Vale's production and sales in 2Q24
Rio de Janeiro, July 16th, 2024
- Vale's Q2 performance was marked by a significant 7.3% y/y increase in iron ore sales and consistent performance at S11D, achieving record production for a second quarter. On copper, Salobo production increased 8% y/y. On nickel, production sourced from Voisey's Bay increased 41% y/y on the back of VBME ramp-up.
- Iron ore production reached 80.6 Mt in Q2, 1.9 Mt higher y/y, supported by a robust performance at S11D and Vargem Grande. This quarter's performance reinforces our confidence in achieving the upper end of the 2024 production guidance. Pellets production totaled 8.9 Mt, slightly lower y/y. Iron ore sales reached 79.8 Mt, 5.4 Mt (+7.3%) higher y/y.
- Copper production totaled 78.6 kt, flat y/y, as a better performance at the Salobo 1&2 and Sossego plants was offset by the bi-annual maintenance in Sudbury.
- Nickel production totaled 27.9 kt, 24% lower y/y, mainly reflecting the planned maintenance strategy at the nickel processing plants.
Production summary
000' metric tons
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
2024 guidance
Iron ore1
80,598
70,8263
13.8%
78,743
2.4%
151,424
145,517
4.1%
310-320 Mt
Pellets
8,895
8,467
5.1%
9,111
-2.4%
17,362
17,429
-0.4%
38-42 Mt2
Copper
78.6
81.9
-4.0%
78.8
-0.3%
160.5
145.9
10.0%
320-355 kt
Nickel
27.9
39.5
-29.4%
36.9
-24.4%
67.3
77.9
-13.6%
160-175 kt
- Including third - party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants.
- Iron ore agglomerates guidance, including iron ore pellets and briquettes .
- Restated from historical figures .
Sales summary
000' metric tons
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
Iron ore
79,792
63,826
25.0%
74,374
7.3%
143,618
130,032
10.4%
Fines1
68,512
52,546
30.4%
63,329
8.2%
121,058
109,190
10.9%
Pellets
8,864
9,225
-3.9%
8,809
0.6%
18,089
16,942
6.8%
ROM
2,416
2,056
17.5%
2,236
8.1%
4,471
3,900
14.6%
Copper
76.1
76.8
-0.9%
73.8
3.1%
152.9
136.5
12.0%
Nickel
34.3
33.1
3.6%
40.3
-14.9%
67.4
80.4
-16.2%
1 Including third - party purchases .
Price realization summary
US$/t
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
Iron ore fines (CFR/FOB, wmt)
98.2
100.7
-2.5%
98.5
-0.3%
99.3
102.7
-3.3%
Iron ore pellets (CFR/FOB, wmt)
157.2
171.9
-8.6%
160.4
-2.0%
164.7
161.4
2.0%
Copper1
9,202
7,687
19.7%
7,025
31.0%
8,456
8,123
4.1%
Nickel
18,638
16,848
10.6%
23,070
-19.2%
17,529
24,162
-27.5%
1 Average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego). Average realized copper price for all operations, inc luding copper sales originated from nickel operations, was US$ 9,187/t in 2Q24.
1
Business highlights in 2Q24
Iron Ore and Pellets operations
- Northern System: S11D achieved record production for a second quarter at 19.5 Mt, 0.4 Mt higher y/y, as a result of the ongoing asset reliability initiatives, which are ensuring greater operational stability. At Serra Norte, the lower production y/y was in line with the mine development plan.
-
Southeastern System: output was 0.6 Mt lower y/y, driven
by: (i) greater share of high-quality ore production in Brucutu, after the conversion of the plant to wet processing last year (with the Torto dam commissioning) and consequent higher mass loss in the process and (ii) planned maintenance of Conceição I plant at the Itabira Complex. These effects were partially offset by higher third-party purchases.
- Southern System: production increased by 3.0 Mt y/y,
mainly driven by: (i) solid operational performance at the Vargem Grande Complex and (ii) improved performance at the Paraopeba Complex, especially at the Viga plant, considering maintenance carried out in 2Q23.
Iron ore production, Mt (2Q24 vs. 2Q23)
Iron ore production-to-sales, Mt (2Q24)
- Pellets: production was slightly lower, down 0.2 Mt y/y, driven by lower pellet feed availability at the Vargem Grande plant and maintenance at the São Luis plant.
- Iron ore sales increased by 5.4 Mt y/y, totaling 79.8 Mt. The robust sales performance in the quarter was supported by strong shipments, as well as by the sale of inventories from previous periods. Sales of high-silica products in the product mix continued to increase as per our tactical value creation strategy, considering market conditions.
- The all-inpremium totaled US$ -0.1/t1, US$ 2.3/t lower q/q, as a result of the increase of high-silica product sales. In the 2H24, Vale expects a larger share of premium products (e.g. IOCJ and BRBF) in the sales mix, due to higher production from the Northern System, potentially supporting all-in premiums.
