Vale's Q2 performance was marked by a significant 7.3% y/y increase in iron ore sales and consistent performance at S11D, achieving record production for a second quarter. On copper, Salobo production increased 8% y/y. On nickel, production sourced from Voisey's Bay increased 41% y/y on the back of VBME ramp-up.
Iron ore production reached 80.6 Mt in Q2, 1.9 Mt higher y/y, supported by a robust performance at S11D and Vargem Grande. This quarter's performance reinforces our confidence in achieving the upper end of the 2024 production guidance. Pellets production totaled 8.9 Mt, slightly lower y/y. Iron ore sales reached 79.8 Mt, 5.4 Mt (+7.3%) higher y/y.
Copper production totaled 78.6 kt, flat y/y, as a better performance at the Salobo 1&2 and Sossego plants was offset by the bi-annual maintenance in Sudbury.
Nickel production totaled 27.9 kt, 24% lower y/y, mainly reflecting the planned maintenance strategy at the nickel processing plants.
Vale S.A. is one of the world's leading metallurgy and mining groups. Revenues break down by family of products as follows:
- ferrous minerals and metals (80,2%): ferrous minerals (85.1% of revenues; 254 Mt sold in 2020), ferrous mineral granules (13.2%; 31.2 Mt), iron alloys and manganese (0.7%; 1.4 Mt), and other (1%);
- non-ferrous minerals and metals (17.9%): nickel, precious metals, and cobalt (69.7% of revenues; 211 Kt of nickel sold) and copper (30.3%; 247 Kt);
- coal (1.2%): metallurgical coal (2.9 Mt sold) and thermal coal (3 Mt);
- other (0.7%).
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (7.3%), the United States (2.6%), Americas (1.5%), China (57.8%), Japan (5.5%), Asia (8.2%), Europe (13.3%) and Middle East/Africa/Oceania (3.8%).