Vale's production and sales in 2Q24 Rio de Janeiro, July 16th, 2024 Vale's Q2 performance was marked by a significant 7.3% y/y increase in iron ore sales and consistent performance at S11D, achieving record production for a second quarter. On copper, Salobo production increased 8% y/y. On nickel, production sourced from Voisey's Bay increased 41% y/y on the back of VBME ramp-up.

ramp-up. Iron ore production reached 80.6 Mt in Q2, 1.9 Mt higher y/y, supported by a robust performance at S11D and Vargem Grande. This quarter's performance reinforces our confidence in achieving the upper end of the 2024 production guidance. Pellets production totaled 8.9 Mt, slightly lower y/y. Iron ore sales reached 79.8 Mt, 5.4 Mt (+7.3%) higher y/y.

Copper production totaled 78.6 kt, flat y/y, as a better performance at the Salobo 1&2 and Sossego plants was offset by the bi-annual maintenance in Sudbury.

bi-annual maintenance in Sudbury. Nickel production totaled 27.9 kt, 24% lower y/y, mainly reflecting the planned maintenance strategy at the nickel processing plants. Production summary 000' metric tons 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y 2024 guidance Iron ore1 80,598 70,8263 13.8% 78,743 2.4% 151,424 145,517 4.1% 310-320 Mt Pellets 8,895 8,467 5.1% 9,111 -2.4% 17,362 17,429 -0.4% 38-42 Mt2 Copper 78.6 81.9 -4.0% 78.8 -0.3% 160.5 145.9 10.0% 320-355 kt Nickel 27.9 39.5 -29.4% 36.9 -24.4% 67.3 77.9 -13.6% 160-175 kt Including third - party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Iron ore agglomerates guidance, including iron ore pellets and briquettes . Restated from historical figures . Sales summary 000' metric tons 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y Iron ore 79,792 63,826 25.0% 74,374 7.3% 143,618 130,032 10.4% Fines1 68,512 52,546 30.4% 63,329 8.2% 121,058 109,190 10.9% Pellets 8,864 9,225 -3.9% 8,809 0.6% 18,089 16,942 6.8% ROM 2,416 2,056 17.5% 2,236 8.1% 4,471 3,900 14.6% Copper 76.1 76.8 -0.9% 73.8 3.1% 152.9 136.5 12.0% Nickel 34.3 33.1 3.6% 40.3 -14.9% 67.4 80.4 -16.2% 1 Including third - party purchases . Price realization summary US$/t 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y Iron ore fines (CFR/FOB, wmt) 98.2 100.7 -2.5% 98.5 -0.3% 99.3 102.7 -3.3% Iron ore pellets (CFR/FOB, wmt) 157.2 171.9 -8.6% 160.4 -2.0% 164.7 161.4 2.0% Copper1 9,202 7,687 19.7% 7,025 31.0% 8,456 8,123 4.1% Nickel 18,638 16,848 10.6% 23,070 -19.2% 17,529 24,162 -27.5% 1 Average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego). Average realized copper price for all operations, inc luding copper sales originated from nickel operations, was US$ 9,187/t in 2Q24. 1

Business highlights in 2Q24 Iron Ore and Pellets operations Northern System: S11D achieved record production for a second quarter at 19.5 Mt, 0.4 Mt higher y/y , as a result of the ongoing asset reliability initiatives, which are ensuring greater operational stability. At Serra Norte, the lower production y/y was in line with the mine development plan.

Southeastern System: output was 0.6 Mt lower y/y , driven

by: (i) greater share of high-quality ore production in Brucutu, after the conversion of the plant to wet processing last year (with the Torto dam commissioning) and consequent higher mass loss in the process and (ii) planned maintenance of Conceição I plant at the Itabira Complex. These effects were partially offset by higher third-party purchases. Southern System: production increased by 3.0 Mt y/y ,

mainly driven by: (i) solid operational performance at the Vargem Grande Complex and (ii) improved performance at the Paraopeba Complex, especially at the Viga plant, considering maintenance carried out in 2Q23. Iron ore production, Mt (2Q24 vs. 2Q23) Iron ore production-to-sales, Mt (2Q24) Pellets: production was slightly lower, down 0.2 Mt y/y , driven by lower pellet feed availability at the Vargem Grande plant and maintenance at the São Luis plant.

