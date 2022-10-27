Advanced search
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
70.91 BRL   -3.56%
05:54pBrazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains
RE
05:43pVale S A : Brgaap 3q22
PU
05:33pVale S A : Performance in 3Q22
PU
Vale S A : Performance in 3Q22

10/27/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Vale's performance in Q3 2022

Selected financial indicators

US$ million

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Net operating revenues

9,929

11,157

12,330

Total costs and expenses (ex-Brumadinho and de-characterization of dams)

(6,730)

(6,504)

(5,917)

Expenses related to Brumadinho event and de-characterization of dams

(336)

(280)

(161)

Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations

2,891

4,444

6,257

Adjusted EBIT margin (%)

29%

40%

51%

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

3,666

5,254

6,906

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

37%

47%

56%

Proforma adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹

4,002

5,534

7,077

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Vale's stockholders

4,455

4,093

5,477

Net debt ²

6,980

5,375

2,207

Capital expenditures

1,230

1,293

1,199

  • Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho and donations associated with COVID-19. ² Including leases (IFRS 16).

Highlights

Business Results

  • Proforma adjusted EBITDA from continued operations of US$ 4.002 billion, US$ 1.532 billion lower than 2Q22, mainly reflecting the decline in iron ore and nickel prices.
  • Free Cash Flow from Operations of US$ 2.164 billion, stable q/q, reaching a cash conversion of 54% of the proforma EBITDA, versus 41% in 2Q22. The better cash conversion is mainly explained by the positive impact of working capital in the quarter and the lower income tax paid.

Disciplined capital allocation

  • Capital expenditures of US$ 1.230 billion, including growth and sustaining investments, down US$ 63 million from 2Q22, mainly due to lower disbursement in Sol do Cerrado solar project due to equipment deliveries last quarter.
  • Gross debt and leases of US$ 12.204 billion as of September 30, 2022, US$ 404 million lower q/q, largely due to bank loans amortization (US$ 300 million).
  • Expanded Net Debt of US$ 13.3 billion, following a revision of its concept to be more aligned with market practices and better inform management on capital allocation decisions. The revision was to exclude operating and regulatory commitments yet keeping the target leverage range of US$ 10-20 billion.

1

Value creation and distribution

  • Dividends and interest on capital of US$ 3.1 billion paid in September, as part of our Shareholder Remuneration Policy.
  • Share buyback 25% complete, with around 126 million shares1 repurchased, for a total of US$ 1.9 billion, as of the date of this report.

Focusing and strengthening the core

  • Approval of the Bahodopi nickel project, in July. The project is expected to start-up in 2025. The RKEF front of the project is a partnership between PTVI, Tisco & Xinhai with 73 ktpy capacity. PTVI ownership in the processing facility is 49%, and 100% of the mine. The mine will supply ore in accordance with PTVI equity stake in the JV. The project estimated CAPEX is around US$2.2 billion2 for the RKEF plant and around US$ 400 million for the mine.
  • Reorganization of base metals operations in Brazil to combine copper and nickel assets into two entities, enabling more efficient processes and management. Both copper and nickel assets will continue to be consolidated and wholly owned by Vale.
  • Approval for the construction of Onça Puma's 2nd furnace, with an investment of US$ 555 million for a capacity addition of 12-15 ktpy of nickel. The project is expected to come online in 1H25.
  • Opening of the first phase of the C$ 945 million Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project in Sudbury, Canada. More than 12km of tunnels were developed to reunite the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine. Phase 1 is expected to nearly double ore production at Copper Cliff Mine, adding roughly 10 ktpy of contained nickel and 13 ktpy of copper.

New pact with society

  • The upstream dam de-characterization program is 40% concluded. Since 2019, Vale has eliminated 12 structures, 5 in 2022.
  • Emergency-levelremoval of 5 dams in Minas Gerais. The structures also received the declaration of stability (DCE), attesting the safety of the structures. Since the beginning of the year, 7 structures had their emergency level revoked.
  • Continued progress on the decarbonization agenda:
  • Sol do Cerrado solar project is commissioning, and its electrification will ramp up until July 2023. The solar park is comprised of 17 sub-parks with an installed capacity of 766 MWp, one of the largest solar energy projects in Latin America. The project meets 16% of Vale's electricity needs in Brazil in 2025 and is part of the initiatives to reduce 33% of scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.
  • Vale and the Germany steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pursue solutions focused on carbon-neutral steelmaking process. Since 2021, Vale engaged with around 30 ironmaking clients representing approximately 50% of company's Scope 3 emissions.
  • Vale received in Brazil and Indonesia two battery-powered 72t off-road trucks. Emissions from off-road trucks running on diesel represent about 9% of Vale's total scope 1 and 2 emissions. The electric trucks do not emit CO2 as they replace diesel with electricity from renewable sources. They also minimize the noise impact to the surrounding communities.

