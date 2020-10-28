Vale S A : PRODUCTION AND SALES IN 3Q20

Log in
10/28/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

Loading ship at Ponta da Madeira Maritime Port, São Luís, MA, Brazil.

VALE'S PRODUCTION

AND SALES IN 3Q20

1

www.vale.com

vale.ri@vale.com

Tel.: (5521) 3485-3900

Investor Relations Department

Ivan Fadel

André Werner

Mariana Rocha

Samir Bassil

B3: VALE3

NYSE: VALE

LATIBEX: XVALO

This press release may include statements about Vale's current expectations about future events or results (forward -looking statements). Many of those forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward -looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" "will" and "potential," among others. All forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that these statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, factors related to: (a) the c ountries where Vale operates, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in t he markets in which Vale operates. Vale cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation. Vale undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports that Vale fil es with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and, in particular, the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20 -F.

2

Production and sales in 3Q20

Iron Ore:

Northern System:

Base Metals:

COVID-19:

world-class

solid output

all-time

maintenance has

safety standards

of 88.7Mt, + 21Mt

production record

enabled a strong

in place and low

q/q, up 31.2%

of 56.9Mt

4Q20 start

absenteeism

Rio de Janeiro, October 19th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") is evolving with its stabilization plan and delivered a strong iron ore production in 3Q20. Nickel and Copper businesses managed to recover productivity for a solid start in 4Q20, after normalizing routine maintenance in the quarter. Results were enabled by the workforce commitment to the company's safety standards and strict operational discipline, following the continuous implementation of the Vale Production System (VPS).

Vale's iron ore fines production1 totalled 88.7 Mt, an increase of 21.1 Mt compared to the

previous quarter. The production record of 56.9 Mt in a quarter was reached in the Northern System, with August as the best month with 19.7 Mt. S11D had a record production in September, with 8.3Mt, and in the quarter, with 24.4 Mt.

The Southern and Southeastern Systems overall performance improved across operating units, notably in the Itabira Complex and Timbopeba site (running for a full quarter given the resumption in June) and with the resumption of operations at Fazendão mine in July.

Iron ore production was maintained at around 1 Mtpd2 after mid-July, showing consistency

and stability throughout almost the entire quarter. Operations have achieved increased rates and stability with safety, based on the progressive implementation of the VPS and measures like the Safe Work Permission (PTS), which are essential to transform Vale's culture into one driven to safety and operational excellence. All operations were also favoured by regular weather conditions for the period.

Vale's pellet production totalled 8.6 Mt in 3Q20, up 21.1%, mainly due to higher availability of pellet feed, especially from the Itabira Complex, and improved operational performance at the pelletizing plants.

Sales volumes of iron ore fines and pellets, with a premium of US$ 4.6/t3, reached 74.2 Mt in

3Q20, an increase of 20.4%. The logistics lead time between production and CFR sales started to normalize in September, as Vale was transiting inventories across its supply chain, with total sales

  1. Including third party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached
    63.5%, alumina 1.4% and silica 3.9%.
  2. Mtpd stands for million tons per day.
  3. Iron ore premium of US$ 3.7/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 0.9/t.

3

of 28.6 Mt, and the performance is expected to improve even further in 4Q20, subject to Vale's approach based on margin maximization, prioritizing blended products in the company's portfolio.

Production of finished nickel was of 47.1 kt in 3Q20, while sales volumes reached 58.2 kt, an increase of 37.3%, as a result of better prices in the quarter and more stable market conditions. Production in 3Q20 was influenced mainly by (i) maintenance work rescheduled from 1Q20 and 2Q20 to 3Q20 in North Atlantic operations, which will pave the way for higher production rates going into the fourth quarter, (ii) a longer route to market associated with PTVI's product portfolio management and (iii) a temporarily spike in VNC source production in 2Q20 as all of the remaining nickel oxide feed inventory was processed in that quarter.

