Vale S A : Production and Sales in 2Q22

On June 1, 2022, Vale completed 80 years of operations in Brazil, always with the purpose of improving life and transforming the future.
VALE'S PRODUCTION AND SALES IN 2Q22
www.vale.com
vale.ri@vale.com
Tel.: (5521) 3485-3900
Investor Relations Department
Ivan Fadel
André Werner
Mariana Rocha
Samir Bassil
B3: VALE3
NYSE: VALE
LATIBEX: XVALO
This press release may include statements about Vale's current expectations about future events or results (forward -looking statements). Many of those forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward -looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" "will" and "potential," among others. All forward - looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that these statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, factors related to: (a) the countries where Vale operates, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. Vale cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation. Vale undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward -looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports that Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and, in particular, the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20 -F.
1
Production and sales in 2Q22
Rio de Janeiro, July 19th, 2022
Iron ore production increased 17% q/q to 74.1 Mt, mainly driven by the Southeastern and Southern Systems' solid performance into the dry season. Northern System production improved 4% q/q, benefiting from favorable weather seasonality with partial offset by one-off stockpiles homogenization activities in Ponta da Madeira to adjust for moisture levels.
As a result of this one-off event, the sale of our Midwestern System (~3.5 Mt) and in order to account for greater flexibility in our production due to current market conditions, Vale is revising its annual production guidance for 2022 to 310-320 Mt. The revised guidance is in line with our value over volume philosophy.
Nickel production was 24% lower q/q mostly due to scheduled maintenance of our downstream facilities, which was partially offset by strong performance at Onça Puma. Mines operated in a steady pace through the quarter, with North Atlantic mines building up feedstock for planned mine-mill maintenance in 3Q22. Sales were largely in line q/q as inventories built in 1Q22 were sold in 2Q22.
Copper production was in line with Q1 as the effect of Sossego SAG mill resumption in early June and stronger performance of Canadian mines were offset by both planned and corrective maintenance at Salobo plant.
As a result of a longer-than-expected maintenance at Sossego mill and additional maintenance at Salobo mill identified for 2022, Vale is revising its annual production guidance for Copper to 270-285 kt.
Production summary
% change
000' metric tons
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1H22
1H21
2Q22/1Q22
2Q22/2Q21
1H22/1H21
2022
Guidance
Iron ore1
74,108
63,128
75,001
137,236
142,531
17.4%
-1.2%
-3.7%
310-320 Mt2
Pellets
8,672
6,924
8,008
15,596
14,295
25.2%
8.3%
9.1%
34-38 Mt
Nickel
34.8
45.8
41.5
80.6
89.9
-24.0%
-16.1%
-10.3%
175-190 kt
Copper
55.9
56.6
73.5
112.5
150.1
-1.2%
-23.9%
-25.0%
270-2852 kt
Including third-party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Excluding Midwestern System volumes.
Iron ore and copper production guidance were reviewed from 320 -335 Mt and 330-355 kt, respectively.
Sales summary
% change
000' metric tons
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1H22
1H21
2Q22/1Q22
2Q22/2Q21
1H22/1H21
Iron ore1
64,318
52,347
65,849
116,665
123,906
22.9%
-2.3%
-5.8%
Pellets
8,843
7,011
7,647
15,854
13,918
26.1%
15.6%
13.9%
Nickel
39.3
39.0
47.4
78.3
95.4
0.8%
-17.1%
-17.9%
Copper
51.5
50.3
74.2
101.8
145.4
2.4%
-30.6%
-30.0%
1 Including third-party purchases and run -of-mine. Excluding Midwestern System volumes .
2
Businesses' highlights in 2Q22
Iron Ore and Pellets operations
• Northern System production improved
Iron ore fines production (2Q22 vs. 1Q22)
benefiting from better weather seasonality in June while still restricted by tie-in effects from the primary crushers' installation to process jaspilite materials at S11D, which was concluded in May. Moreover, production was negatively impacted by (i) one-off supply
chain restrictions as result of changes in stockpile formation procedures in Ponta da Madeira Terminal to manage moisture level in some cargos produced at S11D during the rainy season; and (ii) the ongoing lower ROM availability, caused by slower licensing processes.
Improvements in the performance of Southeastern Systemare mainly attributed to (i) higher production at Brucutu of products to be concentrated in Chinese beneficiation plants;
higher productivity at Itabira Complex, with the reassessment of tailings management solutions; and (iii) Timbopeba production improvement after the impact of the heavy rains in January and lower maintenance activities vs. 1Q22.
After being strongly impacted by heavy rains in 1Q22,production level at Southern System improved, driven by (i) better performance in all operations, especially at Vargem Grande and Mutuca; and (ii) higher third-party purchase.
Pellets production increased due to (i) lower maintenance activities at Oman plant; and
higher pellet feed availability at Vargem Grande plant.
Iron ore fines and pellets sales totalled 73.2 Mt, 23% higher q/q, while all-in premium reached US$ 7.3/t1 (vs. US$ 9.1/t in 1Q22). The higher pellet premiums2were offset by sales ofhigh-silicaores.High-silicaores can be blended into BRBF, concentrated in China or sold separately. Vale sold a higher percentage ofhigh-silicaores separately to anticipate sales and to benefit from 2Q22 higher market prices for such products. Vale´ssupply-chainflexibility allows us to adjust its sales strategy according to market conditions.
Iron ore premium of US$ 1.1/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 6.2/t.
Including seasonal dividends received from our pellet's JVs in Q2 and Q4.
3
Nickel production (2Q22 vs. 1Q22)
Nickel operations
• Production from Sudbury sourced ore was lower q/q mainly due to a 28-day planned maintenance shutdown at the Copper Cliff Smelter and Refinery,which began in early April and reached full production again in June. Ontario mines' run rates improved during
Q2, allowing for an inventory build-up to cover for planned maintenance across the underground mines and at the Clarabelle mill in Q3.
Production from Thompson sourced ore was down q/qdue to scheduled maintenance during the quarter at Long Harbour Refinery.
Production from Voisey's Bay sourced ore was lower q/qas we proceed on the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of Ovoid mine andramp-upto full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project.
Meanwhile, consumption of feed from third parties is planned to stay higher than in recent years, aiming to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations. Finished nickel produced from third parties was lower q/q, as nickel downstream facilities were in maintenance.
Production of finished nickel from Indonesia source was lower q/q, mainly due to scheduled maintenance at the Clydach and Matsusaka refineries during the quarter, limiting their consumption of PTVI source ore, as well as the reallocation of direct matte sales to third parties from 2Q22 to 1Q22. Overall PTVI matte deliveries to downstream operations were reduced due to the planned furnace rebuild, which started in December 2021 and concluded in June 2022.Nickel-in-matteproduction decreased 9% q/q due to a full planned maintenance shutdown inearly-June.
Production at Onça Puma was higher q/q following maintenance works performed in 1Q22.
Nickel sales were relatively in line q/q, outpacing production by 13%, as a result of inventories strategy put in place in 1Q22 in order to fulfil sales commitments for 2Q22 as nickel refineries were in planned maintenance.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.