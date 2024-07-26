Vale's performance in 2Q24

Rio de Janeiro, July 25th, 2024. "Our strong operational performance continues quarter after quarter. In Iron Ore Solutions, we achieved record-high second quarter production since 2018, driven mainly by consistent performance at S11D. As part of our strategic objective to become the supplier of choice for low-carbon steel, we are advancing on key growth projects such as Vargem Grande and Capanema, which together will add 30 Mt of capacity in the next twelve months. Additionally, we are pleased to announce a partnership within our Mega Hubs strategy, further strengthening our market position as a competitive direct reduction products supplier. In Energy Transition Metals, we resumed operations at Sossego, Onça Puma, and Salobo. We recently announced Shaun Usmar as the new CEO to lead our copper and nickel business, bringing his extensive mining experience and strategic vision. Lastly, we are proud to have successfully eliminated the B3/B4 dam and we are on track to conclude 53% of the decharacterization program by year- end, reinforcing our commitment to safety and sustainability." commented Eduardo Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer.

Selected financial indicators

US$ million

Net operating revenues

Total costs and expenses (ex-Brumadinho and dam

decharacterization)1

Expenses related to Brumadinho event and dam decharacterization

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT margin (%)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

Proforma adjusted EBITDA 2 3

Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders

Net debt 4

Expanded net debt

Capital expenditures

2Q24

2Q23

∆ y/y

1Q24

∆ q/q

1H24

1H23

∆ y/y

9,920

9,673

3%

8,459

17%

18,379

18,107

2%

(6,974)

(6,412)

9%

(5,897)

18%

(12,871)

(11,815)

9%

1

(271)

n.a.

(41)

n.a.

(40)

(382)

-90%

3,200

3,219

-1%

2,724

17%

5,924

6,277

-6%

32%

33%

-1 p.p

32%

0 p.p

32%

35%

-3 p.p

3,993

3,998

0%

3,438

16%

7,431

7,712

-4%

40%

41%

-1 p.p

41%

-1 p.p

40%

43%

-3 p.p

3,992

4,269

-6%

3,479

15%

7,471

8,094

-8%

2,769

892

210%

1,679

65%

4,448

2,729

63%

8,590

8,908

-4%

10,105

-15%

8,590

8,908

-4%

14,683

14,690

0%

16,388

-10%

14,683

14,690

0%

1,328

1,208

10%

1,395

-5%

2,723

2,338

16%

1 Includes adjustment of US$ 83 million in 2Q24, US$ 67 million in 1Q24, US$ 150 million in 1H24, US$ 52 million in 2Q23 and US$ 87 million in 1H23 to reflect the performance of the streaming transactions at market price. 2 Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho. 3 Including the EBITDA from associates and JVs. Historical figures were restated. 4 Including leases (IFRS 16).

Highlights

Business Results

  • Iron ore shipments increased by 5.4 Mt (+7%) y/y and 16.0 Mt (25%) q/q, driven by record production for a second quarter since 2018, as well as by inventory sales.
  • The strong shipment performance led to a Proforma EBITDA of US$ 4.0 billion. Year-on-year, Proforma EBITDA was slightly lower (-6%), mainly due to higher freight costs and concentration of maintenance activities to maximize performance in the 2H24. Proforma EBITDA increased 15% sequentially.
  • Iron ore fines C1 cash cost ex-3rd party purchases was 6% higher q/q, reaching US$ 24.9/t, mainly due to a seasonal inventory turnover impact and concentration of maintenance activities. These effects were partially offset by the positive impact of higher production volumes and the BRL depreciation. We remain highly confident in achieving our C1 cost guidance of US$ 21.5-23.0/t in 2024, especially as lower-costvolumes from the Northern System ramp-upin the 2H, while the heavier maintenance activities during the 1H set the stage for a stronger cost and operating performance in the 2H.

1

  • Iron ore fines freight cost decreased US$ 0.3/t q/q, reaching US$ 19.0/t, US$ 6.8/t lower than the Brazil-China C3 route average in Q2, driven by our long-term affreightment contracts exposure.
  • Copper and nickel all-in costs were US$ 3,651/t and US$ 15,000/t in the quarter, respectively, with both businesses on track to deliver their respective cost guidances for the year.

