    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:09:06 2023-04-19 am EDT
75.91 BRL   -3.35%
Vale S A : Production and Sales Report 1Q23

04/19/2023 | 09:50am EDT
4/18/23
Business, Investors
Production and Sales Report 1Q23

Iron ore production increased 6% y/y due to a stronger performance at S11D and better weather conditions in Minas Gerais. Pellets production increased 20% y/y, driven by higher availability of pellet feed and lower maintenance activities.

Iron ore fines and pellets sales decreased 7% y/y due to loading restrictions in the Northern System during the rainy season and supply chain rebalancing after strong sales in 4Q22. Vale expects to offset this impact in the second half of the year keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.

Copper production increased 18% y/y, largely attributed to the improved operational performance of Sossego mine and the steady ramp-up of Salobo III. Copper sales were up 21% y/y, in line with higher production.

Nickel production decreased 10% y/y mainly due to the continued transitioning of Voisey's Bay mine to underground operations and slightly longer scheduled maintenance at Matsusaka refinery compared to 1Q22. Sudbury mines had strong performance in the quarter, reaching ore production rates of 11.8 ktpd in March, the highest rate since 2017. Nickel sales were strong with up 3% y/y growth.



Click here for full report

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 42 780 M - -
Net income 2023 12 921 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,28x
Yield 2023 6,89%
Capitalization 70 847 M 70 847 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,80 $
Average target price 19,38 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Vânia Maria Lima Neves Chief Technology Officer
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-12.39%70 847
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.09%46 734
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED0.30%8 725
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.15.44%5 198
NMDC LIMITED-8.81%4 010
BRADESPAR S.A.-3.52%2 057