- The average realized iron ore fines price was US$ 98.2/t, US$ 2.5/t lower q/q, largely impacted by lower iron ore prices and lower quality premiums, which were partially offset by the positive effect of pricing mechanisms. The average realized iron ore pellet price was US$ 157.2/t, US$ 14.7/t lower q/q, due to lower iron ore prices.
1 Iron ore fines premium of US$ -3.26/t and the weighted average contribution of the pellet business of US$ 3.13/t. 2
Copper operations
• Salobo: copper production increased by 3.3 kt y/y mainly as a
Copper production, kt (2Q24 vs. 2Q23)
result of increased plant productivity at Salobo 1&2. Sequential
production decreased by 2.4 kt, mainly due to the fire that damaged
the conveyor belt at Salobo 3 in June. The repair works are ongoing,
and the Salobo 3 plant is expected to resume in August.
- Sossego: copper production increased by 0.3 kt y/y mainly because of higher head grades at the mill. In the quarter, the Sossego mining operations were halted with the temporary suspension of the operational license. The license was reinstated, and the mining operations resumed on June 28th.
-
Canada: copper production decreased by 3.8 kt y/y, as a result of the scheduled bi-annual Smelter and Refinery maintenance period and subsequent extended ramp-up. This was partially offset by gains from higher-grade copper at
Voisey's Bay and will be further mitigated in Q3, as planned maintenance at the Clarabelle mill was in part advanced into Q2.
- Payable copper sales2 totaled 76.1 kt in the quarter, up 2.3 kt y/y, as lower production was offset by inventory sales.
- The average copper realized price was US$ 9,202/t, 20% higher q/q, mainly due to higher LME prices.
2 Sales volumes are lower than production volumes due to payable copper vs. contained copper: part of the copper contained in the concentrates is lost in the smelting and refining process, hence payable quantities of copper are approximately 3.5% lower than contained volumes.
3
Nickel operations
• Sudbury-sourced ore: finished nickel production
Nickel production, kt (2Q24 vs. 2Q23)
decreased by 7.0 kt y/y, impacted by the planned biannual maintenance and subsequent ramp-up,which took an additional two weeks to complete. The operations were re-establishedon June 11th, and no additional impact is expected in Q3. Sudbury mines performed well in the quarter with a 6% increase in ore production y/y.
-
Thompson-sourcedore: finished nickel production
was 0.5 kt lower y/y, mainly because the Thompson material is being processed entirely at Long Harbour, whereas last year the material was processed at both Long Harbour and Sudbury.
- Voisey's Bay-sourced ore: finished nickel production increased by 0.7 kt y/y, driven by the availability of Voisey's
Bay-sourced feed at Long Harbour. Contained nickel in ore mined at Voisey's Bay increased by 42% y/y as the underground mines continued to ramp up.
- Third-partyfeed: finished nickel production decreased by 2.4 kt y/y, as planned. The consumption of third-partyfeed is in line with the strategy to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations.
- Indonesia-sourcedmaterial: finished nickel production increased by 3.0 kt y/y, mainly reflecting the robust performance of the Indonesia-Matsusaka-Clydachflowsheet. Nickel in matte production at PTVI was 16.6 kt in the quarter, representing a 0.3 kt decrease y/y, as PTVI conducted planned maintenance at the kiln and furnace in Q2.
- Onça Puma: nickel production decreased by 2.7 kt y/y, impacted by the furnace rebuild works that began in 4Q23. The rebuild concluded and the first metal production occurred in mid-May.
- Nickel sales totaled 34.3 kt in the quarter, 6.0 kt lower y/y. The y/y decrease was in line with lower production levels. In the quarter, nickel sales were 6.4 kt higher than production as a result of the sales of inventories built in Q1, as planned.
- The average nickel realized price was US$ 18,638/t, up 11% q/q, in line with the variations in LME reference nickel prices.
