Vale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Allocation of Results

ANNEX II

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL ON THE PROPOSAL TO ALLOCATE THE

RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

The Fiscal Council of Vale S.A. ("Vale"), in the exercise of its legal and statutory attributions, having examined the Management Proposal to allocate the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Capital Expenditure Budget, believes that these documents are adequate to be considered by Vale's Ordinary General Meeting.

Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2023.

Márcio de Souza Esteves Colnago Chairman Member of the Fiscal Council

Heloísa Bedicks Raphael Manhães Martins Member of the Fiscal Council Member of the Fiscal Council

Robert Juenemann

Member of the Fiscal Council