Copper production reached 87.6 kt in 3Q20, higher than the previous quarter, mainly due to

the successful resumption of Voisey's Bay operations after the care and maintenance period in 2Q20, and stronger performance at South Atlantic operations. A stronger performance is expected in 4Q20 at South Atlantic operations with the reduction of COVID-19-relatedimpacts on operations and maintenance routines.

Coal production restarted in July, after decelerating since April and temporarily stopping in June, given strong slowdown in demand. Production in 3Q20 reached 1.4 Mt and, as the flow of goods, services and people start to normalize in the region, Vale mobilizes teams to resume the 3-month maintenance plan revamp in November 2020, after which a ramp up to 15 Mtpy run-rate production is expected.

Production summary

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

Iron ore¹

88,676

67,598

86,704

215,877

223,628

31.2%

2.3%

-3.5%

Pellets

8,562

7,070

11,133

22,559

32,378

21.1%

-23.1%

-29.5%

Manganese Ore

109

149

443

621

1,126

-26.8%

-75.4%

-44.9%

Coal

1,402

1,283

2,351

4,648

6,935

9.3%

-40.4%

-33.0%

Nickel

47.1

59.4

51.4

159.7

151.2

-20.7%

-8.4%

5.6%

Nickel Ex-VNC

38.6

49.0

45.0

132.8

132.6

-21.2%

-14.2%

0.2%

Copper

87.6

84.5

98.7

266.6

290.8

3.7%

-11.2%

-8.3%

Cobalt (metric tons)

1,223

1,318

1,009

3,730

3,236

-7.2%

21.2%

15.3%

Gold (000' oz troy)

116

114

122

349

349

1.8%

-4.9%

0.0%

  • Including third party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.

Sales summary

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

Iron ore¹

65,769

54,615

74,039

172,040

191,400

20.4%

-11.2%

-10.1%

Pellets

8,464

6,950

11,077

22,725

32,233

21.8%

-23.6%

-29.5%

Manganese Ore

428

270

150

917

493

58.5%

185.3%

86.0%

Coal

1,381

1,385

2,255

4,332

6,741

-0.3%

-38.8%

-35.7%

Nickel

58.2

42.4

50.9

144.8

158.6

37.3%

14.3%

-8.7%

Copper

80.6

83.5

92.0

253.3

277.4

-3.5%

-12.4%

-8.7%

¹ Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.

4

Iron ore

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

Northern System

56,850

42,463

55,401

139,213

137,992

33.9%

2.6%

0.9%

Serra Norte and

32,459

24,319

35,047

78,258

83,914

33.5%

-7.4%

-6.7%

Serra Leste

S11D

24,391

18,144

20,354

60,955

54,078

34.4%

19.8%

12.7%

Southeastern

16,307

12,721

20,695

40,817

56,129

28.2%

-21.2%

-27.3%

System

Itabira (Cauê,

Conceição and

6,465

5,324

9,836

17,796

27,902

21.4%

-34.3%

-36.2%

others)

Minas Centrais

(Brucutu and

4,394

4,190

8,849

12,233

19,283

4.9%

-50.3%

-36.6%

others)

Mariana (Alegria,

Timbopeba and

5,448

3,207

2,010

10,788

8,944

69.9%

171.0%

20.6%

others)

Southern System 14,930

11,768

9,806

34,054

27,753

26.9%

52.3%

22.7%

Paraopeba

(Mutuca, Fábrica

7,064

5,873

7,109

16,585

19,640

20.3%

-0.6%

-15.6%

and others)

Vargem Grande

(Vargem Grande,

7,866

5,895

2,697

17,469

8,113

33.4%

191.7%

115.3%

Pico and others)

Midwestern

589

645

802

1,793

1,754

-8.7%

-26.6%

2.2%

System

Corumbá

589

645

802

1,793

1,754

-8.7%

-26.6%

2.2%

IRON ORE

88,676

67,598

86,704

215,877

223,628

31.2%

2.3%

-3.5%

PRODUCTION1

IRON ORE

65,769

54,615

74,039

172,040

191,400

20.4%

-11.2%

-10.1%

SALES2

IRON ORE AND

74,233

61,565

85,116

194,765

223,633

20.6%

-12.8%

-12.9%

PELLETS SALES

  • Including third party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. ² Including third party purchases and run -of-mine.

