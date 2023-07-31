Report on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly-Held Companies (the "Code") of Vale S.A.
Base date of the information: July 28, 2023
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
1. Shareholders
1.1 Capital Structure
1.1.1
The
capital
stock of
the
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
company
must
comprise
common shares only.
1.2 Shareholders'
1.2.1 Shareholders'
agreements
Not Applicable
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
Agreement
must not condition the exercise
of voting rights by any manager
or member of supervisory and
control bodies.
1.3 General Meeting
1.3.1 The executive board must
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
use the meeting to report on the
conduct of business of the
company;
accordingly,
management
must
publish a
manual
to
facilitate
and
encourage
participation
in
general meetings.
1.3.2 The minutes must allow a
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
full
understanding
of
the
discussions held at the meeting,
even if drawn up in the form of a
summary of events and include
the identification of the votes
cast by the shareholders.
1.4 Defense measures
1.4.1
The
board
of
directors
No
The Board of Directors does not carry out a critical analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of the defense
must carry out a critical analysis
measure, as such measure and, more importantly, its triggers have been analyzed in the context of the corporate
of
the
advantages
and
restructuring occurred in 2017, which led the Company to Novo Mercado. Article 46 of the Bylaws of the Company
disadvantages of
the
defense
provides on the registration or application for registration of a public offering for the acquisition of all common
measure, its features, and, more
shares issued by the Company by a shareholder or group of shareholders that acquires or becomes or has become
importantly, its triggers and price
the holder, for any reason, of shares issued by the Company at an amount equal to or greater than 25% of all
parameters,
if applicable,
and
common shares issued by Vale.
explain them
1.4.2 Clauses that prevent the
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
removal of the measure from the
bylaws
-
the
so-called
"entrenched clauses" - must not
be used.
1.4.3 If the bylaws provide for a
Yes
In accordance with Article 46 of the Bylaws of the Company, the minimum acquisition price of each common share
public offering for the acquisition
issued by the Company in an OPA(the "Minimum Acquisition Price") must be equal to the greater of (i) the
of shares ("oferta pública para
economic value calculated in an appraisal report, (ii) 120% of the weighted average unit price of the common
aquisição de ações" or "OPA")
shares issued by the Company during the last 60 trading days preceding the OPA, and (iii) 120% of the highest
whenever a shareholder or group
price paid by the acquiring shareholder in the 12 months preceding the achievement of a relevant shareholding.
of shareholders reaches, directly
or indirectly, a relevant interest
Therefore, there is no premium addition above the economic value, given that the 20% premium over the market
in the voting capital, the rule for
value does not represent a substantial increase, as it is within the market parameters, according to analyses
establishing
the
offering price
carried out by advisors in the context of the corporate restructuring that occurred in 2017.
must
not
impose
premium
1
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
additions substantially above the
Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) regulations applicable
economic or market value of the
to the OPA determines the adoption of a calculation standard for setting the acquisition price of each share of the
shares.
company in the OPA that results in an acquisition price higher than the Minimum Acquisition Price, the acquisition
price calculated in accordance with the CVM regulations must prevail in the actual OPA.
1.5 Change of control
1.5.1 The bylaws of the company
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
must
establish
that
(i)
transactions
which qualify
as
direct or indirect sale of
shareholding
control
must
be
accompanied by a public offering
for the acquisition of shares
(OPA)
addressed
to
all
shareholders at the same price
and under the same conditions
obtained
by
the
selling
shareholder,
(ii)
the
managers
must state their opinion on the
terms
and
conditions
of
corporate
restructurings, capital
increases, and other transactions
that give rise to such change in
control and state whether or not
they ensure fair and equitable
treatment to the shareholders of
the company.
1.6 Opinion of
1.6.1 The bylaws must provide
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
Management on OPA
that the board of directors must
state its opinion with respect to
any OPA involving shares or
securities
convertible
into
or
exchangeable for shares issued
by the company, which must
contain,
among other relevant
information,
the
opinion
of
management
on
the
potential
acceptance of the OPA and on
the economic value of the
company.
1.7 Profit allocation policy
1.7.1 The company must prepare
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
and disclose a profit allocation
policy defined by the board of
directors. Among other aspects,
such policy must establish the
frequency of dividend payments
and the reference parameter to
be used in the definition of the
2
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
respective
amount
(i.e.
percentages
of adjusted
net
income and free cash flow,
among others).