Disciplined capital allocation

  • Capital expenditures of US$ 1.3 billion in Q2, US$ 0.1 billion higher y/y, in line with the year's guidance (US$ ~6.5 billion).
  • Gross debt and leases of US$ 15.1 billion as of June 30th, 2024, US$ 0.5 billion higher q/q. In the quarter, Vale implemented a liability management strategy with a US$ 1.0 billion bond offering and a US$ 1.0 billion tender offer and redemption program. The bond offering was concluded in June and the settlement of the tender offer and redemption in July, resulting in a temporary increase in gross debt, which was partially offset by a US$ 0.5 billion debt repayment.
  • Expanded net debt of US$ 14.7 billion as of June 30th, 2024, US$ 1.7 billion lower q/q, mainly driven by the proceeds received from Manara Minerals, following the Vale Base Metals partnership deal. Vale's expanded net debt target remains at US$ 10-20 billion.

Value creation and distribution

  • US$ 1.6 billion in interest on capital to be paid in September 2024, consistent with Vale's minimum dividend policy applied to 1H24 results.
  • Allocation of US$ 114 million as part of the 4th buyback program in the quarter. As of the date of this report, the 4th buyback program was 22% complete1, with 33.1 million shares repurchased.

Recent developments

  • The Onça Puma nickel mine and the Sossego copper mine resumed activities in June, after the Pará State environmental authority reinstated their operating licenses, which were halted since April.
  • The Salobo 3 processing plant operations resumed in July, after being halted for 31 days due to a fire at the conveyor belt. Vale's 2024 copper production guidance of 320-355 kt has been maintained.

Focusing and strengthening the core

  • Gaining momentum on Iron Ore Solutions:
    • Key growth projects are underway: +15 Mt at Vargem Grande and +15 Mt at Capanema are 96% and 83% complete and on track to start-up in 4Q24 and in mid-2025, respectively.
    • Vale signed, in July, a partnership to build an iron ore concentration plant in Sohar, Oman. With an initial production capacity of 12 Mtpa of high-grade iron ore concentrates, primarily suitable for direct reduction agglomerates, the plant will feed Vale's pellet plants and future briquette plants in the region. The start-up is expected in 2027. The partner will wholly own and operate the plant, and Vale will invest in the infrastructure to connect the concentration plant to its agglomeration facilities in the region. The concentration plant development is an important step in Vale's strategy to develop low-carbon solutions for the steel industry. Vale aims to replicate this asset-light investment model for metallics production in the Mega Hubs.
  • Building a unique Energy Transition Metals vehicle:
    • In April, Vale completed the strategic partnership with Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma'aden and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Manara invested US$ 2.5 billion for a 10% equity interest in Vale Base
      Metals Limited (VBM), the holding company of Vale's Energy Transition Metals business.

1 Related to the October 2023 4th buyback program for a total of 150 million shares.

2

  • In June, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PTVI) divestment obligation was concluded. In connection with that, the special license for PTVI was renewed until December 2035 with the possibility of an extension beyond that period. Vale Canada Limited now owns 33.9% of PTVI's shares and will continue to influence PTVI through nominations to the Board of Commissioners. Moreover, its offtake rights are preserved. Vale will deconsolidate PTVI and add its proportionate EBITDA starting in Q3.

Promoting sustainable mining

  • The B3/B4 dam decharacterization was completed in May. The dam, located in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, was classified with the highest emergency level in 2019. The B3/B4 dam was Vale's 14th upstream dam decharacterized since the Upstream Dam Decharacterization Program was created in 2019.
  • Vale has voluntarily adopted the international standard issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) for preparing and reporting financial information related to sustainability. The first report under the ISSB standard is expected to be released in 2025, based on the fiscal year of 2024.
  • Vale has published the TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) report for the year of 2023, presenting results of the application of the LEAP (Locate, Evaluate, Assess and Prepare) approach to our direct operations in Brazil.
  • Vale and Komatsu have signed an agreement to develop and test, in partnership with Cummins, Dual-Fuel haul trucks, powered by a mixture of ethanol and diesel. They will be the world's first trucks of their size, with payloads of 230 to 290 tons, to run on ethanol. The Dual Fuel Program will contribute to Vale's goal of reducing scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions (direct and indirect) by 33% by 2030 and becoming net-zero by 2050.