4
ANNEX 1 - Production and sales summary
Iron ore
000' metric tons
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
Northern System
39,534
35,929
10.0%
40,157
-1.6%
75,463
75,928
-0.6%
Serra Norte and Serra Leste
20,012
18,218
9.8%
21,000
-4.7%
38,230
40,450
-5.5%
S11D
19,522
17,711
10.2%
19,156
1.9%
37,233
35,477
4.9%
Southeastern System
21,228
19,5514
8.6%
21,795
-2.6%
40,779
40,399
0.9%
Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)
8,003
7,599
5.3%
8,362
-4.3%
15,602
15,801
-1.3%
Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)
6,152
6,3974
-3.8%
6,537
-5.9%
12,550
11,948
5.0%
Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)
7,073
5,555
27.3%
6,895
2.6%
12,628
12,648
-0.2%
Southern System
19,836
15,347
29.3%
16,791
18.1%
35,183
29,191
20.5%
Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others)
7,970
6,525
22.1%
7,483
6.5%
14,495
11,809
22.7%
Vargem Grande (VGR, Pico and others)
11,866
8,822
34.5%
9,308
27.5%
20,688
17,382
19.0%
IRON ORE PRODUCTION1
80,598
70,8264
13.8%
78,743
2.4%
151,424
145,517
4.1%
OWN PRODUCTION
73,282
65,0134
12.7%
73,200
0.1%
138,295
136,511
1.3%
THIRD-PARTY PURCHASES
7,316
5,813
25.9%
5,723
27.8%
13,129
9,007
45.8%
IRON ORE SALES
79,792
63,826
25.0%
74,374
7.3%
143,618
130,032
10.4%
FINES SALES2
68,512
52,546
30.4%
63,329
8.2%
121,058
109,190
10.9%
IOCJ
13,180
9,4004
40.2%
13,626
-3.3%
22,581
24,841
-9.1%
BRBF
30,528
25,9154
17.8%
32,335
-5.6%
56,443
52,681
7.1%
Pellet feed - China (PFC1)3
3,337
2,536
31.6%
3,189
4.6%
5,873
5,821
0.9%
Lump
1,782
1,809
-1.5%
1,865
-4.5%
3,591
3,259
10.2%
High-silica products
13,767
8,3434
65.0%
6,424
114.3%
22,110
11,960
84.9%
Other fines (60-62% Fe)
5,917
4,543
30.2%
5,889
0.5%
10,460
10,628
-1.6%
PELLET SALES
8,864
9,225
-3.9%
8,809
0.6%
18,089
16,942
6.8%
ROM SALES
2,416
2,056
17.5%
2,236
8.1%
4,471
3,900
14.6%
SALES FROM 3RD PARTY PURCHASE
7,122
5,648
26.1%
5,572
27.8%
12,770
9,117
40.1%
- Including third party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants . Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 62.0%, alumina 1.4% and silica 6.5% in 2Q24.
- Including third - party purchases .
- Products concentrated in Chinese facilities .
- Restated from historical figures .
Pellets
000' metric tons
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
Northern System
489
766
-36.2%
665
-26.5%
1,256
1,449
-13.3%
São Luis
489
766
-36.2%
665
-26.5%
1,256
1,449
-13.3%
Southeastern System
4,789
4,852
-1.3%
4,633
3.4%
9,642
9,301
3.7%
Itabrasco (Tubarão 3)
761
557
36.6%
1,004
-24.2%
1,319
1,955
-32.5%
Hispanobras (Tubarão 4)
729
688
6.0%
57
1,178.9%
1,417
57
2,386.0%
Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6)
1,261
1,153
9.4%
1,130
11.6%
2,415
2,338
3.3%
Kobrasco (Tubarão 7)
489
852
-42.6%
800
-38.9%
1,341
1,748
-23.3%
Tubarão 8
1,549
1,601
-3.2%
1,642
-5.7%
3,150
3,204
-1.7%
Southern System
1,058
1,219
-13.2%
1,200
-11.8%
2,277
2,347
-3.0%
Fábrica
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vargem Grande
1,058
1,219
-13.2%
1,200
-11.8%
2,277
2,347
-3.0%
Oman
2,557
1,629
57.0%
2,613
-2.1%
4,187
4,332
-3.3%
PELLET PRODUCTION
8,895
8,467
5.1%
9,111
-2.4%
17,362
17,429
-0.4%
PELLET SALES
8,864
9,225
-3.9%
8,809
0.6%
18,089
16,942
6.8%
5
Copper - Finished production by source
000' metric tons
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
Brazil
61.3
60.6
1.2%
57.7
6.2%
122.0
103.8
17.5%
Salobo
46.0
48.4
-5.0%
42.7
7.7%
94.4
75.5
25.0%
Sossego
15.3
12.3
24.4%
15.0
2.0%
27.6
28.3
-2.5%
Canada
17.3
21.3
-18.8%
21.1
-18.0%
38.6
42.1
-8.3%
Sudbury
13.9
16.8
-17.3%
16.7
-16.8%
30.7
33.0
-7.0%
Thompson
-
0.4
-100.0%
0.05
-100.0%
0.4
0.2
100.0%
Voisey's Bay
2.7
2.7
-
2.2
22.7%
5.4
4.3
25.6%
Feed from third parties1
0.7
1.3
-46.2%
2.1
-66.7%
2.0
4.6
-56.5%
COPPER PRODUCTION
78.6
81.9
-4.0%
78.8
-0.3%
160.5
145.9
10.0%
COPPER SALES
76.1
76.8
-0.9%
73.8
3.1%
152.9
136.5
12.0%
Copper Sales Brazil
58.2
56.4
3.2%
52.7
10.4%
114.6
95.9
19.5%
Copper Sales Canada
18.0
20.4
-11.8%
21.0
-14.3%
38.4
40.5
-5.2%
1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into copper in our Canadian operation.