1.8 Mixed capital
1.8.1
The
bylaws
must
clearly
Not applicable
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
corporations
and precisely identify the public
interest that justified the creation
of the mixed capital corporation
in a specific chapter.
1.8.2
The
board
of
directors
Not applicable
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
must monitor the activities of the
company and establish policies,
mechanis4ms
and
internal
controls to determine any costs
of serving the public interest and
potential
indemnification
of
the
company or of the other
shareholders
and
investors
by
the controlling shareholder.
2.1 Duties
2.1.1
The
board
of
directors
Yes
Item (i): The Board of Directors resolves on the strategic guidelines and strategic plan of the company, acting as
must, without prejudice to other
guardian of the enforcement of the approved strategy. In 2022, the Board of Directors met 4 times to address
legal,
statutory,
and
other
exclusively the strategic plan of the Company, and in 2023, 1 meeting has already been held to address this
practices
established
in
the
agenda, with a forecast of additional meetings to discuss the issue by the end of the year.
Code,
(i)
define
business
strategies,
taking
into
account
Item (ii): The Board of Directors periodically monitors, through the Integrated Risk Map, the main risks of the
the impacts of the activities of
Company, acting on them systematically through the adoption of prevention or mitigation measures. Additionally,
the company on society and on
it assesses, with the support of the Audit and Risks Committee, the exposure of the Company to risks and the
the environment, with a view to
effectiveness of the risk management systems, internal controls, and integrity/compliance system, having
the continuity of the company
approved, in July 2022, a revision of the Integrated Risk Map and, in December 2022, a revision of the Risk
and to the creation of long-term
Management Policy. The Company also relies, for the purpose of supervising the Risk Management process, on
value, (ii) periodically assess the
the Fiscal Council, the Executive Committee, the Executive Committees of Risks, and a structure of 3 lines of
exposure of the company to risks
defense. The 1st line of defense comprises the enforcers of the operational and business processes of the Company.
and the effectiveness of the risk
The 2nd line of defense comprises the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) area, reporting to the Financial Planning
management
systems,
internal
and Risk Management Board and a set of Specialist Lines of Defense, which includes, among others, the Technical
controls,
and
Executive Vice Presidency. The 3rd line of defense comprising the Internal Audit and the Whistleblower Channel,
integrity/compliance system and
both areas linked to the Audit and Compliance Department.
approve
a
risk
management
policy
compatible
with
the
Item (iii): The Board of Directors resolves on policies of functional conduct based on ethical principles embodied
business strategies (see chapter
in the Code of Conduct of the Company, as well as acts as guardian of commitments relating to respect for human
4), (iii) define the values and
rights. The Company also has an Ethics & Compliance Program, under the responsibility of the Audit and
ethical principles of the company
Compliance Department. For more information about such Department and Program, see item 5.1 of this Report.
and ensure the transparency of
the company in its relationship
Item (iv): The Board of Directors acts as guardian of the Corporate Governance model and practices and relies on
with
all
stakeholders
(see
the advice of the Nomination and Governance Committee, which, among other duties, conducts the annual
chapter 5), and (iv) annually
assessment of the Corporate Governance adopted by Vale.
review the corporate governance
3
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
system, with a view to improving
it.
2.2 Composition of the
2.2.1 The bylaws must establish
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
Board of Directors
that: (i) the board of directors is
composed mostly
of
external
members, having at least one-
third
of independent members,
and (ii) the board of directors
must
annually
assess
and
disclose who
the
independent
directors are, as well as indicate
and
justify
any
circumstances
that
may
compromise
their
independence.
2.2.2
The
board
of
directors
Yes
The Board of Directors, in 2020, on the recommendation of the then named People, Remuneration, and
must
approve
an
appointment
Governance Committee and of the Appointment Committee, approved the Management Appointment Policy of the
policy establishing (i) the process
Company, which establishes principles, criteria, and procedures to guide the choice of candidates for the positions
of appointment of the members
of members of the Board of Directors, of the Advisory Committees, of the Executive Committee, of Officers
of the board of directors,
reporting directly to the President, and of the Chief Audit and Compliance Officer of the Company, in line with
including the indication of the
Corporate Governance best practices and with applicable law. Such policy describes the minimum qualifications to
participation of other bodies of
hold such positions, including (i) notable professional experience, (ii) strategic vision, (iii) availability of time for
the company in such process, (ii)
the proper performance of the duties, (iv) communication skills, and (v) ability to work as a team, highlighting the
that the board of directors must
importance of balancing experiences, knowledge, and diversity in the profile of members.
be composed
considering
the
availability of time of its
The
Management
Nomination
Policy
can
be
viewed
on
the
website:
members for the performance of
https://www.vale.com/documents/d/guest/politica-de-indicacao-dos-administradores-2020_i
their duties and the diversity of
knowledge,
experience,
behaviors, cultural aspects, age
group, and gender.
