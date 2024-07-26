Vale's performance in 2Q24
Rio de Janeiro, July 25th, 2024. "Our strong operational performance continues quarter after quarter. In Iron Ore Solutions, we achieved record-high second quarter production since 2018, driven mainly by consistent performance at S11D. As part of our strategic objective to become the supplier of choice for low-carbon steel, we are advancing on key growth projects such as Vargem Grande and Capanema, which together will add 30 Mt of capacity in the next twelve months. Additionally, we are pleased to announce a partnership within our Mega Hubs strategy, further strengthening our market position as a competitive direct reduction products supplier. In Energy Transition Metals, we resumed operations at Sossego, Onça Puma, and Salobo. We recently announced Shaun Usmar as the new CEO to lead our copper and nickel business, bringing his extensive mining experience and strategic vision. Lastly, we are proud to have successfully eliminated the B3/B4 dam and we are on track to conclude 53% of the decharacterization program by year- end, reinforcing our commitment to safety and sustainability." commented Eduardo Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer.
Selected financial indicators
US$ million
Net operating revenues
Total costs and expenses (ex-Brumadinho and dam
decharacterization)1
Expenses related to Brumadinho event and dam decharacterization
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
Proforma adjusted EBITDA 2 3
Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders
Net debt 4
Expanded net debt
Capital expenditures
2Q24
2Q23
∆ y/y
1Q24
∆ q/q
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
9,920
9,673
3%
8,459
17%
18,379
18,107
2%
(6,974)
(6,412)
9%
(5,897)
18%
(12,871)
(11,815)
9%
1
(271)
n.a.
(41)
n.a.
(40)
(382)
-90%
3,200
3,219
-1%
2,724
17%
5,924
6,277
-6%
32%
33%
-1 p.p
32%
0 p.p
32%
35%
-3 p.p
3,993
3,998
0%
3,438
16%
7,431
7,712
-4%
40%
41%
-1 p.p
41%
-1 p.p
40%
43%
-3 p.p
3,992
4,269
-6%
3,479
15%
7,471
8,094
-8%
2,769
892
210%
1,679
65%
4,448
2,729
63%
8,590
8,908
-4%
10,105
-15%
8,590
8,908
-4%
14,683
14,690
0%
16,388
-10%
14,683
14,690
0%
1,328
1,208
10%
1,395
-5%
2,723
2,338
16%
1 Includes adjustment of US$ 83 million in 2Q24, US$ 67 million in 1Q24, US$ 150 million in 1H24, US$ 52 million in 2Q23 and US$ 87 million in 1H23 to reflect the performance of the streaming transactions at market price. 2 Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho. 3 Including the EBITDA from associates and JVs. Historical figures were restated. 4 Including leases (IFRS 16).
Highlights
Business Results
- Iron ore shipments increased by 5.4 Mt (+7%) y/y and 16.0 Mt (25%) q/q, driven by record production for a second quarter since 2018, as well as by inventory sales.
- The strong shipment performance led to a Proforma EBITDA of US$ 4.0 billion. Year-on-year, Proforma EBITDA was slightly lower (-6%), mainly due to higher freight costs and concentration of maintenance activities to maximize performance in the 2H24. Proforma EBITDA increased 15% sequentially.
- Iron ore fines C1 cash cost ex-3rd party purchases was 6% higher q/q, reaching US$ 24.9/t, mainly due to a seasonal inventory turnover impact and concentration of maintenance activities. These effects were partially offset by the positive impact of higher production volumes and the BRL depreciation. We remain highly confident in achieving our C1 cost guidance of US$ 21.5-23.0/t in 2024, especially as lower-costvolumes from the Northern System ramp-upin the 2H, while the heavier maintenance activities during the 1H set the stage for a stronger cost and operating performance in the 2H.
1
- Iron ore fines freight cost decreased US$ 0.3/t q/q, reaching US$ 19.0/t, US$ 6.8/t lower than the Brazil-China C3 route average in Q2, driven by our long-term affreightment contracts exposure.
- Copper and nickel all-in costs were US$ 3,651/t and US$ 15,000/t in the quarter, respectively, with both businesses on track to deliver their respective cost guidances for the year.