Reparation

  • The Brumadinho Integral Reparation Agreement continues to progress with 75% of the agreed-upon commitments completed and in accordance with the settlement deadlines. In addition, R$ 3.6 billion were paid in individual compensation since 2019.
  • In the Mariana reparation, Vale, alongside Samarco and BHP, is in advanced negotiations to seek a settlement of the obligations under the Framework Agreement, the Federal Public Prosecution Office Claim, and other claims by government entities relating to Samarco's Fundão dam failure. Vale remains fully committed to supporting the extensive ongoing remediation and compensation efforts in Brazil and is engaged in reaching mutually beneficial resolution for all parties. Renova continues to progress with its disbursements, which reached R$ 37 billion in the end of the quarter.

3

Adjusted EBITDA

US$ million

2Q24

2Q23

Net operating revenues

9,920

9,673

COGS

(6,349)

(5,940)

SG&A

(137)

(139)

Research and development

(189)

(165)

Pre-operating and stoppage expenses

(91)

(103)

Expenses related to Brumadinho & dam decharacterization

1

(271)

Other operational expenses¹

(208)

(65)

EBITDA from associates and JVs

253

229

Adjusted EBIT

3,200

3,219

Depreciation, amortization & depletion

793

779

Adjusted EBITDA

3,993

3,998

Proforma Adjusted EBITDA²

3,992

4,269

  • y/y

3%

7% -1% 15% -12% n.a. 220% 10%

-1%

2%

0%

-6%

1Q24

8,459

(5,367)

(140)

(156)

(92)

(41)

(142)

203

2,724

714

3,438

3,479

  • q/q

17%

18% -2% 21% -1% n.a. 46% 25%

17%

11%

16%

15%

1H24 1H23

18,379 18,107

(11,716) (10,889)

  1. (257)
  1. (304)
  1. (227)
  1. (382)
  1. (138)
    456 367

5,924 6,277

1,507 1,435

7,431 7,712

7,471 8,094

  • y/y

2%

8%

8%

13% -19%-90% 154% 24%

-6%

5%

-4%

-8%

  • Includes adjustment of US$ 83 million in 2Q24, US$ 67 million in 1Q24, US$ 150 million in 1H24, US$ 52 million in 2Q23 and US$ 87 million in 1H23, to reflect the performance of the streaming transactions at market price. ² Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho.

Proforma adjusted EBITDA- US$ million, 2Q24 vs. 2Q23

Sales & price realization

Volume sold - Minerals and metals

'000 metric tons

2Q24

2Q23

Iron ore

79,792

74,374

Iron ore fines

68,512

63,329

ROM

2,416

2,236

Pellets

8,864

8,809

Nickel

34

40

Copper¹

76

74

Gold as by-product ('000 oz)¹

98

88

Silver as by-product ('000 oz)¹

448

518

PGMs ('000 oz)

38

89

Cobalt (metric ton)

320

660

¹ Including sales originated from both nickel and copper operations.

4

∆ y/y

1Q24

7%

63,827

8%

52,546

8%

2,056

1%

9,225

-15%

33

3%

77

11%

97

-14%

433

-57%

73

-52%

465

∆ q/q

1H24

1H23

25%

143,619

130,032

30%

121,058

109,190

18%

4,471

3,900

-4%

18,089

16,942

4%

67

80

-1%

153

137

1%

194

159

3%

881

924

-48%

110

163

-31%

785

1,281

  • y/y
    10%
    11%
    15%
    7%

-16%

12%

22%

-5%

-32%

-39%

Average realized prices

US$/ton

2Q24

2Q23

Iron ore - 62% Fe reference price

111.8

111.0

Iron ore fines Vale CFR/FOB realized price

98.2

98.5

Pellets CFR/FOB (wmt)

