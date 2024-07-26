Vale released, on this date, its financial statements for 2Q24.

"Our strong operational performance continues quarter after quarter. In Iron Ore Solutions, we achieved record-high second quarter production since 2018, driven mainly by consistent performance at S11D. As part of our strategic objective to become the supplier of choice for low-carbon steel, we are advancing on key growth projects such as Vargem Grande and Capanema, which together will add 30 Mt of capacity in the next twelve months. Additionally, we are pleased to announce a partnership within our Mega Hubs strategy, further strengthening our market position as a competitive direct reduction products supplier. In Energy Transition Metals, we resumed operations at Sossego, Onça Puma, and Salobo. We recently announced Shaun Usmar as the new CEO to lead our copper and nickel business, bringing his extensive mining experience and strategic vision. Lastly, we are proud to have successfully eliminated the B3/B4 dam and we are on track to conclude 53% of the decharacterization program by yearend, reinforcing our commitment to safety and sustainability", commented Eduardo Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights

Business Results

• Iron ore shipments increased by 5.4 Mt (+7%) y/y and 16.0 Mt (25%) q/q, driven by record production for a second quarter since 2018, as well as by inventory sales.

• The strong shipment performance led to a Proforma EBITDA of US$ 4.0 billion.

• Iron ore fines C1 cash cost ex-3rd party purchases was 6% higher q/q, reaching US$ 24.9/t, mainly due to a seasonal inventory turnover impact and concentration of maintenance activities.

• Iron ore fines freight cost decreased US$ 0.3/t q/q, reaching US$ 19.0/t, US$ 6.8/t lower than the Brazil-China C3 route average in Q2, driven by our long-term affreightment contracts exposure.

• Copper and nickel all-in costs were US$ 3,651/t and US$ 15,000/t in the quarter, respectively, with both businesses on track to deliver their respective cost guidances for the year.

Disciplined capital allocation

• Capital expenditures of US$ 1.3 billion in Q2, US$ 0.1 billion higher y/y, in line with the year's guidance (US$ ~6.5 billion).

• Gross debt and leases of US$ 14.7 billion as of March 31st, 2024, US$ 0.8 billion higher q/q mainly as a result of new loans raised by Vale S.A. and Vale Base Metals, within our liability management plan.

• Expanded net debt of US$ 15.1 billion as of June 30th, 2024, US$ 0.5 billion higher q/q.

Value creation and distribution

• US$ 1.6 billion in interest on capital to be paid in September 2024, consistent with Vale's minimum dividend policy applied to 1H24 results.

• Allocation of US$ 114 million as part of the 4th buyback program in the quarter.