Production Variation (3Q20 x 2Q20)

Mt

Northern System

The Northern System, which is comprised of Serra Norte, Serra Leste and S11D mines, produced 56.9 Mt in 3Q20, a record level for a quarter, mainly due to (i) a strong and record

5

performance of S11D, (ii) a 15-day maintenance in June and July in Serra Norte, which, despite the production losses in the beginning of the quarter, permitted the increase of site's productivity, and (iii) better weather in the region, with lower rainfall levels4, guaranteeing more stability in production.

The license and permit necessary to resume operations of Serra Leste are expected to be granted shortly and, after that, maintenances will be carried out to safely resume operations until the end of 2020. Serra Leste operations have been halted since January 2019 and its resumption will add up to 6 Mtpy of production capacity.

Southeastern System

The Southeastern System, which encompasses the Itabira, Minas Centrais and Mariana mining hubs, achieved a solid production of 16.3 Mt in 3Q20, despite the restrictions related to tailings disposal, limiting sites' capacity. The increased production level in the quarter was mainly due to (i) the absence of COVID-19-related impacts, which caused a temporary stoppage of 12-day of Itabira Complex in June and 1 Mt of production loss, (ii) Timbopeba site operations, which restarted in June with 4 Mtpy capacity running in a full quarter, (iii) the resumption of Fazendão mine operations in July, after the granting of license to expand the mining area on the site, and (iv) usual weather-related seasonality.

Southern System

The Southern System, which encompasses the Paraopeba and Vargem Grande mining hubs, produced 14.9 Mt in 3Q20. The increase of production compared with 2Q20 was achieved mainly due to (i) higher production in Vargem Grande complex, after the partial resumption of wet processing production in 2Q20 with tailings filtration, using the Maravilhas I dam and Cianita waste dump as a preliminary solution for tailings disposal, and (ii) seasonally higher third-party purchases.

Operational stabilization and resumption plan

As presented in the 2020 Analyst and Investor Tour presentation, Vale has a set of solutions and new assets for unlocking and resuming capacities in its sites, which are under implementation in collaboration with the National Mining Agency (ANM), the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Minas Gerais State (MPMG) and the external audit firms.

4 3Q20 = 33mm vs. 2Q20 = 533mm

6

Actions in progress

Accomplishments

Timeline for resumption

in 3Q20

  • Obtaining license and implementing maintenance works in Serra Leste.
  • Licensing and opening new mining fronts.
  • Progressing on the construction of Gelado, Northern System 240 Mtpy and Serra Sul 120 projects.

Northern

System

Completion of Torto dam5

and tailings' filtration plant

construction to increase

Brucutu

wet processing capacity.

  • Northern System and S11D achieved a record production for a quarter.
  • Opening of new mining fronts in Morro 1 in progress increasing site's productivity.
  • Approval of Serra Sul 120 project
  • Torto dam construction works achieved 93% of physical progress
  • Tailings' filtration plant construction works achieved 31% of physical progress.
  • 4Q20: Resumption of Serra Leste operation, adding 6 Mtpy in capacity.
  • 2020/23: Applying for new licenses and opening of new mining fronts such as Morro 1 and N3.
  • 2020/21: Installation of new crushers to process jaspilite ore bodies in S11D.
  • 2021/23: Usina 1 shift to 100% dry processing temporarily impacting production.
  • 1H22: Start-up of Gelado project, increasing the System's capacity by 10 Mtpy.
  • 2H22: Start-up of Northern System 240 Mtpy project, increasing the System's capacity by 10 Mtpy.
  • 2023: Expansion of Serra Leste to 10 Mtpy capacity.
  • 1H24: Start-up of Serra Sul 120 project.
  • 2Q21: Start-up of Torto dam, increasing site's capacity to 28
    Mtpy from current 11 Mtpy.
  • 2022: Start-up of tailings' filtering plant and dry stacking activities and use of Torto and Norte/Laranjeiras6 dams as contingency.

