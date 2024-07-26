Free Cash Flow generation was US$ 178 million negative in 2Q24, US$ 954 million lower y/y, mainly explained by a combination of (i) negative working capital (US$ 513 million lower y/y), (ii) lower proforma EBITDA (US$ 277 million lower y/y) and (iii) higher capital expenditures (US$ 120 million higher y/y).

In the quarter, the negative working capital variation was largely explained by: (i) higher concentration of payments to suppliers, (ii) higher execution of concessions contract obligations, and (iii) lower accounts receivables following the 4.3 Mt of iron ore sales accrued at the end of the quarter.

In 2Q24, Vale's cash & cash equivalents position was positively impacted by the proceeds received from Manara Minerals, following the strategic partnership at Vale Base Metals (US$ 2.455 billion), the PTVI divestment (US$ 155 million) and the net effect of liability management (US$ 560 million). In the quarter, Vale disbursed US$ 114 million to repurchase shares, as part of the 4th share buyback program.

Free Cash Flow - US$ million, 2Q24