Nickel
000' metric tons
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
FINISHED PRODUCTION BY SOURCE
Canada
7.3
16.9
-56.8%
14.23
-48.6%
24.2
30.43
-20.4%
Sudbury
3.1
10.2
-69.6%
10.13
-69.3%
13.3
19.63
-32.1%
Thompson
1.8
2.4
-25.0%
2.33
-21.7%
4.1
4.83
-14.6%
Voisey's Bay
2.4
4.4
-45.5%
1.7
41.2%
6.8
6.1
11.5%
Indonesia
16.2
18.7
-13.4%
13.2
22.7%
34.9
27.2
28.3%
Brazil
3.0
-
n.m.
5.7
-47.4%
3.0
10.6
-71.7%
Feed from third-parties1
1.4
3.8
-63.2%
3.83
-63.2%
5.2
9.73
-46.4%
FINISHED PRODUCTION BY SITE
Sudbury
4.6
13.8
-66.7%
14.6
-68.5%
18.4
28.6
-35.7%
Voisey's Bay & Long Harbour
4.2
7.7
-45.5%
3.8
10.5%
11.8
12.5
-5.6%
Onça Puma
3.0
-
n.m.
5.7
-47.4%
3.0
10.6
-71.7%
Clydach
5.5
10.2
-46.1%
4.1
34.1%
15.7
12.3
27.6%
Matsusaka
6.3
3.3
90.9%
5.4
16.7%
9.6
7.3
31.5%
Others2
4.3
4.5
-4.4%
3.3
30.3%
8.9
6.6
34.8%
NICKEL PRODUCTION
27.9
39.5
-29.4%
36.9
-24.4%
67.3
77.9
-13.6%
NICKEL SALES
34.3
33.1
3.6%
40.3
-14.9%
67.4
80.4
-16.2%
1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into finished nickel in our Canadian operations . 2 Includes intermediates produced in Thompson and PTVI, tolling and others .
3 Restated from historical figures .
Energy Transition Metals by-products - Finished production
2Q24
1Q24
∆ q/q
2Q23
∆ y/y
1H24
1H23
∆ y/y
COBALT (metric tons)
189
482
-60.8%
361
-47.6%
671
958
-30.0%
PLATINUM (000' oz troy)
17
30
-43.3%
36
-52.8%
47
70
-32.9%
PALLADIUM (000' oz troy)
24
39
-38.5%
46
-47.8%
63
86
-26.7%
GOLD (000' oz troy)1
102
104
-1.9%
91
12.1%
206
170
21.2%
TOTAL BY-PRODUCTS (000' metric tons Cu eq.)2 3
31
38
18.4%
39
-20.5%
69
73
-5.5%
1
Includes Gold from Copper and Nickel operations .
2
Includes Iridium, Rhodium, Ruthenium and Silver.
3
Copper equivalent tons calculated using average market metal prices for each quarter. Market reference prices: for copper and cobalt: LME spot; for Gold, Silver,
Platinum, and Palladium: Bloomberg; for other PGMs: Johnson Matthey .
6
ANNEX 2 - Energy Transition Metals: Maintenance scheduled in 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Copper operations
Salobo
Salobo I&II
< 1 week
1 week
1 week
1 week
Salobo III
< 1 week
3 weeks
5 weeks
1 week
Sossego
Sossego
4.5 weeks
4 weeks
1.5 weeks
1.5 week
Nickel operations
Sudbury
Coleman
4.5 weeks
Creighton
1 week
5.5 weeks
Copper Cliff North
4 weeks
Copper Cliff South
2 weeks
Garson
4 weeks
Totten
2 weeks
Clarabelle mill
1 week
3.5 weeks
Sudbury Smelter
7 weeks
Sudbury Refinery
6 weeks
Port Colborne (Ni, Co &
6 weeks
PGMs)
Thompson
Thompson mine
4.5 weeks
Thompson mill
4.5 weeks
Voisey's Bay & Long Harbour
Voisey's Bay
2.5 weeks
1 week
Long Harbour Refinery
4.5 weeks
Standalone Refineries
Clydach
5.5 weeks
Matsusaka
6.5 weeks
Indonesia
PTVI (furnaces/kilns only)
0 weeks
1.5 weeks
1 weeks
<1 week
Brazil
Onça Puma
11 weeks1
<1 week
<1 week
<1 week
1 Refers to the furnace rebuild. The ramp up after maintenance is not included in the number of weeks.
Note: The maintenance schedule may be deliberately adjusted if it proves beneficial for operations and the overall business . The number of weeks is rounded to 0.0 or 0.5 and may involve m ore than one maintenance activity within the quarter .
7
