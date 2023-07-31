Report on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly-Held Companies (the "Code") of Vale S.A.

Base date of the information: July 28, 2023

Principle

Recommended Practice

Adopted?

Explanation

1. Shareholders

1.1 Capital Structure

1.1.1

The

capital

stock of

the

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

company

must

comprise

common shares only.

1.2 Shareholders'

1.2.1 Shareholders'

agreements

Not Applicable

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

Agreement

must not condition the exercise

of voting rights by any manager

or member of supervisory and

control bodies.

1.3 General Meeting

1.3.1 The executive board must

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

use the meeting to report on the

conduct of business of the

company;

accordingly,

management

must

publish a

manual

to

facilitate

and

encourage

participation

in

general meetings.

1.3.2 The minutes must allow a

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

full

understanding

of

the

discussions held at the meeting,

even if drawn up in the form of a

summary of events and include

the identification of the votes

cast by the shareholders.

1.4 Defense measures

1.4.1

The

board

of

directors

No

The Board of Directors does not carry out a critical analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of the defense

must carry out a critical analysis

measure, as such measure and, more importantly, its triggers have been analyzed in the context of the corporate

of

the

advantages

and

restructuring occurred in 2017, which led the Company to Novo Mercado. Article 46 of the Bylaws of the Company

disadvantages of

the

defense

provides on the registration or application for registration of a public offering for the acquisition of all common

measure, its features, and, more

shares issued by the Company by a shareholder or group of shareholders that acquires or becomes or has become

importantly, its triggers and price

the holder, for any reason, of shares issued by the Company at an amount equal to or greater than 25% of all

parameters,

if applicable,

and

common shares issued by Vale.

explain them

1.4.2 Clauses that prevent the

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

removal of the measure from the

bylaws

-

the

so-called

"entrenched clauses" - must not

be used.

1.4.3 If the bylaws provide for a

Yes

In accordance with Article 46 of the Bylaws of the Company, the minimum acquisition price of each common share

public offering for the acquisition

issued by the Company in an OPA(the "Minimum Acquisition Price") must be equal to the greater of (i) the

of shares ("oferta pública para

economic value calculated in an appraisal report, (ii) 120% of the weighted average unit price of the common

aquisição de ações" or "OPA")

shares issued by the Company during the last 60 trading days preceding the OPA, and (iii) 120% of the highest

whenever a shareholder or group

price paid by the acquiring shareholder in the 12 months preceding the achievement of a relevant shareholding.

of shareholders reaches, directly

or indirectly, a relevant interest

Therefore, there is no premium addition above the economic value, given that the 20% premium over the market

in the voting capital, the rule for

value does not represent a substantial increase, as it is within the market parameters, according to analyses

establishing

the

offering price

carried out by advisors in the context of the corporate restructuring that occurred in 2017.

must

not

impose

premium

1

additions substantially above the

Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) regulations applicable

economic or market value of the

to the OPA determines the adoption of a calculation standard for setting the acquisition price of each share of the

shares.

company in the OPA that results in an acquisition price higher than the Minimum Acquisition Price, the acquisition

price calculated in accordance with the CVM regulations must prevail in the actual OPA.

1.5 Change of control

1.5.1 The bylaws of the company

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

must

establish

that

(i)

transactions

which qualify

as

direct or indirect sale of

shareholding

control

must

be

accompanied by a public offering

for the acquisition of shares

(OPA)

addressed

to

all

shareholders at the same price

and under the same conditions

obtained

by

the

selling

shareholder,

(ii)

the

managers

must state their opinion on the

terms

and

conditions

of

corporate

restructurings, capital

increases, and other transactions

that give rise to such change in

control and state whether or not

they ensure fair and equitable

treatment to the shareholders of

the company.

1.6 Opinion of

1.6.1 The bylaws must provide

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

Management on OPA

that the board of directors must

state its opinion with respect to

any OPA involving shares or

securities

convertible

into

or

exchangeable for shares issued

by the company, which must

contain,

among other relevant

information,

the

opinion

of

management

on

the

potential

acceptance of the OPA and on

the economic value of the

company.

1.7 Profit allocation policy

1.7.1 The company must prepare

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

and disclose a profit allocation

policy defined by the board of

directors. Among other aspects,

such policy must establish the

frequency of dividend payments

and the reference parameter to

be used in the definition of the

2

respective

amount

(i.e.

percentages

of adjusted

net

income and free cash flow,

among others).

