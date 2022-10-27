Vale S A : Performance in 3Q22

Total costs and expenses (ex-Brumadinho and de-characterization of dams)
(6,730)
(6,504)
(5,917)
Expenses related to Brumadinho event and de-characterization of dams
(336)
(280)
(161)
Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations
2,891
4,444
6,257
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
29%
40%
51%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
3,666
5,254
6,906
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
37%
47%
56%
Proforma adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹
4,002
5,534
7,077
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Vale's stockholders
4,455
4,093
5,477
Net debt ²
6,980
5,375
2,207
Capital expenditures
1,230
1,293
1,199
Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho and donations associated with COVID-19. ² Including leases (IFRS 16).
Highlights
Business Results
Proforma adjusted EBITDA from continued operations of US$ 4.002 billion, US$ 1.532 billion lower than 2Q22, mainly reflecting the decline in iron ore and nickel prices.
Free Cash Flow from Operations of US$ 2.164 billion, stable q/q, reaching a cash conversion of 54% of the proforma EBITDA, versus 41% in 2Q22. The better cash conversion is mainly explained by the positive impact of working capital in the quarter and the lower income tax paid.
Disciplined capital allocation
Capital expenditures of US$ 1.230 billion, including growth and sustaining investments, down US$ 63 million from 2Q22, mainly due to lower disbursement in Sol do Cerrado solar project due to equipment deliveries last quarter.
Gross debt and leases of US$ 12.204 billion as of September 30, 2022, US$ 404 million lower q/q, largely due to bank loans amortization (US$ 300 million).
Expanded Net Debt of US$ 13.3 billion, following a revision of its concept to be more aligned with market practices and better inform management on capital allocation decisions. The revision was to exclude operating and regulatory commitments yet keeping the target leverage range of US$ 10-20 billion.
1
Value creation and distribution
Dividends and interest on capital of US$ 3.1 billion paid in September, as part of our Shareholder Remuneration Policy.
Share buyback 25% complete, with around 126 million shares1 repurchased, for a total of US$ 1.9 billion, as of the date of this report.
Focusing and strengthening the core
Approval of the Bahodopi nickel project, in July. The project is expected to start-up in 2025. The RKEF front of the project is a partnership between PTVI, Tisco & Xinhai with 73 ktpy capacity. PTVI ownership in the processing facility is 49%, and 100% of the mine. The mine will supply ore in accordance with PTVI equity stake in the JV. The project estimated CAPEX is around US$2.2 billion2 for the RKEF plant and around US$ 400 million for the mine.
Reorganization of base metals operations in Brazil to combine copper and nickel assets into two entities, enabling more efficient processes and management. Both copper and nickel assets will continue to be consolidated and wholly owned by Vale.
Approval for the construction of Onça Puma's 2nd furnace, with an investment of US$ 555 million for a capacity addition of 12-15 ktpy of nickel. The project is expected to come online in 1H25.
Opening of the first phase of the C$ 945 million Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project in Sudbury, Canada. More than 12km of tunnels were developed to reunite the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine. Phase 1 is expected to nearly double ore production at Copper Cliff Mine, adding roughly 10 ktpy of contained nickel and 13 ktpy of copper.
New pact with society
The upstream dam de-characterization program is 40% concluded. Since 2019, Vale has eliminated 12 structures, 5 in 2022.
Emergency-levelremoval of 5 dams in Minas Gerais. The structures also received the declaration of stability (DCE), attesting the safety of the structures. Since the beginning of the year, 7 structures had their emergency level revoked.
Continued progress on the decarbonization agenda:
Sol do Cerrado solar project is commissioning, and its electrification will ramp up until July 2023. The solar park is comprised of 17 sub-parks with an installed capacity of 766 MWp, one of the largest solar energy projects in Latin America. The project meets 16% of Vale's electricity needs in Brazil in 2025 and is part of the initiatives to reduce 33% of scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.
Vale and the Germany steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pursue solutions focused on carbon-neutral steelmaking process. Since 2021, Vale engaged with around 30 ironmaking clients representing approximately 50% of company's Scope 3 emissions.
Vale received in Brazil and Indonesia two battery-powered 72t off-road trucks. Emissions from off-road trucks running on diesel represent about 9% of Vale's total scope 1 and 2 emissions. The electric trucks do not emit CO2 as they replace diesel with electricity from renewable sources. They also minimize the noise impact to the surrounding communities.
1Related to the April 2022 3rd buyback program for a total of 500 million shares. As reflected in our 3Q22 Financial Statement, until Sep 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately 119.6 million ordinary shares in the total amount of US$ 1.8 billion.
