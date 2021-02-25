Log in
VALE S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 03/12/2021
PU
VALE S A : Proxy Statement EGM 03/12/2021
PU
VALE S A : Management's Proposal - EGM 03/12/2021
PU
Vale S A : Proxy Statement EGM 03/12/2021

02/25/2021 | 11:21am EST
VALE S.A.

INDEX

NOTICE OF MEETING ................................................................................................. 3

GENERAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................... 3

VOTING RIGHTS ................................................................................................................. 3

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS ....................................................................................................... 3

PARTICIPATION BY PROXY ..................................................................................................... 4

PROXY VOTE TEMPLATE ....................................................................................................... 5

PARTICIPATION OF HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES ("ADSS") .................................... 5

WAYS FOR THE SHAREHOLDER TO PARTICIPATE ....................................................... 6

PARTICIPATION BY ABSENTEE BALLOT ..................................................................................... 6

PARTICIPATION VIA VIRTUAL ACCESS WHEN THE MEETING IS HELD ................................................. 6

PARTICIPATION AND/OR VOTING ON THE DIGITAL PLATFORM ....................................................... 7

Notice of Meeting

The Shareholders of Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") are invited to meet in an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on March 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally via the Zoom platform, to vote on the amendment of Vale's By-Laws. The details of the proposed amendments to the By-Laws are available in the Management's Proposal, available on the Company's website (www.vale.com/investors) on the banner "Vale's Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting", including a table with a copy of the By-Laws, highlighting the proposed amendments and justification of these amendments, including their possible legal and economic effects, as set forth in Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009.

General Information

Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article 5 of Vale's By-Laws, each common share and each special-class preferred share issued by the Company gives the right to one vote in the resolutions of the Meeting's Agenda. Considering the items on the Agenda, the shareholders holding common shares and the shareholder holding special-class preferred shares issued by Vale are able to vote on the resolution proposed for the Meeting.

Required documents

The following documents are required for shareholders to participate in the Meeting:

Individual

Valid photo I.D. of the shareholder (original or certified copy). The following documents may be submitted: (i) Identity Card (RG); (ii) Foreigner's Identity Card (RNE); (iii) Passport; (iv) Professional

Card accepted as identification for legal purposes (for example, OAB, CRM, CRC, CREA); or (v)

Driver's License (CNH).

proof of ownership of shares issued by Vale issued by the depository financial institution or custodian on the date of accreditation to be completed by the shareholder.

Legal Entity

Valid photo I.D. of the legal representative (original or certified copy). The following documents may be sent: (i) Identity Card (RG) or Foreigner's Identity Card (RNE); (ii) Passport; (iii) Professional Card accepted as identification for legal purposes (for example, OAB, CRM, CRC, CREA); or (iv) Driver's License (CNH).

documents proving powers of representation, including the proxy appointment and copy of the formation documents and of the minutes of the election of the directors; and, in the case of investment fund, copies of (i) the fund by-laws in force, (ii) the formation documents of its director or manager, as the case may be, and (iii) the minutes of the election of the managers of the director or manager. If such documents are in a foreign language, they must be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, but notarization and consularization shall not be necessary. Note that documents in English and Spanish do not need to be translated.

proof of ownership of shares issued by Vale issued by the depository financial institution or custodian on the date of accreditation to be completed by the shareholder.

Participation by Proxy

Shareholders may participate by duly appointed proxy, subject to the provisions of article 126, paragraph 1, of Brazilian Corporate Law 6,404/76. The proxy must have been appointed within one (1) year and be a shareholder or manager of the Company, a lawyer registered with the Brazilian Bar Association or a financial institution.

Under the terms of Circular Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 02/2020, shareholders that are legal entities may be represented at the Meeting by their legal representatives or by a duly appointed proxy, in accordance with the company's formation documents and under the rules of the Brazilian Civil Code, and in this specific case there is no need for the proxy to be a shareholder, a manager of the company or a lawyer. Similarly, shareholders that are investment funds, as decided by the CVM Board in the scope of CVM Administrative Procedure No. RJ-2014-3578, may be represented at the Meeting through legal representatives or through proxies duly established by their manager or administrator, as provided under their by-laws.

Any proxy appointment written in a foreign language must be accompanied by the corporate documents proving powers of representation, in the case of a legal entity, and the proxy appointment, all duly translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator and notarized, but consularization will not be necessary. Documents in English and Spanish do not need to be translated.

Representation documents, accompanied by documentation proving powers, will be verified when the shareholder is accredited for digital participation via Zoom, as will be detailed in this Manual. In order to streamline the accreditation and document analysis process, we kindly ask shareholders that will be represented by a proxy to complete the accreditation and, consequently, send the supporting documents mentioned above to the Company, preferably at least 72 (seventy-two) hours prior to the Meeting, using the form available at the website www.vale.com/assembleia.

Below is a proxy template that can be filled out by shareholders who choose to participate by proxy. Shareholders can use any proxy appointment instead of this example, provided that the document complies with Law No. 6,404/1976 and the Brazilian Civil Code.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 16:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
