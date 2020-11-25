Vale S A : On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Vale Reinforces Its Commitment to Human Rights



November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which was established by the declaration of the United Nations General Assembly. The date is important to raise awareness of women's human rights violations that occur daily in Brazil and worldwide. Vale reinforces its repudiation of any act of violence and states it through its Human Rights Policy and, more detailed, in the Human Rights Guide, describing its position and the code of conduct for its employees in the workplace. Violence means any type of discrimination, vexation, physical or psychological violence. The same guidance is reflected in its Code of Conduct for Suppliers. Vale also has anonymous reporting channels that allow employees, suppliers, or partners to file a complaint if they experience or see any situation related to this issue. Among them is the Ethics and Conduct Office. History and Context This date was created due to the murder of the sisters Patria, Minerva, and María Teresa Mirabal, who tackled human rights violations concerning the military dictatorship established in the Dominican Republic in 1960. In Brazil, Law No. 11.340/2006 (Maria da Penha) and Law No. 13.104/2015 (on Femicide) are a major legal advance towards the protection of women, but it is not enough when we face the numbers related to this specific group.



Get to Know Some Projects of Vale Foundation that Support Women

Programa Empreendedorismo Social Comunitário (PESC) Marabá The Community Social Entrepreneurship Program (PESC, Programa Empreendedorismo Social Comunitário) in Marabá is a methodology to support social businesses. In addition to the incubation process, the initiative promotes actions - such as Social Entrepreneurship Forums - which provide training in entrepreneurship and integrated business management for communities. In Marabá (Pará), the program, started in 2019, acted to promote financial inclusion to women - one-third of the entrepreneurs were women who never had their own income - and to help these entrepreneurs find financial independence. 'I work with domestic vulnerable women at the Permanent Forum of Women in Marabá. Over the past few years, we have seen that the lack of financial independence contributed to remaining in an unsafe domestic abuse situation. When PESC invited me to be a leader, I talked to these women and the response was positive. Since then, we started the incubation of Chita Chic project. In April 2019, I took the business modeling course and then shared the knowledge with all the women of this group daily. The graduation was in September 2019. It is very pleasing because some women have never had a job. PESC has brought them the opportunity to not only lead a different life but also to generate income collectively,' Gilmara das Neves Alves, administrator of the Chita Chic Inspire group. Rede Mulheres do Maranhão (RMM) Rede Mulheres do Maranhão (RMM) is a project made up of more than 150 entrepreneurs; most of them are women whose income source is collective work. The social businesses that make up RMM, located in communities around Carajás Railroad (EFC), take place in different areas, such as the manufacturing of candies, bread, and clothes; babassu and cashew nut processing; as well as vegetable and legume cultivation, among others. The initiative impacts local development, contributing to improved quality of life for women and their families through qualified work and self-management, which increases their financial return. 'Vale Foundation believed in us and taught us to work, to grow individually. Due to the workshops and training, I am much more confident today. This project is essential to share knowledge and promote solidarity among women,' Raimunda Andrade da Silva, a member of Mulheres Mão de Fibra group. Check out more information about these and other initiatives in the report on activities of Vale Foundation. ​​​​​​​