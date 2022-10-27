Vale S A : Performance in 3Q22

Value creation and distribution

Dividends and interest on capital of US$ 3.1 billion paid in September, as part of our Shareholder Remuneration Policy.

Focusing and strengthening the core

Approval of the Bahodopi nickel project, in July. The project is expected to start-up in 2025. The RKEF front of the project is a partnership between PTVI, Tisco & Xinhai with 73 ktpy capacity. PTVI ownership in the processing facility is 49%, and 100% of the mine. The mine will supply ore in accordance with PTVI equity stake in the JV. The project estimated CAPEX is around US$2.2 billion 2 for the RKEF plant and around US$ 400 million for the mine.

Reorganization of base metals operations in Brazil to combine copper and nickel assets into two entities, enabling more efficient processes and management. Both copper and nickel assets will continue to be consolidated and wholly owned by Vale.

Approval for the construction of Onça Puma's 2 nd furnace, with an investment of US$ 555 million for a capacity addition of 12-15 ktpy of nickel. The project is expected to come online in 1H25.