157.2

160.4

Nickel

18,638

23,070

Copper2

9,187

6,986

Gold (US$/oz)12

2,368

2,082

Silver (US$/oz)2

27.8

24.0

Cobalt (US$/t)1

28,258

34,694

∆ y/y

1Q24

1%

123.6

0%

100.7

-2%

171.9

-19%

16,848

32%

7,632

14%

1,398

16%

23.0

-19%

28,096

∆ q/q

1H24

1H23

-10%

117.7

118.3

-2%

99.3

102.7

-9%

164.7

161.4

11%

17,758

24,162

20%

8,406

8,048

69%

2,224

1,975

21%

25.4

24.1

1%

29,586

33,790

  • y/y
    0%

-3% 2% -27%

4%

13%

5%

-12%

¹ Prices presented above were adjusted to reflect the market prices of products delivered related to the streaming transactions. 2 Including sales originated from both nickel and copper operations.

Costs

COGS by business segment

US$ million

2Q24

2Q23

∆ y/y

Iron Ore Solutions

4,951

4,282

16%

Energy Transition Metals

1,398

1,617

-14%

Others

-

41

-100%

Total COGS¹

6,349

5,940

7%

Depreciation

763

737

4%

COGS, ex-depreciation

5,586

5,203

7%

1Q24

4,006

1,361

-

5,367

678

4,689

  • q/q
    24%
    3%
    0%
    18%
    13%
    19%

1H24

1H23

8,957

7,572

2,759

3,237

-

80

11,716

10,889

1,441

1,350

10,275

9,539

  • y/y
    18%

-15%

-100%

8%

7%

8%

¹ COGS currency exposure in 2Q24 was as follows: 47.8% BRL, 46.7% USD, 5.3% CAD and 0.2% Other currencies.

Expenses

US$ million

2Q24

2Q23

SG&A

137

139

Administrative

116

118

Personnel

42

52

Services

41

30

Depreciation

9

14

Others

24

22

Selling

21

21

R&D

189

165

Pre-operating and stoppage expenses

91

103

Expenses related to Brumadinho and dam decharacterization

(1)

271

Other operating expenses

290

117

Total operating expenses

706

795

Depreciation

30

42

Operating expenses, ex-depreciation

676

753

  • y/y -1% -2%

-19%

37%

-36%

9%

0%

15%

-12%

n.a.

148%

-11%

-29%

-10%

1Q24

140

120

56

32

10

22

20

156

92

41

209

638

36

602

  • q/q -2% -3%

-25%

28%

-10%

9%

5%

21%

-1%

n.a.

39%

11%

-17%

12%

1H24

1H23

277

257

236 219

98 97

73 58

19 25

  1. 39
  1. 38

345 304

183 227

  1. 382
  1. 225

1,344 1,395

66 85

1,278 1,310

  • y/y
    8%
    8%
    1%

26%

-24%

18%

8%

13%

-19%

-90%

122%

-4%

-22%

-2%

5

Brumadinho

Impact of Brumadinho and Decharacterization in 2Q24

Provisions

EBITDA

FX and other

Provisions

US$ million

balance

Payments

balance

impact2

adjustments3

31mar24

30jun24

Decharacterization

3,211

(70)

(132)

(271)

2,738

Agreements & donations1

2,894

(14)

(265)

(203)

2,412

Total Provisions

6,105

(84)

(397)

(474)

5,150

Incurred Expenses

-

83

(83)

-

-

Total

6,105

(1)

(480)

(474)

5,150

  • Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. 2 Includes the revision of estimates for provisions and incurred expenses, including discount rate effect. 3 Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments.

Impact of Brumadinho and Decharacterization from 2019 to 2Q24

EBITDA

Provisions

US$ million

Payments

PV & FX adjust2

balance

impact

30jun24

Decharacterization

5,060

(1,847)

(475)

2,738

Agreements & donations1

9,099

(6,732)

45

2,412

Total Provisions

14,159

(8,579)

(430)

5,150

Incurred expenses

3,170

(3,170)

-

-

Others

180

(178)

(2)

-

Total

17,509

(11,927)

(432)

5,150

1 Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. 2 Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments.