2 100% basis. Excluding contingency.
2
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
US$ million
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Net operating revenues
9,929
11,157
12,330
COGS
(6,301)
(5,950)
(5,472)
SG&A
(119)
(127)
(114)
Research and development
(170)
(151)
(135)
Pre-operating and stoppage expenses
(89)
(111)
(165)
Expenses related to Brumadinho event & de-characterization of dams
(336)
(280)
(161)
Expenses related to COVID-19 donations
-
-
(10)
Other operational expenses
(51)
(165)
(21)
Dividends and interests on associates and JVs
28
71
5
Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations
2,891
4,444
6,257
Depreciation, amortization & depletion
775
810
649
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
3,666
5,254
6,906
Proforma Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹
4,002
5,534
7,077
Discontinued operations - Coal
-
-
32
Adjusted EBITDA total
3,666
5,254
6,938
Proforma Adjusted EBITDA total¹
4,002
5,534
7,109
¹ Excluding expenses related to Brumadinho and COVID-19 donations.
Proforma EBITDA - 3Q22 vs. 2Q22
3
Sales & price realization
Volume sold - Minerals and metals
'000 metric tons
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Iron ore fines
65,381
62,769
66,185
ROM
3,668
1,550
540
Pellets
8,521
8,843
8,037
Nickel
44
39
42
Copper
71
52
65
Gold as by-product ('000 oz)
79
62
92
Silver as by-product ('000 oz)
346
391
210
PGMs ('000 oz)
65
46
11
Cobalt (metric ton)
569
450
538
Average realized prices
US$/metric ton
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Iron ore fines Vale CFR reference (dmt)
103.3
137.9
162.9
Iron ore fines Vale CFR/FOB realized price
92.6
113.3
127.2
Pellets CFR/FOB (wmt)
194.3
201.3
249.9
Nickel
21,672
26,221
18,211
Copper¹
6,479
6,411
7,933
Gold (US$/oz)
1,748
1,884
1,798
Silver (US$/oz)
17
21
24
Cobalt (US$/t)
49,228
81,915
56,859
¹ Considers operations in Salobo, Sossego and North Atlantic.
Costs
COGS by business segment
US$ million
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Ferrous Minerals
4,317
4,248
4,106
Base Metals
1,882
1,424
1,187
Others
102
278
179
Total COGS of continuing operations¹
6,301
5,950
5,472
Depreciation
752
777
603
COGS of continuing operations, ex-depreciation
5,549
5,173
4,869
¹ COGS currency exposure in 3Q22 was as follows: 50.9% USD, 42.0% BRL, 6.8% CAD and 0.3% Other currencies.
Expenses
Operating expenses
US$ million
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
SG&A
119
127
114
Administrative
103
103
90
Personnel
42
44
29
Services
28
30
29
Depreciation
9
12
11
Others
24
17
21
Selling
16
24
24
R&D
170
151
135
Pre-operating and stoppage expenses
89
111
165
Expenses related to Brumadinho event and de-characterization of
336
280
161
dams
Expenses related to COVID-19 donations
-
-
10
Other operating expenses
51
165
21
Total operating expenses
765
834
606
Depreciation
23
33
46
Operating expenses, ex-depreciation
742
801
560
4
Brumadinho
Impact of Brumadinho and De-characterization in 3Q22
Provisions balance
EBITDA
FX and other
Provisions
US$ million
Payments
balance
30jun22
impact
adjustments2
30sep22
De-characterization
3,544
35
(95)
(30)
3,454
Agreements & donations¹
3,680
141
(423)
(167)
3,231
Total Provisions
7,224
176
(518)
(197)
6,685
Incurred Expenses
-
160
(160)
-
-
Total
7,224
336
(678)
(197)
6,685
Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. 2 Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments.
Impact of Brumadinho and De-characterization from 2019 until 3Q22
US$ million
EBITDA
Payments
PV & FX
Provisions balance
impact
adjust ²
30/sep/22
De-characterization
5,038
(1,036)
(548)
3,454
Agreements & donations¹
8,524
(4,714)
(579)
3,231
Total Provisions
13,562
(5,750)
(1,127)
6,685
Incurred expenses
2,327
(2,327)
-
-
Others
122
-
-
-
Total
16,011
(8,077)
(1,127)
6,685
Includes Integral Reparation Agreement, individual, labor and emergency indemnifications, tailing removal and containment works. ² Includes foreign exchange, present value and other adjustments
5
