when establishing the purpose, guidelines and strategic plan of the Company;

(xix) Inclusion to expressly state practices already adopted by Management, for approval of the Company's purposes (Article 14, item VII and Article 29, III);

(xx) Inclusion in Article 14, item XXII, that the Board of Directors shall act as guardians of the Company's culture, and renumbering of the following items;

(xxi) Updating the mention to the Company's code of ethics, to its current name of code of conduct (Article 14, item XXIII and Article 29, item XIII);

(xxii) Amendment in Article 15, head paragraph, of the number of permanent advisory committees, inclusion of compensation as a responsibility of the Personnel and Governance Committee, and inclusion of the Nomination and Innovation Committees;

(xxiii) Inclusion in Article 15, paragraph 3, to regulate how to choose the advisory committees' coordinators;

(xxiv) Amendment of Article 23, paragraph 3, to increase the term of office of the members of the Executive Board;

(xxv) Inclusion in Article 29, items III and IV, of practices already adopted by the Executive Board, in the sense of protecting the safety of people and the environment where the Company operates;

(xxvi) Adjustments in the wording to remove defined terms (Article 44, Article 48 and Article 49); and

(xxvii) Removal of paragraph 7 of Article 46, taking into account the end of the term mentioned, and consequent renumbering of the following paragraphs.

To vote on this matter, Exhibit I includes a table with a copy of the By-Laws, highlighting the proposed amendments and justification of these amendments, including their possible legal and economic effects, as set forth in Article 11 of CVM Instruction 481. An extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 28, 2021, which approved the proposal to amend the Bylaws, is also found at link.

Guidelines for Participation in the Shareholders' Meetings

The shareholders' participation in Vale's Meeting is of utmost importance. The presence of at least 2/3 (two thirds) of the Company's capital stock with voting rights is necessary for the

Meeting to be held at first call. If this quorum is not met, the Company will publish a new Notice of Meeting announcing the new date for the Meeting to be held at second call, as the case may be, to address the proposal submitted herein, which can, then, be held with the presence of any number of shareholders.

For information on how to exercise your voting rights, the shareholders should consult the procedures described in the Manual for Participation in the Meeting available at www.vale.com/investors,also subject to the rules set forth in CVM Instruction 481.