1.8 Mixed capital

1.8.1

The

bylaws

must

clearly

Not applicable

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

corporations

and precisely identify the public

interest that justified the creation

of the mixed capital corporation

in a specific chapter.

1.8.2

The

board

of

directors

Not applicable

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

must monitor the activities of the

company and establish policies,

mechanis4ms

and

internal

controls to determine any costs

of serving the public interest and

potential

indemnification

of

the

company or of the other

shareholders

and

investors

by

the controlling shareholder.

2.1 Duties

2.1.1

The

board

of

directors

Yes

Item (i): The Board of Directors resolves on the strategic guidelines and strategic plan of the company, acting as

must, without prejudice to other

guardian of the enforcement of the approved strategy. In 2022, the Board of Directors met 4 times to address

legal,

statutory,

and

other

exclusively the strategic plan of the Company, and in 2023, 1 meeting has already been held to address this

practices

established

in

the

agenda, with a forecast of additional meetings to discuss the issue by the end of the year.

Code,

(i)

define

business

strategies,

taking

into

account

Item (ii): The Board of Directors periodically monitors, through the Integrated Risk Map, the main risks of the

the impacts of the activities of

Company, acting on them systematically through the adoption of prevention or mitigation measures. Additionally,

the company on society and on

it assesses, with the support of the Audit and Risks Committee, the exposure of the Company to risks and the

the environment, with a view to

effectiveness of the risk management systems, internal controls, and integrity/compliance system, having

the continuity of the company

approved, in July 2022, a revision of the Integrated Risk Map and, in December 2022, a revision of the Risk

and to the creation of long-term

Management Policy. The Company also relies, for the purpose of supervising the Risk Management process, on

value, (ii) periodically assess the

the Fiscal Council, the Executive Committee, the Executive Committees of Risks, and a structure of 3 lines of

exposure of the company to risks

defense. The 1st line of defense comprises the enforcers of the operational and business processes of the Company.

and the effectiveness of the risk

The 2nd line of defense comprises the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) area, reporting to the Financial Planning

management

systems,

internal

and Risk Management Board and a set of Specialist Lines of Defense, which includes, among others, the Technical

controls,

and

Executive Vice Presidency. The 3rd line of defense comprising the Internal Audit and the Whistleblower Channel,

integrity/compliance system and

both areas linked to the Audit and Compliance Department.

approve

a

risk

management

policy

compatible

with

the

Item (iii): The Board of Directors resolves on policies of functional conduct based on ethical principles embodied

business strategies (see chapter

in the Code of Conduct of the Company, as well as acts as guardian of commitments relating to respect for human

4), (iii) define the values and

rights. The Company also has an Ethics & Compliance Program, under the responsibility of the Audit and

ethical principles of the company

Compliance Department. For more information about such Department and Program, see item 5.1 of this Report.

and ensure the transparency of

the company in its relationship

Item (iv): The Board of Directors acts as guardian of the Corporate Governance model and practices and relies on

with

all

stakeholders

(see

the advice of the Nomination and Governance Committee, which, among other duties, conducts the annual

chapter 5), and (iv) annually

assessment of the Corporate Governance adopted by Vale.

review the corporate governance

3

system, with a view to improving

it.

2.2 Composition of the

2.2.1 The bylaws must establish

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

Board of Directors

that: (i) the board of directors is

composed mostly

of

external

members, having at least one-

third

of independent members,

and (ii) the board of directors

must

annually

assess

and

disclose who

the

independent

directors are, as well as indicate

and

justify

any

circumstances

that

may

compromise

their

independence.

2.2.2

The

board

of

directors

Yes

The Board of Directors, in 2020, on the recommendation of the then named People, Remuneration, and

must

approve

an

appointment

Governance Committee and of the Appointment Committee, approved the Management Appointment Policy of the

policy establishing (i) the process

Company, which establishes principles, criteria, and procedures to guide the choice of candidates for the positions

of appointment of the members

of members of the Board of Directors, of the Advisory Committees, of the Executive Committee, of Officers

of the board of directors,

reporting directly to the President, and of the Chief Audit and Compliance Officer of the Company, in line with

including the indication of the

Corporate Governance best practices and with applicable law. Such policy describes the minimum qualifications to

participation of other bodies of

hold such positions, including (i) notable professional experience, (ii) strategic vision, (iii) availability of time for

the company in such process, (ii)

the proper performance of the duties, (iv) communication skills, and (v) ability to work as a team, highlighting the

that the board of directors must

importance of balancing experiences, knowledge, and diversity in the profile of members.

be composed

considering

the

availability of time of its

The

Management

Nomination

Policy

can

be

viewed

on

the

website:

members for the performance of

https://www.vale.com/documents/d/guest/politica-de-indicacao-dos-administradores-2020_i

their duties and the diversity of

knowledge,

experience,

behaviors, cultural aspects, age

group, and gender.