Disciplined capital allocation
- Capital expenditures of US$ 1.3 billion in Q2, US$ 0.1 billion higher y/y, in line with the year's guidance (US$ ~6.5 billion).
- Gross debt and leases of US$ 15.1 billion as of June 30th, 2024, US$ 0.5 billion higher q/q. In the quarter, Vale implemented a liability management strategy with a US$ 1.0 billion bond offering and a US$ 1.0 billion tender offer and redemption program. The bond offering was concluded in June and the settlement of the tender offer and redemption in July, resulting in a temporary increase in gross debt, which was partially offset by a US$ 0.5 billion debt repayment.
- Expanded net debt of US$ 14.7 billion as of June 30th, 2024, US$ 1.7 billion lower q/q, mainly driven by the proceeds received from Manara Minerals, following the Vale Base Metals partnership deal. Vale's expanded net debt target remains at US$ 10-20 billion.
Value creation and distribution
- US$ 1.6 billion in interest on capital to be paid in September 2024, consistent with Vale's minimum dividend policy applied to 1H24 results.
- Allocation of US$ 114 million as part of the 4th buyback program in the quarter. As of the date of this report, the 4th buyback program was 22% complete1, with 33.1 million shares repurchased.
Recent developments
- The Onça Puma nickel mine and the Sossego copper mine resumed activities in June, after the Pará State environmental authority reinstated their operating licenses, which were halted since April.
- The Salobo 3 processing plant operations resumed in July, after being halted for 31 days due to a fire at the conveyor belt. Vale's 2024 copper production guidance of 320-355 kt has been maintained.
Focusing and strengthening the core
- Gaining momentum on Iron Ore Solutions:
- Key growth projects are underway: +15 Mt at Vargem Grande and +15 Mt at Capanema are 96% and 83% complete and on track to start-up in 4Q24 and in mid-2025, respectively.
- Vale signed, in July, a partnership to build an iron ore concentration plant in Sohar, Oman. With an initial production capacity of 12 Mtpa of high-grade iron ore concentrates, primarily suitable for direct reduction agglomerates, the plant will feed Vale's pellet plants and future briquette plants in the region. The start-up is expected in 2027. The partner will wholly own and operate the plant, and Vale will invest in the infrastructure to connect the concentration plant to its agglomeration facilities in the region. The concentration plant development is an important step in Vale's strategy to develop low-carbon solutions for the steel industry. Vale aims to replicate this asset-light investment model for metallics production in the Mega Hubs.
- Building a unique Energy Transition Metals vehicle:
-
In April, Vale completed the strategic partnership with Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma'aden and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Manara invested US$ 2.5 billion for a 10% equity interest in Vale Base
Metals Limited (VBM), the holding company of Vale's Energy Transition Metals business.
- In April, Vale completed the strategic partnership with Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma'aden and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Manara invested US$ 2.5 billion for a 10% equity interest in Vale Base
1 Related to the October 2023 4th buyback program for a total of 150 million shares.
2
- In June, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PTVI) divestment obligation was concluded. In connection with that, the special license for PTVI was renewed until December 2035 with the possibility of an extension beyond that period. Vale Canada Limited now owns 33.9% of PTVI's shares and will continue to influence PTVI through nominations to the Board of Commissioners. Moreover, its offtake rights are preserved. Vale will deconsolidate PTVI and add its proportionate EBITDA starting in Q3.
Promoting sustainable mining
- The B3/B4 dam decharacterization was completed in May. The dam, located in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, was classified with the highest emergency level in 2019. The B3/B4 dam was Vale's 14th upstream dam decharacterized since the Upstream Dam Decharacterization Program was created in 2019.
- Vale has voluntarily adopted the international standard issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) for preparing and reporting financial information related to sustainability. The first report under the ISSB standard is expected to be released in 2025, based on the fiscal year of 2024.
- Vale has published the TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) report for the year of 2023, presenting results of the application of the LEAP (Locate, Evaluate, Assess and Prepare) approach to our direct operations in Brazil.
