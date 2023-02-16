Vale S A : Opinion of the Fiscal Council - Financial Statements

ANNEX I
OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL ON THE MANAGEMENT REPORT AND THE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VALE S.A. FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
The Fiscal Council of Vale S.A. ("Vale"), in the exercise of its legal and statutory attributions, having examined the Company's Management Report, the Balance Sheet, the Income Statement, the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Added Value and the respective Financial Notes, related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and based on the opinion of the Independent Auditors, believes that the documents mentioned above, examined in the light of current Brazilian corporate law, are adequate to be considered by Vale's Ordinary General Meeting.
Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2023.
|
Márcio de Souza
|
Esteves Colnago
|
Chairman
|
Member of the Fiscal Council
|
Heloísa Bedicks
|
Raphael Manhães Martins
|
Member of the Fiscal Council
|
Member of the Fiscal Council
Robert Juenemann
Member of the Fiscal Council