Cash outflow of Brumadinho & Decharacterization commitments1,2:

Since 2019

Yearly

US$ billion

until 2Q24

2H24

2025

2026

2027

average

disbursed

2028-2035³

Decharacterization

1.8

0.3

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.2

Integral Reparation Agreement & other reparation provisions

6.7

0.6

0.9

0.6

0.2

0.14

Incurred expenses

3.2

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.45

Total

11.7

1.2

1.8

1.5

0.9

-

1 Estimate cash outflow for 2024-2035 period, given BRL-USD exchange rates of 5.5589. 2 Amounts stated without discount to present value, net of judicial deposits and inflation adjustments. 3 Estimate annual average cash flow for Decharacterization provisions in the 2028-2035 period is US$ 238 million per year. 4 Disbursements related to the Integral Reparation Agreement ending in 2031. 5 Disbursements related to incurred expenses ending in 2028.

6

Net income

Reconciliation of proforma EBITDA to net income

US$ million

2Q24

2Q23

∆ y/y

1Q24

∆ q/q

1H24

1H23

∆ y/y

Proforma Adjusted EBITDA

3,992

4,269

-6%

3,479

15%

7,471

8,094

-8%

Brumadinho and dam decharacterization

1

(271)

n.a.

(41)

n.a.

(40)

(382)

-90%

Adjusted EBITDA

3,993

3,998

0%

3,438

16%

7,431

7,712

-4%

Impairment reversal (impairment and disposals) of non-current

928

(118)

n.a.

(73)

n.a.

885

(70)

n.a.

assets, net 1

EBITDA from associates and JVs

(253)

(229)

10%

(203)

25%

(456)

(367)

24%

Equity results and net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

112

(31)

n.a.

116

-3%

198

(214)

n.a.

interests

Financial results

(1,252)

(157)

697%

(437)

186%

(1,689)

(687)

146%

Income taxes

34

(1,792)

n.a.

(448)

n.a.

(414)

(2,210)

-81%

Depreciation, depletion & amortization

(793)

(779)

2%

(714)

11%

(1,507)

(1,435)

5%

Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders

2,769

892

210%

1,679

65%

4,448

2,729

63%

1 Includes adjustments of US$ 83 million in 2Q24, US$ 67 million in 1Q24, US$ 150 million in 1H24, US$ 52 million in 2Q23 and US$ 87 million in 1H23, to reflect the performance of the streaming transactions at market price.

Financial results

US$ million

2Q24

2Q23

Financial expenses, of which:

(365)

(397)

Gross interest

(211)

(185)

Capitalization of interest

8

5

Others

(139)

(179)

Financial expenses (REFIS)

(23)

(38)

Financial income

78

106

Shareholder Debentures

(241)

321

Derivatives¹

(471)

563

Currency and interest rate swaps

(455)

558

Others (commodities, etc)

(16)

5

Foreign exchange and monetary variation

(253)

(750)

Financial result, net

(1,252)

(157)

¹ The cash effect of the derivatives was a gain of US$ 81 million in 2Q24.

  • y/y -8%14% 60%

-22%-39%-26% n.a n.a n.a n.a -66%

697%

1Q24

(339)

(171)

5

(145)

(28)

109

164

2

(14)

16

(373)

(437)

  • q/q

8%

23%

60% -4%-18%-28% n.a n.a

3,150%

n.a -32%

186%

1H24 1H23

  1. (717)
  1. (365)
    13 10
  1. (286)
  1. (76)

187 227

  1. 274
  1. 755
  1. 774

- (19)

  1. (1,226)
    (1,689) (687)
  • y/y -2%5% 30% -1%

-33%-18% n.a n.a n.a 0% -49%

146%

Main factors that affected net income in 2Q24 vs. 2Q23

2Q23 Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders

Changes to:

Proforma EBITDA

Brumadinho and dam decharacterization

Impairment & disposal of non-current assets

EBITDA from associates and JVs

Equity results and net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Financial results

Income taxes

Depreciation, depletion & amortization

2Q24 Net income attributable to Vale's shareholders

US$ million Comments

892

  1. Mainly due to higher costs and expenses, which were partially offset by higher iron ore sales.

272

1,046 Result on sale of subsidiary PTVI.

(24)

143

(1,095)

BRL depreciation; decrease in marked-to-market prices of

derivatives.

2Q23 impacted by the reversal of deferred income tax assets

1,826

related to Renova Foundation provisions following the Judicial

Reorganization.

