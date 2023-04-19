Vale S A : Production and Sales Report 1Q23

Production and Sales Report 1Q23

Iron ore production increased 6% y/y due to a stronger performance at S11D and better weather conditions in Minas Gerais. Pellets production increased 20% y/y, driven by higher availability of pellet feed and lower maintenance activities.

Iron ore fines and pellets sales decreased 7% y/y due to loading restrictions in the Northern System during the rainy season and supply chain rebalancing after strong sales in 4Q22. Vale expects to offset this impact in the second half of the year keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.

Copper production increased 18% y/y, largely attributed to the improved operational performance of Sossego mine and the steady ramp-up of Salobo III. Copper sales were up 21% y/y, in line with higher production.

Nickel production decreased 10% y/y mainly due to the continued transitioning of Voisey's Bay mine to underground operations and slightly longer scheduled maintenance at Matsusaka refinery compared to 1Q22. Sudbury mines had strong performance in the quarter, reaching ore production rates of 11.8 ktpd in March, the highest rate since 2017. Nickel sales were strong with up 3% y/y growth.





Click here for full report