- Vale and Komatsu have signed an agreement to develop and test, in partnership with Cummins, Dual-Fuel haul trucks, powered by a mixture of ethanol and diesel. They will be the world's first trucks of their size, with payloads of 230 to 290 tons, to run on ethanol. The Dual Fuel Program will contribute to Vale's goal of reducing scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions (direct and indirect) by 33% by 2030 and becoming net-zero by 2050.
Reparation
- The Brumadinho Integral Reparation Agreement continues to progress with 75% of the agreed-upon commitments completed and in accordance with the settlement deadlines. In addition, R$ 3.6 billion were paid in individual compensation since 2019.
- In the Mariana reparation, Vale, alongside Samarco and BHP, is in advanced negotiations to seek a settlement of the obligations under the Framework Agreement, the Federal Public Prosecution Office Claim, and other claims by government entities relating to Samarco's Fundão dam failure. Vale remains fully committed to supporting the extensive ongoing remediation and compensation efforts in Brazil and is engaged in reaching mutually beneficial resolution for all parties. Renova continues to progress with its disbursements, which reached R$ 37 billion in the end of the quarter.
3
Adjusted EBITDA
US$ million
2Q24
2Q23
Net operating revenues
9,920
9,673
COGS
(6,349)
(5,940)
SG&A
(137)
(139)
Research and development
(189)
(165)
Pre-operating and stoppage expenses
(91)
(103)
Expenses related to Brumadinho & dam decharacterization
1
(271)
Other operational expenses¹
(208)
(65)
EBITDA from associates and JVs
253
229
Adjusted EBIT
3,200
3,219
Depreciation, amortization & depletion
793
779
Adjusted EBITDA
3,993
3,998
Proforma Adjusted EBITDA²
3,992
4,269
- y/y
3%
7% -1% 15% -12% n.a. 220% 10%
-1%
2%
0%
-6%
1Q24
8,459
(5,367)
(140)
(156)
(92)
(41)
(142)
203
2,724
714
3,438
3,479
- q/q
17%
18% -2% 21% -1% n.a. 46% 25%
17%
11%
16%
15%
1H24 1H23
18,379 18,107
(11,716) (10,889)
- (257)
- (304)
- (227)
- (382)
-
(138)
456 367
5,924 6,277
1,507 1,435
7,431 7,712
7,471 8,094
- y/y
2%
8%
8%
13% -19%-90% 154% 24%
-6%
5%
-4%
-8%
- Includes adjustment of US$ 83 million in 2Q24, US$ 67 million in 1Q24, US$ 150 million in 1H24, US$ 52 million in 2Q23 and US$ 87 million in 1H23, to reflect the performance of the streaming transactions at market price. ² Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho.
Proforma adjusted EBITDA- US$ million, 2Q24 vs. 2Q23
Sales & price realization
Volume sold - Minerals and metals
'000 metric tons
2Q24
2Q23
Iron ore
79,792
74,374
Iron ore fines
68,512
63,329
ROM
2,416
2,236
Pellets
8,864
8,809
Nickel
34
40
Copper¹
76
74
Gold as by-product ('000 oz)¹
98
88
Silver as by-product ('000 oz)¹
448
518
PGMs ('000 oz)
38
89
Cobalt (metric ton)
320
660
¹ Including sales originated from both nickel and copper operations.
4
∆ y/y
1Q24
7%
63,827
8%
52,546
8%
2,056
1%
9,225
-15%
33
3%
77
11%
97
-14%
433
-57%
73
-52%
465
∆ q/q
1H24
1H23
25%
143,619
130,032
30%
121,058
109,190
18%
4,471
3,900
-4%
18,089
16,942
4%
67
80
-1%
153
137
1%
194
159
3%
881
924
-48%
110
163
-31%
785
1,281
- y/y
10%
11%
15%
7%
-16%
12%
22%
-5%
-32%
-39%
Average realized prices
US$/ton
2Q24
2Q23
Iron ore - 62% Fe reference price
111.8
111.0
Iron ore fines Vale CFR/FOB realized price
98.2
98.5
Pellets CFR/FOB (wmt)
157.2
160.4
Nickel
18,638
23,070
Copper2
9,187
6,986
Gold (US$/oz)12
2,368
2,082
Silver (US$/oz)2
27.8
24.0
Cobalt (US$/t)1
28,258
34,694
∆ y/y
1Q24
1%
123.6
0%
100.7
-2%
171.9
-19%
16,848
32%
7,632
14%
1,398
16%
23.0
-19%
28,096
∆ q/q
1H24
1H23
-10%
117.7
118.3
-2%
99.3
102.7
-9%
164.7
161.4
11%
17,758
24,162
20%
8,406
8,048
69%
2,224
1,975
21%
25.4
24.1
1%
29,586
33,790
- y/y
0%
-3% 2% -27%
4%
13%
5%
-12%
¹ Prices presented above were adjusted to reflect the market prices of products delivered related to the streaming transactions. 2 Including sales originated from both nickel and copper operations.