1Related to the April 2022 3rd buyback program for a total of 500 million shares. As reflected in our 3Q22 Financial Statement, until Sep 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately 119.6 million ordinary shares in the total amount of US$ 1.8 billion.

2 100% basis. Excluding contingency.

2

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

US$ million

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Net operating revenues

9,929

11,157

12,330

COGS

(6,301)

(5,950)

(5,472)

SG&A

(119)

(127)

(114)

Research and development

(170)

(151)

(135)

Pre-operating and stoppage expenses

(89)

(111)

(165)

Expenses related to Brumadinho event & de-characterization of dams

(336)

(280)

(161)

Expenses related to COVID-19 donations

-

-

(10)

Other operational expenses

(51)

(165)

(21)

Dividends and interests on associates and JVs

28

71

5

Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations

2,891

4,444

6,257

Depreciation, amortization & depletion

775

810

649

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

3,666

5,254

6,906

Proforma Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹

4,002

5,534

7,077

Discontinued operations - Coal

-

-

32

Adjusted EBITDA total

3,666

5,254

6,938

Proforma Adjusted EBITDA total¹

4,002

5,534

7,109

¹ Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho and COVID-19 donations.

Proforma EBITDA - 3Q22 vs. 2Q22

3

Sales & price realization

Volume sold - Minerals and metals

'000 metric tons

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Iron ore fines

65,381

62,769

66,185

ROM

3,668

1,550

540

Pellets

8,521

8,843

8,037

Nickel

44

39

42

Copper

71

52

65

Gold as by-product ('000 oz)

79

62

92

Silver as by-product ('000 oz)

346

391

210

PGMs ('000 oz)

65

46

11

Cobalt (metric ton)

569

450

538

Average realized prices

US$/metric ton

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Iron ore fines Vale CFR reference (dmt)

103.3

137.9

162.9

Iron ore fines Vale CFR/FOB realized price

92.6

113.3

127.2

Pellets CFR/FOB (wmt)

194.3

201.3

249.9

Nickel

21,672

26,221

18,211

Copper¹

6,479

6,411

7,933

Gold (US$/oz)

1,748

1,884

1,798

Silver (US$/oz)

17

21

24

Cobalt (US$/t)

49,228

81,915

56,859

¹ Considers operations in Salobo, Sossego and North Atlantic.

Costs

COGS by business segment

US$ million

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Ferrous Minerals

4,317

4,248

4,106

Base Metals

1,882

1,424

1,187

Others

102

278

179

Total COGS of continuing operations¹

6,301

5,950

5,472

Depreciation

752

777

603

COGS of continuing operations, ex-depreciation

5,549

5,173

4,869

¹ COGS currency exposure in 3Q22 was as follows: 50.9% USD, 42.0% BRL, 6.8% CAD and 0.3% Other currencies.

Expenses

Operating expenses

US$ million

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

SG&A

119

127

114

Administrative

103

103

90

Personnel

42

44

29

Services

28

30

29

Depreciation

9

12

11

Others

24

17

21

Selling

16

24

24

R&D

170

151

135

Pre-operating and stoppage expenses

89

111

165

Expenses related to Brumadinho event and de-characterization of

336

280

161

dams

Expenses related to COVID-19 donations

-

-

10

Other operating expenses

51

165

21

Total operating expenses

765

834

606

Depreciation

23

33

46

Operating expenses, ex-depreciation

742

801

560

4

Brumadinho

Impact of Brumadinho and De-characterization in 3Q22

Provisions balance

EBITDA

FX and other

Provisions

US$ million

Payments

balance

30jun22

impact

adjustments2

30sep22

De-characterization

3,544

35

(95)

(30)

3,454

Agreements & donations¹

3,680

141

(423)

(167)

3,231

Total Provisions

7,224

176

(518)

(197)

6,685

Incurred Expenses

-

160

(160)

-

-

Total

7,224

336

(678)

(197)

6,685

  • Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works.
    2 Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments.

Impact of Brumadinho and De-characterization from 2019 until 3Q22

US$ million

EBITDA

Payments

PV & FX

Provisions balance

impact

adjust ²

30/sep/22

De-characterization

5,038

(1,036)

(548)

3,454

Agreements & donations¹

8,524

(4,714)

(579)

3,231

Total Provisions

13,562

(5,750)

(1,127)

6,685

Incurred expenses

2,327

(2,327)

-

-

Others

122

-

-

-

Total

16,011

(8,077)

(1,127)

6,685

  • Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. ² Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:31:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