, US$ 2.3/t lower q/q, as a result of the increase of high-silica product sales. In the 2H24, Vale expects a larger share of premium products (e.g. IOCJ and BRBF) in the sales mix, due to higher production from the Northern System, potentially supporting all-in premiums. The average realized iron ore fines price was US$ 98.2/t , US$ 2.5/t lower q/q, largely impacted by lower iron ore prices and lower quality premiums, which were partially offset by the positive effect of pricing mechanisms. The average realized iron ore pellet price was US$ 157.2/t , US$ 14.7/t lower q/q, due to lower iron ore prices. 1 Iron ore fines premium of US$ -3.26/t and the weighted average contribution of the pellet business of US$ 3.13/t. 2

Copper operations • Salobo: copper production increased by 3.3 kt y/y mainly as a Copper production, kt (2Q24 vs. 2Q23) result of increased plant productivity at Salobo 1&2. Sequential production decreased by 2.4 kt, mainly due to the fire that damaged the conveyor belt at Salobo 3 in June. The repair works are ongoing, and the Salobo 3 plant is expected to resume in August. Sossego: copper production increased by 0.3 kt y/y mainly because of higher head grades at the mill. In the quarter, the Sossego mining operations were halted with the temporary suspension of the operational license. The license was reinstated, and the mining operations resumed on June 28 th .

, as a result of the scheduled bi-annual Smelter and Refinery maintenance period and subsequent extended ramp-up. This was partially offset by gains from higher-grade copper at Voisey's Bay and will be further mitigated in Q3, as planned maintenance at the Clarabelle mill was in part advanced into Q2. Payable copper sales 2 totaled 76.1 kt in the quarter, up 2.3 kt y/y , as lower production was offset by inventory sales.

totaled kt in the quarter, up kt y/y The average copper realized price was US$ 9,202 /t, 20 % higher q/q , mainly due to higher LME prices. 2 Sales volumes are lower than production volumes due to payable copper vs. contained copper: part of the copper contained in the concentrates is lost in the smelting and refining process, hence payable quantities of copper are approximately 3.5% lower than contained volumes. 3

Nickel operations • Sudbury-sourced ore: finished nickel production Nickel production, kt (2Q24 vs. 2Q23) decreased by 7.0 kt y/y, impacted by the planned biannual maintenance and subsequent ramp-up,which took an additional two weeks to complete. The operations were re-establishedon June 11th, and no additional impact is expected in Q3. Sudbury mines performed well in the quarter with a 6% increase in ore production y/y. Thompson-sourced ore: finished nickel production

ore: finished nickel production , mainly because the Thompson material is being processed entirely at Long Harbour, whereas last year the material was processed at both Long Harbour and Sudbury. Voisey's Bay-sourced ore: finished nickel production increased by 0.7 kt y/y , driven by the availability of Voisey's

Bay-sourced ore: finished nickel production increased by 0.7 kt y/y Bay-sourced feed at Long Harbour. Contained nickel in ore mined at Voisey's Bay increased by 42% y/y as the underground mines continued to ramp up. Third-party feed: finished nickel production decreased by 2.4 kt y/y , as planned. The consumption of third-party feed is in line with the strategy to maximize the utilization and performance of our downstream operations.

material: finished nickel production increased by 3.0 kt y/y Onça Puma: nickel production decreased by 2.7 kt y/y , impacted by the furnace rebuild works that began in 4Q23. The rebuild concluded and the first metal production occurred in mid-May.

. The y/y decrease was in line with lower production levels. In the quarter, nickel sales were 6.4 kt higher than production as a result of the sales of inventories built in Q1, as planned. The average nickel realized price was US$ 18,638/t, up 11% q/q , in line with the variations in LME reference nickel prices. 4