2.3 Chairman of the board
2.3.1 The chief executive officer
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
must not accumulate the position
of chairman of the board of
directors.
2.4 Assessment of the
2.4.1
The
company
must
The Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees carry out an annual assessment of their performance, with
board and of the directors
implement an annual process for
Yes
support from the Nomination and Governance Committee, which assists in the conduction of the process, aiming
assessment of the performance
at the introduction of continuous improvements.
of the board of directors and its
committees as collegiate bodies,
As a collegiate board, the Board of Directors is individually assessed by its members. In 2022, the members of the
of the chairman of the board of
Company's Executive Committee also participated in the process of assessment of the Board of Directors as an
directors,
of
the
directors
executive Board. Within this cycle, an individual assessment process of the members of the Board of Directors was
individually
considered,
and of
conducted, by means of self-assessment and peer assessment, and the individual results were shared with the
the office of the governance
Chairman of the Board of Directors for further discussion and individual feedback to each member.
secretary, if any.
As collegiate boards, the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors are also assessed by their members. In
2022, in addition to its members, the other members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive
4
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
Committee with whom the Committee had more interaction participated in the assessment process of the
Committees, allowing for an expanded view of opportunities for continuous improvement.
Said performance assessment process of the Board of Directors and of the Advisory Committees covered, among
other aspects, for each collegiate body, (a) its composition and structure, (b) its dynamics; (c) its supporting
processes and structures, and (d) its contributions to the achievement of the goals of the Company.
With respect to the individual assessments, aspects such as (a) their contributions; (b) participation and
engagement; and (c) skills and personal profile.
In this context, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance Office were also assessed,
taking into account, for the latter, its role in ensuring the adoption and continuous improvement of the processes
associated with Corporate Governance and with the proper functioning of the Board and of the Committees, as
well as in their integration and relationship with the Company.
2.5 Succession planning
2.5.1 The board of directors
The Company has a process for the approval of succession plans for the organizational positions of Executive Vice-
must
approve
and
regularly
Yes
President and President, in which the successors for the main leadership positions are discussed and validated, at
update a succession plan for the
which time actions to ensure quality, feasibility, and optionality are identified, according to the best practices on
chief
executive
officer, the
the matter. In addition to the identification of names, it also focuses on the development of profiles, reinforcing
preparation of which must be
the soundness for the identification of succession alternatives. The results of this process are taken for assessment
coordinated by the chairman of
by the People and Remuneration Committee, which recommends them for approval by the Board of Directors.
the board of directors.
The current President Succession Plan was approved by the Board of Directors in October 2022, with the favorable
opinion of the then named People, Remuneration, and Governance Committee, and is periodically monitored by
the People and Remuneration Committee and by the Board of Directors.
2.6 Integration of new
2.6.1 The company must have a
Yes
Vale's Board of Directors has an Onboarding and Continuing Education Program that seeks to offer information
directors
previously-structured integration
and tools to boost its integration into the business context, into the Company's culture, and into the dynamics of
program for new members of the
its governance and, consequently, to catalyze the actions as Directors.
board of directors so that such
members are introduced to key
The basic structure of said Program contemplates: i) the provision of contents related to the Company and the
people of the company and to its
context in which it is inserted; ii) the structuring of meetings and interactions to better know the Company's main
facilities,
in which
essential
executives and discuss more relevant strategic issues; and iii) visits to the main facilities of the Company, enabling
topics for the understanding of
direct contact with local leaders and specific challenges of the business.
the business of the company are
addressed.
Within this scope, and exclusive section of Vale's Knowledge Platform - Valer Digital - was also developed,
dedicated to members of the Board of Directors, allowing safe and restrict access to its executive education
portfolio.
2.7 Compensation of
2.7.1 The compensation of the
Yes
Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.
directors
members of the board of
directors must be proportionate
to their
duties,
responsibilities,
and demands of time. There
must not be compensation based
on participation in meetings, and
5
