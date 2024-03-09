Dear shareholders,

Vale continues to advance steadily on its journey to become a leader in sustainable mining for

a decarbonizing world. In 2023, we achieved solid results based on operational discipline and efficient management, while building the path towards a strong performance in 2024. We are also progressing on our growth strategy, with a solid pipeline of highly-accretive projects, both in the Iron Ore Solutions and Energy Transition Metals divisions We are turning Vale into the best-in- class, more reliable operator in our industry, while creating and sharing significant value with our shareholders and society.

Vale's Board of Directors, elected by our shareholders in April 2023, reflects the improvements we are spreading throughout the Company, with increased diversity of professional experiences and skills, culture, and gender, as well as a high level of independence in its decision-making process. All of that guided by Vale's cultural transformation journey.

The Board is unanimous in its commitment to building the Vale of the Future, a safer, efficient and nature-positive company, ready to thrive in a dynamic global market. We remain steadfast in our mission to improve lives and transform the future, contributing positively to economies and communities, prioritizing environmental stewardship, with the highest ethical standards.