ANNEX 1 - Production and sales summary Iron ore 000' metric tons 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y Northern System 39,534 35,929 10.0% 40,157 -1.6% 75,463 75,928 -0.6% Serra Norte and Serra Leste 20,012 18,218 9.8% 21,000 -4.7% 38,230 40,450 -5.5% S11D 19,522 17,711 10.2% 19,156 1.9% 37,233 35,477 4.9% Southeastern System 21,228 19,5514 8.6% 21,795 -2.6% 40,779 40,399 0.9% Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others) 8,003 7,599 5.3% 8,362 -4.3% 15,602 15,801 -1.3% Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others) 6,152 6,3974 -3.8% 6,537 -5.9% 12,550 11,948 5.0% Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others) 7,073 5,555 27.3% 6,895 2.6% 12,628 12,648 -0.2% Southern System 19,836 15,347 29.3% 16,791 18.1% 35,183 29,191 20.5% Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others) 7,970 6,525 22.1% 7,483 6.5% 14,495 11,809 22.7% Vargem Grande (VGR, Pico and others) 11,866 8,822 34.5% 9,308 27.5% 20,688 17,382 19.0% IRON ORE PRODUCTION1 80,598 70,8264 13.8% 78,743 2.4% 151,424 145,517 4.1% OWN PRODUCTION 73,282 65,0134 12.7% 73,200 0.1% 138,295 136,511 1.3% THIRD-PARTY PURCHASES 7,316 5,813 25.9% 5,723 27.8% 13,129 9,007 45.8% IRON ORE SALES 79,792 63,826 25.0% 74,374 7.3% 143,618 130,032 10.4% FINES SALES2 68,512 52,546 30.4% 63,329 8.2% 121,058 109,190 10.9% IOCJ 13,180 9,4004 40.2% 13,626 -3.3% 22,581 24,841 -9.1% BRBF 30,528 25,9154 17.8% 32,335 -5.6% 56,443 52,681 7.1% Pellet feed - China (PFC1)3 3,337 2,536 31.6% 3,189 4.6% 5,873 5,821 0.9% Lump 1,782 1,809 -1.5% 1,865 -4.5% 3,591 3,259 10.2% High-silica products 13,767 8,3434 65.0% 6,424 114.3% 22,110 11,960 84.9% Other fines (60-62% Fe) 5,917 4,543 30.2% 5,889 0.5% 10,460 10,628 -1.6% PELLET SALES 8,864 9,225 -3.9% 8,809 0.6% 18,089 16,942 6.8% ROM SALES 2,416 2,056 17.5% 2,236 8.1% 4,471 3,900 14.6% SALES FROM 3RD PARTY PURCHASE 7,122 5,648 26.1% 5,572 27.8% 12,770 9,117 40.1% Including third party purchases, run- of- mine and feed for pelletizing plants . Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 62.0%, alumina 1.4% and silica 6.5% in 2Q24. Including third - party purchases . Products concentrated in Chinese facilities . Restated from historical figures . Pellets 000' metric tons 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y Northern System 489 766 -36.2% 665 -26.5% 1,256 1,449 -13.3% São Luis 489 766 -36.2% 665 -26.5% 1,256 1,449 -13.3% Southeastern System 4,789 4,852 -1.3% 4,633 3.4% 9,642 9,301 3.7% Itabrasco (Tubarão 3) 761 557 36.6% 1,004 -24.2% 1,319 1,955 -32.5% Hispanobras (Tubarão 4) 729 688 6.0% 57 1,178.9% 1,417 57 2,386.0% Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6) 1,261 1,153 9.4% 1,130 11.6% 2,415 2,338 3.3% Kobrasco (Tubarão 7) 489 852 -42.6% 800 -38.9% 1,341 1,748 -23.3% Tubarão 8 1,549 1,601 -3.2% 1,642 -5.7% 3,150 3,204 -1.7% Southern System 1,058 1,219 -13.2% 1,200 -11.8% 2,277 2,347 -3.0% Fábrica - - - - - - - - Vargem Grande 1,058 1,219 -13.2% 1,200 -11.8% 2,277 2,347 -3.0% Oman 2,557 1,629 57.0% 2,613 -2.1% 4,187 4,332 -3.3% PELLET PRODUCTION 8,895 8,467 5.1% 9,111 -2.4% 17,362 17,429 -0.4% PELLET SALES 8,864 9,225 -3.9% 8,809 0.6% 18,089 16,942 6.8% 5

