Vale S A : Performance in 2Q22

Vale 80 years in Brazil On June 1, 2022, Vale completed 80 years of operations, always with the purpose of improving life and transforming the future. VALE'S PERFORMANCE IN 2Q22

Vale's performance in review Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2022 - "As we celebrate our 80 years of operations in Brazil, we take this opportunity to reflect on our journey, challenges, and evolution. We are reinventing the way we operate, while committed to becoming one of the industry's safest and most reliable companies in the world. We move ahead with the conviction that mining is essential for the development of society and that it only serves its purpose by generating prosperity for all and taking care of the planet. In that sense, we continued to make progress in our decarbonization agenda and strengthening relationships with our neighbor communities. With the substantial reshaping of our business, such as the sale of the Midwestern System, the company is much better prepared to deliver on its production recovery agenda. We stay committed to a disciplined capital allocation and to generating and returning value to our shareholders, as further evidenced by the announcement to pay US$ 3 billion in dividends", commented Eduardo Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer. Highlights of 2Q22 Our operations Vale is uniquely positioned to thrive in the mining structural growth trends, and we continue to advance with our plans to enhance our position. At the steel decarbonization front, we secured natural gas supply to our pellet plant in São Luís, Maranhão, which will allow for the usage of natural gas in 100% of our pelletizing plants by 2024. This is a major step towards our goal to reduce scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 33% by 2030.

As part of our Powershift program, we received our second 100%-electricbattery-powered locomotive. The equipment will initially operate at the Ponta da Madeira Terminal's switchyard in São Luis (MA), with autonomy to operate up to 10 hours without stops for recharging.

100%-electricbattery-powered locomotive. The equipment will initially operate at the Ponta da Madeira Terminal's switchyard in São Luis (MA), with autonomy to operate up to 10 hours without stops for recharging. In April, we signed a MoU with Nippon Steel Corporation to pursue ironmaking solutions focused on the carbon neutral steelmaking process, in line with our commitment to reducing 15% of net Scope 3 emissions by 2035. We are jointly studying (i) metallics usage solutions such as direct reduced iron (DRI) and pig iron produced by Tecnored technology; and (ii) usage of Vale's green briquettes and pellets in ironmaking process. Since 2021, we engaged with clients representing almost 50% of our Scope 3 emissions.

In July, in partnership with Shagang and Ningbo Zhoushan Port, we started implementing the Zhongzhai Pre-blending Project to develop silo-blending facilities in the Zhongzhai Ore Terminal in Zhejiang Province, China. The innovative pre-blending service is part of our drive to extend supply chain services and deliver value for our clients by improving the iron ore blend's quality, logistics efficiency and reducing raw material inventories at our clients'.

We also advanced in our agenda for alternative fuel in shipping with the granting of an Approval in Principle (AIP) to a pioneering project for multi-fuel tanks on iron ore carriers. The system will allow vessels to be adapted to store liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol,

and ammonia. A preliminary study for Guaibamaxes estimates 40% to 80% emission reduction with methanol and ammonia, or up to 23% with LNG. This project is under development in partnership with Norwegian companies Brevik Engineering AS and Passer Marine. In our Base Metals operations, we had important advancements in de-risking with the conclusion of the planned maintenance of the Copper Cliff Smelter and Refinery and Long Harbour, Clydach and Matsusaka refineries. We finished the rebuild of PTVI's Furnace 4 and heating up has started in mid-June. Ontario mines' run rates improved throughout Q2, allowing for an inventory build-up to cover for planned mill-mines maintenance in Q3.

Additionally, we concluded the pre-feasibility study for a 110ktpy nickel sulfate project, the chemical compound used to produce nickel-basedlithium-ion batteries. The project, which will require 25ktpy input nickel units, to be developed in Quebec, Canada, is the first-of-its- kind to serve the North American market, leveraging current and future low carbon and high-grade predominantly Class 1 nickel production from our Canadian operations. Our commitments to society In July, we celebrated 40 years of relationship with the Xikrin do Cateté indigenous people. We recently settled an historic agreement ending a 15-year dispute and initiated a new phase with the Xikrin community, guided by constant dialogue and joint construction. We achieved important milestones in the de-characterization of our dams: In July, we concluded Baixo João Pereira and Dike 4 de-characterizations 1 , being the first two of five structures to be eliminated this year.

de-characterizations , being the first two of five structures to be eliminated this year. The works are progressing on the other three structures. We expect that 40% of the de- characterization program will be complete by the end of 2022. At Ipoema, the de- characterization started in July, and we expect to conclude the works by the end of 2022.

In Itabira, we have concluded the backup dam for Coqueirinho, increasing safety during de-characterization activities for Dique Minervino and Cordão Nova Vista, which we expect to eliminate by 2029.

We have removed approximately 40% of the tailings from the B3/B4 dam, currently at emergency level 3, and we expect to finalize its decharacterization by 2025. For further details on the reparation progress, an overview of ongoing works and projects, and the terms of the Integral Reparation Agreement, please visit www.vale.com/esg. Focusing on the core business Our reshaping agenda advanced as we concluded the sale of the Midwestern System's iron ore, manganese, and logistics assets.

We also entered, together with our partners Posco and Dongkuk, into a binding agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém - CSP". 1 Dike 4 decharacterization was completed and final works in the site will continue along the second half of this year. 4