(14)

2,769

7

CAPEX

Growth and sustaining projects execution

US$ million

2Q24

Growth projects

328

Iron Ore Solutions

293

Energy Transition Metals

33

Nickel

29

Copper

4

Energy and others

2

Sustaining projects

1,000

Iron Ore Solutions

613

Energy Transition Metals

372

Nickel

315

Copper

57

Energy and others

15

Total

1,328

2Q23

376

255

95

63

32

26

832

472

326

282

44

34

1,208

  • y/y -13% 15% -65% -54% -88% -92%

20%

30%

14%

12%

30%

-56%

10%

1Q24

367

320

39

32

7

8

1,028

681

328

274

54

19

1,395

∆ q/q

1H24

-11%

695

-8%

613

-15%

72

-9%

61

-43%

11

-75%

10

-3%

2,028

-10%

1,294

13%

700

15%

589

6%

111

-21%

34

-5%

2,723

1H23

702

491

167

83

84

44

1,636

984

589

486

103

63

2,338

  • y/y -1% 25%

-57%

-27%

-87%

-77%

24%

32%

19%

21%

8%

-46%

16%

Growth projects

Investments in growth projects totaled US$ 328 million in Q2, US$ 48 million lower y/y due to: (i) lower expenditures with the Salobo III copper project commissioning and (ii) the deconsolidation of PTVI investments, which were partially offset by higher disbursements in the Serra Sul 120 Mtpy iron ore project.

Growth projects progress indicator2

Projects

Capex 2Q24

Financial

Physical

Comments

progress1

progress

Iron Ore Solutions

Northern System 240 Mtpy

The railway works were completed. Tests are being conducted at the port

Capacity: 10 Mtpy

15

89%

99%2

and start-up has begun. Structural reinforcement of the mine's loading silo

Start-up: 1H23

has pushed silo load tests to 3Q24.

Capex: US$ 772 MM

Serra Sul 120 Mtpy3

The semi-mobile crushers are being put in place at the mine and the

Capacity: 20 Mtpy

130

41%

63%4

conveyor belts continue to be assembled. The transfer house, that

Start-up: 2H26

connects the mine to the Long-Distance Conveyor Belts, is being

Capex: US$ 2,844 MM

assembled. Civil construction at the plant should be finished by 4Q24.

Capanema's Maximization

Capacity: 18 Mtpy

68

60%

83%

The assembly of equipment, crushing machinery, and structures is on

Start-up: 1H25

schedule to be ready by Q3.

Capex: US$ 913 MM

Briquettes Tubarão5

Capacity: 6 Mtpy

Project scope review works were completed to improve standards and

Start-up: 4Q23 (Plant 1) | 1Q25 (Plant

15

82%

95%

operational synergies. Plant 2 is being commissioned with start-up for

2)

1Q25.

Capex: US$ 342 MM

Energy Transition Metals

Onça Puma 2nd Furnace

Capacity: 12-15 ktpy

30

29%

43%

The project is advancing according to plan. Detailed engineering is

Start-up: 2H25

substantially complete, and the assembly of the 2nd Furnace is in progress.

Capex: US$ 555 MM

  1. CAPEX disbursement until end of 2Q24 vs. CAPEX expected.
  2. Considering physical progress of mine, plant and logistics.
  3. The project consists of increasing the S11D mine-plant capacity by 20 Mtpy.
  4. With the supplementation of the CAPEX, the project start-up has been pushed from 2H24 to 1Q25.
  5. The project scope, CAPEX, physical progress and start-up were revised.

2 Pre-Operating expenses included in the total estimated capex information, according to the approvals from Vale´s Board of Directors.

8

Sustaining projects

Investments in sustaining our operations totaled US$ 1.0 billion in Q2, US$ 168 million higher y/y, mainly as a result of higher investments in equipment and asset reliability improvement projects in both the Iron Ore Solutions and the Energy Transition Metals businesses.

Sustaining projects progress indicator3

Projects

Capex 2Q24

Financial

Physical

Comments

progress1

progress

Iron Ore Solutions

Compact Crushing S11D

The first floor of the Primary Crushing Plant has been completed and

Capacity: 50 Mtpy

49

29%

43%

work has begun on the second floor. Civil construction for the second

Start-up: 2H26

crusher is progressing well. Conveyor belts of the Western Corridor were

Capex: US$ 755 MM

completed in 1H24 as planned.