Completion of studies

(geotechnical

investigations) of Itabiruçu

dam.

Itabira

Restart raising construction

works of Itabiruçu dam,

Complex

after removal of emergency

level.

Completion of tailings'

filtration plants construction

to increase wet processing

capacity.

  • Progressed on studies required by external auditors to remove the emergency level of Itabiruçu dam.
  • Tailings' filtration plant construction works achieved 19% and 17% of physical progress in Cauê and Conceição, respectively.
  • 1Q21: Removal of emergency level of Itabiruçu dam and start of raising construction.
  • 2022: Start-up of tailings' filtering plants and dry stacking activities7, increasing site's capacity to 40 Mtpy from current 26 Mtpy.

Application for a permanent

authorization to dispose

tailings at Timbopeba pit.

Project being concluded to

Timbopeba

adapt the plant's capacity

for tailings disposal at

Timbopeba pit.

  • First full quarter of operation since the site was halted in Mar/19, achieving a run-rate of 5.1 Mtpy.
  • Progressed on studies required by National Mining Agency for the final use of the Timbopeba pit and on plant's adaptation to increase capacity.
  • 1Q21: Increase production capacity to 12 Mtpy from current 4 Mtpy fully disposing tailings at Timpopeba pit.
  • 2023: Start-up of Capanema project8, adding 7 Mtpy of net capacity in the first years.
  1. A positive declaration of stability condition (DCE) and an operating license for Torto dam operations are necessary, relying on the external auditor and authorities' assessment.
  2. Norte/Laranjeiras dam is under Emergency Level 1 and today does not have a positive stability declaration, which is required to resume operations. The dam's stability assessment and definition of necessary actions is expected in 4Q20 and the use of the dam as contingency in 2025.
  3. Using Itabiruçu dam as contingency.
  4. Project with capacity of up to 18 Mtpy expected to be approved in 4Q20.

7

Actions in progress

Completion of Maravilhas

III dam9 and tailings'

filtration plant construction

to increase wet processing

capacity.

De-characterization of

Vargem Grande dam.

Vargem

Studies to debottleneck

logistics capacity, limited

Grande

by the impossibility to

Complex

operate the long-distance

conveyor belt in the

segment close to the

Vargem Grande dam and

the use of autonomous

train in Forquilhas and

Grupo dams self-rescue

zones (ZAS).

Conclusion of required

vibration tests (to certify the

absence of impacts on the

site's structures),

Fábrica

depending on external

assessment/approval.

Construction of pipeline for

tailings disposal at

Forquilha V dam.

Accomplishments in 3Q20

  • Maravilhas III dam construction works achieved 53% of physical progress.
  • Tailings' filtration plant construction works achieved 79% of physical progress.
  • Forquilha I dam emergency level decreased to 2 from 3 in October.
  • TAS13 railway terminal operations resumed in July, after vibration tests, enabling inventory movement.
  • Approval received in October to start vibration tests in mines and crushing facilities.

Timeline for resumption

  • 2Q21: Start-up of Maravilhas III dam and tailings' filtering plant increasing site's production capacity to 30 Mtpy from current 27 Mtpy10 and resumption of VGR pellet plant, depending on market conditions.
  • 2022: Unlock site's conveyor belt capacity11 after progressing on VGR dam de-characterization and licensing of new mining areas, which today limit capacity at 30 Mtpy.
  • 2020/27: Increase railway capacity, which today limits capacity at 36 Mtpy, advancing in studies to elevate automated train productivity and decreasing emergency levels of Forquilhas and Grupo dams12.
  • 1Q21: Conclusion of vibration tests.
  • 2Q21: Site's resumption with 6
    Mtpy of production capacity, after concluding pipeline construction for tailings disposal at Forquilha V dam
  • 3Q21: Resumption of Fábrica pellet plant, depending on market conditions.
  1. A positive declaration of stability condition (DCE) for Maravilhas III dam operations are necessary, relying on the external auditor's assessment.
  2. The start-up increases mine-plant capacity to 53 Mtpy.
  3. Resumption of conveyor belt relies on external approvals by National Mining Agency (ANM) and external auditors.

