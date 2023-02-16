Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:54:14 2023-02-16 pm EST
89.19 BRL   +0.21%
05:26pVale S A : Audit and Risks Committee Annual Report – fiscal year 2022
PU
05:26pVale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Financial Statements
PU
05:26pVale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Allocation of Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Allocation of Results

02/16/2023 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNEX II

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL ON THE PROPOSAL TO ALLOCATE THE

RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

The Fiscal Council of Vale S.A. ("Vale"), in the exercise of its legal and statutory attributions, having examined the Management Proposal to allocate the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Capital Expenditure Budget, believes that these documents are adequate to be considered by Vale's Ordinary General Meeting.

Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2023.

Márcio de Souza

Esteves Colnago

Chairman

Member of the Fiscal Council

Heloísa Bedicks

Raphael Manhães Martins

Member of the Fiscal Council

Member of the Fiscal Council

Robert Juenemann

Member of the Fiscal Council

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 22:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VALE S.A.
05:26pVale S A : Audit and Risks Committee Annual Report – fiscal year 2022
PU
05:26pVale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Financial Statements
PU
05:26pVale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Allocation of Results
PU
05:21pVale 4Q Net Income Fell as Iron Ore Price, Sales Volume Declined
DJ
05:16pVale S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês
PU
05:06pVale S A : Management report 2022
PU
04:56pVale S A : Performance in 4Q22 and 2022
PU
04:56pVale S A : announces remuneration to shareholders and date of payment of interest on capit..
PU
02/10Vale Indonesia Breaks Ground on Ferronickel Smelter
MT
02/09JPMorgan Downgrades Vale to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $17.50 Fro..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 453 M - -
Net income 2022 15 501 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 8,51%
Capitalization 77 438 M 77 205 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,05 $
Average target price 19,33 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.0.03%77 438
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED7.26%46 580
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED3.52%9 051
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.23.04%5 274
NMDC LIMITED-1.22%4 184
BRADESPAR S.A.0.78%2 104