Costs
COGS by business segment
US$ million
2Q24
2Q23
∆ y/y
Iron Ore Solutions
4,951
4,282
16%
Energy Transition Metals
1,398
1,617
-14%
Others
-
41
-100%
Total COGS¹
6,349
5,940
7%
Depreciation
763
737
4%
COGS, ex-depreciation
5,586
5,203
7%
1Q24
4,006
1,361
-
5,367
678
4,689
-
q/q
24%
3%
0%
18%
13%
19%
1H24
1H23
8,957
7,572
2,759
3,237
-
80
11,716
10,889
1,441
1,350
10,275
9,539
- y/y
18%
-15%
-100%
8%
7%
8%
¹ COGS currency exposure in 2Q24 was as follows: 47.8% BRL, 46.7% USD, 5.3% CAD and 0.2% Other currencies.
Expenses
US$ million
2Q24
2Q23
SG&A
137
139
Administrative
116
118
Personnel
42
52
Services
41
30
Depreciation
9
14
Others
24
22
Selling
21
21
R&D
189
165
Pre-operating and stoppage expenses
91
103
Expenses related to Brumadinho and dam decharacterization
(1)
271
Other operating expenses
290
117
Total operating expenses
706
795
Depreciation
30
42
Operating expenses, ex-depreciation
676
753
- y/y -1% -2%
-19%
37%
-36%
9%
0%
15%
-12%
n.a.
148%
-11%
-29%
-10%
1Q24
140
120
56
32
10
22
20
156
92
41
209
638
36
602
- q/q -2% -3%
-25%
28%
-10%
9%
5%
21%
-1%
n.a.
39%
11%
-17%
12%
1H24
1H23
277
257
236 219
98 97
73 58
19 25
- 39
- 38
345 304
183 227
- 382
- 225
1,344 1,395
66 85
1,278 1,310
-
y/y
8%
8%
1%
26%
-24%
18%
8%
13%
-19%
-90%
122%
-4%
-22%
-2%
5
Brumadinho
Impact of Brumadinho and Decharacterization in 2Q24
Provisions
EBITDA
FX and other
Provisions
US$ million
balance
Payments
balance
impact2
adjustments3
31mar24
30jun24
Decharacterization
3,211
(70)
(132)
(271)
2,738
Agreements & donations1
2,894
(14)
(265)
(203)
2,412
Total Provisions
6,105
(84)
(397)
(474)
5,150
Incurred Expenses
-
83
(83)
-
-
Total
6,105
(1)
(480)
(474)
5,150
- Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. 2 Includes the revision of estimates for provisions and incurred expenses, including discount rate effect. 3 Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments.
Impact of Brumadinho and Decharacterization from 2019 to 2Q24
EBITDA
Provisions
US$ million
Payments
PV & FX adjust2
balance
impact
30jun24
Decharacterization
5,060
(1,847)
(475)
2,738
Agreements & donations1
9,099
(6,732)
45
2,412
Total Provisions
14,159
(8,579)
(430)
5,150
Incurred expenses
3,170
(3,170)
-
-
Others
180
(178)
(2)
-
Total
17,509
(11,927)
(432)
5,150
1 Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. 2 Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments.
