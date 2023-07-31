Report on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly-Held Companies (the "Code") of Vale S.A.

Base date of the information: July 28, 2023

Principle Recommended Practice Adopted? Explanation

Committee with whom the Committee had more interaction participated in the assessment process of the

Committees, allowing for an expanded view of opportunities for continuous improvement.

Said performance assessment process of the Board of Directors and of the Advisory Committees covered, among

other aspects, for each collegiate body, (a) its composition and structure, (b) its dynamics; (c) its supporting

processes and structures, and (d) its contributions to the achievement of the goals of the Company.

With respect to the individual assessments, aspects such as (a) their contributions; (b) participation and

engagement; and (c) skills and personal profile.

In this context, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance Office were also assessed,

taking into account, for the latter, its role in ensuring the adoption and continuous improvement of the processes

associated with Corporate Governance and with the proper functioning of the Board and of the Committees, as

well as in their integration and relationship with the Company.

2.5 Succession planning 2.5.1 The board of directors The Company has a process for the approval of succession plans for the organizational positions of Executive Vice-

must approve and regularly Yes President and President, in which the successors for the main leadership positions are discussed and validated, at

update a succession plan for the which time actions to ensure quality, feasibility, and optionality are identified, according to the best practices on

chief executive officer, the the matter. In addition to the identification of names, it also focuses on the development of profiles, reinforcing

preparation of which must be the soundness for the identification of succession alternatives. The results of this process are taken for assessment

coordinated by the chairman of by the People and Remuneration Committee, which recommends them for approval by the Board of Directors.

the board of directors.

The current President Succession Plan was approved by the Board of Directors in October 2022, with the favorable

opinion of the then named People, Remuneration, and Governance Committee, and is periodically monitored by

the People and Remuneration Committee and by the Board of Directors.

2.6 Integration of new 2.6.1 The company must have a Yes Vale's Board of Directors has an Onboarding and Continuing Education Program that seeks to offer information

directors previously-structured integration and tools to boost its integration into the business context, into the Company's culture, and into the dynamics of

program for new members of the its governance and, consequently, to catalyze the actions as Directors.

board of directors so that such

members are introduced to key The basic structure of said Program contemplates: i) the provision of contents related to the Company and the

people of the company and to its context in which it is inserted; ii) the structuring of meetings and interactions to better know the Company's main

facilities, in which essential executives and discuss more relevant strategic issues; and iii) visits to the main facilities of the Company, enabling

topics for the understanding of direct contact with local leaders and specific challenges of the business.

the business of the company are

addressed. Within this scope, and exclusive section of Vale's Knowledge Platform - Valer Digital - was also developed,

dedicated to members of the Board of Directors, allowing safe and restrict access to its executive education

portfolio.

2.7 Compensation of 2.7.1 The compensation of the Yes Completion in accordance with the terms of the Empresas.Net System not applicable.

directors members of the board of

directors must be proportionate

to their duties, responsibilities,

and demands of time. There

must not be compensation based