12 Decrease of emergency levels also depends on external evaluat ion by ANM and external auditors.

13 TAS stands for Terminal de Água Santa.

8

Pellets

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

Northern System

1,176

919

1,090

2,978

2,846

28.0%

7.9%

4.6%

São Luis

1,176

919

1,090

2,978

2,846

28.0%

7.9%

4.6%

Southeastern System

4,906

3,537

7,628

13,575

21,468

38.7%

-35.7%

-36.8%

Tubarão 1 and 2

-

-

1,012

-

2,692

n.m.

-100%

-100%

Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)

821

455

868

2,164

2,183

80.4%

-5.4%

-0.9%

Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)

863

363

942

1,855

2,590

137.7%

-8.4%

-28.4%

Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)

1,007

842

2,042

3,074

6,009

19.6%

-50.7%

-48.8%

Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)

849

541

995

2,200

2,922

56.9%

-14.7%

-24.7%

Tubarão 8

1,366

1,336

1,769

4,283

5,072

2.2%

-22.8%

-15.6%

Southern System

-

129

-

129

1,069

-100%

n.m.

-87.9%

Fábrica

-

-

-

-

515

n.m.

n.m.

-100%

Vargem Grande

-

129

-

129

554

-100%

n.m.

-76.7%

Oman

2,480

2,485

2,415

5,877

6,841

-0.2%

2.7%

-14.1%

Others1

-

-

-

-

154

n.m.

n.m

-100%

PELLETS PRODUCTION

8,562

7,070

11,133

22,559

32,378

21.1%

-23.1%

-30.3%

PELLETS SALES

8,464

6,950

11,077

22,725

32,233

21.8%

-23.6%

-29.5%

¹ Third party capacity utilization.

Production overview

Vale's pellets production in 3Q20 was 21% higher than in 2Q20, mainly due to less maintenance stoppages and higher pellet feed availability, as a result of Timbopeba's site resumption in June and the absence of COVID-19-related disruptions at the Itabira Complex.

9

Manganese ore and ferroalloys

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

MANGANESE ORE PRODUCTION

109

149

443

621

1,126

-26.8%

-75.4%

-44.8%

Azul

-

-

267

230

752

-

-100.0%

-69.4%

Urucum

89

131

132

330

247

-32.1%

-32.6%

-33.6%

Morro da Mina

20

18

44

61

127

11.1%

-54.5%

-52.0%

MANGANESE ORE SALES

428

270

150

917

493

58.5%

185.3%

86.0%

FERROALLOYS PRODUCTION

15

15

40

57

124

-

-62.5%

-54.0%

FERROALLOYS SALES

15

10

29

52

92

50.0%

-48.3%

-43.5%

Production and sales overview

Manganese ore production decreased mainly due to (i) the extended halting of operations at the Azul mine and (ii) non-scheduled maintenance works at the Urucum mine in 3Q20. The stoppage at the Azul mine will likely stand until December 2020, being maintained by the current level of inventories, which supported 3Q20 manganese ore sales. Ferroalloys production and sales volumes remained in line with the previous quarter.

Vale informs that the company decided to close its ferroalloys production in Simões Filho, BA, after reiterated attempts to sustain the operation's competitiveness were unsuccessful. The demobilization completion is expected by the end of the year. Vale reinforces its commitment to employees, communities, suppliers and the authorities. With transparency and open dialogue, the company has outlined measures to mitigate the impacts of that decision on its stakeholders.