Cash outflow of Brumadinho & Decharacterization commitments1,2:
Since 2019
Yearly
US$ billion
until 2Q24
2H24
2025
2026
2027
average
disbursed
2028-2035³
Decharacterization
1.8
0.3
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.2
Integral Reparation Agreement & other reparation provisions
6.7
0.6
0.9
0.6
0.2
0.14
Incurred expenses
3.2
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.45
Total
11.7
1.2
1.8
1.5
0.9
-
1 Estimate cash outflow for 2024-2035 period, given BRL-USD exchange rates of 5.5589. 2 Amounts stated without discount to present value, net of judicial deposits and inflation adjustments. 3 Estimate annual average cash flow for Decharacterization provisions in the 2028-2035 period is US$ 238 million per year. 4 Disbursements related to the Integral Reparation Agreement ending in 2031. 5 Disbursements related to incurred expenses ending in 2028.
6
Net income
Reconciliation of proforma EBITDA to net income
US$ million
2Q24
2Q23
∆ y/y
1Q24
∆ q/q
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
3,992
4,269
-6%
3,479
15%
7,471
8,094
-8%
Brumadinho and dam decharacterization
1
(271)
n.a.
(41)
n.a.
(40)
(382)
-90%
Adjusted EBITDA
3,993
3,998
0%
3,438
16%
7,431
7,712
-4%
Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current
928
(118)
n.a.
(73)
n.a.
885
(70)
n.a.
assets, net 1
EBITDA from associates and JVs
(253)
(229)
10%
(203)
25%
(456)
(367)
24%
Equity results and net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
112
(31)
n.a.
116
-3%
198
(214)
n.a.
interests
Financial results
(1,252)
(157)
697%
(437)
186%
(1,689)
(687)
146%
Income taxes
34
(1,792)
n.a.
(448)
n.a.
(414)
(2,210)
-81%
Depreciation, depletion & amortization
(793)
(779)
2%
(714)
11%
(1,507)
(1,435)
5%
Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders
2,769
892
210%
1,679
65%
4,448
2,729
63%
1 Includes adjustments of US$ 83 million in 2Q24, US$ 67 million in 1Q24, US$ 150 million in 1H24, US$ 52 million in 2Q23 and US$ 87 million in 1H23, to reflect the performance of the streaming transactions at market price.
Financial results
US$ million
2Q24
2Q23
Financial expenses, of which:
(365)
(397)
Gross interest
(211)
(185)
Capitalization of interest
8
5
Others
(139)
(179)
Financial expenses (REFIS)
(23)
(38)
Financial income
78
106
Shareholder Debentures
(241)
321
Derivatives¹
(471)
563
Currency and interest rate swaps
(455)
558
Others (commodities, etc)
(16)
5
Foreign exchange and monetary variation
(253)
(750)
Financial result, net
(1,252)
(157)
¹ The cash effect of the derivatives was a gain of US$ 81 million in 2Q24.
- y/y -8%14% 60%
-22%-39%-26% n.a n.a n.a n.a -66%
697%
1Q24
(339)
(171)
5
(145)
(28)
109
164
2
(14)
16
(373)
(437)
- q/q
8%
23%
60% -4%-18%-28% n.a n.a
3,150%
n.a -32%
186%
1H24 1H23
- (717)
-
(365)
13 10
- (286)
- (76)
187 227
- 274
- 755
- 774
- (19)
-
(1,226)
(1,689) (687)
- y/y -2%5% 30% -1%
-33%-18% n.a n.a n.a 0% -49%
146%
Main factors that affected net income in 2Q24 vs. 2Q23
2Q23 Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders
Changes to:
Proforma EBITDA
Brumadinho and dam decharacterization
Impairment & disposal of non-current assets
EBITDA from associates and JVs
Equity results and net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Financial results
Income taxes
Depreciation, depletion & amortization
2Q24 Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders
US$ million Comments
892
- Mainly due to higher costs and expenses, which were partially offset by higher iron ore sales.
272
1,046 Result on sale of subsidiary PTVI.
(24)
143
(1,095)
BRL depreciation; decrease in marked-to-market prices of
derivatives.
2Q23 impacted by the reversal of deferred income tax assets
1,826
related to Renova Foundation provisions following the Judicial
Reorganization.