2.3 Chairman of the board

2.3.1 The chief executive officer

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

must not accumulate the position

of chairman of the board of

directors.

2.4 Assessment of the

2.4.1

The

company

must

The Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees carry out an annual assessment of their performance, with

board and of the directors

implement an annual process for

Yes

support from the Nomination and Governance Committee, which assists in the conduction of the process, aiming

assessment of the performance

at the introduction of continuous improvements.

of the board of directors and its

committees as collegiate bodies,

As a collegiate board, the Board of Directors is individually assessed by its members. In 2022, the members of the

of the chairman of the board of

Company's Executive Committee also participated in the process of assessment of the Board of Directors as an

directors,

of

the

directors

executive Board. Within this cycle, an individual assessment process of the members of the Board of Directors was

individually

considered,

and of

conducted, by means of self-assessment and peer assessment, and the individual results were shared with the

the office of the governance

Chairman of the Board of Directors for further discussion and individual feedback to each member.

secretary, if any.

As collegiate boards, the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors are also assessed by their members. In

2022, in addition to its members, the other members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive

4

Committee with whom the Committee had more interaction participated in the assessment process of the

Committees, allowing for an expanded view of opportunities for continuous improvement.

Said performance assessment process of the Board of Directors and of the Advisory Committees covered, among

other aspects, for each collegiate body, (a) its composition and structure, (b) its dynamics; (c) its supporting

processes and structures, and (d) its contributions to the achievement of the goals of the Company.

With respect to the individual assessments, aspects such as (a) their contributions; (b) participation and

engagement; and (c) skills and personal profile.

In this context, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance Office were also assessed,

taking into account, for the latter, its role in ensuring the adoption and continuous improvement of the processes

associated with Corporate Governance and with the proper functioning of the Board and of the Committees, as

well as in their integration and relationship with the Company.

2.5 Succession planning

2.5.1 The board of directors

The Company has a process for the approval of succession plans for the organizational positions of Executive Vice-

must

approve

and

regularly

Yes

President and President, in which the successors for the main leadership positions are discussed and validated, at

update a succession plan for the

which time actions to ensure quality, feasibility, and optionality are identified, according to the best practices on

chief

executive

officer, the

the matter. In addition to the identification of names, it also focuses on the development of profiles, reinforcing

preparation of which must be

the soundness for the identification of succession alternatives. The results of this process are taken for assessment

coordinated by the chairman of

by the People and Remuneration Committee, which recommends them for approval by the Board of Directors.

the board of directors.

The current President Succession Plan was approved by the Board of Directors in October 2022, with the favorable

opinion of the then named People, Remuneration, and Governance Committee, and is periodically monitored by

the People and Remuneration Committee and by the Board of Directors.

2.6 Integration of new

2.6.1 The company must have a

Yes

Vale's Board of Directors has an Onboarding and Continuing Education Program that seeks to offer information

directors

previously-structured integration

and tools to boost its integration into the business context, into the Company's culture, and into the dynamics of

program for new members of the

its governance and, consequently, to catalyze the actions as Directors.

board of directors so that such

members are introduced to key

The basic structure of said Program contemplates: i) the provision of contents related to the Company and the

people of the company and to its

context in which it is inserted; ii) the structuring of meetings and interactions to better know the Company's main

facilities,

in which

essential

executives and discuss more relevant strategic issues; and iii) visits to the main facilities of the Company, enabling

topics for the understanding of

direct contact with local leaders and specific challenges of the business.

the business of the company are

addressed.

Within this scope, and exclusive section of Vale's Knowledge Platform - Valer Digital - was also developed,

dedicated to members of the Board of Directors, allowing safe and restrict access to its executive education

portfolio.

2.7 Compensation of

2.7.1 The compensation of the

Yes

Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

directors

members of the board of

directors must be proportionate

to their

duties,

responsibilities,

and demands of time. There

must not be compensation based

on participation in meetings, and

5