10

Nickel

Finished production by source

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

Canada

18.9

26.6

24.8

67.4

71.3

-28.9%

-23.8%

-5.5%

Sudbury

6.5

13.5

13.3

32.0

35.5

-51.9%

-51.1%

-9.9%

Thompson

2.2

3.6

2.7

8.5

8.4

-38.9%

-18.5%

1.2%

Voisey's Bay

10.1

9.4

8.7

26.8

27.4

7.4%

16.1%

-2.2%

Indonesia

15.3

17.5

18.5

51.4

47.4

-12.6%

-17.3%

8.4%

New Caledonia

8.5

10.4

6.4

26.9

18.6

-18.3%

32.8%

44.6%

Brazil

3.2

3.2

0.1

9.4

8.3

0.0%

3100.0%

13.3%

Feed from third parties1

1.3

1.7

1.5

4.8

5.5

-23.5%

-13.3%

-12.7%

NICKEL PRODUCTION

47.1

59.4

51.4

159.7

151.2

-20.7%

-8.4%

5.6%

NICKEL PRODUCTION

38.6

49.0

45.0

132.8

132.6

-21.2%

-14.2%

0.2%

EX-VNC

NICKEL SALES

58.2

42.4

50.9

144.8

158.6

37.3%

14.3%

-8.7%

1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into finished nickel in the Canadian operations.

Production variation (3Q20 x 2Q20) kt

Canadian operations

North Atlantic operations were impacted by maintenance work rescheduled from 1Q and 2Q to 3Q, a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sudbury-source ore production reached 6.5 kt in 3Q20, 52% lower than 2Q20. Thompson-source ore production reached 2.2 kt in 3Q20, 39% lower than 2Q20. Production decrease resulted from scheduled and unscheduled maintenance at both Copper Cliff Nickel Refinery and Clydach refinery, as well as scheduled maintenance at Sudbury and Thompson mines. 2020 includes a biennial broader-scope scheduled maintenance, with scope of surface plants and underground mines, that should be normalized when comparing to the same period in 2019, which included exclusively underground mines.

Voisey's Bay-source ore production reached 10.1 kt in 3Q20, 7% higher than 2Q20, mainly due to higher productivity of the Long Harbour Processing Plant throughout the quarter. The

11

resumption of Voisey's Bay operations ensures sufficient feed for continued strong performance in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Indonesian operation (PTVI)

Production of finished nickel from PTVI source reached 15.3 kt in 3Q20, 13% lower than 2Q20, mainly as a result of a longer route to market associated to product portfolio management, and scheduled maintenance work at the Clydach refinery during the quarter. PTVI feed inventory currently stored in Clydach will set up the stage for a stronger fourth quarter production rate.

Nickel in matte production at PTVI site reached 19.5 kt in 3Q20, slightly higher than 2Q20, mainly due to continued stable operations throughout the quarter with no major maintenance interruptions.

New Caledonia operation (VNC)

Production of finished nickel from VNC source reached 8.5 kt in 3Q20, 18% lower than 2Q20, as all the remaining nickel oxide feed inventory was processed in 2Q as part of the plan to ramp down the VNC refinery. Rates have normalized with sole production of nickel hydroxide cake and, as a result of the product mix change, the Dalian refinery began the care and maintenance process in July.

Nickel production at VNC site reached 8.1 kt in 3Q20, 19% higher than in 2Q20, with production focusing entirely on nickel hydroxide cake. Should no sustainable solution be found in the coming months regarding the divestment in VNC, Vale will move forward with the required steps to place it on care and maintenance in 2021.

Brazilian operation (Onça Puma)

Production at Onça Puma reached 3.2 kt in 3Q20, in line with 2Q20. Productivity was limited due to a safety recommendation which extended maintenance work beyond July. Maintenance was successfully completed by quarter-end, which will allow a higher production in 4Q, reaching full capacity.

