Vale S A : Regularization of train circulation in the Mariana Complex (Form 6-K)

Regularization of train circulation in the Mariana Complex

Rio de Janeiro, September 30th, 2021 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") informs that the Regional Superintendence of Labor (SRT) issued a term of partial suspension of the Mariana Complex interdiction, near the Xingu dam, in order to allow the regular operation of the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) on the Fábrica Nova branch. During the interdiction period, the production from the Timbopeba plant was transported by unmanned train.

In addition, the partial suspension of the interdiction allows access to the bridge over the Piracicaba River. Internal access between the Timbopeba site and the Alegria site was also allowed.

Vale also informs that the access of workers and the circulation of vehicles in the flood zone of the Xingu dam are still suspended, with the entry of people working in the structure's stabilization activities only being allowed, through a strict security protocol.

We emphasize that the Xingu Dam remains at level 2 of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM), in which there is no imminent risk of rupture, and the structure's safety conditions remain unchanged. The Xingu dam is monitored and inspected daily by a specialized technical team and is included in the Company's dam decharacterization plan. The Xingu Dam Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) remains evacuated, with no permanent presence of people in the area.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