(14)
2,769
7
CAPEX
Growth and sustaining projects execution
US$ million
2Q24
Growth projects
328
Iron Ore Solutions
293
Energy Transition Metals
33
Nickel
29
Copper
4
Energy and others
2
Sustaining projects
1,000
Iron Ore Solutions
613
Energy Transition Metals
372
Nickel
315
Copper
57
Energy and others
15
Total
1,328
2Q23
376
255
95
63
32
26
832
472
326
282
44
34
1,208
- y/y -13% 15% -65% -54% -88% -92%
20%
30%
14%
12%
30%
-56%
10%
1Q24
367
320
39
32
7
8
1,028
681
328
274
54
19
1,395
∆ q/q
1H24
-11%
695
-8%
613
-15%
72
-9%
61
-43%
11
-75%
10
-3%
2,028
-10%
1,294
13%
700
15%
589
6%
111
-21%
34
-5%
2,723
1H23
702
491
167
83
84
44
1,636
984
589
486
103
63
2,338
- y/y -1% 25%
-57%
-27%
-87%
-77%
24%
32%
19%
21%
8%
-46%
16%
Growth projects
Investments in growth projects totaled US$ 328 million in Q2, US$ 48 million lower y/y due to: (i) lower expenditures with the Salobo III copper project commissioning and (ii) the deconsolidation of PTVI investments, which were partially offset by higher disbursements in the Serra Sul 120 Mtpy iron ore project.
Growth projects progress indicator2
Projects
Capex 2Q24
Financial
Physical
Comments
progress1
progress
Iron Ore Solutions
Northern System 240 Mtpy
The railway works were completed. Tests are being conducted at the port
Capacity: 10 Mtpy
15
89%
99%2
and start-up has begun. Structural reinforcement of the mine's loading silo
Start-up: 1H23
has pushed silo load tests to 3Q24.
Capex: US$ 772 MM
Serra Sul 120 Mtpy3
The semi-mobile crushers are being put in place at the mine and the
Capacity: 20 Mtpy
130
41%
63%4
conveyor belts continue to be assembled. The transfer house, that
Start-up: 2H26
connects the mine to the Long-Distance Conveyor Belts, is being
Capex: US$ 2,844 MM
assembled. Civil construction at the plant should be finished by 4Q24.
Capanema's Maximization
Capacity: 18 Mtpy
68
60%
83%
The assembly of equipment, crushing machinery, and structures is on
Start-up: 1H25
schedule to be ready by Q3.
Capex: US$ 913 MM
Briquettes Tubarão5
Capacity: 6 Mtpy
Project scope review works were completed to improve standards and
Start-up: 4Q23 (Plant 1) | 1Q25 (Plant
15
82%
95%
operational synergies. Plant 2 is being commissioned with start-up for
2)
1Q25.
Capex: US$ 342 MM
Energy Transition Metals
Onça Puma 2nd Furnace
Capacity: 12-15 ktpy
30
29%
43%
The project is advancing according to plan. Detailed engineering is
Start-up: 2H25
substantially complete, and the assembly of the 2nd Furnace is in progress.
Capex: US$ 555 MM
- CAPEX disbursement until end of 2Q24 vs. CAPEX expected.
- Considering physical progress of mine, plant and logistics.
- The project consists of increasing the S11D mine-plant capacity by 20 Mtpy.
- With the supplementation of the CAPEX, the project start-up has been pushed from 2H24 to 1Q25.
- The project scope, CAPEX, physical progress and start-up were revised.
2 Pre-Operating expenses included in the total estimated capex information, according to the approvals from Vale´s Board of Directors.
8
Sustaining projects
Investments in sustaining our operations totaled US$ 1.0 billion in Q2, US$ 168 million higher y/y, mainly as a result of higher investments in equipment and asset reliability improvement projects in both the Iron Ore Solutions and the Energy Transition Metals businesses.
Sustaining projects progress indicator3
Projects
Capex 2Q24
Financial
Physical
Comments
progress1
progress
Iron Ore Solutions
Compact Crushing S11D
The first floor of the Primary Crushing Plant has been completed and
Capacity: 50 Mtpy
49
29%
43%
work has begun on the second floor. Civil construction for the second
Start-up: 2H26
crusher is progressing well. Conveyor belts of the Western Corridor were
Capex: US$ 755 MM
completed in 1H24 as planned.