12

Copper

Finished production by source

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

BRAZIL

67.6

60.8

69.0

193.0

196.2

11.2%

-2.0%

-1.6%

Salobo

45.4

41.3

50.9

128.9

137.6

9.9%

-10.8%

-6.3%

Sossego

22.2

19.5

18.1

64.1

58.6

13.8%

22.7%

9.4%

CANADA

20.0

23.7

29.6

73.6

94.5

-15.6%

-32.4%

-22.1%

Sudbury

13.1

21.9

21.8

58.1

69.5

-40.2%

-39.9%

-16.4%

Thompson

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.7

0.8

-33.3%

-33.3%

-12.5%

Voisey's Bay

5.7

0.5

5.9

11.5

18.7

1,040%

-3.4%

-38.5%

Feed from third parties

1.0

1.0

1.6

3.3

5.6

0.0%

-37.5%

-41.1%

COPPER PRODUCTION

87.6

84.5

98.7

266.6

290.8

3.7%

-11.2%

-8.3%

COPPER SALES

80.6

83.5

92.0

253.3

277.4

-3.5%

-12.4%

-8.7%

Copper Sales Brazil

62.3

59.7

67.9

180.5

188.7

4.4%

-8,2%

-4.3%

Copper Sales Canada

18.3

23.7

24.1

72.7

88.8

-22.8%

-24.1%

-18.1%

Production variation (3Q20 x 2Q20) kt

Production and sales overview

Copper production reached 87.6 kt in 3Q20 as a result of (i) stronger operational performance of Brazilian operations after COVID-19-related absenteeism level decreased significantly, and

  1. Voisey's Bay successfully resuming operations in July after being on care and maintenance since March related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These increases were partially offset by lower production from Sudbury, which was affected by the schedule maintenance work done during the summer, as well as lower copper grades.

Sales volumes14 of copper were 80.6 kt in 3Q20, 3.5% lower than 2Q20 mainly reflecting the rebuilding of inventories throughout the quarter and lagged timing of sales.

14 Sales volumes are lower compared to production volumes due to payable copper vs. contained copper content: part of the copper contained in the concentrates is lost in the smelting and refining process, hence payable quantities of copper are approximately 3.5% lower than production volumes.

13

Cobalt and other by-products

Finished production by source

% change

Metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

COBALT

1,223

1,318

1,009

3,730

3,236

-7.2%

21.2%

15.3%

Sudbury

61

156

90

358

358

-60.9%

-32.2%

0.0%

Thompson

10

13

18

45

59

-23.1%

-44.4%

-23.7%

Voisey's Bay

464

433

372

1,204

1,244

7.2%

24.7%

-3.2%

VNC

601

653

428

1,881

1,187

-8.0%

40.4%

58.5%

Others

86

64

101

242

387

34.4%

-14.9%

-37.5%

PLATINUM

26

35

25

109

103

-25.7%

4.0%

5.8%

(000' oz troy)

PALLADIUM

37

51

32

147

126

-27.5%

15.6%

16.7%

(000' oz troy)

GOLD BY-

PRODUCT

116

114

122

349

349

1.8%

-4.9%

0.0%

(000' oz troy)

14

Coal

% change

000' metric tons

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

3Q20/2Q20

3Q20/3Q19

9M20/9M19

COAL PRODUCTION

1,402

1,283

2,310

4,648

6,894

9.3%

-39.3%

-32.6%

Metallurgical Coal

756

698

1,020

2,436

3,207

8.3%

-25.9%

-24.0%

Thermal Coal

646

585

1,290

2,212

3,687

10.4%

-49.9%

-40.0%

COAL SALES

1,381

1,385

2,255

4,332

6,741

-0.3%

-38.8%

-35.7%

Metallurgical Coal

809

516

1,083

2,031

3,411

56.8%

-25.2%

-40.5%

Thermal Coal

572

869

1,172

2,301

3,330

-34.2%

-51.2%

-30.9%

Production Variation (3Q20 x 2Q20)

Mt

Production and sales overview

The depression in the seaborne coal demand continues to influence Vale's coal production levels, as inventories at mine and port remain high, close to the facilities' storage limits. In 3Q20, production increased by 9.3% compared to 2Q20, since no further operational stoppages were required.

With increased flexibility in the flow of goods, services and people in the region, which enabled the inbound logistics of equipment and materials to the site, and based on the safety levels maintained at this stage, Vale decided to resume its maintenance plan revamp in November 2020, and teams are already being mobilized for that. After that action, improved operational conditions will likely lead to a run-rate production of 15 Mtpy.

15

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:39:08 UTC

