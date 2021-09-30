Log in
Vale S A : Regularization of train circulation in the Mariana Complex (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Regularization of train circulation in the Mariana Complex

Rio de Janeiro, September 30th, 2021 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") informs that the Regional Superintendence of Labor (SRT) issued a term of partial suspension of the Mariana Complex interdiction, near the Xingu dam, in order to allow the regular operation of the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) on the Fábrica Nova branch. During the interdiction period, the production from the Timbopeba plant was transported by unmanned train.

In addition, the partial suspension of the interdiction allows access to the bridge over the Piracicaba River. Internal access between the Timbopeba site and the Alegria site was also allowed.

Vale also informs that the access of workers and the circulation of vehicles in the flood zone of the Xingu dam are still suspended, with the entry of people working in the structure's stabilization activities only being allowed, through a strict security protocol.

We emphasize that the Xingu Dam remains at level 2 of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM), in which there is no imminent risk of rupture, and the structure's safety conditions remain unchanged. The Xingu dam is monitored and inspected daily by a specialized technical team and is included in the Company's dam decharacterization plan. The Xingu Dam Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) remains evacuated, with no permanent presence of people in the area.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Vale SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