N3 - Serra Norte
Capacity: 6 Mtpy
Installation License and Vegetation Suppression Authorization are
1
19%
18%
Start-up: 2H26
pending.
Capex: US$ 84 MM
VGR 1 plant revamp3
Capacity: 17 Mtpy
Start-up: 2H24
Capex: US$ 67 MM
Energy Transition Metals
Voisey's Bay Mine Extension
Capacity: 45 ktpy (Ni) and 20 ktpy (Cu)
Start-up: 1H212
Capex: US$ 2,940 MM
6
58%
96%
Project advancing well with start-up expected in the coming months.
R
eid Brook activities are largely complete, with the Powerhouse planned
to be fully commissioned and linked to the grid by 3Q24. Eastern Deeps
124
92%
96%
mine development is concluded and work on the Bulk Material Handling
s
ystem is ongoing. The full mine assets at Eastern Deeps are expected
to be in operation by the end of 2024.
- CAPEX disbursement until end of 2Q24 vs. CAPEX expected.
- In 2Q21, Vale achieved the first ore production of Reid Brook deposit, the first of two underground mines to be developed in the project. Eastern Deeps, the second deposit, has started to extract development ore from the deposit and is continuing its scheduled production ramp-up.
- VGR 1 is a program made up of three simultaneous projects, VGR I Waste Containment System, Water Adequacy and the VGR I Revam p, all aimed at boosting the recovery of production capacity. The progress data provided focuses on the program's main project, the VGR I Waste Containment System.
Sustaining capex by type - 2Q24
US$ million
Iron Ore
Energy Transition
Energy and
Total
Solutions
Materials
others
Enhancement of operations
358
182
1
541
Replacement projects
9
149
-
158
Filtration and dry stacking projects
28
-
-
28
Dam management
29
4
-
32
Other investments in dams and waste dumps
34
13
-
47
Health and Safety
48
17
2
67
Social investments and environmental protection
64
1
-
65
Administrative & Others
43
7
12
61
Total
613
372
15
1,000
3 Pre-Operating expenses included in the total estimated capex information, according to the approvals from Vale´s Board of Directors
9
Free cash flow
US$ million
2Q24
2Q23
Proforma EBITDA
3,992
4,269
Working capital
(1,111)
(598)
Brumadinho and decharacterization expenses
(480)
(723)
Income taxes and REFIS
(466)
(574)
Capex
(1,328)
(1,208)
Associates & JVs
(253)
(229)
Others
(532)
(161)
Free Cash Flow
(178)
776
Cash management and others
3,056
(572)
Increase/Decrease in cash & cash equivalents
2,878
204
- y/y -6% 86%
-34%
-19%
10%
10%
230%
n.a
n.a
1311%
1Q24
3,479
1,468
(362)
(506)
(1,395)
(203)
(481)
2,000
(1,795)
205
-
q/q
15%
n.a
33% -8% -5%25% 11%
n.a
n.a
1304%
Free Cash Flow generation was US$ 178 million negative in 2Q24, US$ 954 million lower y/y, mainly explained by a combination of (i) negative working capital (US$ 513 million lower y/y), (ii) lower proforma EBITDA (US$ 277 million lower y/y) and (iii) higher capital expenditures (US$ 120 million higher y/y).
In the quarter, the negative working capital variation was largely explained by: (i) higher concentration of payments to suppliers, (ii) higher execution of concessions contract obligations, and (iii) lower accounts receivables following the 4.3 Mt of iron ore sales accrued at the end of the quarter.
In 2Q24, Vale's cash & cash equivalents position was positively impacted by the proceeds received from Manara Minerals, following the strategic partnership at Vale Base Metals (US$ 2.455 billion), the PTVI divestment (US$ 155 million) and the net effect of liability management (US$ 560 million). In the quarter, Vale disbursed US$ 114 million to repurchase shares, as part of the 4th share buyback program.
Free Cash Flow - US$ million, 2Q24
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 22:32:10 UTC.