N3 - Serra Norte

Capacity: 6 Mtpy

Installation License and Vegetation Suppression Authorization are

1

19%

18%

Start-up: 2H26

pending.

Capex: US$ 84 MM

VGR 1 plant revamp3

Capacity: 17 Mtpy

Start-up: 2H24

Capex: US$ 67 MM

Energy Transition Metals

Voisey's Bay Mine Extension

Capacity: 45 ktpy (Ni) and 20 ktpy (Cu)

Start-up: 1H212

Capex: US$ 2,940 MM

6

58%

96%

Project advancing well with start-up expected in the coming months.

R

eid Brook activities are largely complete, with the Powerhouse planned

to be fully commissioned and linked to the grid by 3Q24. Eastern Deeps

124

92%

96%

mine development is concluded and work on the Bulk Material Handling

s

ystem is ongoing. The full mine assets at Eastern Deeps are expected

to be in operation by the end of 2024.

  1. CAPEX disbursement until end of 2Q24 vs. CAPEX expected.
  2. In 2Q21, Vale achieved the first ore production of Reid Brook deposit, the first of two underground mines to be developed in the project. Eastern Deeps, the second deposit, has started to extract development ore from the deposit and is continuing its scheduled production ramp-up.
  3. VGR 1 is a program made up of three simultaneous projects, VGR I Waste Containment System, Water Adequacy and the VGR I Revam p, all aimed at boosting the recovery of production capacity. The progress data provided focuses on the program's main project, the VGR I Waste Containment System.

Sustaining capex by type - 2Q24

US$ million

Iron Ore

Energy Transition

Energy and

Total

Solutions

Materials

others

Enhancement of operations

358

182

1

541

Replacement projects

9

149

-

158

Filtration and dry stacking projects

28

-

-

28

Dam management

29

4

-

32

Other investments in dams and waste dumps

34

13

-

47

Health and Safety

48

17

2

67

Social investments and environmental protection

64

1

-

65

Administrative & Others

43

7

12

61

Total

613

372

15

1,000

3 Pre-Operating expenses included in the total estimated capex information, according to the approvals from Vale´s Board of Directors

9

Free cash flow

US$ million

2Q24

2Q23

Proforma EBITDA

3,992

4,269

Working capital

(1,111)

(598)

Brumadinho and decharacterization expenses

(480)

(723)

Income taxes and REFIS

(466)

(574)

Capex

(1,328)

(1,208)

Associates & JVs

(253)

(229)

Others

(532)

(161)

Free Cash Flow

(178)

776

Cash management and others

3,056

(572)

Increase/Decrease in cash & cash equivalents

2,878

204

  • y/y -6% 86%

-34%

-19%

10%

10%

230%

n.a

n.a

1311%

1Q24

3,479

1,468

(362)

(506)

(1,395)

(203)

(481)

2,000

(1,795)

205

  • q/q
    15%
    n.a
    33% -8% -5%25% 11%
    n.a
    n.a

1304%

Free Cash Flow generation was US$ 178 million negative in 2Q24, US$ 954 million lower y/y, mainly explained by a combination of (i) negative working capital (US$ 513 million lower y/y), (ii) lower proforma EBITDA (US$ 277 million lower y/y) and (iii) higher capital expenditures (US$ 120 million higher y/y).

In the quarter, the negative working capital variation was largely explained by: (i) higher concentration of payments to suppliers, (ii) higher execution of concessions contract obligations, and (iii) lower accounts receivables following the 4.3 Mt of iron ore sales accrued at the end of the quarter.

In 2Q24, Vale's cash & cash equivalents position was positively impacted by the proceeds received from Manara Minerals, following the strategic partnership at Vale Base Metals (US$ 2.455 billion), the PTVI divestment (US$ 155 million) and the net effect of liability management (US$ 560 million). In the quarter, Vale disbursed US$ 114 million to repurchase shares, as part of the 4th share buyback program.

Free Cash Flow - US$ million, 2Q24

10

