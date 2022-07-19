Vale S A : Production and Sales in 2Q22

Vale 80 years in Brazil On June 1, 2022, Vale completed 80 years of operations in Brazil, always with the purpose of improving life and transforming the future. VALE'S PRODUCTION AND SALES IN 2Q22

Production and sales in 2Q22 Rio de Janeiro, July 19th, 2022 Iron ore production increased 17% q/q to 74.1 Mt, mainly driven by the Southeastern and Southern Systems' solid performance into the dry season. Northern System production improved 4% q/q, benefiting from favorable weather seasonality with partial offset by one-off stockpiles homogenization activities in Ponta da Madeira to adjust for moisture levels.

one-off stockpiles homogenization activities in Ponta da Madeira to adjust for moisture levels. As a result of this one-off event, the sale of our Midwestern System (~3.5 Mt) and in order to account for greater flexibility in our production due to current market conditions, Vale is revising its annual production guidance for 2022 to 310-320 Mt. The revised guidance is in line with our value over volume philosophy.

Nickel production was 24% lower q/q mostly due to scheduled maintenance of our downstream facilities, which was partially offset by strong performance at Onça Puma. Mines operated in a steady pace through the quarter, with North Atlantic mines building up feedstock for planned mine-mill maintenance in 3Q22. Sales were largely in line q/q as inventories built in 1Q22 were sold in 2Q22.

mine-mill maintenance in 3Q22. Sales were largely in line q/q as inventories built in 1Q22 were sold in 2Q22. Copper production was in line with Q1 as the effect of Sossego SAG mill resumption in early June and stronger performance of Canadian mines were offset by both planned and corrective maintenance at Salobo plant.

As a result of a longer-than-expected maintenance at Sossego mill and additional maintenance at Salobo mill identified for 2022, Vale is revising its annual production guidance for Copper to 270-285 kt.

Production summary % change 000' metric tons 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 2Q22/1Q22 2Q22/2Q21 1H22/1H21 2022 Guidance Iron ore1 74,108 63,128 75,001 137,236 142,531 17.4% -1.2% -3.7% 310-320 Mt2 Pellets 8,672 6,924 8,008 15,596 14,295 25.2% 8.3% 9.1% 34-38 Mt Nickel 34.8 45.8 41.5 80.6 89.9 -24.0% -16.1% -10.3% 175-190 kt Copper 55.9 56.6 73.5 112.5 150.1 -1.2% -23.9% -25.0% 270-2852 kt Including third-party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Excluding Midwestern System volumes. Iron ore and copper production guidance were reviewed from 320 -335 Mt and 330-355 kt, respectively. Sales summary % change 000' metric tons 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 2Q22/1Q22 2Q22/2Q21 1H22/1H21 Iron ore1 64,318 52,347 65,849 116,665 123,906 22.9% -2.3% -5.8% Pellets 8,843 7,011 7,647 15,854 13,918 26.1% 15.6% 13.9% Nickel 39.3 39.0 47.4 78.3 95.4 0.8% -17.1% -17.9% Copper 51.5 50.3 74.2 101.8 145.4 2.4% -30.6% -30.0% 1 Including third-party purchases and run -of-mine. Excluding Midwestern System volumes . 2

Businesses' highlights in 2Q22 Iron Ore and Pellets operations • Northern System production improved Iron ore fines production (2Q22 vs. 1Q22) benefiting from better weather seasonality in June while still restricted by tie-in effects from the primary crushers' installation to process jaspilite materials at S11D, which was concluded in May. Moreover, production was negatively impacted by (i) one-off supply chain restrictions as result of changes in stockpile formation procedures in Ponta da Madeira Terminal to manage moisture level in some cargos produced at S11D during the rainy season; and (ii) the ongoing lower ROM availability, caused by slower licensing processes. Improvements in the performance of Southeastern System are mainly attributed to (i) higher production at Brucutu of products to be concentrated in Chinese beneficiation plants;

higher productivity at Itabira Complex, with the reassessment of tailings management solutions; and (iii) Timbopeba production improvement after the impact of the heavy rains in January and lower maintenance activities vs. 1Q22.

After being strongly impacted by heavy rains in 1Q22, production level at Southern System improved , driven by (i) better performance in all operations, especially at Vargem Grande and Mutuca; and (ii) higher third-party purchase.

, driven by (i) better performance in all operations, especially at Vargem Grande and Mutuca; and (ii) higher third-party purchase. Pellets production increased due to (i) lower maintenance activities at Oman plant; and

due to (i) lower maintenance activities at Oman plant; and higher pellet feed availability at Vargem Grande plant.

Iron ore fines and pellets sales totalled 73.2 Mt, 23% higher q/q, while all-in premium reached US$ 7.3/t 1 (vs. US$ 9.1/t in 1Q22). The higher pellet premiums 2 were offset by sales of high-silica ores. High-silica ores can be blended into BRBF, concentrated in China or sold separately. Vale sold a higher percentage of high-silica ores separately to anticipate sales and to benefit from 2Q22 higher market prices for such products. Vale´s supply-chain flexibility allows us to adjust its sales strategy according to market conditions. Iron ore premium of US$ 1.1/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 6.2/t. Including seasonal dividends received from our pellet's JVs in Q2 and Q4. 3