Copper - Finished production by source 000' metric tons 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y Brazil 61.3 60.6 1.2% 57.7 6.2% 122.0 103.8 17.5% Salobo 46.0 48.4 -5.0% 42.7 7.7% 94.4 75.5 25.0% Sossego 15.3 12.3 24.4% 15.0 2.0% 27.6 28.3 -2.5% Canada 17.3 21.3 -18.8% 21.1 -18.0% 38.6 42.1 -8.3% Sudbury 13.9 16.8 -17.3% 16.7 -16.8% 30.7 33.0 -7.0% Thompson - 0.4 -100.0% 0.05 -100.0% 0.4 0.2 100.0% Voisey's Bay 2.7 2.7 - 2.2 22.7% 5.4 4.3 25.6% Feed from third parties1 0.7 1.3 -46.2% 2.1 -66.7% 2.0 4.6 -56.5% COPPER PRODUCTION 78.6 81.9 -4.0% 78.8 -0.3% 160.5 145.9 10.0% COPPER SALES 76.1 76.8 -0.9% 73.8 3.1% 152.9 136.5 12.0% Copper Sales Brazil 58.2 56.4 3.2% 52.7 10.4% 114.6 95.9 19.5% Copper Sales Canada 18.0 20.4 -11.8% 21.0 -14.3% 38.4 40.5 -5.2% 1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into copper in our Canadian operation. Nickel 000' metric tons 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y FINISHED PRODUCTION BY SOURCE Canada 7.3 16.9 -56.8% 14.23 -48.6% 24.2 30.43 -20.4% Sudbury 3.1 10.2 -69.6% 10.13 -69.3% 13.3 19.63 -32.1% Thompson 1.8 2.4 -25.0% 2.33 -21.7% 4.1 4.83 -14.6% Voisey's Bay 2.4 4.4 -45.5% 1.7 41.2% 6.8 6.1 11.5% Indonesia 16.2 18.7 -13.4% 13.2 22.7% 34.9 27.2 28.3% Brazil 3.0 - n.m. 5.7 -47.4% 3.0 10.6 -71.7% Feed from third-parties1 1.4 3.8 -63.2% 3.83 -63.2% 5.2 9.73 -46.4% FINISHED PRODUCTION BY SITE Sudbury 4.6 13.8 -66.7% 14.6 -68.5% 18.4 28.6 -35.7% Voisey's Bay & Long Harbour 4.2 7.7 -45.5% 3.8 10.5% 11.8 12.5 -5.6% Onça Puma 3.0 - n.m. 5.7 -47.4% 3.0 10.6 -71.7% Clydach 5.5 10.2 -46.1% 4.1 34.1% 15.7 12.3 27.6% Matsusaka 6.3 3.3 90.9% 5.4 16.7% 9.6 7.3 31.5% Others2 4.3 4.5 -4.4% 3.3 30.3% 8.9 6.6 34.8% NICKEL PRODUCTION 27.9 39.5 -29.4% 36.9 -24.4% 67.3 77.9 -13.6% NICKEL SALES 34.3 33.1 3.6% 40.3 -14.9% 67.4 80.4 -16.2% 1 External feed purchased from third parties and processed into finished nickel in our Canadian operations . 2 Includes intermediates produced in Thompson and PTVI, tolling and others . 3 Restated from historical figures . Energy Transition Metals by-products - Finished production 2Q24 1Q24 ∆ q/q 2Q23 ∆ y/y 1H24 1H23 ∆ y/y COBALT (metric tons) 189 482 -60.8% 361 -47.6% 671 958 -30.0% PLATINUM (000' oz troy) 17 30 -43.3% 36 -52.8% 47 70 -32.9% PALLADIUM (000' oz troy) 24 39 -38.5% 46 -47.8% 63 86 -26.7% GOLD (000' oz troy)1 102 104 -1.9% 91 12.1% 206 170 21.2% TOTAL BY-PRODUCTS (000' metric tons Cu eq.)2 3 31 38 18.4% 39 -20.5% 69 73 -5.5% 1 Includes Gold from Copper and Nickel operations . 2 Includes Iridium, Rhodium, Ruthenium and Silver. 3 Copper equivalent tons calculated using average market metal prices for each quarter. Market reference prices: for copper and cobalt: LME spot; for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium: Bloomberg; for other PGMs: Johnson Matthey . 6

ANNEX 2 - Energy Transition Metals: Maintenance scheduled in 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Copper operations Salobo Salobo I&II < 1 week 1 week 1 week 1 week Salobo III < 1 week 3 weeks 5 weeks 1 week Sossego Sossego 4.5 weeks 4 weeks 1.5 weeks 1.5 week Nickel operations Sudbury Coleman 4.5 weeks Creighton 1 week 5.5 weeks Copper Cliff North 4 weeks Copper Cliff South 2 weeks Garson 4 weeks Totten 2 weeks Clarabelle mill 1 week 3.5 weeks Sudbury Smelter 7 weeks Sudbury Refinery 6 weeks Port Colborne (Ni, Co & 6 weeks PGMs) Thompson Thompson mine 4.5 weeks Thompson mill 4.5 weeks Voisey's Bay & Long Harbour Voisey's Bay 2.5 weeks 1 week Long Harbour Refinery 4.5 weeks Standalone Refineries Clydach 5.5 weeks Matsusaka 6.5 weeks Indonesia PTVI (furnaces/kilns only) 0 weeks 1.5 weeks 1 weeks <1 week Brazil Onça Puma 11 weeks1 <1 week <1 week <1 week 1 Refers to the furnace rebuild. The ramp up after maintenance is not included in the number of weeks. Note: The maintenance schedule may be deliberately adjusted if it proves beneficial for operations and the overall business . The number of weeks is rounded to 0.0 or 0.5 and may involve m ore than one maintenance activity within the quarter . 7